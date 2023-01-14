WMMARY
NCWILM

1st Half
W&M
Tribe
6
UNCW
Seahawks
3

Time Team Play Score
15:10   Matteus Case defensive rebound  
15:33   Nick Farrar defensive rebound  
15:35   Ben Wight misses two point layup  
15:48   TV timeout  
15:48   Amari Kelly turnover (traveling)  
15:58   Noah Ross defensive rebound  
16:00   Noah Collier misses two point layup  
16:01   Seahawks defensive rebound  
16:03   Amari Kelly blocks Noah Collier's two point layup  
16:32 +1 Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-3
16:32   Amari Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:32   Gabe Dorsey shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)  
16:53 +2 Anders Nelson makes two point driving reverse layup 6-2
17:03   Trazarien White turnover (lost ball) (Jack Karasinski steals)  
17:21   Ben Wight personal foul (Jamahri Harvey draws the foul)  
17:23   Jamahri Harvey defensive rebound  
17:25   Noah Collier misses two point jump shot  
17:53 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point floating jump shot (Jamarii Thomas assists) 4-2
18:15 +2 Ben Wight makes two point jump shot 4-0
18:28   Gabe Dorsey defensive rebound  
18:30   Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot  
18:54 +2 Ben Wight makes two point hook shot 2-0
19:17   Trazarien White turnover (bad pass)  
19:26   Amari Kelly offensive rebound  
19:28   Jamahri Harvey misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Noah Collier personal foul  
19:42   Jamarii Thomas defensive rebound  
19:44   Noah Collier misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Gabe Dorsey vs. Amari Kelly (Gabe Dorsey gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 6 3
Field Goals 3-8 (37.5%) 1-4 (25.0%)
3-Pointers 0-0 (0.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 6
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 2 4
Team 0 1
Assists 0 1
Steals 1 0
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 0 3
Fouls 3 0
Technicals 0 0
35
B. Wight F
4 PTS
23
A. Kelly F
3 PTS, 1 REB
Raiford G. Trask Coliseum Wilmington, NC
Team Stats
William & Mary 7-10 69.1 PPG 38.9 RPG 12.7 APG
UNC-Wilmington 14-4 71.6 PPG 37.8 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Wight F 10.4 PPG 4.8 RPG 0.6 APG 53.4 FG%
00
. Kelly F 7.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.7 APG 64.0 FG%
Top Scorers
35
B. Wight F 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
23
A. Kelly F 3 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
37.5 FG% 25.0
0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 50.0
William & Mary
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Wight 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Nelson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
G. Dorsey 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
N. Collier 0 0 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Case - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Karasinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ayesa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Milkereit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 6 2 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 3 0 1 0 0 0 2
UNC-Wilmington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kelly 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 1 1 1 0
T. White 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 0
J. Thomas 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
N. Ross 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Harvey 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Farrar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Van Der Heijden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Surigao - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Berkoff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Harden-Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Newby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 3 5 1 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 0 0 1 3 1 4
