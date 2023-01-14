Calipari, Kentucky silence doubters, beat No. 5 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Negativity has dogged the Kentucky basketball program since its disappointing loss to South Carolina on Tuesday.
Heading into Saturday's 63-56 win over No. 5 Tennessee, Wildcats coach John Calipari did his best to insulate his players while absorbing as many bullets as possible himself.
''I haven't lost faith in any of these guys,'' he said. ''I've got a good team. (Friday night), I collected all the (players' cell) phones and iPads and everything else.''
Antonio Reeves scored 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) over the Volunteers. The victory ended a 25-game home win streak for Tennessee (14-3, 4-1) that dated back to the end of the 2020-21 season.
Kentucky led 58-50 with 3:28 left in the game. Two free throws by Santiago Vescovi and two buckets by Uros Plavsic closed the gap to two with less than a minute to play.
A Wildcat turnover gave Tennessee a shot to tie or take the lead, but Zakai Zeigler and Plavsic missed down low.
''Both coaches made it a slugfest,'' said Calipari. ''Nobody backed down.''
The Wildcats showed a physical presence and dominated the Volunteers on the boards, 43-23. Tennessee came into the game leading the SEC in rebounding margin (+9.94).
''Our frontline's gotta do a better job rebounding,'' said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. ''On the defensive end, we have to get everyone involved.''
The Tennessee big man Plavsic, who scored 19 points, was the only Vol to match Kentucky's physicality.
Calipari said the strategy was to focus on the Vols' perimeter play, while letting Plavsic have his way.
''They can beat us with 3s,'' said Calipari. ''They won't beat us with 2s.''
CJ Fredrick scored eight in a row and had 10 of his 13 points in the first half as Kentucky led at the break, 33-26.
Vescovi, who tweaked his shooting (left) shoulder in a collision early in the game, had seven in the first half for Tennessee. He finished with 13 points.
''We had some uncontested looks at the rim,'' Barnes said. ''Point-blank layups - you've gotta make them.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
During his 36 seasons as a head coach in college basketball, Rick Barnes has led his teams into the AP Top 25 a total of 299 weeks. That includes 131 weeks in the Top 10.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: Besides the frustration that comes with six losses this early in the season, the Wildcats have had to deal with injury problems. G Cason Wallace (back) and F Jacob Toppin (shoulder) have been sidelined. Both started against the Vols. . Big man Oscar Tshiebwe leads the SEC with 10 double-doubles this season. . Sahvir Wheeler leads the SEC with 6.3 assists a game. This is his third straight year on top. . John Calipari coached his 36th game against Tennessee. No other coach has led his team against the Vols in as many games.
Tennessee: Senior G Santiago Vescovi has been hot lately. He came into the Kentucky game averaging 16.5 points over his last five games while shooting 60% from the field and 57% from 3-point. . Zakai Ziegler, who has gotten used to his role as a point guard coming off the bench, had 27 assists in his last three games heading into Saturday. . Chris Lofton (2004-08), the SEC's all-time leader in 3-point baskets made (431), had his No. 5 hoisted into the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: Hosts Georgia on Tuesday.
Tennessee: Visits Mississippi State on Tuesday.
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Oscar Tshiebwe vs. Uros Plavsic (Cason Wallace gains possession)
|19:45
|Jacob Toppin turnover (5-second violation)
|19:27
|+2
|Uros Plavsic makes two point layup (Olivier Nkamhoua assists)
|0-2
|19:05
|Cason Wallace turnover (lost ball) (Santiago Vescovi steals)
|19:01
|+2
|Santiago Vescovi makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:44
|Chris Livingston misses two point jump shot
|18:42
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|18:11
|+2
|Olivier Nkamhoua makes two point layup (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|0-6
|17:56
|Tyreke Key personal foul (Cason Wallace draws the foul)
|17:52
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|Volunteers defensive rebound
|17:33
|Santiago Vescovi misses two point jump shot
|17:31
|Julian Phillips offensive rebound
|17:27
|+2
|Julian Phillips makes two point layup
|0-8
|17:05
|Chris Livingston misses two point jump shot
|17:03
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|16:52
|Cason Wallace misses two point jump shot
|16:50
|Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
|16:38
|Chris Livingston personal foul (Julian Phillips draws the foul)
|16:19
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|16:17
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|16:17
|Julian Phillips personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|16:00
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
|15:54
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|15:53
|Volunteers defensive rebound
|15:53
|Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Jonas Aidoo turnover (bad pass) (Cason Wallace steals)
|15:28
|+2
|Jacob Toppin makes two point layup (Cason Wallace assists)
|2-8
|15:21
|Cason Wallace personal foul
|15:13
|Santiago Vescovi turnover (lost ball) (Cason Wallace steals)
|15:11
|Santiago Vescovi personal foul (Cason Wallace draws the foul)
|15:07
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|5-8
|14:48
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|14:46
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|14:35
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|14:33
|Jahmai Mashack defensive rebound
|14:11
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|14:09
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|13:43
|Olivier Nkamhoua personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|13:35
|Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|13:33
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|13:19
|Jacob Toppin turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)
|12:54
|Uros Plavsic misses two point layup
|12:52
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|12:52
|Julian Phillips personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|12:34
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|12:29
|+3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
|8-8
|12:27
|Uros Plavsic offensive foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|12:27
|Uros Plavsic turnover (offensive foul)
|12:24
|+2
|CJ Fredrick makes two point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|10-8
|12:00
|+2
|Uros Plavsic makes two point layup
|10-10
|11:43
|+3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Jacob Toppin assists)
|13-10
|11:26
|Olivier Nkamhoua turnover (traveling)
|11:26
|TV timeout
|11:00
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|10:58
|Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
|10:55
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:32
|+2
|Uros Plavsic makes two point layup (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|13-12
|10:16
|Zakai Zeigler personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|10:16
|Jacob Toppin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:16
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|10:03
|+2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|13-14
|9:44
|Santiago Vescovi personal foul (CJ Fredrick draws the foul)
|9:44
|+1
|CJ Fredrick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-14
|9:44
|+1
|CJ Fredrick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-14
|9:29
|Zakai Zeigler turnover (bad pass) (Oscar Tshiebwe steals)
|9:06
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|Tobe Awaka defensive rebound
|8:35
|+2
|Zakai Zeigler makes two point jump shot
|15-16
|8:17
|Adou Thiero turnover (back court violation)
|8:16
|Josiah-Jordan James turnover (bad pass) (Adou Thiero steals)
|8:12
|Jonas Aidoo blocks Adou Thiero's two point layup
|8:10
|Ugonna Onyenso offensive rebound
|7:59
|Ugonna Onyenso misses two point layup
|7:57
|Lance Ware offensive rebound
|7:55
|+2
|Lance Ware makes two point layup
|17-16
|7:51
|+2
|Tobe Awaka makes two point layup (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|17-18
|7:32
|Adou Thiero misses two point jump shot
|7:30
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|7:23
|Zakai Zeigler turnover (lost ball) (Adou Thiero steals)
|7:23
|Adou Thiero misses two point jump shot
|7:21
|Ugonna Onyenso offensive rebound
|7:21
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|Volunteers defensive rebound
|7:21
|TV timeout
|6:53
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|6:51
|Volunteers offensive rebound
|6:50
|Volunteers turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:28
|Adou Thiero offensive foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|6:28
|Adou Thiero turnover (offensive foul)
|6:07
|Cason Wallace personal foul (Santiago Vescovi draws the foul)
|6:06
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|5:51
|+2
|Chris Livingston makes two point layup
|19-18
|5:32
|Adou Thiero personal foul (Santiago Vescovi draws the foul)
|5:18
|Lance Ware personal foul (Olivier Nkamhoua draws the foul)
|5:18
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:18
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|5:16
|Lance Ware turnover (traveling)
|5:16
|Antonio Reeves personal foul (Santiago Vescovi draws the foul)
|5:16
|+1
|Santiago Vescovi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-19
|5:15
|+1
|Santiago Vescovi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-20
|4:54
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|4:50
|Uros Plavsic personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|4:50
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-20
|4:50
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-20
|4:35
|+3
|Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|21-23
|4:16
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists)
|23-23
|3:42
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses three point jump shot
|3:40
|CJ Fredrick defensive rebound
|3:35
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point dunk (Jacob Toppin assists)
|25-23
|3:24
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|Chris Livingston defensive rebound
|3:05
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|3:03
|Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
|2:43
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point layup
|2:41
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|2:34
|+2
|Chris Livingston makes two point layup (CJ Fredrick assists)
|27-23
|2:32
|Volunteers 30 second timeout
|2:32
|TV timeout
|2:10
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|2:08
|Chris Livingston defensive rebound
|1:52
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point jump shot (Jacob Toppin assists)
|29-23
|1:37
|Olivier Nkamhoua offensive foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|1:37
|Olivier Nkamhoua turnover (offensive foul)
|1:29
|Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Zakai Zeigler steals)
|1:25
|Zakai Zeigler misses two point layup
|1:23
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|1:25
|Josiah-Jordan James personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|1:25
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-23
|1:25
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-23
|1:17
|+3
|Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|31-26
|0:57
|Jahmai Mashack shooting foul (Chris Livingston draws the foul)
|0:57
|+1
|Chris Livingston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-26
|0:57
|+1
|Chris Livingston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-26
|0:40
|Zakai Zeigler misses two point layup
|0:38
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|0:22
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:10
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|0:08
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|0:02
|Zakai Zeigler misses two point layup
|0:00
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Cason Wallace turnover (bad pass) (Olivier Nkamhoua steals)
|19:34
|Chris Livingston blocks Santiago Vescovi's two point layup
|19:32
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|19:24
|Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|Chris Livingston offensive rebound
|19:06
|Tyreke Key personal foul (CJ Fredrick draws the foul)
|18:59
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
|18:57
|Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|18:44
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|Cason Wallace defensive rebound
|18:37
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|18:14
|Santiago Vescovi misses two point jump shot
|18:12
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|18:06
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Cason Wallace assists)
|35-26
|17:46
|+2
|Uros Plavsic makes two point hook shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|35-28
|17:24
|Julian Phillips blocks Oscar Tshiebwe's two point layup
|17:22
|Julian Phillips defensive rebound
|17:18
|Julian Phillips turnover (bad pass) (Chris Livingston steals)
|17:17
|Cason Wallace offensive foul
|17:17
|Cason Wallace turnover (offensive foul)
|17:06
|+2
|Uros Plavsic makes two point layup (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|35-30
|16:49
|CJ Fredrick turnover (lost ball) (Santiago Vescovi steals)
|16:41
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|16:33
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|Volunteers defensive rebound
|16:30
|Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul (Santiago Vescovi draws the foul)
|16:09
|+2
|Uros Plavsic makes two point hook shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|35-32
|16:01
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|16:01
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|15:41
|Julian Phillips defensive rebound
|15:29
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|15:27
|CJ Fredrick defensive rebound
|15:16
|Zakai Zeigler shooting foul (Adou Thiero draws the foul)
|15:16
|TV timeout
|15:16
|+1
|Adou Thiero makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-32
|15:16
|+1
|Adou Thiero makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-32
|15:01
|Julian Phillips misses two point jump shot
|14:59
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|14:39
|Jacob Toppin misses two point layup
|14:37
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|14:28
|Adou Thiero personal foul
|14:11
|+2
|Santiago Vescovi makes two point layup (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|37-34
|13:52
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Jacob Toppin assists)
|39-34
|13:41
|Jonas Aidoo misses three point jump shot
|13:39
|Chris Livingston defensive rebound
|13:23
|Jacob Toppin turnover (bad pass)
|12:57
|+2
|Zakai Zeigler makes two point layup
|39-36
|12:29
|Uros Plavsic blocks Chris Livingston's two point layup
|12:27
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|12:24
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|Uros Plavsic defensive rebound
|12:22
|Jacob Toppin personal foul (Uros Plavsic draws the foul)
|12:06
|+2
|Uros Plavsic makes two point hook shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|39-38
|11:44
|Zakai Zeigler personal foul
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:31
|Chris Livingston turnover (traveling)
|11:02
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|11:00
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|10:38
|Uros Plavsic shooting foul (Adou Thiero draws the foul)
|10:38
|+1
|Adou Thiero makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-38
|10:38
|+1
|Adou Thiero makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-38
|10:26
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|41-41
|9:54
|Cason Wallace misses two point layup
|9:52
|Volunteers defensive rebound
|9:44
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|Uros Plavsic offensive rebound
|9:33
|Official timeout
|9:28
|+2
|Zakai Zeigler makes two point layup
|41-43
|9:10
|CJ Fredrick turnover (bad pass) (Santiago Vescovi steals)
|9:04
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|9:01
|Zakai Zeigler personal foul
|8:49
|CJ Fredrick misses two point jump shot
|8:47
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|8:32
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot
|44-43
|8:13
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|7:54
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot (Jacob Toppin assists)
|46-43
|7:36
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point hook shot (Jonas Aidoo assists)
|46-45
|7:18
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|7:16
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|6:56
|Julian Phillips offensive foul
|6:56
|Julian Phillips turnover (offensive foul)
|6:56
|TV timeout
|6:43
|Julian Phillips personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|6:43
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-45
|6:43
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-45
|6:29
|Cason Wallace personal foul
|6:21
|Oscar Tshiebwe shooting foul (Uros Plavsic draws the foul)
|6:21
|Uros Plavsic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:21
|+1
|Uros Plavsic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-46
|6:07
|Antonio Reeves offensive foul
|6:07
|Antonio Reeves turnover (offensive foul)
|5:50
|Chris Livingston shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|5:50
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-47
|5:50
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-48
|5:36
|+3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|51-48
|5:25
|Zakai Zeigler misses two point layup
|5:23
|Cason Wallace defensive rebound
|5:05
|Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|4:43
|+2
|Santiago Vescovi makes two point jump shot (Uros Plavsic assists)
|51-50
|4:20
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|53-50
|4:07
|Zakai Zeigler misses two point layup
|4:05
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|4:00
|Cason Wallace turnover (traveling)
|4:00
|TV timeout
|3:51
|CJ Fredrick personal foul (Santiago Vescovi draws the foul)
|3:51
|Santiago Vescovi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:51
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|3:50
|Josiah-Jordan James personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|3:50
|+1
|Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-50
|3:50
|Jacob Toppin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:50
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|3:45
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup
|56-50
|3:27
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|3:26
|Olivier Nkamhoua personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|3:26
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-50
|3:26
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-50
|3:13
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|3:11
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|2:45
|Antonio Reeves flagrant 1
|2:45
|Antonio Reeves turnover
|2:45
|+1
|Santiago Vescovi makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|58-51
|2:45
|+1
|Santiago Vescovi makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|58-52
|2:31
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point layup
|2:29
|Cason Wallace defensive rebound
|1:59
|Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|1:57
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|1:47
|+2
|Uros Plavsic makes two point hook shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|58-54
|1:43
|Volunteers 30 second timeout
|1:20
|Antonio Reeves turnover (traveling)
|1:08
|+2
|Uros Plavsic makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists)
|58-56
|0:57
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:50
|Cason Wallace turnover (5-second violation) (Santiago Vescovi steals)
|0:40
|Zakai Zeigler misses two point layup
|0:38
|Uros Plavsic offensive rebound
|0:33
|Uros Plavsic misses two point layup
|0:31
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|0:31
|Uros Plavsic personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|0:31
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-56
|0:31
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:31
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|0:20
|Santiago Vescovi misses two point jump shot
|0:18
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|0:12
|Santiago Vescovi personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|0:12
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-56
|0:12
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-56
|0:09
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|0:04
|Uros Plavsic personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|0:04
|+1
|Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-56
|0:04
|+1
|Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-56
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|56
|Field Goals
|18-51 (35.3%)
|23-57 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|3-21 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|22-25 (88.0%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|23
|Offensive
|10
|3
|Defensive
|29
|18
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|10
|Fouls
|19
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|A. Reeves G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|U. Plavsic F
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|88.0
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Tshiebwe
|15
|13
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|39
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|C. Fredrick
|13
|2
|1
|4/11
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Livingston
|6
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Toppin
|5
|8
|5
|1/5
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|33
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|C. Wallace
|0
|3
|6
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|22
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reeves
|18
|4
|1
|4/10
|2/6
|8/8
|3
|30
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Thiero
|4
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Ware
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|U. Onyenso
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|K. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Horn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Darbyshire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|39
|14
|18/51
|5/16
|22/25
|19
|200
|6
|1
|18
|10
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|U. Plavsic
|19
|3
|1
|9/11
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|S. Vescovi
|13
|1
|1
|4/13
|1/6
|4/5
|3
|32
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Key
|7
|1
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Phillips
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|O. Nkamhoua
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Zeigler
|6
|0
|7
|3/12
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. James
|5
|5
|4
|2/8
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Awaka
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Aidoo
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Mashack
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Brizek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kegler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Shiflet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gilbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sulack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|21
|17
|23/57
|3/21
|7/10
|24
|200
|7
|3
|10
|3
|18
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
57
2nd 6:02 SECN
-
ASU
ORST49
49
2nd 13:31 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU22
19
1st 6:25
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 15:52 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
46
2nd 15:17
-
FGCU
BELLAR25
44
2nd 15:40
-
GRAM
SOU38
40
2nd 16:18
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR30
47
2nd 17:09
-
14ISU
2KAN35
36
2nd 15:38 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU45
63
2nd 10:53
-
LSU
4ALA24
59
2nd 17:51 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
30
2nd 18:54
-
MORG
COPP41
28
1st 2:08
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR43
50
2nd 15:34
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW58
43
2nd 9:24
-
TNST
TNTC20
10
1st 8:08
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH50
46
2nd 12:20 ESP+
-
UAB
LT38
35
2nd 19:03
-
UCI
CSN40
35
2nd 14:07
-
UL
USA56
53
2nd 11:01
-
13UVA
FSU43
32
2nd 14:09 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN45
33
2nd 15:34
-
DSU
UMES32
31
1st 0.0
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU23
37
1st 2:12
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:21
-
UNO
TXCC31
47
1st 55.0
-
URI
MASS27
25
1st 1:28
-
TOL
NIU39
23
1st 37.0
-
UCSD
CSUB16
8
1st 9:47
-
CSUF
UCD6
8
1st 15:25
-
24DUKE
CLEM9
9
1st 11:31 ACCN
-
JU
JVST12
10
1st 13:06
-
NAU
SAC8
16
1st 11:47
-
NAVY
L-MD17
12
1st 11:10
-
UNI
BELM14
21
1st 11:57
-
PEAY
LIP9
17
1st 11:56
-
SELA
UIW4
2
1st 18:12
-
W&M
UNCW6
3
1st 15:10 CBSSN
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
LAM
TXAMC0
0138 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
ALCN
TXSO0
0140 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORE0
0153 O/U
+4