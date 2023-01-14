VALPO
EVAN

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
VALP
Beacons
14
EVAN
Aces
5

Time Team Play Score
14:47   Kobe King defensive rebound  
14:47   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:47   Kobe King shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)  
15:13 +3 Quinton Green makes three point jump shot 48-33
15:20   Cam Palesse defensive rebound  
15:22   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:34   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
15:36   Kobe King misses two point jump shot  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Marvin Coleman II personal foul (Quinton Green draws the foul)  
15:52   Marvin Coleman II turnover (lost ball) (Quinton Green steals)  
15:58   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound  
16:00   Maximus Nelson misses three point jump shot  
16:21 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Marvin Coleman II assists) 45-33
16:24   Maximus Nelson personal foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)  
16:26   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. offensive rebound  
16:28   Marvin Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
16:51 +3 Maximus Nelson makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists) 45-31
17:04 +1 Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-31
17:04 +1 Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-30
17:04   Maximus Nelson shooting foul (Marvin Coleman II draws the foul)  
17:16   Nick Edwards personal foul (Antoine Smith Jr. draws the foul)  
17:46 +2 Nick Edwards makes two point layup 42-29
17:58   Preston Phillips turnover (bad pass)  
18:01   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
18:03   Nick Edwards blocks Preston Phillips's two point layup  
18:19   Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound  
18:19   Ben Krikke misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:19   Gage Bobe shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  
18:19 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Kobe King assists) 40-29
18:25   Kobe King defensive rebound  
18:27   Gage Bobe misses two point jump shot  
18:50 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup 38-29
19:06   Yacine Toumi turnover (bad pass) (Maximus Nelson steals)  
19:17   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
19:19   Quinton Green misses three point jump shot  
19:30   Nick Edwards defensive rebound  
19:30   Gabe Spinelli misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:30 +1 Gabe Spinelli makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-29
19:30   Nick Edwards shooting foul (Gabe Spinelli draws the foul)  
19:48 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup 36-28

1st Half
VALP
Beacons
34
EVAN
Aces
28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Kobe King misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:00 +1 Kobe King makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-28
0:00   Marvin Coleman II shooting foul (Kobe King draws the foul)  
0:00   Nick Edwards defensive rebound  
0:02   Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot  
0:27 +2 Kobe King makes two point jump shot 33-28
0:44 +2 Marvin Coleman II makes two point layup 31-28
1:00 +2 Nick Edwards makes two point jump shot 31-26
1:13 +1 Chris Moncrief makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-26
1:13   Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:13   Cam Palesse shooting foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)  
1:19   Nick Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Gage Bobe steals)  
1:39 +1 Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-25
1:39   Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:39   Cam Palesse shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)  
2:09 +1 Nick Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-24
2:09 +1 Nick Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-24
2:09   Marvin Coleman II shooting foul (Nick Edwards draws the foul)  
2:28   Antoine Smith Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
2:42 +2 Nick Edwards makes two point layup (Cam Palesse assists) 27-24
3:01   Kobe King defensive rebound  
3:01   Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:01   TV timeout  
3:01   Quinton Green personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)  
3:22 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup 25-24
3:48 +3 Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists) 23-24
4:11   Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound  
4:13   Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot  
4:27   Quinton Green defensive rebound  
4:27   Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:27   Ben Krikke personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)  
4:32   Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
4:32   Nick Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:32   Gabe Spinelli personal foul (Nick Edwards draws the foul)  
4:39 +1 Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-21
4:39 +1 Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-20
4:39   Nick Edwards personal foul (Marvin Coleman II draws the foul)  
4:45   Preston Phillips defensive rebound  
4:47   Quinton Green misses three point jump shot  
4:54   Connor Barrett defensive rebound  
4:56   Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
5:11   Kobe King turnover (traveling)  
5:37   Antoine Smith Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
5:37   Antoine Smith Jr. offensive foul (Connor Barrett draws the foul)  
5:40   Antoine Smith Jr. offensive rebound  
5:42   Yacine Toumi misses two point jump shot  
5:58 +2 Quinton Green makes two point layup (Nick Edwards assists) 23-19
6:08   Nick Edwards defensive rebound  
6:10   Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot  
6:33 +2 Quinton Green makes two point dunk (Ben Krikke assists) 21-19
6:57   Gabe Spinelli turnover (bad pass)  
7:04   Quinton Green turnover (bad pass) (Marvin Coleman II steals)  
7:15   Kobe King defensive rebound  
7:15   Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:15   Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:15   TV timeout  
7:15   Ben Krikke shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)  
7:22   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
7:24   Maximus Nelson misses three point jump shot  
7:44   Ben Krikke offensive rebound  
7:46   Maximus Nelson misses three point jump shot  
8:01   Maximus Nelson offensive rebound  
8:03   Quinton Green misses three point jump shot  
8:25   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
8:25   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. offensive foul (Quinton Green draws the foul)  
8:29   Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
8:31   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
8:43   Chris Moncrief personal foul (Quinton Green draws the foul)  
8:47   Kobe King offensive rebound  
8:49   Kobe King misses two point layup  
8:57   Beacons 30 second timeout  
9:02 +3 Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman II assists) 19-19
9:11   Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
9:13   Kobe King misses three point jump shot  
9:44 +2 Marvin Coleman II makes two point jump shot 19-16
10:01   Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
10:03   Kobe King misses three point jump shot  
10:34 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point jump shot 19-14
10:51 +1 Kobe King makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-12
10:51   Kobe King misses regular free throw 2 of 2 (Antoine Smith Jr. lane violation)  
10:51 +1 Kobe King makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-12
10:51   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. shooting foul (Kobe King draws the foul)  
11:08 +1 Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-12
11:08 +1 Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-11
11:08   TV timeout  
11:08   Quinton Green shooting foul (Antoine Smith Jr. draws the foul)  
11:08   Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
11:10   Ibra Bayu misses two point layup  
11:29   Quinton Green defensive rebound  
11:31   Preston Phillips misses three point jump shot  
11:48 +3 Quinton Green makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists) 17-10
12:03   Quinton Green defensive rebound  
12:05   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup  
12:19 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup 14-10
12:43 +1 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-10
12:43 +1 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-9
12:43   Ibra Bayu shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)  
12:54   Connor Barrett personal foul (Antoine Smith Jr. draws the foul)  
13:16 +3 Quinton Green makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists) 12-8
13:45   TV timeout  
13:45   Gage Bobe personal foul (Quinton Green draws the foul)  
13:51   Nick Edwards defensive rebound  
13:53   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:26 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup 9-8
14:52   Quinton Green defensive rebound  
14:54   Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot  
15:08 +3 Nick Edwards makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists) 7-8
15:30   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
15:32   Yacine Toumi misses two point layup  
16:00   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
16:02   Kobe King misses three point jump shot  
16:22   Maximus Nelson defensive rebound  
16:24   Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:28   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound  
16:30   Ben Krikke misses two point layup  
17:00 +2 Marvin Coleman II makes two point layup (Yacine Toumi assists) 4-8
17:10   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound  
17:12   Maximus Nelson misses three point jump shot  
17:22 +1 Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-6
17:22 +1 Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-5
17:22   Maximus Nelson shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)  
17:22   Nick Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Yacine Toumi steals)  
17:42   Gabe Spinelli turnover (offensive foul)  
17:42   Gabe Spinelli offensive foul (Quinton Green draws the foul)  
18:02 +2 Quinton Green makes two point layup (Nick Edwards assists) 4-4
18:09 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup 2-4
18:24   Kobe King turnover (offensive foul)  
18:24   Kobe King offensive foul (Gage Bobe draws the foul)  
18:33 +2 Gage Bobe makes two point layup 2-2
18:41   Nick Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. steals)  
18:54   Gabe Spinelli turnover (lost ball) (Quinton Green steals)  
19:10 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup 2-0
19:30   Maximus Nelson defensive rebound  
19:32   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:51   Gabe Spinelli offensive rebound  
19:53   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Ben Krikke vs. Preston Phillips (Gabe Spinelli gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Kobe King defensive rebound 14:47
  Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2 14:47
  Kobe King shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul) 14:47
+ 3 Quinton Green makes three point jump shot 15:13
  Cam Palesse defensive rebound 15:20
  Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot 15:22
  Yacine Toumi defensive rebound 15:34
  Kobe King misses two point jump shot 15:36
  Marvin Coleman II personal foul (Quinton Green draws the foul) 15:52
  Marvin Coleman II turnover (lost ball) (Quinton Green steals) 15:52
  Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound 15:58
Team Stats
Points 48 33
Field Goals 19-35 (54.3%) 9-25 (36.0%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 2-11 (18.2%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 20 19
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 17 15
Team 0 1
Assists 9 4
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 16 11
Technicals 0 0
14
Q. Green G
15 PTS, 4 REB
4
M. Coleman II G
10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
Valparaiso 6-12 341448
Evansville 4-14 28533
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
Valparaiso 6-12 67.6 PPG 37.5 RPG 12.9 APG
Evansville 4-14 61.1 PPG 36.5 RPG 9.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Green G 10.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.9 APG 36.0 FG%
00
. Coleman II G 9.5 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.7 APG 35.2 FG%
Top Scorers
14
Q. Green G 15 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
4
M. Coleman II G 10 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
54.3 FG% 36.0
31.3 3PT FG% 18.2
62.5 FT% 59.1
Valparaiso
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Green 15 4 0 6/9 3/6 0/0 2 - 2 0 1 0 4
B. Krikke 14 2 5 7/9 0/0 0/1 2 - 0 0 0 1 1
N. Edwards 11 4 2 4/4 1/1 2/3 3 - 0 1 3 0 4
K. King 5 5 1 1/6 0/3 3/4 2 - 0 0 2 1 4
M. Nelson 3 3 0 1/5 1/5 0/0 3 - 1 0 0 1 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Green 15 4 0 6/9 3/6 0/0 2 0 2 0 1 0 4
B. Krikke 14 2 5 7/9 0/0 0/1 2 0 0 0 0 1 1
N. Edwards 11 4 2 4/4 1/1 2/3 3 0 0 1 3 0 4
K. King 5 5 1 1/6 0/3 3/4 2 0 0 0 2 1 4
M. Nelson 3 3 0 1/5 1/5 0/0 3 0 1 0 0 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Palesse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bayu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ruedinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DeAveiro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Palm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Freese-Vilien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Morrill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 20 9 19/35 5/16 5/8 16 0 3 1 6 3 17
Evansville
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Toumi 9 4 1 3/7 0/2 3/6 0 - 1 0 1 0 4
K. Strawbridge Jr. 2 4 0 0/5 0/3 2/4 2 - 1 0 1 1 3
G. Bobe 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 0
G. Spinelli 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 0 3 1 0
P. Phillips 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Toumi 9 4 1 3/7 0/2 3/6 0 0 1 0 1 0 4
K. Strawbridge Jr. 2 4 0 0/5 0/3 2/4 2 0 1 0 1 1 3
G. Bobe 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0
G. Spinelli 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 0 0 0 3 1 0
P. Phillips 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Coleman II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moncrief - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kalle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Tichenor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Malovec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gehlhausen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Chism-Okoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McIntire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 18 4 9/25 2/11 13/22 11 0 4 0 9 3 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores