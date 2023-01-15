INDST
MOST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Cameron Henry personal foul (Bears draws the foul)
|0:02
|Bears defensive rebound
|0:04
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|0:23
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|0:27
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|0:29
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:54
|Xavier Bledson turnover (Dalen Ridgnal steals)
|1:08
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|1:10
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|1:20
|Bears 30 second timeout
|1:27
|N.J. Benson defensive rebound
|1:29
|Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|1:46
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|+1
|Courvoisier McCauley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-35
|2:07
|Courvoisier McCauley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:07
|Bryan Trimble Jr. personal foul (Sycamores draws the foul)
|2:10
|Kendle Moore turnover (Xavier Bledson steals)
|2:35
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass)
|2:55
|+1
|Bryan Trimble Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|30-35
|2:55
|+1
|Bryan Trimble Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|30-34
|2:55
|+1
|Bryan Trimble Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|30-33
|2:55
|Courvoisier McCauley personal foul (Bryan Trimble Jr. draws the foul)
|3:10
|Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound
|3:10
|Xavier Bledson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:10
|Donovan Clay personal foul (Sycamores draws the foul)
|3:10
|Donovan Clay turnover (Xavier Bledson steals)
|3:25
|+3
|Cameron Henry makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|30-32
|3:51
|TV timeout
|3:51
|Donovan Clay turnover (offensive foul)
|3:51
|Donovan Clay offensive foul (Sycamores draws the foul)
|4:16
|+3
|Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|27-32
|4:39
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|4:39
|Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:39
|Robbie Avila shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
|4:39
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot
|24-32
|4:58
|Bears defensive rebound
|5:00
|Robbie Avila misses two point jump shot
|5:13
|+2
|N.J. Benson makes two point jump shot
|24-30
|5:39
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point layup (Xavier Bledson assists)
|24-28
|5:45
|N.J. Benson turnover (Xavier Bledson steals)
|5:59
|Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound
|6:01
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|TV timeout
|6:34
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|6:36
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|Robbie Avila offensive rebound
|6:46
|N.J. Benson blocks Robbie Avila's two point layup
|7:10
|+3
|Bryan Trimble Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists)
|22-28
|7:15
|Cameron Henry turnover (Kendle Moore steals)
|7:30
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot
|22-25
|7:58
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|22-23
|8:10
|Jonathan Mogbo personal foul (Sycamores draws the foul)
|8:12
|Bears offensive rebound
|8:14
|Chance Moore misses two point dunk
|8:17
|Julian Larry turnover (Chance Moore steals)
|8:27
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|8:29
|Chance Moore misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound
|8:38
|Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|Jonathan Mogbo personal foul (Sycamores draws the foul)
|9:09
|Donovan Clay turnover (Cameron Henry steals)
|9:41
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot
|19-23
|10:10
|+2
|Alston Mason makes two point layup
|17-23
|10:42
|+2
|Cade McKnight makes two point layup (Courvoisier McCauley assists)
|17-21
|11:02
|TV timeout
|11:04
|N.J. Benson personal foul
|11:02
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|11:04
|Alston Mason misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|+2
|Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup
|15-21
|11:51
|Cameron Henry defensive rebound
|11:53
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:05
|+2
|Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup
|13-21
|12:13
|Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|12:15
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|N.J. Benson offensive rebound
|12:20
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|12:36
|Bears defensive rebound
|12:36
|Bryan Trimble Jr. blocks Trenton Gibson's three point jump shot
|12:41
|Sycamores offensive rebound
|12:41
|N.J. Benson blocks Cade McKnight's two point layup
|12:58
|Trenton Gibson offensive rebound
|13:00
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|13:10
|+3
|Bryan Trimble Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists)
|11-21
|13:40
|+2
|Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup
|11-18
|13:54
|TV timeout
|13:54
|Bryan Trimble Jr. personal foul (Sycamores draws the foul)
|14:18
|+3
|Bryan Trimble Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dalen Ridgnal assists)
|9-18
|14:22
|Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound
|14:24
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|+3
|Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot
|9-15
|15:17
|+3
|Cameron Henry makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|9-12
|15:38
|+3
|Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Dalen Ridgnal assists)
|6-12
|16:03
|+1
|Cameron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-9
|16:03
|+1
|Cameron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-9
|16:03
|Dalen Ridgnal shooting foul (Sycamores draws the foul)
|16:24
|+1
|Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-9
|16:24
|+1
|Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-8
|16:24
|Robbie Avila shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
|16:45
|+2
|Cameron Henry makes two point layup (Robbie Avila assists)
|4-7
|16:57
|+2
|Jonathan Mogbo makes two point layup
|2-7
|17:13
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup
|2-5
|17:40
|+2
|Dalen Ridgnal makes two point layup
|0-5
|17:44
|Dalen Ridgnal offensive rebound
|17:46
|Dalen Ridgnal misses two point jump shot
|17:56
|Julian Larry personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
|18:12
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|18:14
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|18:33
|+3
|Dalen Ridgnal makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|0-3
|18:50
|Courvoisier McCauley personal foul
|18:50
|Julian Larry turnover (Dalen Ridgnal steals)
|19:14
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|19:16
|Raphe Ayres misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|19:22
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|Julian Larry turnover (lost ball)
|20:00
|Robbie Avila vs. Dalen Ridgnal (Sycamores gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|31
|35
|Field Goals
|12-24 (50.0%)
|12-24 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|5-6 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|14
|Offensive
|2
|3
|Defensive
|8
|7
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|7
|5
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Fouls
|6
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12 PTS
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 13-5
|79.7 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Missouri State 8-9
|66.3 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|11.8 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Henry
|10
|1
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. McCauley
|10
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Neese
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Avila
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Larry
|2
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McKnight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Bledson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schertz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|10
|7
|12/24
|4/12
|3/5
|6
|0
|4
|0
|6
|2
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Clay
|12
|2
|1
|4/7
|2/5
|2/3
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|D. Ridgnal
|5
|4
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Mogbo
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Moore
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Ayres
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Trimble Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinegar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gipson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mayo Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|35
|10
|5
|12/24
|6/14
|5/6
|8
|0
|4
|3
|5
|3
|7
-
FAIR
SPU56
52
2nd 10.0
-
OSU
RUTG53
52
2nd 5:27 BTN
-
INST
MOSU31
35
2nd 19:37
-
MEM
TEMP25
23
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
MD
IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm BTN
-
LBSU
HAW70
79
Final
-
MRST
NIAG66
64
Final
-
25MARQ
12XAV76
80
Final FOX
-
NW
MICH78
85
Final BTN
-
SIEN
CAN62
66
Final
-
SJU
6CONN85
74
Final FS1
-
RIDE
IONA70
67
Final
-
USF
ECU81
70
Final ESP2
-
QUIN
MTSM58
51
Final