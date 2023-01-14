UCF
TULANE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
UCF
Knights
23
TUL
Green Wave
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Knights gains possession)  
19:46 +2 Tyem Freeman makes two point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists) 2-0
19:22 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point dunk (Jalen Cook assists) 2-2
19:09   Ithiel Horton turnover (Jalen Cook steals)  
19:03   Jalen Cook turnover (Jayhlon Young steals)  
18:47   Jayhlon Young turnover (Jalen Cook steals)  
18:47   Ithiel Horton shooting foul  
18:47 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 3 2-3
18:39 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 3 2-4
18:47 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 3 of 3 2-5
18:18   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
18:16   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
17:56   Jalen Cook misses two point layup  
17:54   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
17:48   Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot  
17:46   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
17:40   Kevin Cross turnover (Brandon Suggs steals)  
17:33   Jayhlon Young misses three point jump shot  
17:31   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
17:15   Brandon Suggs shooting foul  
17:15   Sion James misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:15 +1 Sion James makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-6
17:04   Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot  
17:02   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
16:56   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
16:54   Brandon Suggs defensive rebound  
16:48 +2 Brandon Suggs makes two point layup 4-6
16:42   Kevin Cross turnover (Ithiel Horton steals)  
16:30   Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot  
16:28   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
16:22 +2 Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists) 4-8
16:14   Tyem Freeman misses three point jump shot  
16:12   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
16:01   Kevin Cross misses two point layup  
15:59   Brandon Suggs defensive rebound  
15:52   Jaylen Forbes shooting foul  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Taylor Hendricks misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:52 +1 Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-8
15:27 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot 5-10
15:06   Ithiel Horton turnover (Jaylen Forbes steals)  
14:59   Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot  
14:57   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
14:48   Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot  
14:46   Jalen Cook defensive rebound  
14:31   Kevin Cross turnover (Taylor Hendricks steals)  
14:22   Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot  
14:20   Brandon Suggs offensive rebound  
14:13   Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot  
14:11   Sion James defensive rebound  
14:05   Brandon Suggs personal foul  
13:58   Taylor Hendricks blocks Kevin Cross's two point layup  
13:56   Tyem Freeman defensive rebound  
13:49 +2 Tyem Freeman makes two point layup 7-10
13:40   Jaylen Forbes misses two point layup  
13:38   Jaylen Forbes offensive rebound  
13:32 +2 Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup 7-12
13:11 +3 C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists) 10-12
12:48   Kevin Cross turnover (Tyem Freeman steals)  
12:39   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
12:37   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
12:35   Tyem Freeman personal foul  
12:28   Jalen Cook misses two point layup  
12:26   Tylan Pope offensive rebound  
12:23   Tylan Pope misses two point layup  
12:21   Knights defensive rebound  
12:07   P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot  
12:05   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
11:48   Collin Holloway misses two point layup  
11:46   Lahat Thioune defensive rebound  
11:37   C.J. Kelly turnover (Jalen Cook steals)  
11:30   C.J. Kelly shooting foul  
11:30   TV timeout  
11:30 +1 Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-13
11:30 +1 Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-14
11:10   Collin Holloway blocks Lahat Thioune's two point layup  
11:08   Knights offensive rebound  
11:06   Lahat Thioune turnover  
10:46 +3 Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot 10-17
10:16   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
10:14   P.J. Edwards offensive rebound  
10:08   Ithiel Horton misses two point layup  
10:06   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
9:43   Kevin Cross turnover  
9:33   Tylan Pope blocks Ithiel Horton's two point layup  
9:31   Tylan Pope defensive rebound  
9:22   Lahat Thioune shooting foul  
9:22 +1 Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-18
9:22 +1 Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-19
9:09   Sion James personal foul  
8:59   P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot  
8:57   Sion James defensive rebound  
8:40   C.J. Kelly blocks Jadan Coleman's two point layup  
8:38   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
8:28   P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot  
8:26   R.J. McGee defensive rebound  
8:22 +2 R.J. McGee makes two point dunk 10-21
8:22   Knights 30 second timeout  
8:22   TV timeout  
8:01   C.J. Kelly misses two point jump shot  
7:59   Tylan Pope defensive rebound  
7:49   Jalen Cook turnover  
7:32 +2 C.J. Kelly makes two point layup (Jayhlon Young assists) 12-21
7:11 +3 Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists) 12-24
6:53   C.J. Kelly turnover (Jaylen Forbes steals)  
6:48   P.J. Edwards shooting foul  
6:48 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-25
6:48 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-26
6:27   P.J. Edwards misses two point layup  
6:25   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
6:15   C.J. Kelly shooting foul  
6:15 +1 Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-27
6:15 +1 Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-28
5:56   P.J. Edwards misses two point jump shot  
5:54   Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound  
5:48   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
5:46   Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound  
5:36 +2 Taylor Hendricks makes two point dunk 14-28
5:27   Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Kevin Cross offensive rebound  
5:21 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point layup 14-30
5:15   P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot  
5:13   Sion James defensive rebound  
5:11   Taylor Hendricks personal foul  
5:11   Sion James misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:11   Thierno Sylla defensive rebound  
4:51   Tyem Freeman misses two point layup  
4:49   Sion James defensive rebound  
4:34   Jalen Cook misses two point layup  
4:32   Jalen Cook offensive rebound  
4:25   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
4:23   P.J. Edwards defensive rebound  
4:22   Jalen Cook personal foul  
4:04 +2 Tyem Freeman makes two point jump shot 16-30
4:04   Sion James shooting foul  
4:04 +1 Tyem Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-30
3:45   Jalen Cook turnover (3-second violation)  
3:45   TV timeout  
3:25 +2 Taylor Hendricks makes two point layup (Tyem Freeman assists) 19-30
2:57   Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot  
2:55   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
2:41 +2 Taylor Hendricks makes two point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists) 21-30
2:27   Taylor Hendricks blocks Jalen Cook's two point layup  
2:25   Thierno Sylla defensive rebound  
2:25   Thierno Sylla turnover  
2:12 +3 Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists) 21-33
1:56 +2 Thierno Sylla makes two point layup (Taylor Hendricks assists) 23-33
1:27 +2 Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists) 23-35
1:16   Jaylen Forbes personal foul  
1:13   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
0:57   Jadan Coleman misses two point jump shot  
0:55   Thierno Sylla defensive rebound  
0:40   Thierno Sylla misses three point jump shot  
0:38   Jadan Coleman defensive rebound  
0:30   Green Wave 30 second timeout  
0:09 +3 Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot 23-38
0:00   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UCF
Knights
46
TUL
Green Wave
39

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Taylor Hendricks blocks Jaylen Forbes's three point jump shot  
19:47   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
19:39 +2 Tyem Freeman makes two point dunk (Brandon Suggs assists) 25-38
19:18 +2 Sion James makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists) 25-40
19:05   Tyem Freeman turnover (Sion James steals)  
18:56   Sion James misses two point dunk  
18:54   Brandon Suggs defensive rebound  
18:47   Ithiel Horton turnover (Sion James steals)  
18:46   Ithiel Horton personal foul  
18:35 +2 Jalen Cook makes two point layup 25-42
18:11   Jayhlon Young turnover (Jalen Cook steals)  
17:56   Ithiel Horton personal foul  
17:46 +2 R.J. McGee makes two point dunk (Kevin Cross assists) 25-44
17:27 +3 Brandon Suggs makes three point jump shot (Taylor Hendricks assists) 28-44
17:13   Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot  
17:11   Tyem Freeman defensive rebound  
17:05 +2 Tyem Freeman makes two point layup 30-44
16:47   R.J. McGee offensive foul  
16:47   R.J. McGee turnover (offensive foul)  
16:32 +3 Jayhlon Young makes three point jump shot (Brandon Suggs assists) 33-44
16:10   Sion James misses two point layup  
16:08   Jayhlon Young defensive rebound  
16:02 +2 Tyem Freeman makes two point layup (Jayhlon Young assists) 35-44
15:51 +2 Jalen Cook makes two point layup 35-46
15:45   Jayhlon Young turnover (Jalen Cook steals)  
15:38 +3 Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Forbes assists) 35-49
15:22   Tyem Freeman misses two point layup  
15:20   Sion James defensive rebound  
15:11   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
15:09   Tyem Freeman defensive rebound  
15:01   R.J. McGee shooting foul  
15:01   TV timeout  
15:01 +1 Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-49
15:01 +1 Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-49
14:44 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot 37-51
14:24   Brandon Suggs turnover (Sion James steals)  
14:24   Brandon Suggs personal foul  
14:01   Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot  
13:59   Brandon Suggs defensive rebound  
13:50   C.J. Kelly turnover (Jaylen Forbes steals)  
13:40 +2 Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists) 37-53
13:40   Jayhlon Young shooting foul  
13:40 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 37-54
13:28   Jalen Cook shooting foul  
13:28 +1 Tyem Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 3 38-54
13:28   Tyem Freeman misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
13:28 +1 Tyem Freeman makes regular free throw 3 of 3 39-54
13:15   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
13:13   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
13:00   Kevin Cross blocks Brandon Suggs's two point layup  
12:58   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
12:49 +2 Jalen Cook makes two point layup 39-56
12:37   C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot  
12:35   Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound  
12:26   Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot  
12:24   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
12:19   Jaylen Forbes turnover (C.J. Kelly steals)  
12:12 +3 Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists) 42-56
12:11   Jaylen Forbes turnover  
12:01   Brandon Suggs turnover (Sion James steals)  
11:56   Sion James offensive foul  
11:56   Sion James turnover (offensive foul)  
11:56   TV timeout  
11:36   Kevin Cross blocks Tyem Freeman's two point layup  
11:34   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
11:34   Thierno Sylla personal foul  
11:24   Jalen Cook misses two point layup  
11:22   C.J. Kelly defensive rebound  
11:12   Tyem Freeman misses three point jump shot  
11:10   Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound  
11:00 +3 C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Taylor Hendricks assists) 45-56
10:44   Thierno Sylla blocks Jaylen Forbes's two point jump shot  
10:42   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
10:35 +2 Tyem Freeman makes two point dunk (C.J. Kelly assists) 47-56
10:27   Tyem Freeman personal foul  
10:25   C.J. Kelly personal foul  
10:27 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-57
10:27 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-58
10:18   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
10:16   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
9:58   Thierno Sylla blocks Jaylen Forbes's three point jump shot  
9:56   C.J. Kelly defensive rebound  
9:45   C.J. Kelly turnover (Jadan Coleman steals)  
9:34   Collin Holloway misses two point layup  
9:32   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
9:24 +3 Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists) 50-58
9:06   Collin Holloway turnover (Thierno Sylla steals)  
8:57 +2 Ithiel Horton makes two point jump shot 52-58
8:55   Green Wave 30 second timeout  
8:55   TV timeout  
8:40   Kevin Cross misses two point hook shot  
8:38   Thierno Sylla defensive rebound  
8:28   Thierno Sylla offensive foul  
8:28   Thierno Sylla turnover (offensive foul)  
8:18   Kevin Cross offensive foul  
8:18   Kevin Cross turnover (offensive foul)  
7:51   Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot  
7:49   Sion James defensive rebound  
7:39 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point hook shot (Jalen Cook assists) 52-60
7:28   Ithiel Horton turnover (Sion James steals)  
7:20 +2 Jalen Cook makes two point layup (Sion James assists) 52-62
7:20   TV timeout  
7:11   R.J. McGee shooting foul  
7:11 +1 C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-62
7:11 +1 C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-62
6:57   Thierno Sylla personal foul  
6:57 +1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-63
6:57 +1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-64
6:42   Kevin Cross shooting foul  
6:42 +1 C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-64
6:42 +1 C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-64
6:28 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point hook shot (R.J. McGee assists) 56-66
6:01 +3 Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists) 59-66
5:46   Ithiel Horton personal foul  
5:46 +1 Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-67
5:46   Jalen Cook misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:46   Tyem Freeman defensive rebound  
5:30   Thierno Sylla misses three point jump shot  
5:28   Tyem Freeman offensive rebound  
5:23 +3 Tyem Freeman makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists) 62-67
5:00 +2 Sion James makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists) 62-69
4:34   C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot  
4:32   Sion James defensive rebound  
4:02   Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot  
4:00   Tyem Freeman defensive rebound  
3:54 +2 C.J. Kelly makes two point layup (Tyem Freeman assists) 64-69
3:54   Knights 30 second timeout  
3:54   TV timeout  
3:27   R.J. McGee misses three point jump shot  
3:25   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
3:10 +2 Tyem Freeman makes two point layup (Taylor Hendricks assists) 66-69
2:56   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
2:54   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
2:48   Jayhlon Young misses two point layup  
2:46   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
2:34   Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot  
2:32   Thierno Sylla defensive rebound  
2:08   Jayhlon Young misses two point jump shot  
2:06   Tyem Freeman offensive rebound  
2:00   Jayhlon Young misses two point jump shot  
1:58   R.J. McGee defensive rebound  
1:30   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
1:28   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
1:22   Knights 30 second timeout  
1:11   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
1:09   Thierno Sylla offensive rebound  
1:03   Thierno Sylla turnover (Kevin Cross steals)  
0:37 +2 Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup 66-71
0:25   Ithiel Horton misses two point layup  
0:23   R.J. McGee defensive rebound  
0:24   Tyem Freeman personal foul  
0:24 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-72
0:24 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-73
0:19   C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot  
0:17   Jalen Cook defensive rebound  
0:14   Thierno Sylla personal foul  
0:14 +1 Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-74
0:14 +1 Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-75
0:10   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
0:08   C.J. Kelly offensive rebound  
0:02 +3 C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot 69-75
0:01   Tyem Freeman personal foul  
0:01 +1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 69-76
0:01 +1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 69-77
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:01
+ 1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:01
  Tyem Freeman personal foul 0:01
+ 3 C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot 0:02
  C.J. Kelly offensive rebound 0:08
  Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot 0:10
+ 1 Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:14
+ 1 Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:14
  Thierno Sylla personal foul 0:14
  Jalen Cook defensive rebound 0:17
  C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot 0:19
Team Stats
Points 69 77
Field Goals 25-68 (36.8%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 24-27 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 42 35
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 30 31
Team 2 0
Assists 18 13
Steals 7 15
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 22 12
Technicals 0 0
11
T. Freeman G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
25
J. Forbes G
27 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
UCF 13-5 234669
Tulane 12-5 383977
Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
UCF 13-5 72.3 PPG 41.4 RPG 13.6 APG
Tulane 12-5 82.2 PPG 36.1 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Freeman G 3.3 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.8 APG 34.2 FG%
00
. Forbes G 18.7 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.9 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Freeman G 22 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
25
J. Forbes G 27 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
36.8 FG% 42.1
27.3 3PT FG% 27.8
83.3 FT% 88.9
UCF
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Freeman 22 7 4 9/14 1/3 3/4 4 32 1 0 1 2 5
T. Hendricks 15 11 4 5/8 2/4 3/4 1 37 1 3 0 4 7
I. Horton 5 4 1 2/17 1/10 0/0 4 32 1 0 4 0 4
B. Suggs 5 5 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 1 4
J. Young 3 1 4 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 27 1 0 3 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Freeman 22 7 4 9/14 1/3 3/4 4 32 1 0 1 2 5
T. Hendricks 15 11 4 5/8 2/4 3/4 1 37 1 3 0 4 7
I. Horton 5 4 1 2/17 1/10 0/0 4 32 1 0 4 0 4
B. Suggs 5 5 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 1 4
J. Young 3 1 4 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 27 1 0 3 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kelly 17 3 3 5/9 3/6 4/4 3 23 1 1 4 1 2
T. Sylla 2 6 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 4 17 1 2 3 1 5
P. Edwards 0 2 0 0/6 0/4 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 1
L. Thioune 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. May - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kalina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Warakulnukroh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Durr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 40 18 25/68 9/33 10/12 22 200 7 6 18 10 30
Tulane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Forbes 27 6 1 7/17 3/8 10/10 2 38 3 0 2 1 5
J. Cook 21 3 3 7/19 2/9 5/6 2 36 5 0 3 1 2
K. Cross 16 8 7 6/9 0/0 4/4 2 36 1 2 6 1 7
S. James 5 7 1 2/4 0/0 1/3 3 34 5 0 1 0 7
R. McGee 4 3 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Forbes 27 6 1 7/17 3/8 10/10 2 38 3 0 2 1 5
J. Cook 21 3 3 7/19 2/9 5/6 2 36 5 0 3 1 2
K. Cross 16 8 7 6/9 0/0 4/4 2 36 1 2 6 1 7
S. James 5 7 1 2/4 0/0 1/3 3 34 5 0 1 0 7
R. McGee 4 3 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Pope 4 3 0 0/1 0/0 4/4 0 11 0 1 0 1 2
J. Coleman 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 1
C. Holloway 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 1 1 0 4
M. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Shapiro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Jankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Days - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Albert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 35 13 24/57 5/18 24/27 12 200 15 4 14 4 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola