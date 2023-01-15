MEMP
TEMPLE

1st Half
MEM
Tigers
25
TEMP
Owls
23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Owls offensive rebound  
0:03   DeAndre Williams blocks Khalif Battle's three point jump shot  
0:19   Owls 30 second timeout  
0:29 +2 Kendric Davis makes two point layup 25-23
0:41   Owls turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:03 +1 Khalif Battle makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 23-23
1:03   Khalif Battle misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2  
1:03   Johnathan Lawson flagrant 1 (Khalif Battle draws the foul)  
1:05   Chandler Lawson turnover (lost ball) (Damian Dunn steals)  
1:10   Chandler Lawson offensive rebound  
1:12   Zach Hicks blocks Chandler Lawson's two point jump shot  
1:16   Chandler Lawson offensive rebound  
1:18   Johnathan Lawson misses three point jump shot  
1:26   Zach Hicks turnover (bad pass) (Keonte Kennedy steals)  
1:42 +2 Chandler Lawson makes two point pullup jump shot 23-22
1:54   Damian Dunn turnover (offensive foul)  
1:54   Damian Dunn offensive foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)  
2:19   TV timeout  
2:19   Kendric Davis turnover (offensive foul)  
2:19   Kendric Davis offensive foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)  
2:37 +2 Nick Jourdain makes two point dunk (Jahlil White assists) 21-22
3:03 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point stepback jump shot 21-20
3:12   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
3:14   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
3:31   Jahlil White defensive rebound  
3:33   DeAndre Williams misses three point jump shot  
3:48   Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound  
3:50   Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu blocks Hysier Miller's two point layup  
3:55   Hysier Miller defensive rebound  
3:57   Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
4:08   DeAndre Williams offensive rebound  
4:12   DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot  
4:30 +2 Jahlil White makes two point dunk (Damian Dunn assists) 19-20
4:47   Zach Hicks defensive rebound  
4:49   Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot  
4:59   Kur Jongkuch personal foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)  
4:59   Tigers defensive rebound  
5:01   Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot  
5:09   Hysier Miller offensive rebound  
5:11   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
5:30 +2 Kendric Davis makes two point pullup jump shot (Keonte Kennedy assists) 19-18
5:37   Khalif Battle turnover (bad pass)  
5:47   Khalif Battle defensive rebound  
5:49   Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
6:05   Hysier Miller turnover (bad pass)  
6:26   DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass)  
6:40   Damian Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Kendric Davis steals)  
6:40   Jump ball. Damian Dunn vs. Kendric Davis (Kendric Davis gains possession)  
6:52   Jahlil White offensive rebound  
6:54   Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot  
7:10   TV timeout  
7:10   Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu turnover (offensive foul)  
7:10   Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu offensive foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)  
7:46 +2 Damian Dunn makes two point floating jump shot 17-18
8:06   Damian Dunn defensive rebound  
8:08   Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot  
8:21 +1 Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-16
8:21   Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:21   Elijah McCadden shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)  
8:38 +2 Johnathan Lawson makes two point hook shot 17-15
8:53 +3 Damian Dunn makes three point jump shot (Khalif Battle assists) 15-15
9:06 +1 DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-12
9:06   DeAndre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:06   Nick Jourdain shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)  
9:15   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
9:17   DeAndre Williams blocks Nick Jourdain's two point layup  
9:39 +2 Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu makes two point layup (DeAndre Williams assists) 14-12
10:01   Hysier Miller turnover (bad pass)  
10:15   Zach Hicks defensive rebound  
10:17   DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot  
10:32   Hysier Miller turnover (bad pass) (Johnathan Lawson steals)  
10:48 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point stepback jump shot 12-12
10:56   Zach Hicks personal foul (Elijah McCadden draws the foul)  
11:18 +1 Nick Jourdain makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-12
11:18 +1 Nick Jourdain makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-11
11:18   TV timeout  
11:18   Damaria Franklin shooting foul (Nick Jourdain draws the foul)  
11:22   Khalif Battle defensive rebound  
11:24   Nick Jourdain blocks DeAndre Williams's two point jump shot  
11:27   DeAndre Williams offensive rebound  
11:29   Johnathan Lawson misses three point jump shot  
11:38   Damaria Franklin defensive rebound  
11:40   Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Jahlil White offensive rebound  
11:45   Nick Jourdain misses two point hook shot  
11:56   Nick Jourdain defensive rebound  
11:58   Elijah McCadden misses two point layup  
12:25 +1 Jahlil White makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-10
12:25 +1 Jahlil White makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-9
12:25   Elijah McCadden shooting foul (Jahlil White draws the foul)  
12:30   Jahlil White defensive rebound  
12:32   Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot  
12:37   Johnathan Lawson defensive rebound  
12:39   Khalif Battle misses two point jump shot  
13:02   Khalif Battle defensive rebound  
13:04   Johnathan Lawson misses three point jump shot  
13:27   Zach Hicks turnover (out of bounds)  
13:34   Zach Hicks defensive rebound  
13:36   Damaria Franklin misses three point jump shot  
13:57 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-8
13:57 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-7
13:57   Damaria Franklin shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)  
13:57   Hysier Miller offensive rebound  
13:59   Khalif Battle misses two point layup  
14:04   DeAndre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Nick Jourdain steals)  
14:12   Kendric Davis defensive rebound  
14:14   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
14:26   Johnathan Lawson personal foul (Jahlil White draws the foul)  
14:29   Jahlil White offensive rebound  
14:31   Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot  
14:39   Damian Dunn defensive rebound  
14:41   Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot  
14:48   Jahlil White personal foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)  
15:04 +2 Nick Jourdain makes two point layup 10-6
15:04   Nick Jourdain offensive rebound  
15:06   Khalif Battle misses two point layup  
15:13   TV timeout  
15:13   DeAndre Williams turnover (traveling)  
15:36 +2 Hysier Miller makes two point layup 10-4
15:52 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point layup 10-2
15:57   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
15:59   Damian Dunn misses two point layup  
16:10   Nick Jourdain offensive rebound  
16:12   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
16:18   Kendric Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jahlil White steals)  
16:21   Kendric Davis defensive rebound  
16:23   Jahlil White misses two point jump shot  
16:42   Owls defensive rebound  
16:44   Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot  
16:47   Keonte Kennedy offensive rebound  
16:49   Elijah McCadden misses three point jump shot  
17:14   Kur Jongkuch turnover (traveling)  
17:35 +3 DeAndre Williams makes three point jump shot (Keonte Kennedy assists) 8-2
17:51   Shane Dezonie turnover (lost ball)  
18:17 +2 Elijah McCadden makes two point jump shot 5-2
18:35   Elijah McCadden defensive rebound  
18:37   Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot  
18:42   Zach Hicks defensive rebound  
18:44   DeAndre Williams misses two point layup  
19:09 +2 Kur Jongkuch makes two point layup 3-2
19:10   Kur Jongkuch offensive rebound  
19:12   Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu blocks Shane Dezonie's two point layup  
19:34 +3 DeAndre Williams makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists) 3-0
19:41   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
19:43   Nick Jourdain misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu vs. Kur Jongkuch (Shane Dezonie gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 25 23
Field Goals 11-30 (36.7%) 7-27 (25.9%)
3-Pointers 2-13 (15.4%) 1-11 (9.1%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 23
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 10 13
Team 1 2
Assists 4 3
Steals 3 3
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 9 5
Technicals 0 0
12
D. Williams F
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
1
D. Dunn G
6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
Memphis 12-5 25-25
Temple 10-8 23-23
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
Memphis 12-5 79.6 PPG 40.1 RPG 16.0 APG
Temple 10-8 69.6 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Williams F 15.4 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.5 APG 53.3 FG%
00
. Jourdain F 5.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.9 APG 53.4 FG%
Top Scorers
12
D. Williams F 13 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
11
N. Jourdain F 6 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
36.7 FG% 25.9
15.4 3PT FG% 9.1
50.0 FT% 80.0
Memphis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 13 6 1 5/10 2/3 1/2 0 0 0 2 3 2 4
K. Davis 4 2 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 1 0 1 0 2 0 2
K. Akobundu-Ehiogu 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0
E. McCadden 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1
K. Kennedy 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Granja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lomax - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dandridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Glennon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 15 4 11/30 2/13 1/2 9 0 3 4 7 5 10
Temple
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Jourdain 6 3 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 1 0 1 1 0 2 1
H. Miller 4 3 0 1/6 0/4 2/2 0 0 0 0 3 2 1
K. Jongkuch 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0
S. Dezonie 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Hicks 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 1 2 0 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Battle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okpomo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sayers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fihla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thweatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 21 3 7/27 1/11 8/10 5 0 3 2 10 8 13
