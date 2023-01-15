INDST
MOST

1st Half
INST
Sycamores
31
MOSU
Bears
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Cameron Henry personal foul (Bears draws the foul)  
0:02   Bears defensive rebound  
0:04   Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot  
0:23   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
0:27   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
0:29   Bryan Trimble Jr. misses two point jump shot  
0:54   Xavier Bledson turnover (Dalen Ridgnal steals)  
1:08   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
1:10   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
1:20   Bears 30 second timeout  
1:27   N.J. Benson defensive rebound  
1:29   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
1:44   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
1:46   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
2:07 +1 Courvoisier McCauley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-35
2:07   Courvoisier McCauley misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:07   Bryan Trimble Jr. personal foul (Sycamores draws the foul)  
2:10   Kendle Moore turnover (Xavier Bledson steals)  
2:35   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass)  
2:55 +1 Bryan Trimble Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 30-35
2:55 +1 Bryan Trimble Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 30-34
2:55 +1 Bryan Trimble Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 30-33
2:55   Courvoisier McCauley personal foul (Bryan Trimble Jr. draws the foul)  
3:10   Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound  
3:10   Xavier Bledson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:10   Donovan Clay personal foul (Sycamores draws the foul)  
3:10   Donovan Clay turnover (Xavier Bledson steals)  
3:25 +3 Cameron Henry makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 30-32
3:51   TV timeout  
3:51   Donovan Clay turnover (offensive foul)  
3:51   Donovan Clay offensive foul (Sycamores draws the foul)  
4:16 +3 Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 27-32
4:39   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
4:39   Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:39   Robbie Avila shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
4:39 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot 24-32
4:58   Bears defensive rebound  
5:00   Robbie Avila misses two point jump shot  
5:13 +2 N.J. Benson makes two point jump shot 24-30
5:39 +2 Julian Larry makes two point layup (Xavier Bledson assists) 24-28
5:45   N.J. Benson turnover (Xavier Bledson steals)  
5:59   Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound  
6:01   Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot  
6:31   TV timeout  
6:34   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
6:36   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
6:44   Robbie Avila offensive rebound  
6:46   N.J. Benson blocks Robbie Avila's two point layup  
7:10 +3 Bryan Trimble Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists) 22-28
7:15   Cameron Henry turnover (Kendle Moore steals)  
7:30 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot 22-25
7:58 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 22-23
8:10   Jonathan Mogbo personal foul (Sycamores draws the foul)  
8:12   Bears offensive rebound  
8:14   Chance Moore misses two point dunk  
8:17   Julian Larry turnover (Chance Moore steals)  
8:27   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
8:29   Chance Moore misses three point jump shot  
8:36   Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound  
8:38   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
9:04   Jonathan Mogbo personal foul (Sycamores draws the foul)  
9:09   Donovan Clay turnover (Cameron Henry steals)  
9:41 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot 19-23
10:10 +2 Alston Mason makes two point layup 17-23
10:42 +2 Cade McKnight makes two point layup (Courvoisier McCauley assists) 17-21
11:02   TV timeout  
11:04   N.J. Benson personal foul  
11:02   Sycamores defensive rebound  
11:04   Alston Mason misses two point jump shot  
11:38 +2 Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup 15-21
11:51   Cameron Henry defensive rebound  
11:53   Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:05 +2 Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup 13-21
12:13   Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound  
12:15   Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:18   N.J. Benson offensive rebound  
12:20   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
12:36   Bears defensive rebound  
12:36   Bryan Trimble Jr. blocks Trenton Gibson's three point jump shot  
12:41   Sycamores offensive rebound  
12:41   N.J. Benson blocks Cade McKnight's two point layup  
12:58   Trenton Gibson offensive rebound  
13:00   Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot  
13:10 +3 Bryan Trimble Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists) 11-21
13:40 +2 Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup 11-18
13:54   TV timeout  
13:54   Bryan Trimble Jr. personal foul (Sycamores draws the foul)  
14:18 +3 Bryan Trimble Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dalen Ridgnal assists) 9-18
14:22   Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound  
14:24   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
14:42 +3 Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot 9-15
15:17 +3 Cameron Henry makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 9-12
15:38 +3 Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Dalen Ridgnal assists) 6-12
16:03 +1 Cameron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-9
16:03 +1 Cameron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-9
16:03   Dalen Ridgnal shooting foul (Sycamores draws the foul)  
16:24 +1 Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-9
16:24 +1 Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-8
16:24   Robbie Avila shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
16:45 +2 Cameron Henry makes two point layup (Robbie Avila assists) 4-7
16:57 +2 Jonathan Mogbo makes two point layup 2-7
17:13 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup 2-5
17:40 +2 Dalen Ridgnal makes two point layup 0-5
17:44   Dalen Ridgnal offensive rebound  
17:46   Dalen Ridgnal misses two point jump shot  
17:56   Julian Larry personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
18:12   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
18:14   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
18:33 +3 Dalen Ridgnal makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists) 0-3
18:50   Courvoisier McCauley personal foul  
18:50   Julian Larry turnover (Dalen Ridgnal steals)  
19:14   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
19:16   Raphe Ayres misses three point jump shot  
19:20   Donovan Clay offensive rebound  
19:22   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
19:47   Julian Larry turnover (lost ball)  
20:00   Robbie Avila vs. Dalen Ridgnal (Sycamores gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 31 35
Field Goals 12-24 (50.0%) 12-24 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 12 14
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 8 7
Team 2 4
Assists 7 5
Steals 4 4
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 6 8
Technicals 0 0
23
C. McCauley G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12
B. Trimble Jr. G
12 PTS
12T
Indiana State 13-5 31031
Missouri State 8-9 35035
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
Indiana State 13-5 79.7 PPG 38.1 RPG 15.9 APG
Missouri State 8-9 66.3 PPG 37.6 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Henry G 10.5 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.6 APG 50.7 FG%
00
. Clay G 9.4 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
C. Henry G 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
5
D. Clay G 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 42.9
60.0 FT% 83.3
Indiana State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Henry 10 1 0 3/3 2/2 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
C. McCauley 10 1 1 4/7 1/3 1/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Neese 5 2 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
R. Avila 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 0
J. Larry 2 2 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 4 0 2
Missouri State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Clay 12 2 1 4/7 2/5 2/3 2 - 0 0 3 1 1
D. Ridgnal 5 4 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 - 2 0 0 1 3
J. Mogbo 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
K. Moore 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
R. Ayres 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
