MEMP
TEMPLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Owls offensive rebound
|0:03
|DeAndre Williams blocks Khalif Battle's three point jump shot
|0:19
|Owls 30 second timeout
|0:29
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|25-23
|0:41
|Owls turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:03
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|23-23
|1:03
|Khalif Battle misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|1:03
|Johnathan Lawson flagrant 1 (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|1:05
|Chandler Lawson turnover (lost ball) (Damian Dunn steals)
|1:10
|Chandler Lawson offensive rebound
|1:12
|Zach Hicks blocks Chandler Lawson's two point jump shot
|1:16
|Chandler Lawson offensive rebound
|1:18
|Johnathan Lawson misses three point jump shot
|1:26
|Zach Hicks turnover (bad pass) (Keonte Kennedy steals)
|1:42
|+2
|Chandler Lawson makes two point pullup jump shot
|23-22
|1:54
|Damian Dunn turnover (offensive foul)
|1:54
|Damian Dunn offensive foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|2:19
|TV timeout
|2:19
|Kendric Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|2:19
|Kendric Davis offensive foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|2:37
|+2
|Nick Jourdain makes two point dunk (Jahlil White assists)
|21-22
|3:03
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point stepback jump shot
|21-20
|3:12
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|3:14
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|Jahlil White defensive rebound
|3:33
|DeAndre Williams misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound
|3:50
|Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu blocks Hysier Miller's two point layup
|3:55
|Hysier Miller defensive rebound
|3:57
|Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|4:12
|DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|4:30
|+2
|Jahlil White makes two point dunk (Damian Dunn assists)
|19-20
|4:47
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|4:49
|Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|Kur Jongkuch personal foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|4:59
|Tigers defensive rebound
|5:01
|Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|5:09
|Hysier Miller offensive rebound
|5:11
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|5:30
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point pullup jump shot (Keonte Kennedy assists)
|19-18
|5:37
|Khalif Battle turnover (bad pass)
|5:47
|Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|5:49
|Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|6:05
|Hysier Miller turnover (bad pass)
|6:26
|DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass)
|6:40
|Damian Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Kendric Davis steals)
|6:40
|Jump ball. Damian Dunn vs. Kendric Davis (Kendric Davis gains possession)
|6:52
|Jahlil White offensive rebound
|6:54
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|7:10
|TV timeout
|7:10
|Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu turnover (offensive foul)
|7:10
|Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu offensive foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|7:46
|+2
|Damian Dunn makes two point floating jump shot
|17-18
|8:06
|Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|8:08
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|8:21
|+1
|Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-16
|8:21
|Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:21
|Elijah McCadden shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|8:38
|+2
|Johnathan Lawson makes two point hook shot
|17-15
|8:53
|+3
|Damian Dunn makes three point jump shot (Khalif Battle assists)
|15-15
|9:06
|+1
|DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-12
|9:06
|DeAndre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:06
|Nick Jourdain shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|9:15
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|9:17
|DeAndre Williams blocks Nick Jourdain's two point layup
|9:39
|+2
|Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu makes two point layup (DeAndre Williams assists)
|14-12
|10:01
|Hysier Miller turnover (bad pass)
|10:15
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|10:17
|DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|10:32
|Hysier Miller turnover (bad pass) (Johnathan Lawson steals)
|10:48
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point stepback jump shot
|12-12
|10:56
|Zach Hicks personal foul (Elijah McCadden draws the foul)
|11:18
|+1
|Nick Jourdain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-12
|11:18
|+1
|Nick Jourdain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-11
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:18
|Damaria Franklin shooting foul (Nick Jourdain draws the foul)
|11:22
|Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|11:24
|Nick Jourdain blocks DeAndre Williams's two point jump shot
|11:27
|DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|11:29
|Johnathan Lawson misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|Damaria Franklin defensive rebound
|11:40
|Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|Jahlil White offensive rebound
|11:45
|Nick Jourdain misses two point hook shot
|11:56
|Nick Jourdain defensive rebound
|11:58
|Elijah McCadden misses two point layup
|12:25
|+1
|Jahlil White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-10
|12:25
|+1
|Jahlil White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-9
|12:25
|Elijah McCadden shooting foul (Jahlil White draws the foul)
|12:30
|Jahlil White defensive rebound
|12:32
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|12:37
|Johnathan Lawson defensive rebound
|12:39
|Khalif Battle misses two point jump shot
|13:02
|Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|13:04
|Johnathan Lawson misses three point jump shot
|13:27
|Zach Hicks turnover (out of bounds)
|13:34
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|13:36
|Damaria Franklin misses three point jump shot
|13:57
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-8
|13:57
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-7
|13:57
|Damaria Franklin shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)
|13:57
|Hysier Miller offensive rebound
|13:59
|Khalif Battle misses two point layup
|14:04
|DeAndre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Nick Jourdain steals)
|14:12
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|14:14
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|Johnathan Lawson personal foul (Jahlil White draws the foul)
|14:29
|Jahlil White offensive rebound
|14:31
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|14:41
|Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|Jahlil White personal foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|15:04
|+2
|Nick Jourdain makes two point layup
|10-6
|15:04
|Nick Jourdain offensive rebound
|15:06
|Khalif Battle misses two point layup
|15:13
|TV timeout
|15:13
|DeAndre Williams turnover (traveling)
|15:36
|+2
|Hysier Miller makes two point layup
|10-4
|15:52
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point layup
|10-2
|15:57
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|15:59
|Damian Dunn misses two point layup
|16:10
|Nick Jourdain offensive rebound
|16:12
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|16:18
|Kendric Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jahlil White steals)
|16:21
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|16:23
|Jahlil White misses two point jump shot
|16:42
|Owls defensive rebound
|16:44
|Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|16:47
|Keonte Kennedy offensive rebound
|16:49
|Elijah McCadden misses three point jump shot
|17:14
|Kur Jongkuch turnover (traveling)
|17:35
|+3
|DeAndre Williams makes three point jump shot (Keonte Kennedy assists)
|8-2
|17:51
|Shane Dezonie turnover (lost ball)
|18:17
|+2
|Elijah McCadden makes two point jump shot
|5-2
|18:35
|Elijah McCadden defensive rebound
|18:37
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|18:44
|DeAndre Williams misses two point layup
|19:09
|+2
|Kur Jongkuch makes two point layup
|3-2
|19:10
|Kur Jongkuch offensive rebound
|19:12
|Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu blocks Shane Dezonie's two point layup
|19:34
|+3
|DeAndre Williams makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|3-0
|19:41
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|19:43
|Nick Jourdain misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu vs. Kur Jongkuch (Shane Dezonie gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|25
|23
|Field Goals
|11-30 (36.7%)
|7-27 (25.9%)
|3-Pointers
|2-13 (15.4%)
|1-11 (9.1%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|23
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|10
|13
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|4
|3
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|9
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Williams F
|15.4 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|2.5 APG
|53.3 FG%
|
00
|. Jourdain F
|5.8 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|0.9 APG
|53.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Williams F
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|N. Jourdain F
|6 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.7
|FG%
|25.9
|
|
|15.4
|3PT FG%
|9.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|13
|6
|1
|5/10
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|K. Davis
|4
|2
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Akobundu-Ehiogu
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|E. McCadden
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Kennedy
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Granja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lomax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dandridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Glennon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|15
|4
|11/30
|2/13
|1/2
|9
|0
|3
|4
|7
|5
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Jourdain
|6
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|H. Miller
|4
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|K. Jongkuch
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|S. Dezonie
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Hicks
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Battle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Okpomo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sayers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fihla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thweatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|23
|21
|3
|7/27
|1/11
|8/10
|5
|0
|3
|2
|10
|8
|13
