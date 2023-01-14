VALPO
EVAN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:47
|Kobe King defensive rebound
|14:47
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:47
|Kobe King shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)
|15:13
|+3
|Quinton Green makes three point jump shot
|48-33
|15:20
|Cam Palesse defensive rebound
|15:22
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:34
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|15:36
|Kobe King misses two point jump shot
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:52
|Marvin Coleman II personal foul (Quinton Green draws the foul)
|15:52
|Marvin Coleman II turnover (lost ball) (Quinton Green steals)
|15:58
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|16:00
|Maximus Nelson misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Marvin Coleman II assists)
|45-33
|16:24
|Maximus Nelson personal foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)
|16:26
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. offensive rebound
|16:28
|Marvin Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|+3
|Maximus Nelson makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists)
|45-31
|17:04
|+1
|Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-31
|17:04
|+1
|Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-30
|17:04
|Maximus Nelson shooting foul (Marvin Coleman II draws the foul)
|17:16
|Nick Edwards personal foul (Antoine Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|17:46
|+2
|Nick Edwards makes two point layup
|42-29
|17:58
|Preston Phillips turnover (bad pass)
|18:01
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|18:03
|Nick Edwards blocks Preston Phillips's two point layup
|18:19
|Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound
|18:19
|Ben Krikke misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:19
|Gage Bobe shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|18:19
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Kobe King assists)
|40-29
|18:25
|Kobe King defensive rebound
|18:27
|Gage Bobe misses two point jump shot
|18:50
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup
|38-29
|19:06
|Yacine Toumi turnover (bad pass) (Maximus Nelson steals)
|19:17
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|19:19
|Quinton Green misses three point jump shot
|19:30
|Nick Edwards defensive rebound
|19:30
|Gabe Spinelli misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:30
|+1
|Gabe Spinelli makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-29
|19:30
|Nick Edwards shooting foul (Gabe Spinelli draws the foul)
|19:48
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup
|36-28
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Kobe King misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:00
|+1
|Kobe King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-28
|0:00
|Marvin Coleman II shooting foul (Kobe King draws the foul)
|0:00
|Nick Edwards defensive rebound
|0:02
|Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot
|0:27
|+2
|Kobe King makes two point jump shot
|33-28
|0:44
|+2
|Marvin Coleman II makes two point layup
|31-28
|1:00
|+2
|Nick Edwards makes two point jump shot
|31-26
|1:13
|+1
|Chris Moncrief makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-26
|1:13
|Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:13
|Cam Palesse shooting foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)
|1:19
|Nick Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Gage Bobe steals)
|1:39
|+1
|Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-25
|1:39
|Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:39
|Cam Palesse shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)
|2:09
|+1
|Nick Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-24
|2:09
|+1
|Nick Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-24
|2:09
|Marvin Coleman II shooting foul (Nick Edwards draws the foul)
|2:28
|Antoine Smith Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|2:42
|+2
|Nick Edwards makes two point layup (Cam Palesse assists)
|27-24
|3:01
|Kobe King defensive rebound
|3:01
|Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:01
|TV timeout
|3:01
|Quinton Green personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)
|3:22
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup
|25-24
|3:48
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists)
|23-24
|4:11
|Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound
|4:13
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|Quinton Green defensive rebound
|4:27
|Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:27
|Ben Krikke personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)
|4:32
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|4:32
|Nick Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:32
|Gabe Spinelli personal foul (Nick Edwards draws the foul)
|4:39
|+1
|Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-21
|4:39
|+1
|Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-20
|4:39
|Nick Edwards personal foul (Marvin Coleman II draws the foul)
|4:45
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|4:47
|Quinton Green misses three point jump shot
|4:54
|Connor Barrett defensive rebound
|4:56
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|5:11
|Kobe King turnover (traveling)
|5:37
|Antoine Smith Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|5:37
|Antoine Smith Jr. offensive foul (Connor Barrett draws the foul)
|5:40
|Antoine Smith Jr. offensive rebound
|5:42
|Yacine Toumi misses two point jump shot
|5:58
|+2
|Quinton Green makes two point layup (Nick Edwards assists)
|23-19
|6:08
|Nick Edwards defensive rebound
|6:10
|Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|+2
|Quinton Green makes two point dunk (Ben Krikke assists)
|21-19
|6:57
|Gabe Spinelli turnover (bad pass)
|7:04
|Quinton Green turnover (bad pass) (Marvin Coleman II steals)
|7:15
|Kobe King defensive rebound
|7:15
|Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:15
|Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:15
|TV timeout
|7:15
|Ben Krikke shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)
|7:22
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|7:24
|Maximus Nelson misses three point jump shot
|7:44
|Ben Krikke offensive rebound
|7:46
|Maximus Nelson misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|Maximus Nelson offensive rebound
|8:03
|Quinton Green misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|8:25
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. offensive foul (Quinton Green draws the foul)
|8:29
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|8:31
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|8:43
|Chris Moncrief personal foul (Quinton Green draws the foul)
|8:47
|Kobe King offensive rebound
|8:49
|Kobe King misses two point layup
|8:57
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|9:02
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman II assists)
|19-19
|9:11
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|9:13
|Kobe King misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|+2
|Marvin Coleman II makes two point jump shot
|19-16
|10:01
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|10:03
|Kobe King misses three point jump shot
|10:34
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point jump shot
|19-14
|10:51
|+1
|Kobe King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-12
|10:51
|Kobe King misses regular free throw 2 of 2 (Antoine Smith Jr. lane violation)
|10:51
|+1
|Kobe King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-12
|10:51
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. shooting foul (Kobe King draws the foul)
|11:08
|+1
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-12
|11:08
|+1
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-11
|11:08
|TV timeout
|11:08
|Quinton Green shooting foul (Antoine Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|11:08
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|11:10
|Ibra Bayu misses two point layup
|11:29
|Quinton Green defensive rebound
|11:31
|Preston Phillips misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|+3
|Quinton Green makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists)
|17-10
|12:03
|Quinton Green defensive rebound
|12:05
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup
|12:19
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup
|14-10
|12:43
|+1
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-10
|12:43
|+1
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-9
|12:43
|Ibra Bayu shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)
|12:54
|Connor Barrett personal foul (Antoine Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|13:16
|+3
|Quinton Green makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists)
|12-8
|13:45
|TV timeout
|13:45
|Gage Bobe personal foul (Quinton Green draws the foul)
|13:51
|Nick Edwards defensive rebound
|13:53
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup
|9-8
|14:52
|Quinton Green defensive rebound
|14:54
|Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|+3
|Nick Edwards makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists)
|7-8
|15:30
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|15:32
|Yacine Toumi misses two point layup
|16:00
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|16:02
|Kobe King misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Maximus Nelson defensive rebound
|16:24
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|16:30
|Ben Krikke misses two point layup
|17:00
|+2
|Marvin Coleman II makes two point layup (Yacine Toumi assists)
|4-8
|17:10
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|17:12
|Maximus Nelson misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|+1
|Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-6
|17:22
|+1
|Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-5
|17:22
|Maximus Nelson shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)
|17:22
|Nick Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Yacine Toumi steals)
|17:42
|Gabe Spinelli turnover (offensive foul)
|17:42
|Gabe Spinelli offensive foul (Quinton Green draws the foul)
|18:02
|+2
|Quinton Green makes two point layup (Nick Edwards assists)
|4-4
|18:09
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|2-4
|18:24
|Kobe King turnover (offensive foul)
|18:24
|Kobe King offensive foul (Gage Bobe draws the foul)
|18:33
|+2
|Gage Bobe makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:41
|Nick Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. steals)
|18:54
|Gabe Spinelli turnover (lost ball) (Quinton Green steals)
|19:10
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:30
|Maximus Nelson defensive rebound
|19:32
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:51
|Gabe Spinelli offensive rebound
|19:53
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Ben Krikke vs. Preston Phillips (Gabe Spinelli gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|33
|Field Goals
|19-35 (54.3%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|2-11 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|13-22 (59.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|19
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|17
|15
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|9
|4
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|9
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 6-12
|67.6 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Evansville 4-14
|61.1 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|9.8 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Green G
|10.3 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|0.9 APG
|36.0 FG%
|
00
|. Coleman II G
|9.5 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.7 APG
|35.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Green G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|M. Coleman II G
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|54.3
|FG%
|36.0
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|59.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Green
|15
|4
|0
|6/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Krikke
|14
|2
|5
|7/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|N. Edwards
|11
|4
|2
|4/4
|1/1
|2/3
|3
|-
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|K. King
|5
|5
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Nelson
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Green
|15
|4
|0
|6/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Krikke
|14
|2
|5
|7/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|N. Edwards
|11
|4
|2
|4/4
|1/1
|2/3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|K. King
|5
|5
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Nelson
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Palesse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bayu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Ruedinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. DeAveiro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Palm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Freese-Vilien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Morrill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|48
|20
|9
|19/35
|5/16
|5/8
|16
|0
|3
|1
|6
|3
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Toumi
|9
|4
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|3/6
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|G. Bobe
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Spinelli
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|P. Phillips
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Toumi
|9
|4
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|3/6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|G. Bobe
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Spinelli
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|P. Phillips
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moncrief
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kalle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Tichenor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Malovec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gehlhausen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Chism-Okoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McIntire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|18
|4
|9/25
|2/11
|13/22
|11
|0
|4
|0
|9
|3
|15
