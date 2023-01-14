Oquendo rallies Georgia, keeps Ole Miss winless in SEC 62-58
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Kario Oquendo scored all 15 of his points in the second half and his 10 straight points in the final four minutes carried Georgia to a 62-58 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
The win came in first-year Georgia coach Mike White's first trip to Oxford, where he was a four-year starter for the Rebels, leading them to three straight 20-win seasons before becoming an assistant coach on teams that won two Southeastern Conference West titles.
Oquendo's first points came on a 3-pointer four minutes into the second half, but his offense really came alive in the final six minutes, starting with a dunk and a layup to keep the Bulldogs within two. He knocked down a 3 to give Georgia a 57-56 lead with 2:20 left and knocked down another with 1:04 left to make it 60-56. His two free throws with three seconds left put the game out of reach.
Matthew Murrell dribbled the length of the floor and scored at the basket with 42 seconds left to get Ole Miss within two, but Georgia was able to run the shot clock down before Terry Roberts launched a 3-point attempt that caromed off the rim for Braelen Bridges to corral to maintain possession. Oquendo snared a long in-bounds pass in the backcourt and drew an immediate foul before hitting both free throws with 3 seconds left to seal the victory and hand Mississippi its fifth straight loss to open conference play.
Oquendo finished 5 of 10 from the field and was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Roberts finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC).
Murrell led Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5) with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Amaree Abram contributed 12 points and five assists.
Georgia plays at Kentucky and Ole Miss plays at South Carolina, both on Tuesday.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe vs. Theo Akwuba (Rebels gains possession)
|19:49
|Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|19:28
|Braelen Bridges turnover (bad pass)
|19:22
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|19:09
|Braelen Bridges misses two point hook shot
|19:07
|Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|18:57
|Tye Fagan turnover (lost ball)
|18:33
|Jaemyn Brakefield shooting foul
|18:33
|+1
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|18:33
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:33
|Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|18:13
|+2
|Theo Akwuba makes two point layup (Amaree Abram assists)
|1-2
|17:58
|+2
|Terry Roberts makes two point layup
|3-2
|17:36
|+2
|Amaree Abram makes two point jump shot
|3-4
|17:22
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|5-4
|17:04
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup (Tye Fagan assists)
|5-6
|16:53
|Terry Roberts misses two point jump shot
|16:51
|Theo Akwuba defensive rebound
|16:32
|Tye Fagan turnover (Braelen Bridges steals)
|16:18
|Braelen Bridges turnover (Amaree Abram steals)
|16:08
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point layup (Amaree Abram assists)
|5-8
|16:08
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|16:08
|TV timeout
|15:40
|Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot
|15:38
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|15:24
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses two point layup
|15:22
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|14:55
|+2
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point layup (Frank Anselem assists)
|7-8
|14:22
|Jusaun Holt shooting foul
|14:22
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:22
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:22
|Jusaun Holt defensive rebound
|14:14
|TJ Caldwell shooting foul (Terry Roberts draws the foul)
|14:14
|+1
|Terry Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-8
|14:14
|+1
|Terry Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-8
|13:58
|Robert Allen misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|Jusaun Holt defensive rebound
|13:45
|Jusaun Holt misses three point jump shot
|13:43
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim offensive rebound
|13:39
|Robert Allen shooting foul
|13:39
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-8
|13:39
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-8
|13:20
|Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|13:18
|Jusaun Holt defensive rebound
|13:03
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point layup
|13:01
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|12:54
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point jump shot
|11-10
|12:24
|+2
|Frank Anselem makes two point jump shot
|13-10
|12:04
|Jayveous McKinnis misses two point dunk
|12:02
|Frank Anselem defensive rebound
|11:42
|Jusaun Holt turnover (out of bounds)
|11:42
|TV timeout
|11:26
|+2
|TJ Caldwell makes two point jump shot
|13-12
|11:12
|TJ Caldwell shooting foul
|11:12
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-12
|11:12
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-12
|10:56
|+2
|Amaree Abram makes two point jump shot (Matthew Murrell assists)
|15-14
|10:26
|Justin Hill misses two point jump shot
|10:24
|Rebels defensive rebound
|9:58
|Theo Akwuba turnover (Justin Hill steals)
|9:43
|+2
|Justin Hill makes two point layup
|17-14
|9:29
|+2
|Amaree Abram makes two point layup
|17-16
|9:13
|Braelen Bridges misses two point layup
|9:11
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|8:58
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|8:56
|Rebels offensive rebound
|8:51
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses two point jump shot
|8:49
|Josh Mballa offensive rebound
|8:40
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses two point layup
|8:38
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|8:26
|Terry Roberts misses two point jump shot
|8:24
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|8:20
|+2
|Matthew Murrell makes two point layup
|17-18
|8:20
|Justin Hill shooting foul
|8:20
|+1
|Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-19
|8:06
|+3
|Mardrez McBride makes three point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|20-19
|7:47
|+2
|James White makes two point jump shot
|20-21
|7:26
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|23-21
|7:24
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|7:24
|TV timeout
|7:15
|Jaemyn Brakefield turnover (Jabri Abdur-Rahim steals)
|6:58
|James White personal foul
|6:49
|Terry Roberts misses three point jump shot
|6:47
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|6:37
|Frank Anselem blocks Josh Mballa's two point layup
|6:35
|Josh Mballa offensive rebound
|6:21
|+2
|Josh Mballa makes two point layup
|23-23
|6:15
|Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot
|6:13
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|6:06
|+2
|Amaree Abram makes two point jump shot
|23-25
|5:46
|Terry Roberts misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|Frank Anselem offensive rebound
|5:38
|Frank Anselem misses two point layup
|5:36
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim offensive rebound
|5:36
|Kario Oquendo offensive foul
|5:36
|Kario Oquendo turnover (offensive foul)
|5:27
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|Mardrez McBride defensive rebound
|5:16
|Braelen Bridges turnover (Myles Burns steals)
|5:04
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe blocks Josh Mballa's two point layup
|5:02
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|4:43
|+2
|Terry Roberts makes two point layup
|25-25
|4:15
|Myles Burns offensive foul
|4:15
|Myles Burns turnover (offensive foul)
|4:06
|Kario Oquendo turnover (Matthew Murrell steals)
|4:03
|Matthew Murrell turnover (bad pass)
|3:45
|Kario Oquendo misses two point layup
|3:43
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|3:40
|TV timeout
|3:34
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point hook shot
|3:32
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|3:01
|Rebels turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:47
|Kario Oquendo misses two point layup
|2:45
|Theo Akwuba defensive rebound
|2:38
|+2
|Tye Fagan makes two point layup (Amaree Abram assists)
|25-27
|2:19
|Terry Roberts misses three point jump shot
|2:17
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|2:01
|+2
|Terry Roberts makes two point layup
|27-27
|1:38
|Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
|1:36
|Justin Hill defensive rebound
|1:26
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point layup
|29-27
|1:26
|Theo Akwuba shooting foul
|1:26
|+1
|Braelen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-27
|1:01
|Terry Roberts shooting foul
|1:01
|+1
|Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-28
|1:01
|+1
|Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-29
|0:48
|Justin Hill misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|Braelen Bridges offensive rebound
|0:31
|Terry Roberts misses two point jump shot
|0:29
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|0:01
|James White misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|+2
|Jayveous McKinnis makes two point dunk (Myles Burns assists)
|30-31
|19:36
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup
|19:34
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|19:24
|+2
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point layup
|32-31
|19:05
|+2
|Amaree Abram makes two point jump shot
|32-33
|18:47
|Braelen Bridges turnover (bad pass)
|18:28
|Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
|18:26
|Kario Oquendo defensive rebound
|18:07
|Braelen Bridges misses two point jump shot
|18:05
|Amaree Abram defensive rebound
|17:53
|Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|17:34
|Terry Roberts misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|17:24
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|17:15
|Terry Roberts turnover (Myles Burns steals)
|17:06
|+3
|Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Amaree Abram assists)
|32-36
|17:02
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|16:44
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point jump shot
|16:42
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|16:35
|Frank Anselem blocks Myles Burns's two point layup
|16:33
|Rebels offensive rebound
|16:26
|Myles Burns misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|Rebels offensive rebound
|16:13
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|Jaemyn Brakefield offensive rebound
|16:03
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup
|32-38
|15:55
|+3
|Kario Oquendo makes three point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|35-38
|15:35
|Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|15:18
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Kario Oquendo offensive rebound
|14:56
|Terry Roberts misses three point jump shot
|14:54
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|14:54
|Jaemyn Brakefield shooting foul
|14:51
|TV timeout
|14:51
|+1
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-38
|14:51
|+1
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-38
|14:43
|Josh Mballa misses two point layup
|14:41
|Frank Anselem defensive rebound
|14:21
|Jusaun Holt turnover (3-second violation)
|14:03
|+2
|Jayveous McKinnis makes two point dunk (Amaree Abram assists)
|37-40
|13:41
|Jayveous McKinnis blocks Terry Roberts's two point layup
|13:39
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|13:32
|Kario Oquendo misses two point layup
|13:30
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|13:10
|Amaree Abram turnover (lost ball)
|12:45
|+2
|Frank Anselem makes two point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|39-40
|12:23
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe shooting foul
|12:23
|+1
|Jayveous McKinnis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-41
|12:23
|Jayveous McKinnis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:23
|Rebels offensive rebound
|12:03
|Jayveous McKinnis turnover (Jusaun Holt steals)
|11:50
|Justin Hill turnover (Matthew Murrell steals)
|11:41
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point layup (Matthew Murrell assists)
|39-43
|11:32
|Terry Roberts misses two point jump shot
|11:30
|Justin Hill offensive rebound
|11:21
|Jailyn Ingram misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|11:05
|Matthew Murrell misses two point layup
|11:03
|Jailyn Ingram defensive rebound
|10:53
|Jailyn Ingram misses three point jump shot
|10:51
|Justin Hill offensive rebound
|10:48
|+3
|Terry Roberts makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|42-43
|10:25
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|10:25
|TV timeout
|10:18
|Myles Burns turnover (Jusaun Holt steals)
|10:10
|TJ Caldwell blocks Jusaun Holt's two point layup
|10:08
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|9:47
|TJ Caldwell misses three point jump shot
|9:45
|Rebels offensive rebound
|9:42
|+3
|James White makes three point jump shot (TJ Caldwell assists)
|42-46
|9:29
|+2
|Justin Hill makes two point layup
|44-46
|9:04
|James White misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|8:44
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point layup (Justin Hill assists)
|46-46
|8:43
|Robert Allen shooting foul
|8:43
|+1
|Braelen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-46
|8:21
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|8:19
|Jayveous McKinnis offensive rebound
|8:11
|Jayveous McKinnis misses two point layup
|8:09
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|8:01
|Jayveous McKinnis blocks Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's two point layup
|7:59
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|7:56
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup (Matthew Murrell assists)
|47-48
|7:56
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim shooting foul
|7:56
|+1
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-49
|7:41
|+3
|Terry Roberts makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|50-49
|7:14
|James White misses two point layup
|7:12
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|6:50
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|6:48
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|6:30
|+3
|Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (James White assists)
|50-52
|6:13
|Terry Roberts misses two point layup
|6:11
|Terry Roberts offensive rebound
|6:04
|Terry Roberts misses two point layup
|6:02
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|5:44
|+2
|Amaree Abram makes two point jump shot
|50-54
|5:21
|+2
|Kario Oquendo makes two point dunk
|52-54
|4:56
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|4:54
|Justin Hill defensive rebound
|4:44
|Justin Hill offensive foul
|4:44
|Justin Hill turnover (offensive foul)
|4:44
|TV timeout
|4:19
|+2
|Jayveous McKinnis makes two point jump shot (Matthew Murrell assists)
|52-56
|3:59
|+2
|Kario Oquendo makes two point layup
|54-56
|3:36
|Jusaun Holt personal foul
|3:36
|TV timeout
|3:36
|Terry Roberts personal foul
|3:25
|Matthew Murrell misses two point layup
|3:23
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|2:57
|Jayveous McKinnis blocks Kario Oquendo's two point layup
|2:55
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|2:47
|Myles Burns turnover (Terry Roberts steals)
|2:20
|+3
|Kario Oquendo makes three point jump shot (Braelen Bridges assists)
|57-56
|2:07
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|2:05
|Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|2:03
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|1:48
|Terry Roberts misses two point jump shot
|1:46
|Jusaun Holt offensive rebound
|1:37
|Terry Roberts misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|1:11
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|1:09
|Amaree Abram offensive rebound
|1:06
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|1:04
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|1:04
|Jayveous McKinnis personal foul
|0:52
|+3
|Kario Oquendo makes three point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|60-56
|0:50
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:40
|+2
|Matthew Murrell makes two point layup
|60-58
|0:38
|Jaemyn Brakefield personal foul
|0:09
|Terry Roberts misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|0:06
|Jayveous McKinnis personal foul
|0:05
|Myles Burns personal foul
|0:05
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:03
|Matthew Murrell personal foul
|0:03
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-58
|0:03
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-58
|0:03
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|0:03
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Rebels offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|58
|Field Goals
|21-59 (35.6%)
|25-59 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|3-19 (15.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-14 (92.9%)
|5-8 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|34
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|21
|23
|Team
|6
|6
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|9
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|K. Oquendo G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|M. Murrell G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|35.6
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|15.8
|
|
|92.9
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Oquendo
|15
|2
|0
|5/10
|3/4
|2/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Roberts
|14
|7
|5
|5/20
|2/9
|2/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|B. Bridges
|8
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|25
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|M. Moncrieffe
|7
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|28
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|M. McBride
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hill
|8
|4
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|21
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|F. Anselem
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Ingram
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Holt
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|B. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Etter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|33
|11
|21/59
|7/22
|13/14
|9
|200
|6
|3
|11
|12
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Murrell
|13
|4
|4
|4/12
|2/7
|3/3
|1
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Abram
|12
|2
|5
|6/16
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Brakefield
|7
|6
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|T. Fagan
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Akwuba
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McKinnis
|7
|6
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|M. Burns
|6
|4
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. White
|5
|0
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Caldwell
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mballa
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|R. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ruffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ewin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Cowherd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Passman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ambuehl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|28
|13
|25/59
|3/19
|5/8
|14
|200
|5
|4
|10
|5
|23
