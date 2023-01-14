WMMARY
NCWILM
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:10
|Matteus Case defensive rebound
|15:33
|Nick Farrar defensive rebound
|15:35
|Ben Wight misses two point layup
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:48
|Amari Kelly turnover (traveling)
|15:58
|Noah Ross defensive rebound
|16:00
|Noah Collier misses two point layup
|16:01
|Seahawks defensive rebound
|16:03
|Amari Kelly blocks Noah Collier's two point layup
|16:32
|+1
|Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-3
|16:32
|Amari Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:32
|Gabe Dorsey shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)
|16:53
|+2
|Anders Nelson makes two point driving reverse layup
|6-2
|17:03
|Trazarien White turnover (lost ball) (Jack Karasinski steals)
|17:21
|Ben Wight personal foul (Jamahri Harvey draws the foul)
|17:23
|Jamahri Harvey defensive rebound
|17:25
|Noah Collier misses two point jump shot
|17:53
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point floating jump shot (Jamarii Thomas assists)
|4-2
|18:15
|+2
|Ben Wight makes two point jump shot
|4-0
|18:28
|Gabe Dorsey defensive rebound
|18:30
|Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot
|18:54
|+2
|Ben Wight makes two point hook shot
|2-0
|19:17
|Trazarien White turnover (bad pass)
|19:26
|Amari Kelly offensive rebound
|19:28
|Jamahri Harvey misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|Noah Collier personal foul
|19:42
|Jamarii Thomas defensive rebound
|19:44
|Noah Collier misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Gabe Dorsey vs. Amari Kelly (Gabe Dorsey gains possession)
|Points
|6
|3
|Field Goals
|3-8 (37.5%)
|1-4 (25.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|6
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|2
|4
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
|1
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|William & Mary 7-10
|69.1 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|12.7 APG
|UNC-Wilmington 14-4
|71.6 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|37.5
|FG%
|25.0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Wight
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Nelson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Dorsey
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Collier
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
