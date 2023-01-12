Florida St. gets another crack at No. 13 Virginia
Florida State faces a tall order trying to contain No. 13 Virginia's smallest stars when the teams meet Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest in Tallahassee, Fla.
Kihei Clark, a 5-foot-10 fifth-year senior, and 6-3 junior Reece Beekman are two of four players averaging double figures in scoring for Virginia this season at 11.1 and 10.0, respectively.
The Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) have won four of their last five and are coming off a 65-58 home victory against North Carolina on Tuesday night.
The Seminoles (5-12, 3-3) continued their up-and-down play in the conference with a 90-75 setback at Wake Forest on Wednesday night.
Virginia won the first meeting 62-57 in Charlottesville on Dec. 3 in the ACC opener for both teams. Florida State fell to 1-9 with that defeat but has since gone 4-3.
Clark scored a game-high 18 points in that win against the Seminoles. Beekman finished with 13 points, five assists and five steals in Tuesday's win against the Tar Heels.
Virginia trailed North Carolina by seven with 15 minutes to play before deploying a smaller lineup that also included 6-4 guards Armaan Franklin (12 points, nine rebounds) and Isaac McKneely (11 points).
"We were struggling really to just shoot the ball and score in that first half and parts of the second, and then we said, 'Let's go small and take a look at a few things,' " Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said. "And I think it just started opening things up."
Ben Vander Plas led Virginia with 17 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals off the bench. He sank three shots from behind the arc; and Virginia is 8-1 when he makes at least one 3-pointer in a game.
Florida State shot just 32.8 percent from the field in the December loss at Virginia. Darin Green scored 17 points and Matthew Cleveland had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Seminoles.
The Seminoles shot a season-high 53.7 percent in Wednesday's loss to the Demon Deacons. Cleveland had 19 points and 12 boards for his sixth straight double-double -- the longest streak at FSU since Greg Grady in 1974-75 -- and Caleb Mills also contributed 19 points.
Wake Forest countered Florida State's hot shooting night by hitting 55.6 percent from the field and 53.8 percent (14-of-26) from long distance.
"We are not quite there yet," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We are doing some things fairly well, but we are not doing enough of them against experienced teams."
Freshman Baba Miller, a 6-11 center from Spain, made his long-awaited Seminoles debut and totaled four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes. The former Real Madrid player just completed a 16-game suspension for violating NCAA rules for receiving improper benefits.
"There is no doubt that he is going to be an outstanding player for us," Hamilton said. "But you've got to let him get his feet under him. ... The first two minutes he was out there, he was gassed."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:44
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-33
|13:44
|Reece Beekman shooting foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|14:09
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point layup
|43-32
|14:24
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (lost ball) (Armaan Franklin steals)
|14:28
|Matthew Cleveland offensive rebound
|14:30
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|14:35
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|14:37
|Darin Green Jr. blocks Isaac McKneely's two point layup
|14:54
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|14:56
|Matthew Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|15:15
|Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (traveling)
|15:41
|Cameron Corhen defensive rebound
|15:43
|Kihei Clark misses two point jump shot
|16:02
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-32
|16:02
|Matthew Cleveland misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:02
|Jayden Gardner shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|16:14
|Jayden Gardner personal foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|16:26
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-31
|16:26
|Darin Green Jr. shooting foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|16:26
|+2
|Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|40-31
|16:39
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|16:41
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|Ben Vander Plas personal foul
|16:59
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|17:01
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point layup (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|38-31
|17:43
|+3
|Reece Beekman makes three point jump shot
|38-29
|17:55
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|17:57
|Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
|18:08
|Jayden Gardner turnover (offensive foul)
|18:08
|Jayden Gardner offensive foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|18:28
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup
|35-29
|18:31
|Caleb Mills offensive rebound
|18:33
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|18:59
|+2
|Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|35-27
|19:18
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup
|33-27
|19:43
|Reece Beekman turnover (offensive foul)
|19:43
|Reece Beekman offensive foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Reece Beekman offensive rebound
|0:02
|Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|0:23
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|0:25
|Ryan Dunn blocks Matthew Cleveland's two point layup
|0:36
|Ben Vander Plas turnover (bad pass)
|1:06
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (traveling)
|1:27
|Jalen Warley defensive rebound
|1:29
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|1:48
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point jump shot
|33-25
|2:05
|TV timeout
|2:05
|Ben Vander Plas personal foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|2:19
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point jump shot
|33-23
|2:43
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point layup
|31-23
|3:04
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|3:06
|Reece Beekman misses two point layup
|3:16
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|3:18
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point jump shot
|31-21
|4:05
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point jump shot
|29-21
|4:29
|Cameron Corhen defensive rebound
|4:31
|Ryan Dunn misses three point jump shot
|4:54
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|4:54
|Matthew Cleveland misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:54
|Matthew Cleveland misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:54
|Kihei Clark shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|5:15
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point layup
|29-19
|5:15
|Ryan Dunn offensive rebound
|5:22
|Matthew Cleveland blocks Ryan Dunn's two point jump shot
|5:27
|Ryan Dunn offensive rebound
|5:29
|Caleb Mills blocks Kihei Clark's two point jump shot
|5:53
|Cameron Corhen personal foul
|6:08
|+3
|Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|27-19
|6:32
|+3
|Matthew Cleveland makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|24-19
|6:54
|TV timeout
|6:54
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|6:56
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|7:12
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Matthew Cleveland assists)
|24-16
|7:17
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|7:19
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|7:43
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|7:45
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|8:09
|Cameron Corhen defensive rebound
|8:11
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|8:30
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-13
|8:30
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-12
|8:30
|Kadin Shedrick shooting foul (Cameron Corhen draws the foul)
|8:33
|Cameron Corhen offensive rebound
|8:35
|Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
|8:58
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point jump shot
|24-11
|9:14
|Matthew Cleveland personal foul (Kadin Shedrick draws the foul)
|9:23
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|9:25
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|9:41
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|10:10
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|10:12
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|10:37
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|TV timeout
|10:50
|Kihei Clark turnover (traveling)
|11:09
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|11:11
|Tom House misses three point jump shot
|11:20
|Naheem McLeod defensive rebound
|11:22
|Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|11:36
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|12:06
|+2
|Ben Vander Plas makes two point layup
|22-11
|12:20
|+2
|Naheem McLeod makes two point dunk
|20-11
|12:29
|Naheem McLeod offensive rebound
|12:31
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|12:51
|+3
|Ben Vander Plas makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|20-9
|13:16
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (lost ball) (Kadin Shedrick steals)
|13:22
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|13:24
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|13:37
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|Armaan Franklin personal foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|13:58
|Armaan Franklin turnover (bad pass) (Chandler Jackson steals)
|14:11
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|14:13
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:28
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|14:30
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|14:40
|Chandler Jackson misses two point jump shot
|14:47
|+3
|Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Ben Vander Plas assists)
|17-9
|14:52
|TV timeout
|14:50
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|14:52
|Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|14:59
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|15:26
|+3
|Ben Vander Plas makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|14-9
|15:43
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point jump shot
|11-9
|15:56
|Caleb Mills offensive rebound
|15:58
|Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
|16:27
|+3
|Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|11-7
|16:37
|Caleb Mills turnover (lost ball) (Kihei Clark steals)
|16:54
|+3
|Ben Vander Plas makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|8-7
|17:11
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|17:13
|Cameron Corhen misses two point layup
|17:36
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Kihei Clark assists)
|5-7
|17:55
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|3-7
|18:03
|+2
|Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|3-4
|18:21
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point layup (Caleb Mills assists)
|1-4
|18:31
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|18:33
|Ben Vander Plas misses two point jump shot
|18:53
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point layup (Caleb Mills assists)
|1-2
|19:08
|+1
|Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-0
|19:08
|Jayden Gardner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:08
|Caleb Mills shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|19:32
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|19:34
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Ben Vander Plas vs. Cameron Corhen (Jalen Warley gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:44
|Reece Beekman shooting foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|13:44
|+ 2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point layup
|14:09
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (lost ball) (Armaan Franklin steals)
|14:24
|Matthew Cleveland offensive rebound
|14:28
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|14:30
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|14:35
|Darin Green Jr. blocks Isaac McKneely's two point layup
|14:37
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|14:54
|Matthew Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|15:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|43
|33
|Field Goals
|17-36 (47.2%)
|13-35 (37.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|21
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|17
|13
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|7
|6
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|5
|5
|Fouls
|10
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|13 Virginia 12-3
|69.7 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Florida State 5-12
|69.4 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Franklin G
|11.4 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.3 APG
|39.3 FG%
|
00
|. Corhen F
|7.6 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|0.6 APG
|47.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Franklin G
|13 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|C. Corhen F
|8 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.2
|FG%
|37.1
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|57.1
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Franklin
|15
|5
|0
|6/8
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|B. Vander Plas
|11
|4
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Clark
|7
|4
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Beekman
|5
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. McKneely
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cleveland
|8
|5
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|1/4
|1
|26
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|C. Corhen
|8
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Green Jr.
|6
|1
|1
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Mills
|5
|5
|2
|2/9
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J. Warley
|4
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
