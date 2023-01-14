Bacot, North Carolina roll Louisville 80-59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve Dmarco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59 on Saturday.
Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC). The Tar Heels' bench contributed 26 points to the win effort.
El Ellis scored 22 points for Louisville (2-16, 0-7) which hasn't won since Dec. 17.
Louisville played with aggression and built a 15-7 lead with 13:28 left before halftime. But North Carolina proceeded to outscore the Cardinals 30-11 and went to the break up 37-26. Other than Ellis, only Jae'Lyn Withers scored more than two points before halftime for Louisville.
Bacot turned his left ankle a little more than a minute into Tuesday's loss at Virginia and did not play the rest of the game. North Carolina again played without Pitt Nance, who hurt is back at Pitt on Dec. 30. He played two minutes against Wake Forest Jan. 4 and has missed the last three games.
The Tar Heels moved their all-time record to 19-7 against Louisville.
North Carolina hosts Boston College Tuesday. Louisville faces Pitt Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Leaky Black vs. Sydney Curry (El Ellis gains possession)
|19:50
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:38
|Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (JJ Traynor steals)
|19:33
|JJ Traynor turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Love steals)
|19:27
|Sydney Curry shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|19:27
|+1
|Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-2
|19:27
|+1
|Caleb Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|19:08
|Mike James misses two point layup
|19:06
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|18:54
|Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|18:52
|Puff Johnson offensive rebound
|18:48
|Puff Johnson misses two point layup
|18:46
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|18:42
|RJ Davis shooting foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|18:42
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-3
|18:42
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-4
|18:24
|Leaky Black misses three point jump shot
|18:22
|El Ellis defensive rebound
|18:13
|+2
|Sydney Curry makes two point layup (El Ellis assists)
|2-6
|17:51
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:49
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|17:36
|Mike James misses two point layup
|17:34
|JJ Traynor offensive rebound
|17:29
|El Ellis misses two point layup
|17:27
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|17:22
|+3
|RJ Davis makes three point jump shot
|5-6
|16:56
|JJ Traynor misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|16:33
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point floating jump shot
|7-6
|16:13
|+3
|El Ellis makes three point jump shot (Mike James assists)
|7-9
|15:52
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|15:50
|El Ellis defensive rebound
|15:44
|Leaky Black shooting foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:44
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-10
|15:44
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-11
|15:13
|Tar Heels turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:07
|El Ellis misses two point layup
|15:05
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|14:59
|Leaky Black misses two point jump shot
|14:57
|JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|14:39
|+2
|Mike James makes two point dunk (JJ Traynor assists)
|7-13
|14:21
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|El Ellis defensive rebound
|14:03
|Roosevelt Wheeler misses two point layup
|14:01
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|13:48
|Armando Bacot turnover (carrying)
|13:28
|Leaky Black shooting foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|13:28
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-14
|13:28
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-15
|13:08
|Roosevelt Wheeler personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|13:02
|RJ Davis turnover (traveling)
|12:41
|El Ellis turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Love steals)
|12:36
|Caleb Love misses two point layup
|12:34
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|12:30
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point dunk
|9-15
|12:13
|Seth Trimble shooting foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|12:13
|Mike James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:13
|Mike James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:13
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|11:56
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (RJ Davis assists)
|11-15
|11:39
|Sydney Curry misses two point layup
|11:37
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|11:36
|TV timeout
|11:19
|Mike James misses two point dunk
|11:17
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|11:13
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup
|13-15
|10:47
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point layup
|10:45
|Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|10:41
|+2
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup
|13-17
|10:30
|RJ Davis misses two point layup
|10:28
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|10:20
|Kamari Lands misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|10:05
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|D'Marco Dunn offensive rebound
|9:59
|+2
|D'Marco Dunn makes two point layup
|15-17
|9:37
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|9:26
|Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|9:24
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|9:16
|D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|Sydney Curry defensive rebound
|9:05
|+2
|JJ Traynor makes two point layup (El Ellis assists)
|15-19
|8:31
|Seth Trimble offensive foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|8:31
|Seth Trimble turnover (offensive foul)
|8:12
|Kamari Lands misses two point layup
|8:10
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|7:52
|Sydney Curry blocks Armando Bacot's two point layup
|7:50
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|7:50
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|17-19
|7:50
|Sydney Curry shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|7:50
|TV timeout
|7:50
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-19
|7:36
|Puff Johnson personal foul (JJ Traynor draws the foul)
|7:32
|El Ellis misses two point jump shot
|7:30
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|7:22
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|20-19
|7:04
|El Ellis offensive foul (D'Marco Dunn draws the foul)
|7:04
|El Ellis turnover (offensive foul)
|6:52
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|6:44
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point putback layup
|22-19
|6:33
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|6:19
|+2
|Puff Johnson makes two point layup
|24-19
|6:06
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|5:50
|+2
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup
|24-21
|5:38
|Jalen Washington misses two point jump shot
|5:36
|Roosevelt Wheeler defensive rebound
|5:36
|Armando Bacot personal foul (Roosevelt Wheeler draws the foul)
|5:36
|Roosevelt Wheeler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:36
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|5:35
|Jae'Lyn Withers personal foul (Jalen Washington draws the foul)
|5:24
|Armando Bacot turnover (bad pass)
|5:09
|El Ellis misses three point jump shot
|5:07
|Roosevelt Wheeler offensive rebound
|5:08
|Armando Bacot personal foul (Roosevelt Wheeler draws the foul)
|5:08
|Roosevelt Wheeler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:08
|Dontrez Styles defensive rebound
|4:49
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|26-21
|4:23
|Roosevelt Wheeler misses two point layup
|4:21
|D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound
|4:14
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|D'Marco Dunn offensive rebound
|4:11
|Kamari Lands blocks D'Marco Dunn's two point layup
|4:09
|Tar Heels offensive rebound
|4:08
|D'Marco Dunn turnover (bad pass)
|3:48
|Mike James misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound
|3:41
|Mike James shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|3:41
|TV timeout
|3:41
|+1
|Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-21
|3:41
|Caleb Love misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:41
|Roosevelt Wheeler defensive rebound
|3:12
|D'Marco Dunn blocks El Ellis's three point jump shot
|3:10
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|3:04
|Mike James personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|3:04
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-21
|3:04
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-21
|2:42
|+2
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup
|29-23
|2:41
|Jalen Washington shooting foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|2:41
|+1
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-24
|2:28
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|2:08
|+2
|Kamari Lands makes two point jump shot
|29-26
|1:57
|Roosevelt Wheeler shooting foul (Dontrez Styles draws the foul)
|1:56
|Dontrez Styles misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:56
|+1
|Dontrez Styles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-26
|1:43
|El Ellis turnover (traveling)
|1:33
|Kamari Lands shooting foul (Jalen Washington draws the foul)
|1:33
|+1
|Jalen Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-26
|1:33
|+1
|Jalen Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-26
|1:08
|Roosevelt Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Washington steals)
|1:02
|+2
|Dontrez Styles makes two point dunk (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|34-26
|0:36
|JJ Traynor misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|0:04
|+3
|RJ Davis makes three point jump shot
|37-26
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|Sydney Curry defensive rebound
|19:41
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point layup
|37-28
|19:41
|RJ Davis shooting foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|19:41
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-29
|19:28
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:26
|Sydney Curry defensive rebound
|19:14
|+2
|Sydney Curry makes two point hook shot (El Ellis assists)
|37-31
|18:55
|+2
|Puff Johnson makes two point layup (Leaky Black assists)
|39-31
|18:31
|El Ellis misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|18:23
|Jae'Lyn Withers shooting foul (Leaky Black draws the foul)
|18:23
|+1
|Leaky Black makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-31
|18:23
|+1
|Leaky Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-31
|18:04
|Jae'Lyn Withers turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Love steals)
|17:59
|Caleb Love turnover (lost ball) (El Ellis steals)
|17:52
|+2
|Sydney Curry makes two point layup (El Ellis assists)
|41-33
|17:39
|+3
|Puff Johnson makes three point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|44-33
|17:11
|El Ellis turnover (bad pass) (Leaky Black steals)
|17:06
|+2
|Leaky Black makes two point layup
|46-33
|16:50
|Sydney Curry misses two point jump shot
|16:48
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|16:39
|+3
|Puff Johnson makes three point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|49-33
|16:26
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|16:26
|TV timeout
|16:15
|Armando Bacot personal foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|16:08
|+2
|Sydney Curry makes two point layup
|49-35
|16:08
|Armando Bacot shooting foul (Sydney Curry draws the foul)
|16:08
|Sydney Curry misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:08
|Leaky Black defensive rebound
|15:53
|Sydney Curry shooting foul (Jalen Washington draws the foul)
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:52
|+1
|Jalen Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-35
|15:52
|+1
|Jalen Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-35
|15:39
|Mike James turnover (bad pass) (Leaky Black steals)
|15:35
|+2
|Leaky Black makes two point dunk
|53-35
|15:17
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point layup
|15:15
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|15:10
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|Sydney Curry defensive rebound
|15:09
|Jalen Washington personal foul (Sydney Curry draws the foul)
|14:59
|RJ Davis personal foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|14:54
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point layup
|53-37
|14:44
|Sydney Curry shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|14:44
|Caleb Love misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:44
|+1
|Caleb Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-37
|14:28
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point layup
|54-39
|13:59
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point jump shot
|56-39
|13:42
|El Ellis misses two point layup
|13:40
|Roosevelt Wheeler offensive rebound
|13:39
|+2
|Roosevelt Wheeler makes two point layup
|56-41
|13:39
|Puff Johnson shooting foul (Roosevelt Wheeler draws the foul)
|13:39
|Roosevelt Wheeler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:39
|Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|13:38
|El Ellis misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|13:29
|Mike James misses two point layup
|13:27
|Mike James offensive rebound
|13:24
|+2
|Mike James makes two point layup
|56-43
|13:09
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Puff Johnson offensive rebound
|13:04
|Puff Johnson misses two point jump shot
|13:02
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|12:52
|Mike James turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Love steals)
|12:48
|Caleb Love offensive foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|12:48
|Caleb Love turnover (offensive foul)
|12:25
|El Ellis turnover (lost ball) (Leaky Black steals)
|12:11
|+3
|D'Marco Dunn makes three point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|59-43
|11:51
|Leaky Black shooting foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:51
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:51
|+1
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-44
|11:24
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point jump shot
|61-44
|11:09
|JJ Traynor turnover (lost ball) (D'Marco Dunn steals)
|11:04
|+2
|D'Marco Dunn makes two point layup
|63-44
|10:52
|RJ Davis shooting foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|10:52
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-45
|10:52
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-46
|10:27
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|Mike James defensive rebound
|10:25
|Jalen Washington personal foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|10:25
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-47
|10:25
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-48
|9:57
|+3
|D'Marco Dunn makes three point jump shot (Leaky Black assists)
|66-48
|9:43
|El Ellis misses three point jump shot
|9:41
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|9:28
|Jalen Washington offensive foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|9:28
|Jalen Washington turnover (offensive foul)
|9:17
|El Ellis misses two point jump shot
|9:15
|D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound
|9:00
|Kamari Lands shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|9:00
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:00
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-48
|8:59
|Sydney Curry turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Love steals)
|8:48
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point layup
|69-48
|8:36
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point layup
|8:34
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|8:20
|Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|8:18
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|8:10
|D'Marco Dunn shooting foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|8:10
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-49
|8:10
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-50
|7:48
|Hercy Miller shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:48
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-50
|7:48
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-50
|7:23
|Hercy Miller misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|6:55
|+2
|Puff Johnson makes two point layup (Armando Bacot assists)
|73-50
|6:29
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|JJ Traynor offensive rebound
|6:20
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point layup
|73-52
|5:53
|Caleb Love offensive foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|5:53
|Caleb Love turnover (offensive foul)
|5:29
|Sydney Curry misses two point jump shot
|5:27
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|5:15
|Caleb Love misses two point layup
|5:13
|Hercy Miller defensive rebound
|5:03
|El Ellis turnover (lost ball) (D'Marco Dunn steals)
|4:58
|+2
|D'Marco Dunn makes two point dunk
|75-52
|4:50
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|4:34
|Puff Johnson personal foul (Sydney Curry draws the foul)
|4:34
|+1
|Sydney Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-53
|4:34
|Sydney Curry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:34
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|4:22
|Tar Heels 30 second timeout
|4:06
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|4:04
|Puff Johnson offensive rebound
|3:45
|Armando Bacot misses three point jump shot
|3:43
|Fabio Basili defensive rebound
|3:31
|Caleb Love shooting foul (Fabio Basili draws the foul)
|3:31
|Fabio Basili misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:31
|+1
|Fabio Basili makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-54
|3:19
|Puff Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|3:02
|Fabio Basili misses two point layup
|3:00
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|2:54
|Puff Johnson misses two point jump shot
|2:52
|Devin Ree defensive rebound
|2:34
|Sydney Curry offensive foul (Jalen Washington draws the foul)
|2:34
|Sydney Curry turnover (offensive foul)
|2:12
|Jalen Washington turnover (bad pass)
|1:57
|+2
|Roosevelt Wheeler makes two point layup
|75-56
|1:30
|+3
|Tyler Nickel makes three point jump shot (Seth Trimble assists)
|78-56
|1:19
|Seth Trimble personal foul (Hercy Miller draws the foul)
|1:19
|Hercy Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:19
|+1
|Hercy Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-57
|1:02
|Tyler Nickel misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Hercy Miller defensive rebound
|0:45
|Fabio Basili misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|0:40
|Dontrez Styles turnover (bad pass) (Fabio Basili steals)
|0:33
|+2
|Zan Payne makes two point layup
|78-59
|0:11
|Roosevelt Wheeler shooting foul (D'Marco Dunn draws the foul)
|0:11
|+1
|D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|79-59
|0:11
|+1
|D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-59
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:11
|+ 1
|D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:11
|Roosevelt Wheeler shooting foul (D'Marco Dunn draws the foul)
|0:11
|+ 2
|Zan Payne makes two point layup
|0:33
|Dontrez Styles turnover (bad pass) (Fabio Basili steals)
|0:40
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|0:43
|Fabio Basili misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Hercy Miller defensive rebound
|1:00
|Tyler Nickel misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|+ 1
|Hercy Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:19
|Hercy Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|59
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|20-54 (37.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|1-14 (7.1%)
|Free Throws
|19-23 (82.6%)
|18-28 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|31
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|27
|21
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|12
|6
|Steals
|11
|3
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|25
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Carolina 12-6
|80.0 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Louisville 2-16
|63.1 PPG
|34.2 RPG
|9.0 APG
|
|47.4
|FG%
|37.0
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|7.1
|
|
|82.6
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bacot
|14
|16
|1
|5/8
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|4
|12
|R. Davis
|12
|4
|5
|4/7
|2/4
|2/2
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|P. Johnson
|12
|6
|0
|5/12
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|C. Love
|10
|0
|1
|3/14
|0/7
|4/6
|3
|33
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|L. Black
|6
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|23
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bacot
|14
|16
|1
|5/8
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|4
|12
|R. Davis
|12
|4
|5
|4/7
|2/4
|2/2
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|P. Johnson
|12
|6
|0
|5/12
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|C. Love
|10
|0
|1
|3/14
|0/7
|4/6
|3
|33
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|L. Black
|6
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|23
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dunn
|14
|5
|1
|5/7
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|25
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J. Washington
|6
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Styles
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Nickel
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Trimble
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Farris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Landry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Shaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Maye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Nance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McKoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lebo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|36
|12
|27/57
|7/24
|19/23
|25
|200
|11
|1
|13
|9
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ellis
|22
|3
|4
|6/16
|1/5
|9/9
|1
|34
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|S. Curry
|9
|4
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/3
|5
|21
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|M. James
|8
|2
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Withers
|8
|8
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|2/3
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Traynor
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ellis
|22
|3
|4
|6/16
|1/5
|9/9
|1
|34
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|S. Curry
|9
|4
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/3
|5
|21
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|M. James
|8
|2
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Withers
|8
|8
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|2/3
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Traynor
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Wheeler
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|K. Lands
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Payne
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|H. Miller
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|F. Basili
|1
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Ree
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Myles-Devore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|29
|6
|20/54
|1/14
|18/28
|16
|200
|3
|2
|14
|8
|21
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
57
2nd 6:02 SECN
-
ASU
ORST49
49
2nd 13:31 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU22
19
1st 6:25
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 15:52 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
46
2nd 15:17
-
FGCU
BELLAR25
44
2nd 15:40
-
GRAM
SOU38
40
2nd 16:18
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR30
47
2nd 17:09
-
14ISU
2KAN35
36
2nd 15:38 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU45
63
2nd 10:53
-
LSU
4ALA24
59
2nd 17:51 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
30
2nd 18:54
-
MORG
COPP41
28
1st 2:08
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR43
50
2nd 15:34
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW58
43
2nd 9:24
-
TNST
TNTC20
10
1st 8:08
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH50
46
2nd 12:20 ESP+
-
UAB
LT38
35
2nd 19:03
-
UCI
CSN40
35
2nd 14:07
-
UL
USA56
53
2nd 11:01
-
13UVA
FSU43
32
2nd 14:09 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN45
33
2nd 15:34
-
DSU
UMES32
31
1st 0.0
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU23
37
1st 2:12
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:21
-
UNO
TXCC31
47
1st 55.0
-
URI
MASS27
25
1st 1:28