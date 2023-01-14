Strong 2nd half sends Hoosiers past No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Trayce Jackson-Davis knew what Indiana had been missing over the past several weeks.
So Saturday, he made sure the Hoosiers defense got reconnected.
The all-conference forward had 18 points, 12 rebounds and helped Indiana's defense focus on the basics as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-45 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin.
''I don't really think we overhelp, I just think we weren't in our right spots to begin with and that makes it harder,'' Jackson-Davis said. ''When we're in our right spots and do our defense right, it's a lot different and that's what you saw today.''
How good was Indiana (12-4, 2-4 Big Ten)?
One of the conference's best 3-point shooting teams in Wisconsin made just five, barely half its season average. Indiana also held the Badgers (11-5, 3-3) to their second-lowest scoring total this season and their second-lowest point total in the series since a 51-44 loss on Feb. 13, 1943.
It was a far cry from the 86.7 points Indiana allowed over the previous three games, and they managed to win for the first time since Dec. 23 despite playing without two injured starters - guard Xavier Johnson (foot) and forward Race Thompson (knee).
The reason was obvious.
''Our defense was solid from start to finish,'' coach Mike Woodson said.
Connor Essegian had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Badgers, who have now lost all three games since starting forward Tyler Wahl went down with an injured leg. This one came in a series they've dominated for more than a decade and which included eight wins in its previous 11 trips to Assembly Hall.
After an ugly start, the Hoosiers turned this game with a quick 18-2 second-half flurry and the defense shut down the staggering Badgers.
Jackson-Davis helped the Hoosiers turn the corner.
He opened the second-half scoring with a short hook shot and Jalen Hood-Schifino followed with back-to-back baskets before Trey Galloway's layup turned a 21-20 halftime lead into a 29-20 cushion. Indiana continued the run, closing the 18-2 charge with a 39-22 edge.
Wisconsin answered with six straight to cut the deficit to 10, but couldn't get any closer.
''We didn't really care about our offense (at halftime) because we knew that would come,'' said Steven Crowl, who had five points and six rebounds. ''In the second half, we got away from it, they got some momentum and we couldn't stop the train after it.''
BIG PICTURE
Wisconsin: This hasn't been the same team without Wahl, but the Badgers still know how to win - by defending without fouling, taking care of the ball and playing ugly when needed. The plan kept Wisconsin close, but it wasn't good enough without Wahl against a motivated foe.
Indiana: Clearly, the Hoosiers spent the past few days working on defense and it paid dividends. Eventually, the offense got going and they finally looked like the kind of team that could deliver on being the conference's preseason pick to win the title.
STAT PACK
Wisconsin: The Badgers were 5 of 24 on 3s, were outrebounded 42-32 and outscored 42-22 in the paint. ... Max Klesmit had nine points and Chucky Hepburn finished with eight.
Indiana: Hood-Schifino scored 16 points while Jordan Geronimo had 12 points and 11 rebounds. ... The Hoosiers were 1 of 8 on 3s, barely avoiding their first shutout since March 2001 against Wisconsin.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
While it took Wisconsin six weeks to crack the Top 25, another loss will likely end Wisconsin's five week-run in the rankings.
Indiana, meanwhile, is trying to play its way back into the Top 25 after sliding out this week. A home victory over the Badgers helps their cause, but the 19-point loss at Penn State doesn't.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Returns home Tuesday to face Penn State.
Indiana: Gets a four-day break before traveling to Illinois on Thursday.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Steven Crowl vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Badgers gains possession)
|19:32
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:20
|Chucky Hepburn personal foul
|19:01
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point hook shot (Trey Galloway assists)
|2-2
|18:36
|Trayce Jackson-Davis shooting foul (Steven Crowl draws the foul)
|18:36
|Steven Crowl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:36
|Steven Crowl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:36
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|18:13
|Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|17:52
|Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Steven Crowl's two point layup
|17:50
|Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|17:43
|Trey Galloway turnover (bad pass)
|17:30
|Steven Crowl turnover (bad pass) (Trey Galloway steals)
|17:23
|Jordan Davis personal foul
|17:17
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point jump shot
|17:15
|Carter Gilmore defensive rebound
|16:51
|Carter Gilmore misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|16:36
|Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|Hoosiers offensive rebound
|16:12
|Jordan Geronimo misses two point jump shot
|16:10
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|15:44
|Chucky Hepburn misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|15:26
|+2
|Jordan Geronimo makes two point layup (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
|2-4
|15:17
|Badgers 30 second timeout
|15:17
|TV timeout
|14:50
|Jordan Geronimo blocks Max Klesmit's two point layup
|14:48
|Badgers offensive rebound
|14:39
|Markus Ilver misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|Max Klesmit offensive rebound
|14:32
|+2
|Max Klesmit makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|14:18
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point jump shot
|14:16
|Badgers defensive rebound
|14:03
|Isaac Lindsey misses two point layup
|14:01
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|13:53
|Malik Reneau misses two point layup
|13:51
|Markus Ilver defensive rebound
|13:38
|Trey Galloway personal foul
|13:23
|Steven Crowl misses two point hook shot
|13:21
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|13:13
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point jump shot
|13:11
|Isaac Lindsey defensive rebound
|12:58
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|12:43
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point hook shot
|4-6
|12:17
|+3
|Isaac Lindsey makes three point jump shot (Max Klesmit assists)
|7-6
|11:58
|+2
|Trey Galloway makes two point jump shot
|7-8
|11:58
|Isaac Lindsey shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
|11:58
|TV timeout
|11:58
|+1
|Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-9
|11:26
|Connor Essegian misses two point jump shot
|11:24
|Malik Reneau defensive rebound
|11:14
|Tamar Bates misses two point jump shot
|11:12
|Logan Duncomb offensive rebound
|10:51
|Tamar Bates misses two point jump shot
|10:49
|Trey Galloway offensive rebound
|10:45
|Trey Galloway misses two point layup
|10:43
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|10:29
|Trey Galloway personal foul (Chucky Hepburn draws the foul)
|10:20
|Steven Crowl turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Hood-Schifino steals)
|10:04
|Logan Duncomb turnover (lost ball) (Steven Crowl steals)
|9:49
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point layup
|9-9
|9:41
|CJ Gunn misses two point jump shot
|9:39
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|9:21
|Carter Gilmore turnover (lost ball) (Logan Duncomb steals)
|9:09
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point hook shot
|9-11
|8:49
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|Jalen Hood-Schifino defensive rebound
|8:42
|CJ Gunn misses two point layup
|8:40
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|8:41
|Malik Reneau personal foul (Chucky Hepburn draws the foul)
|8:20
|Connor Essegian misses two point jump shot
|8:18
|Malik Reneau defensive rebound
|8:07
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
|9-13
|7:47
|Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Steven Crowl's two point hook shot
|7:45
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|7:33
|Malik Reneau offensive foul (Carter Gilmore draws the foul)
|7:33
|Malik Reneau turnover (offensive foul)
|7:33
|TV timeout
|7:14
|Isaac Lindsey misses two point layup
|7:12
|Tamar Bates defensive rebound
|6:47
|Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point hook shot
|6:45
|Isaac Lindsey defensive rebound
|6:22
|Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Steven Crowl's two point layup
|6:20
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|6:15
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point layup
|11-13
|5:50
|Tamar Bates misses three point jump shot
|5:48
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|5:44
|Chucky Hepburn turnover (bad pass)
|5:30
|Jordan Geronimo misses two point layup
|5:28
|Jordan Geronimo offensive rebound
|5:24
|Jordan Geronimo misses two point layup
|5:22
|Jordan Geronimo offensive rebound
|5:14
|+2
|Jordan Geronimo makes two point layup
|11-15
|5:16
|Steven Crowl turnover (bad pass)
|5:07
|CJ Gunn misses two point jump shot
|5:05
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|4:43
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point jump shot
|13-15
|4:34
|CJ Gunn misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|Badgers defensive rebound
|4:32
|Jordan Geronimo personal foul (Carter Gilmore draws the foul)
|4:13
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|Jalen Hood-Schifino defensive rebound
|4:02
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses three point jump shot
|4:00
|Chris Hodges defensive rebound
|3:45
|Tamar Bates shooting foul (Max Klesmit draws the foul)
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:45
|Max Klesmit misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:45
|Max Klesmit misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:45
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|3:27
|Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point hook shot
|3:25
|Jordan Geronimo offensive rebound
|3:20
|+2
|Jordan Geronimo makes two point layup
|13-17
|3:20
|Carter Gilmore turnover (traveling)
|2:54
|Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|2:52
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|2:37
|+3
|Connor Essegian makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|16-17
|2:11
|+2
|Jalen Hood-Schifino makes two point jump shot
|16-19
|1:38
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point layup
|18-19
|1:26
|Chucky Hepburn personal foul
|1:26
|Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|1:20
|+2
|Jalen Hood-Schifino makes two point jump shot
|18-21
|0:53
|Carter Gilmore misses two point hook shot
|0:51
|Hoosiers defensive rebound
|0:53
|Carter Gilmore personal foul
|0:41
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point jump shot
|0:39
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|0:17
|Trayce Jackson-Davis shooting foul (Connor Essegian draws the foul)
|0:17
|+1
|Connor Essegian makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-21
|0:17
|+1
|Connor Essegian makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-21
|0:06
|Max Klesmit personal foul
|0:00
|Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot (Jalen Hood-Schifino assists)
|20-23
|19:22
|Max Klesmit misses two point layup
|19:20
|Chucky Hepburn offensive rebound
|19:14
|Chucky Hepburn misses three point jump shot
|19:12
|Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|19:02
|+2
|Jalen Hood-Schifino makes two point jump shot
|20-25
|18:38
|Jordan Davis turnover
|18:24
|Jordan Geronimo turnover (Max Klesmit steals)
|18:03
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|17:53
|+2
|Jalen Hood-Schifino makes two point jump shot
|20-27
|17:26
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|17:15
|+2
|Trey Galloway makes two point layup
|20-29
|17:14
|Badgers 30 second timeout
|17:14
|TV timeout
|16:50
|Steven Crowl misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|Jalen Hood-Schifino defensive rebound
|16:29
|Jordan Geronimo misses two point jump shot
|16:27
|Carter Gilmore defensive rebound
|16:20
|Trey Galloway personal foul
|16:11
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|16:03
|Jordan Geronimo misses two point layup
|16:01
|Jordan Geronimo offensive rebound
|15:58
|+2
|Jordan Geronimo makes two point layup
|20-31
|15:47
|Jalen Hood-Schifino personal foul
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:31
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point jump shot
|15:29
|Connor Essegian offensive rebound
|15:23
|Connor Essegian misses two point layup
|15:21
|Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|15:05
|+2
|Jordan Geronimo makes two point layup (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
|20-33
|15:05
|Max Klesmit shooting foul (Jordan Geronimo draws the foul)
|15:05
|Jordan Geronimo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:05
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|14:53
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point layup
|22-33
|14:37
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Jalen Hood-Schifino assists)
|22-35
|14:19
|Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Chucky Hepburn's two point layup
|14:17
|Jalen Hood-Schifino defensive rebound
|14:06
|+2
|Jalen Hood-Schifino makes two point jump shot
|22-37
|13:34
|Steven Crowl misses three point jump shot
|13:32
|Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|13:24
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot
|22-39
|13:21
|Badgers 30 second timeout
|13:07
|Jordan Davis misses three point jump shot
|13:05
|Markus Ilver offensive rebound
|12:53
|+3
|Connor Essegian makes three point jump shot (Jordan Davis assists)
|25-39
|12:25
|Tamar Bates misses two point jump shot
|12:23
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|12:14
|Jalen Hood-Schifino personal foul
|12:06
|Connor Essegian misses two point jump shot
|12:04
|Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|11:45
|Trey Galloway misses two point jump shot
|11:43
|Max Klesmit defensive rebound
|11:34
|Trey Galloway personal foul
|11:34
|TV timeout
|11:16
|Markus Ilver misses two point jump shot
|11:14
|Connor Essegian offensive rebound
|11:13
|Badgers turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:00
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses two point jump shot
|10:58
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|10:46
|+2
|Max Klesmit makes two point layup
|27-39
|10:23
|Jalen Hood-Schifino misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|10:05
|+2
|Carter Gilmore makes two point layup (Connor Essegian assists)
|29-39
|9:52
|+2
|Jalen Hood-Schifino makes two point jump shot
|29-41
|9:27
|Jordan Davis misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|Hoosiers defensive rebound
|9:06
|Steven Crowl personal foul
|9:06
|Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|8:55
|Malik Reneau misses two point layup
|8:53
|Malik Reneau offensive rebound
|8:50
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point layup
|29-43
|8:38
|Tamar Bates personal foul
|8:21
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Carter Gilmore assists)
|32-43
|8:01
|Malik Reneau misses two point layup
|7:59
|Jordan Geronimo offensive rebound
|7:59
|Carter Gilmore shooting foul (Jordan Geronimo draws the foul)
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:59
|+1
|Jordan Geronimo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-44
|7:59
|+1
|Jordan Geronimo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-45
|7:44
|+3
|Connor Essegian makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|35-45
|7:30
|+2
|Jalen Hood-Schifino makes two point jump shot
|35-47
|6:56
|Malik Reneau shooting foul (Steven Crowl draws the foul)
|6:56
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-47
|6:56
|Steven Crowl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:56
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|6:40
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot (Jalen Hood-Schifino assists)
|36-49
|6:21
|Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Chucky Hepburn's two point layup
|6:19
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|6:13
|Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|6:03
|Connor Essegian misses two point jump shot
|6:01
|Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|6:01
|Steven Crowl personal foul
|5:53
|Jalen Hood-Schifino turnover (Max Klesmit steals)
|5:40
|Carter Gilmore misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|5:13
|+2
|Jalen Hood-Schifino makes two point jump shot (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
|36-51
|4:56
|+2
|Connor Essegian makes two point jump shot
|38-51
|4:36
|+3
|Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Trey Galloway assists)
|38-54
|4:21
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|3:59
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point dunk
|38-56
|3:44
|Isaac Lindsey misses two point jump shot
|3:42
|Jalen Hood-Schifino defensive rebound
|3:38
|Jalen Hood-Schifino turnover (Max Klesmit steals)
|3:38
|+2
|Max Klesmit makes two point layup
|40-56
|3:38
|Jalen Hood-Schifino shooting foul (Max Klesmit draws the foul)
|3:39
|TV timeout
|3:39
|Max Klesmit misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:39
|Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|3:09
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point dunk
|40-58
|2:55
|Connor Essegian turnover (Trayce Jackson-Davis steals)
|2:51
|+2
|Trey Galloway makes two point layup (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
|40-60
|2:51
|Connor Essegian shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
|2:51
|+1
|Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-61
|2:35
|+2
|Carter Gilmore makes two point jump shot
|42-61
|2:09
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point dunk (Jalen Hood-Schifino assists)
|42-63
|1:58
|Chucky Hepburn misses three point jump shot
|1:56
|Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|1:41
|Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (traveling)
|1:31
|Markus Ilver misses three point jump shot
|1:29
|Kaleb Banks defensive rebound
|1:14
|CJ Gunn turnover
|1:06
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|Markus Ilver offensive rebound
|0:58
|Anthony Leal shooting foul (Connor Essegian draws the foul)
|0:58
|Connor Essegian misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:58
|+1
|Connor Essegian makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-63
|0:36
|Malik Reneau misses two point jump shot
|0:34
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|0:18
|+2
|Kamari McGee makes two point layup
|45-63
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Kamari McGee makes two point layup
|0:18
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|0:34
|Malik Reneau misses two point jump shot
|0:36
|+ 1
|Connor Essegian makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:58
|Connor Essegian misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:58
|Anthony Leal shooting foul (Connor Essegian draws the foul)
|0:58
|Markus Ilver offensive rebound
|1:04
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|CJ Gunn turnover
|1:14
|Kaleb Banks defensive rebound
|1:29
|Markus Ilver misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|45
|63
|Field Goals
|18-56 (32.1%)
|29-62 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|1-8 (12.5%)
|Free Throws
|4-11 (36.4%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|42
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|23
|32
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|6
|10
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|11
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Essegian G
|10.3 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
00
|. Jackson-Davis F
|17.4 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|3.3 APG
|58.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Essegian G
|14 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|T. Jackson-Davis F
|18 PTS
|12 REB
|4 AST
|
|32.1
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|12.5
|
|
|36.4
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Klesmit
|9
|2
|1
|4/10
|1/5
|0/3
|2
|33
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Hepburn
|8
|3
|2
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Crowl
|5
|6
|0
|2/8
|0/2
|1/4
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|C. Gilmore
|4
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Davis
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jackson-Davis
|18
|12
|4
|9/13
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|5
|1
|0
|12
|J. Hood-Schifino
|16
|5
|4
|8/15
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Geronimo
|12
|11
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|T. Galloway
|8
|5
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|M. Kopp
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
