UCF
TULANE
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Knights gains possession)
|19:46
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|2-0
|19:22
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point dunk (Jalen Cook assists)
|2-2
|19:09
|Ithiel Horton turnover (Jalen Cook steals)
|19:03
|Jalen Cook turnover (Jayhlon Young steals)
|18:47
|Jayhlon Young turnover (Jalen Cook steals)
|18:47
|Ithiel Horton shooting foul
|18:47
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|2-3
|18:39
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|2-4
|18:47
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|2-5
|18:18
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|18:16
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|17:56
|Jalen Cook misses two point layup
|17:54
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|17:48
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|17:46
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|17:40
|Kevin Cross turnover (Brandon Suggs steals)
|17:33
|Jayhlon Young misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|17:15
|Brandon Suggs shooting foul
|17:15
|Sion James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:15
|+1
|Sion James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-6
|17:04
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|16:56
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|16:48
|+2
|Brandon Suggs makes two point layup
|4-6
|16:42
|Kevin Cross turnover (Ithiel Horton steals)
|16:30
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|16:28
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|16:22
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|4-8
|16:14
|Tyem Freeman misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|16:01
|Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|15:59
|Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|15:52
|Jaylen Forbes shooting foul
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:52
|Taylor Hendricks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:52
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-8
|15:27
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot
|5-10
|15:06
|Ithiel Horton turnover (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|14:59
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|14:48
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|14:46
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|14:31
|Kevin Cross turnover (Taylor Hendricks steals)
|14:22
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|14:20
|Brandon Suggs offensive rebound
|14:13
|Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot
|14:11
|Sion James defensive rebound
|14:05
|Brandon Suggs personal foul
|13:58
|Taylor Hendricks blocks Kevin Cross's two point layup
|13:56
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|13:49
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point layup
|7-10
|13:40
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point layup
|13:38
|Jaylen Forbes offensive rebound
|13:32
|+2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup
|7-12
|13:11
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists)
|10-12
|12:48
|Kevin Cross turnover (Tyem Freeman steals)
|12:39
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|12:37
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|12:35
|Tyem Freeman personal foul
|12:28
|Jalen Cook misses two point layup
|12:26
|Tylan Pope offensive rebound
|12:23
|Tylan Pope misses two point layup
|12:21
|Knights defensive rebound
|12:07
|P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot
|12:05
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|11:48
|Collin Holloway misses two point layup
|11:46
|Lahat Thioune defensive rebound
|11:37
|C.J. Kelly turnover (Jalen Cook steals)
|11:30
|C.J. Kelly shooting foul
|11:30
|TV timeout
|11:30
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-13
|11:30
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-14
|11:10
|Collin Holloway blocks Lahat Thioune's two point layup
|11:08
|Knights offensive rebound
|11:06
|Lahat Thioune turnover
|10:46
|+3
|Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot
|10-17
|10:16
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|P.J. Edwards offensive rebound
|10:08
|Ithiel Horton misses two point layup
|10:06
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|9:43
|Kevin Cross turnover
|9:33
|Tylan Pope blocks Ithiel Horton's two point layup
|9:31
|Tylan Pope defensive rebound
|9:22
|Lahat Thioune shooting foul
|9:22
|+1
|Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-18
|9:22
|+1
|Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-19
|9:09
|Sion James personal foul
|8:59
|P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|Sion James defensive rebound
|8:40
|C.J. Kelly blocks Jadan Coleman's two point layup
|8:38
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|8:28
|P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|8:22
|+2
|R.J. McGee makes two point dunk
|10-21
|8:22
|Knights 30 second timeout
|8:22
|TV timeout
|8:01
|C.J. Kelly misses two point jump shot
|7:59
|Tylan Pope defensive rebound
|7:49
|Jalen Cook turnover
|7:32
|+2
|C.J. Kelly makes two point layup (Jayhlon Young assists)
|12-21
|7:11
|+3
|Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists)
|12-24
|6:53
|C.J. Kelly turnover (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|6:48
|P.J. Edwards shooting foul
|6:48
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-25
|6:48
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-26
|6:27
|P.J. Edwards misses two point layup
|6:25
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|6:15
|C.J. Kelly shooting foul
|6:15
|+1
|Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-27
|6:15
|+1
|Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-28
|5:56
|P.J. Edwards misses two point jump shot
|5:54
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|5:48
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|5:46
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|5:36
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point dunk
|14-28
|5:27
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|Kevin Cross offensive rebound
|5:21
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point layup
|14-30
|5:15
|P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot
|5:13
|Sion James defensive rebound
|5:11
|Taylor Hendricks personal foul
|5:11
|Sion James misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:11
|Thierno Sylla defensive rebound
|4:51
|Tyem Freeman misses two point layup
|4:49
|Sion James defensive rebound
|4:34
|Jalen Cook misses two point layup
|4:32
|Jalen Cook offensive rebound
|4:25
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|4:23
|P.J. Edwards defensive rebound
|4:22
|Jalen Cook personal foul
|4:04
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point jump shot
|16-30
|4:04
|Sion James shooting foul
|4:04
|+1
|Tyem Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-30
|3:45
|Jalen Cook turnover (3-second violation)
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:25
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point layup (Tyem Freeman assists)
|19-30
|2:57
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|2:41
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists)
|21-30
|2:27
|Taylor Hendricks blocks Jalen Cook's two point layup
|2:25
|Thierno Sylla defensive rebound
|2:25
|Thierno Sylla turnover
|2:12
|+3
|Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|21-33
|1:56
|+2
|Thierno Sylla makes two point layup (Taylor Hendricks assists)
|23-33
|1:27
|+2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|23-35
|1:16
|Jaylen Forbes personal foul
|1:13
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|0:57
|Jadan Coleman misses two point jump shot
|0:55
|Thierno Sylla defensive rebound
|0:40
|Thierno Sylla misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|Jadan Coleman defensive rebound
|0:30
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|0:09
|+3
|Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot
|23-38
|0:00
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Taylor Hendricks blocks Jaylen Forbes's three point jump shot
|19:47
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|19:39
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point dunk (Brandon Suggs assists)
|25-38
|19:18
|+2
|Sion James makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists)
|25-40
|19:05
|Tyem Freeman turnover (Sion James steals)
|18:56
|Sion James misses two point dunk
|18:54
|Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|18:47
|Ithiel Horton turnover (Sion James steals)
|18:46
|Ithiel Horton personal foul
|18:35
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point layup
|25-42
|18:11
|Jayhlon Young turnover (Jalen Cook steals)
|17:56
|Ithiel Horton personal foul
|17:46
|+2
|R.J. McGee makes two point dunk (Kevin Cross assists)
|25-44
|17:27
|+3
|Brandon Suggs makes three point jump shot (Taylor Hendricks assists)
|28-44
|17:13
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|17:05
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point layup
|30-44
|16:47
|R.J. McGee offensive foul
|16:47
|R.J. McGee turnover (offensive foul)
|16:32
|+3
|Jayhlon Young makes three point jump shot (Brandon Suggs assists)
|33-44
|16:10
|Sion James misses two point layup
|16:08
|Jayhlon Young defensive rebound
|16:02
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point layup (Jayhlon Young assists)
|35-44
|15:51
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point layup
|35-46
|15:45
|Jayhlon Young turnover (Jalen Cook steals)
|15:38
|+3
|Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Forbes assists)
|35-49
|15:22
|Tyem Freeman misses two point layup
|15:20
|Sion James defensive rebound
|15:11
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|15:09
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|15:01
|R.J. McGee shooting foul
|15:01
|TV timeout
|15:01
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-49
|15:01
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-49
|14:44
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot
|37-51
|14:24
|Brandon Suggs turnover (Sion James steals)
|14:24
|Brandon Suggs personal foul
|14:01
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|13:59
|Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|13:50
|C.J. Kelly turnover (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|13:40
|+2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists)
|37-53
|13:40
|Jayhlon Young shooting foul
|13:40
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-54
|13:28
|Jalen Cook shooting foul
|13:28
|+1
|Tyem Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|38-54
|13:28
|Tyem Freeman misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|13:28
|+1
|Tyem Freeman makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|39-54
|13:15
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|13:13
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|13:00
|Kevin Cross blocks Brandon Suggs's two point layup
|12:58
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|12:49
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point layup
|39-56
|12:37
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|12:26
|Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
|12:24
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|12:19
|Jaylen Forbes turnover (C.J. Kelly steals)
|12:12
|+3
|Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|42-56
|12:11
|Jaylen Forbes turnover
|12:01
|Brandon Suggs turnover (Sion James steals)
|11:56
|Sion James offensive foul
|11:56
|Sion James turnover (offensive foul)
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:36
|Kevin Cross blocks Tyem Freeman's two point layup
|11:34
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|11:34
|Thierno Sylla personal foul
|11:24
|Jalen Cook misses two point layup
|11:22
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|11:12
|Tyem Freeman misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|11:00
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Taylor Hendricks assists)
|45-56
|10:44
|Thierno Sylla blocks Jaylen Forbes's two point jump shot
|10:42
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|10:35
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point dunk (C.J. Kelly assists)
|47-56
|10:27
|Tyem Freeman personal foul
|10:25
|C.J. Kelly personal foul
|10:27
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-57
|10:27
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-58
|10:18
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|9:58
|Thierno Sylla blocks Jaylen Forbes's three point jump shot
|9:56
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|9:45
|C.J. Kelly turnover (Jadan Coleman steals)
|9:34
|Collin Holloway misses two point layup
|9:32
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|9:24
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|50-58
|9:06
|Collin Holloway turnover (Thierno Sylla steals)
|8:57
|+2
|Ithiel Horton makes two point jump shot
|52-58
|8:55
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|8:55
|TV timeout
|8:40
|Kevin Cross misses two point hook shot
|8:38
|Thierno Sylla defensive rebound
|8:28
|Thierno Sylla offensive foul
|8:28
|Thierno Sylla turnover (offensive foul)
|8:18
|Kevin Cross offensive foul
|8:18
|Kevin Cross turnover (offensive foul)
|7:51
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|7:49
|Sion James defensive rebound
|7:39
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point hook shot (Jalen Cook assists)
|52-60
|7:28
|Ithiel Horton turnover (Sion James steals)
|7:20
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point layup (Sion James assists)
|52-62
|7:20
|TV timeout
|7:11
|R.J. McGee shooting foul
|7:11
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-62
|7:11
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-62
|6:57
|Thierno Sylla personal foul
|6:57
|+1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-63
|6:57
|+1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-64
|6:42
|Kevin Cross shooting foul
|6:42
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-64
|6:42
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-64
|6:28
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point hook shot (R.J. McGee assists)
|56-66
|6:01
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists)
|59-66
|5:46
|Ithiel Horton personal foul
|5:46
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-67
|5:46
|Jalen Cook misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:46
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|5:30
|Thierno Sylla misses three point jump shot
|5:28
|Tyem Freeman offensive rebound
|5:23
|+3
|Tyem Freeman makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists)
|62-67
|5:00
|+2
|Sion James makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists)
|62-69
|4:34
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|Sion James defensive rebound
|4:02
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|4:00
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|3:54
|+2
|C.J. Kelly makes two point layup (Tyem Freeman assists)
|64-69
|3:54
|Knights 30 second timeout
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:27
|R.J. McGee misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|3:10
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point layup (Taylor Hendricks assists)
|66-69
|2:56
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|2:54
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|2:48
|Jayhlon Young misses two point layup
|2:46
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|2:34
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|2:32
|Thierno Sylla defensive rebound
|2:08
|Jayhlon Young misses two point jump shot
|2:06
|Tyem Freeman offensive rebound
|2:00
|Jayhlon Young misses two point jump shot
|1:58
|R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|1:30
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|1:28
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|1:22
|Knights 30 second timeout
|1:11
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|Thierno Sylla offensive rebound
|1:03
|Thierno Sylla turnover (Kevin Cross steals)
|0:37
|+2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup
|66-71
|0:25
|Ithiel Horton misses two point layup
|0:23
|R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|0:24
|Tyem Freeman personal foul
|0:24
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-72
|0:24
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-73
|0:19
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|0:17
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|0:14
|Thierno Sylla personal foul
|0:14
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-74
|0:14
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-75
|0:10
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|C.J. Kelly offensive rebound
|0:02
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot
|69-75
|0:01
|Tyem Freeman personal foul
|0:01
|+1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-76
|0:01
|+1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-77
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:01
|+ 1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:01
|Tyem Freeman personal foul
|0:01
|+ 3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot
|0:02
|C.J. Kelly offensive rebound
|0:08
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|+ 1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:14
|+ 1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:14
|Thierno Sylla personal foul
|0:14
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|0:17
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|0:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|77
|Field Goals
|25-68 (36.8%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-33 (27.3%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|24-27 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|35
|Offensive
|10
|4
|Defensive
|30
|31
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|18
|13
|Steals
|7
|15
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|14
|Fouls
|22
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
22 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
|Top Scorers
|T. Freeman G
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|J. Forbes G
|27 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Freeman
|22
|7
|4
|9/14
|1/3
|3/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|T. Hendricks
|15
|11
|4
|5/8
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|3
|0
|4
|7
|I. Horton
|5
|4
|1
|2/17
|1/10
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|B. Suggs
|5
|5
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Young
|3
|1
|4
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Freeman
|22
|7
|4
|9/14
|1/3
|3/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|T. Hendricks
|15
|11
|4
|5/8
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|3
|0
|4
|7
|I. Horton
|5
|4
|1
|2/17
|1/10
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|B. Suggs
|5
|5
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Young
|3
|1
|4
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kelly
|17
|3
|3
|5/9
|3/6
|4/4
|3
|23
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2
|T. Sylla
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5
|P. Edwards
|0
|2
|0
|0/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Thioune
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hendricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. May
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kalina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Warakulnukroh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Durr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|40
|18
|25/68
|9/33
|10/12
|22
|200
|7
|6
|18
|10
|30
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Pope
|4
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Coleman
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Holloway
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|M. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shapiro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Jankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Days
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Albert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|35
|13
|24/57
|5/18
|24/27
|12
|200
|15
|4
|14
|4
|31
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
57
2nd 6:02 SECN
-
ASU
ORST49
49
2nd 13:31 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU22
19
1st 6:25
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 15:52 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
46
2nd 15:17
-
FGCU
BELLAR25
44
2nd 15:40
-
GRAM
SOU38
40
2nd 16:18
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR30
47
2nd 17:09
-
14ISU
2KAN35
36
2nd 15:38 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU45
63
2nd 10:53
-
LSU
4ALA24
59
2nd 17:51 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
30
2nd 18:54
-
MORG
COPP41
28
1st 2:08
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR43
50
2nd 15:34
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW58
43
2nd 9:24
-
TNST
TNTC20
10
1st 8:08
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH50
46
2nd 12:20 ESP+
-
UAB
LT38
35
2nd 19:03
-
UCI
CSN40
35
2nd 14:07
-
UL
USA56
53
2nd 11:01
-
13UVA
FSU43
32
2nd 14:09 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN45
33
2nd 15:34
-
DSU
UMES32
31
1st 0.0
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU23
37
1st 2:12
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:21
-
UNO
TXCC31
47
1st 55.0
-
URI
MASS27
25
1st 1:28
-
TOL
NIU39
23
1st 37.0
-
UCSD
CSUB16
8
1st 9:47
-
CSUF
UCD6
8
1st 15:25