Sherfield scores 22, Oklahoma closes out West Virginia 77-76
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Grant Sherfield scored 22 points, Jalen Hill made four clutch free throws in the final minute, and Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 77-76 on Saturday.
Hill added 14 points for Oklahoma (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) and Milos Uzan had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
At 1:40 of the second half, West Virginia's Tre Mitchell made 1 of 2 free throws and the score was tied until Hill made two free throws for a 72-70 lead. After West Virginia called timeout with 25.2 seconds left, Erik Stevenson threw up an off-balance 3-pointer and missed badly. Hill added two more free throws with 14.2 seconds left and Oklahoma closed out the win with three more free throws in four attempts. West Virginia's Seth Wilson made an unguarded 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.
Oklahoma did not make a shot in the final 6:14 but made 11 of 14 free throws, 18 of 25 for the game. Sherfield was 9-for-11 from the line. West Virginia, which had missed 48 free throws in losing its first four games in Big 12 play, was 8-for-16 against Oklahoma.
Mitchell had 16 points, Joe Toussaint 14, Kedrian Johnson 13 and Emmitt Matthews Jr. 11 for West Virginia (10-7, 0-5).
Sherfield's four-point play and two 3-pointers by Tanner Groves led to a 47-39 lead for the Sooners with 14:52 remaining in the second half. Groves had made only 2 of 17 3-pointers in the past six games before going 2-for-2 against the Mountaineers.
With Oklahoma's lead at 55-51 Sherfield hit a 3-pointer, then made two technical free throws for a 60-53 lead. West Virginia, in the middle of making 12-of-13 shots, stayed close and trailed only 66-65 after a driving layup by Stevenson near the five-minute mark.
Earlier in the week, West Virginia parted ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison, who had held that position for the past 13 seasons. No reason for the dismissal has been announced.
Oklahoma plays at Oklahoma State on Wednesday and West Virginia has a home game against TCU, also on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jimmy Bell Jr. vs. Tanner Groves (Sooners gains possession)
|20:00
|Jacob Groves misses two point layup
|19:58
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:23
|Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|Sooners defensive rebound
|18:55
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:40
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:38
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|18:30
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|18:28
|Kedrian Johnson defensive rebound
|18:11
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|17:52
|+3
|Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|2-5
|17:42
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:40
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|17:37
|Kedrian Johnson personal foul
|17:27
|+2
|Jacob Groves makes two point layup (Jalen Hill assists)
|2-7
|16:57
|+3
|Kedrian Johnson makes three point jump shot
|5-7
|16:34
|Tre Mitchell blocks Jacob Groves's two point layup
|16:32
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|16:12
|Kedrian Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|16:05
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup (Milos Uzan assists)
|5-9
|15:40
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:38
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Erik Stevenson personal foul
|15:11
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|15:09
|Kedrian Johnson defensive rebound
|14:39
|Kedrian Johnson misses two point layup
|14:37
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|14:32
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|5-12
|14:02
|+2
|Erik Stevenson makes two point jump shot
|7-12
|13:44
|Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball)
|13:28
|+2
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point dunk (Erik Stevenson assists)
|9-12
|13:09
|Sam Godwin turnover (3-second violation)
|13:00
|Jalen Hill personal foul
|12:40
|Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|12:23
|+3
|C.J. Noland makes three point jump shot (Sam Godwin assists)
|9-15
|12:01
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|11-15
|11:38
|Sam Godwin turnover (lost ball) (Kedrian Johnson steals)
|11:30
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|11:04
|Bijan Cortes misses two point layup
|11:02
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|10:44
|Sam Godwin personal foul
|10:44
|TV timeout
|10:23
|Mountaineers turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:10
|Mohamed Wague personal foul
|10:00
|+3
|C.J. Noland makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|11-18
|9:34
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|13-18
|9:18
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass)
|9:00
|+2
|Mohamed Wague makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists)
|15-18
|8:40
|Tanner Groves offensive foul
|8:40
|Tanner Groves turnover (offensive foul)
|8:36
|Porter Moser technical foul
|8:36
|Tre Mitchell misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|8:36
|Tre Mitchell misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|8:16
|Seth Wilson misses two point jump shot
|8:14
|Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|8:12
|Tanner Groves personal foul
|8:12
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:12
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:12
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|7:59
|Seth Wilson personal foul
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Otega Oweh misses two point layup
|7:43
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|7:16
|+2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point layup
|17-18
|6:59
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
|17-20
|6:35
|+3
|Joe Toussaint makes three point jump shot (Kobe Johnson assists)
|20-20
|6:18
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|20-22
|6:01
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|22-22
|5:49
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|5:47
|Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|5:42
|Milos Uzan personal foul
|5:26
|Kobe Johnson misses two point jump shot
|5:24
|Sam Godwin defensive rebound
|5:16
|Joe Toussaint personal foul
|5:04
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:49
|Erik Stevenson misses two point layup
|4:47
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|4:44
|Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
|4:42
|Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|4:41
|Erik Stevenson personal foul
|4:37
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:31
|Joe Toussaint turnover (lost ball) (Sam Godwin steals)
|4:08
|+3
|Milos Uzan makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|22-25
|3:41
|+3
|Joe Toussaint makes three point jump shot
|25-25
|3:19
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup
|25-27
|3:07
|Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|3:05
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|3:01
|TV timeout
|2:53
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point dunk (Milos Uzan assists)
|25-29
|2:16
|Kedrian Johnson misses two point jump shot
|2:14
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|2:06
|Patrick Suemnick personal foul
|2:06
|Sam Godwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:06
|Sam Godwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:06
|Patrick Suemnick defensive rebound
|1:46
|Joe Toussaint misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|1:33
|C.J. Noland misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|1:21
|+2
|Patrick Suemnick makes two point jump shot
|27-29
|1:18
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|1:04
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|27-31
|0:36
|+2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point jump shot
|29-31
|0:05
|Jalen Hill turnover (lost ball)
|0:05
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Joe Toussaint turnover (lost ball) (Milos Uzan steals)
|0:01
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Sooners offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:51
|Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|19:49
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|19:36
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point jump shot
|29-33
|19:18
|Milos Uzan shooting foul (Erik Stevenson draws the foul)
|19:18
|+1
|Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-33
|19:18
|+1
|Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-33
|19:06
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass)
|18:52
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup
|33-33
|18:40
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|33-36
|18:40
|Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|18:40
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-37
|18:18
|Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|18:16
|Kedrian Johnson offensive rebound
|18:09
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point layup
|18:07
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|18:03
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup (Grant Sherfield assists)
|33-39
|17:42
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point layup
|35-39
|17:20
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. personal foul
|17:02
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|17:00
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|16:45
|Seth Wilson misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|16:39
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup
|37-39
|16:25
|Kedrian Johnson personal foul
|16:09
|+2
|Jacob Groves makes two point dunk (Tanner Groves assists)
|37-41
|15:53
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|39-41
|15:39
|+3
|Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|39-44
|15:22
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:20
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|15:02
|+3
|Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|39-47
|14:51
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|14:51
|TV timeout
|14:41
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point layup
|14:39
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive rebound
|14:37
|+2
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point layup
|41-47
|14:24
|Tre Mitchell blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup
|14:22
|Sooners offensive rebound
|14:24
|TV timeout
|14:07
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass)
|14:03
|Kobe Johnson misses two point layup
|14:01
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|13:52
|Tre Mitchell technical foul
|13:52
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|41-48
|13:52
|Grant Sherfield misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|13:40
|Sooners offensive rebound
|13:40
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup
|41-50
|13:14
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point layup
|43-50
|13:03
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mitchell steals)
|12:54
|Jacob Groves personal foul
|12:52
|Jimmy Bell Jr. turnover (traveling)
|12:23
|+2
|Bijan Cortes makes two point jump shot
|43-52
|12:01
|Bijan Cortes personal foul
|11:59
|TV timeout
|12:01
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-52
|11:59
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-52
|11:51
|Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Tre Mitchell steals)
|11:51
|Grant Sherfield personal foul
|11:39
|+2
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists)
|47-52
|11:10
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point dunk (C.J. Noland assists)
|47-54
|10:48
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|49-54
|10:14
|C.J. Noland misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|10:05
|Tre Mitchell personal foul
|10:05
|Sam Godwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:05
|+1
|Sam Godwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-55
|9:40
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point layup
|51-55
|9:16
|Jalen Hill offensive foul
|9:16
|Jalen Hill turnover (offensive foul)
|9:00
|Kedrian Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Tanner Groves steals)
|8:52
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|51-58
|8:37
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|53-58
|8:36
|Bob Huggins technical foul
|8:36
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|53-59
|8:36
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|53-60
|8:11
|Tanner Groves turnover (traveling)
|7:59
|Milos Uzan personal foul
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:52
|+2
|Erik Stevenson makes two point layup (Joe Toussaint assists)
|55-60
|7:35
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup
|55-62
|7:04
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Erik Stevenson assists)
|58-62
|6:50
|Kedrian Johnson personal foul
|6:50
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-63
|6:50
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-64
|6:38
|+3
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes three point jump shot (Erik Stevenson assists)
|61-64
|6:10
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point dunk (Milos Uzan assists)
|61-66
|5:52
|Joe Toussaint misses two point layup
|5:50
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|5:42
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|5:40
|Grant Sherfield offensive rebound
|5:33
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|5:31
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|5:16
|Sooners turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:04
|+2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point jump shot
|63-66
|5:02
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|4:40
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|4:30
|+2
|Erik Stevenson makes two point layup
|65-66
|4:14
|Joe Toussaint personal foul
|4:14
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-67
|4:14
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-68
|4:04
|+2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point layup
|67-68
|3:32
|Joe Toussaint personal foul
|3:32
|TV timeout
|3:32
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-69
|3:32
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-70
|3:15
|+2
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point dunk (Tre Mitchell assists)
|69-70
|2:44
|C.J. Noland misses three point jump shot
|2:42
|Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|2:32
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point layup
|2:30
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|2:00
|Erik Stevenson personal foul
|2:00
|Milos Uzan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:00
|Milos Uzan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:00
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|1:40
|Milos Uzan personal foul
|1:40
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:40
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-70
|1:10
|C.J. Noland turnover (lost ball) (Kedrian Johnson steals)
|1:08
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|1:02
|Jalen Hill personal foul
|1:02
|Joe Toussaint misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:02
|Joe Toussaint misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:02
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|0:56
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|0:46
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|0:44
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|0:27
|Kedrian Johnson personal foul
|0:27
|+1
|Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-71
|0:27
|+1
|Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-72
|0:27
|Mountaineers 60 second timeout
|0:14
|Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|0:12
|Tre Mitchell personal foul
|0:12
|+1
|Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-73
|0:12
|+1
|Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-74
|0:11
|Otega Oweh personal foul
|0:11
|+1
|Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-74
|0:09
|Erik Stevenson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:09
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|0:08
|Joe Toussaint personal foul
|0:08
|+1
|Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-75
|0:08
|+1
|Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-76
|0:06
|Grant Sherfield personal foul
|0:06
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-76
|0:06
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-76
|0:04
|Joe Toussaint personal foul
|0:04
|Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:04
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-77
|0:04
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|0:01
|+3
|Seth Wilson makes three point jump shot
|76-77
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Seth Wilson makes three point jump shot
|0:01
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|0:04
|+ 1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:04
|Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:04
|Joe Toussaint personal foul
|0:04
|+ 1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:06
|+ 1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:06
|Grant Sherfield personal foul
|0:06
|+ 1
|Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:08
|+ 1
|Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:08
|Joe Toussaint personal foul
|0:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|77
|Field Goals
|31-55 (56.4%)
|25-45 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-13 (46.2%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-16 (50.0%)
|18-25 (72.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|29
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|15
|22
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|13
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|2
|1
|Team Stats
|West Virginia 10-7
|78.3 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Oklahoma 11-6
|68.8 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Mitchell F
|13.4 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
00
|. Sherfield G
|17.4 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.4 APG
|45.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Mitchell F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|G. Sherfield G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|56.4
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|72.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mitchell
|16
|5
|3
|7/8
|1/1
|1/4
|3
|37
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|K. Johnson
|13
|3
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|4/4
|4
|34
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Matthews Jr.
|11
|1
|0
|5/10
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Stevenson
|9
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/4
|3/4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Bell Jr.
|6
|6
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mitchell
|16
|5
|3
|7/8
|1/1
|1/4
|3
|37
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|K. Johnson
|13
|3
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|4/4
|4
|34
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Matthews Jr.
|11
|1
|0
|5/10
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Stevenson
|9
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/4
|3/4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Bell Jr.
|6
|6
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toussaint
|14
|2
|1
|6/9
|2/3
|0/2
|5
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Wilson
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Suemnick
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Wague
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Okonkwo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|19
|8
|31/55
|6/13
|8/16
|20
|200
|4
|2
|4
|4
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sherfield
|22
|4
|5
|5/15
|3/8
|9/11
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Hill
|14
|6
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|M. Uzan
|11
|9
|5
|5/7
|1/3
|0/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|4
|0
|9
|T. Groves
|8
|3
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Groves
|7
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sherfield
|22
|4
|5
|5/15
|3/8
|9/11
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Hill
|14
|6
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|M. Uzan
|11
|9
|5
|5/7
|1/3
|0/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|4
|0
|9
|T. Groves
|8
|3
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Groves
|7
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Noland
|6
|0
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Godwin
|5
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|14
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|B. Cortes
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Oweh
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Moser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schroder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Northweather
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seacat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bamisile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|27
|14
|25/45
|9/20
|18/25
|15
|200
|3
|0
|13
|5
|22
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA52
59
2nd 5:23 SECN
-
ASU
ORST51
49
2nd 13:06 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU22
19
1st 6:25
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 15:44 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
46
2nd 15:10
-
FGCU
BELLAR25
44
2nd 15:40
-
GRAM
SOU38
40
2nd 16:18
-
HOW
NORF37
46
2nd 19:05
-
UIC
MURR30
48
2nd 17:09
-
14ISU
2KAN36
38
2nd 15:23 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU45
63
2nd 10:53
-
LSU
4ALA25
63
2nd 16:54 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU36
30
2nd 16:21
-
MORG
COPP41
28
1st 2:08
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR43
50
2nd 15:34
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW58
45
2nd 9:24
-
TNST
TNTC20
10
1st 8:08
-
TROY
APP33
34
2nd 11:02
-
TLSA
WICH51
46
2nd 12:11 ESP+
-
UAB
LT40
35
2nd 18:28
-
UCI
CSN40
35
2nd 14:07
-
UL
USA56
53
2nd 11:01
-
13UVA
FSU43
33
2nd 13:44 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN48
33
2nd 14:47
-
DSU
UMES32
31
1st 0.0
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU29
40
1st 51.0
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:21
-
UNO
TXCC31
47
1st 55.0
-
URI
MASS27
25
1st 1:09
-
TOL
NIU39
23
1st 37.0
-
UCSD
CSUB16
8
1st 9:47
-
CSUF
UCD8
11
1st 12:35
-
24DUKE
CLEM9
9
1st 11:10 ACCN
-
JU
JVST12
10
1st 13:06
-
NAU
SAC8
16
1st 11:47
-
NAVY
L-MD17
12
1st 11:10
-
UNI
BELM14
21
1st 11:57
-
PEAY
LIP9
17
1st 11:56
-
SELA
UIW4
2
1st 18:12
-
W&M
UNCW6
3
1st 15:10 CBSSN
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
LAM
TXAMC0
0138 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
ALCN
TXSO0
0140 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORE0
0153 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
WASH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm PACN
-
CHAT
SAM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
BAY0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TA&M
SC0
0133 O/U
+8
6:00pm SECN
-
WEB
MTST0
0131.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
IDHO
EWU0
0148.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JAST
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
LIND
SIUE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
AF
FRES0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ALB
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
LIB0
0143.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
COLST
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
WKY0
0143 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
JMAD0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
ND
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
NKY
GB0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
HIPT0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
SDST
SDAK0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0141 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
WRST
MIL0
0153 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
CHST
UTRGV0
0151.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
BRAD
DRKE0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
7UCLA0
0136 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm FOX
-
ILST
SIU0
0124 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
SEA
UTVA0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
STAN
WSU0
0133.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm PACN
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0157 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TTU
10TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
WIU
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MSST
21AUB0
0128.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm SECN
-
UTM
SNIND0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
IDST
MONT0
0134.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
NMEX
23SDSU0
0147 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTU0
0138 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
SACL
UOP0
0150.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
NMST0
0134 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
GRCN
CABP0
0128 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
NCO
PRST0
0156.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PORT
8GONZ0
0159 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCRV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
USD
LMU0
0149.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UTAH
USC0
0135 O/U
-5
10:30pm PACN
-
BSU
WYO0
0133 O/U
+4
11:00pm FS1
-
SMC
SF0
0132.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm
-
CLST
IUPU89
54
Final
-
DAV
GMU65
67
Final ESPU
-
DREX
NE76
55