Bufkin scores 20, Michigan holds off Northwestern 85-78
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Kobe Bufkin scored 20 points, Jett Howard had 16 points and seven assists, and Michigan defeated Northwestern 85-78 on Sunday.
The Wolverines held the lead for the final 10 minutes and finished off the Wildcats in the final minute after seeing their late 10-point lead cut in half.
There were four ties and seven lead changes in the second half before an 8-0 run by the Wolverines gave them a 68-59 lead near the seven-minute mark. The Wildcats cut their deficit to five points at 72-67 on a Matthew Nicholson layup but Bufkin hit a 3-pointer and Tarris Reed followed with a layup for a 10-point Michigan lead with 2:29 to go.
Northwestern got within 79-74 on a layup by Boo Buie with 42 seconds left. Another layup by Buie made it 81-76 before a dunk by Bufkin gave Michigan a seven-point lead with 16 seconds to go.
Dug McDaniel added 17 points and five assists and Hunter Dickinson had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten).
Buie led Northwestern (12-5, 3-3) with 22 points. Robbie Beran scored 16, Nicholson 13 and Brooks Barnhizer 10. Chase Audige, the Wildcats' leading scorer at 15.8 ppg, had eight points and five steals.
The Wolverines shot 52% from the field and made 10 of 22 3-pointers but were slowed down by 18 turnovers, double their season average. Northwestern shot 42% and made only 6 of 23 3-pointers.
A layup from Joey Baker put Michigan up 20-8 midway through the first half but Northwestern rallied, tying the score at 27 when Chase Audige hit a 3-pointer with 5:39 remaining. Julian Roper's 3-pointer at 1:15 gave the Wildcats a 39-33 lead before Doug McDaniel scored the final four points of the half to get Michigan within 39-37 at the break.
It was Northwestern's first road loss of the season after wins over Georgetown, then-No. 20 Michigan State and then-No. 15 Indiana.
Northwestern plays at Iowa on Wednesday and Michigan will go to Maryland on Thursday.
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Matthew Nicholson vs. Hunter Dickinson (Wolverines gains possession)
|19:49
|+2
|Kobe Bufkin makes two point layup (Hunter Dickinson assists)
|0-2
|19:29
|+2
|Robbie Beran makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:02
|+3
|Jett Howard makes three point jump shot (Kobe Bufkin assists)
|2-5
|18:41
|Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|Matthew Nicholson offensive rebound
|18:33
|Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|18:16
|Jett Howard misses two point layup
|18:14
|Ty Berry defensive rebound
|18:08
|Ty Berry misses two point layup
|18:06
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|17:55
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|2-7
|17:41
|Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|17:39
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|17:25
|+3
|Kobe Bufkin makes three point jump shot (Jett Howard assists)
|2-10
|17:03
|Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|17:01
|Jett Howard defensive rebound
|16:57
|Kobe Bufkin misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|Matthew Nicholson defensive rebound
|16:45
|Boo Buie turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Dickinson steals)
|16:38
|Dug McDaniel misses two point layup
|16:36
|Boo Buie defensive rebound
|16:32
|+2
|Matthew Nicholson makes two point dunk (Boo Buie assists)
|4-10
|16:17
|+3
|Jett Howard makes three point jump shot (Dug McDaniel assists)
|4-13
|16:07
|Jett Howard personal foul
|16:06
|+2
|Matthew Nicholson makes two point dunk (Boo Buie assists)
|6-13
|15:42
|Matthew Nicholson personal foul
|15:42
|TV timeout
|15:30
|Matthew Nicholson personal foul
|15:28
|+2
|Kobe Bufkin makes two point layup (Dug McDaniel assists)
|6-15
|15:08
|Brooks Barnhizer turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Bufkin steals)
|15:07
|Kobe Bufkin turnover (lost ball) (Julian Roper II steals)
|14:50
|Ty Berry misses two point layup
|14:48
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|14:29
|+3
|Dug McDaniel makes three point jump shot
|6-18
|14:22
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|14:06
|Boo Buie turnover (lost ball)
|13:53
|Tarris Reed Jr. turnover (traveling)
|13:47
|Joey Baker personal foul
|13:46
|Boo Buie turnover (bad pass) (Tarris Reed Jr. steals)
|13:38
|Joey Baker turnover (bad pass) (Chase Audige steals)
|13:34
|Brooks Barnhizer misses two point jump shot
|13:32
|Chase Audige offensive rebound
|13:26
|Brooks Barnhizer misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|Tarris Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|13:21
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive foul
|13:21
|Tarris Reed Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|13:08
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point layup
|8-18
|12:36
|Dug McDaniel misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|12:16
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|Tarris Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|12:03
|Kobe Bufkin turnover (bad pass) (Robbie Beran steals)
|11:45
|Tarris Reed Jr. blocks Chase Audige's two point jump shot
|11:43
|Tarris Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|11:28
|Jace Howard misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|Boo Buie defensive rebound
|11:20
|Boo Buie turnover (lost ball)
|11:15
|TV timeout
|11:01
|Kobe Bufkin turnover (bad pass)
|10:34
|Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|10:32
|Dug McDaniel defensive rebound
|10:14
|+2
|Joey Baker makes two point layup
|8-20
|9:55
|Joey Baker shooting foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|9:55
|+1
|Boo Buie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-20
|9:55
|+1
|Boo Buie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-20
|9:45
|Hunter Dickinson turnover (bad pass)
|9:35
|+2
|Robbie Beran makes two point layup
|12-20
|9:06
|+3
|Dug McDaniel makes three point jump shot (Jett Howard assists)
|12-23
|8:47
|+3
|Robbie Beran makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|15-23
|8:31
|Jett Howard misses three point jump shot
|8:29
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|8:17
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|8:15
|Julian Roper II offensive rebound
|8:12
|Julian Roper II misses two point layup
|8:10
|Brooks Barnhizer offensive rebound
|8:10
|Terrance Williams II shooting foul (Brooks Barnhizer draws the foul)
|8:10
|+1
|Brooks Barnhizer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-23
|8:10
|+1
|Brooks Barnhizer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-23
|8:01
|Dug McDaniel misses three point jump shot
|7:59
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|7:55
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point dunk (Julian Roper II assists)
|19-23
|7:54
|Wolverines 30 second timeout
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:41
|Julian Roper II personal foul
|7:33
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot (Kobe Bufkin assists)
|19-25
|7:08
|+3
|Chase Audige makes three point jump shot
|22-25
|6:46
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|6:44
|Tydus Verhoeven defensive rebound
|6:25
|+2
|Julian Roper II makes two point jump shot
|24-25
|6:00
|Brooks Barnhizer shooting foul (Terrance Williams II draws the foul)
|6:00
|+1
|Terrance Williams II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-26
|6:00
|+1
|Terrance Williams II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-27
|5:39
|+3
|Chase Audige makes three point jump shot (Brooks Barnhizer assists)
|27-27
|5:08
|Dug McDaniel misses two point jump shot
|5:06
|Terrance Williams II offensive rebound
|5:02
|Terrance Williams II misses two point jump shot
|5:00
|Terrance Williams II offensive rebound
|5:00
|Robbie Beran shooting foul (Terrance Williams II draws the foul)
|5:00
|+1
|Terrance Williams II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-28
|5:00
|+1
|Terrance Williams II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-29
|4:44
|Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|4:42
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|4:34
|Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|Chase Audige defensive rebound
|4:24
|Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|4:22
|Kobe Bufkin defensive rebound
|4:07
|Terrance Williams II misses two point layup
|4:05
|Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|3:52
|+2
|Robbie Beran makes two point layup
|29-29
|3:35
|Jett Howard misses two point jump shot
|3:33
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|3:18
|+3
|Robbie Beran makes three point jump shot (Chase Audige assists)
|32-29
|3:07
|Wolverines 30 second timeout
|2:47
|+2
|Kobe Bufkin makes two point layup
|32-31
|2:30
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point layup
|34-31
|2:07
|Robbie Beran shooting foul (Joey Baker draws the foul)
|2:07
|+1
|Joey Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-32
|2:07
|+1
|Joey Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-33
|1:48
|Tarris Reed Jr. blocks Boo Buie's two point layup
|1:46
|Joey Baker defensive rebound
|1:40
|Joey Baker turnover (bad pass) (Chase Audige steals)
|1:31
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point layup (Chase Audige assists)
|36-33
|1:23
|Dug McDaniel turnover (bad pass) (Brooks Barnhizer steals)
|1:14
|+3
|Julian Roper II makes three point jump shot (Brooks Barnhizer assists)
|39-33
|0:53
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point layup
|39-35
|0:34
|Boo Buie misses two point layup
|0:32
|Dug McDaniel defensive rebound
|0:30
|Chase Audige personal foul
|0:30
|+1
|Dug McDaniel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-36
|0:30
|+1
|Dug McDaniel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-37
|0:03
|Hunter Dickinson blocks Brooks Barnhizer's three point jump shot
|0:01
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:54
|Hunter Dickinson personal foul (Matthew Nicholson draws the foul)
|19:54
|Matthew Nicholson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:54
|Matthew Nicholson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:54
|Chase Audige offensive rebound
|19:40
|Julian Roper II misses two point jump shot
|19:39
|Matthew Nicholson offensive rebound
|19:28
|Terrance Williams II personal foul (Matthew Nicholson draws the foul)
|19:28
|+1
|Matthew Nicholson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-37
|19:39
|+1
|Matthew Nicholson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-37
|19:23
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|19:21
|Matthew Nicholson defensive rebound
|19:15
|Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|Will Tschetter defensive rebound
|19:07
|+3
|Jett Howard makes three point jump shot
|41-40
|18:57
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point layup
|43-40
|18:25
|Dug McDaniel turnover (bad pass) (Chase Audige steals)
|18:14
|Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|18:12
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|18:05
|Julian Roper II personal foul
|18:02
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point layup (Jett Howard assists)
|43-42
|17:47
|Kobe Bufkin blocks Boo Buie's two point layup
|17:45
|Matthew Nicholson offensive rebound
|17:35
|Julian Roper II misses two point jump shot
|17:33
|Kobe Bufkin defensive rebound
|17:23
|+2
|Kobe Bufkin makes two point driving layup
|43-44
|17:12
|+2
|Matthew Nicholson makes two point layup (Boo Buie assists)
|45-44
|17:09
|Jett Howard misses two point turnaround jump shot
|17:07
|Boo Buie defensive rebound
|16:49
|Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|16:47
|Chase Audige offensive rebound
|16:42
|+2
|Chase Audige makes two point layup
|47-44
|16:27
|+3
|Jett Howard makes three point jump shot
|47-47
|16:10
|Will Tschetter shooting foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|16:10
|+1
|Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-47
|16:10
|+1
|Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-47
|15:55
|Will Tschetter offensive foul
|15:55
|Will Tschetter turnover (offensive foul)
|15:55
|TV timeout
|15:46
|Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|15:44
|Kobe Bufkin defensive rebound
|15:20
|Dug McDaniel misses three point jump shot
|15:18
|Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
|15:06
|Jett Howard misses two point jump shot
|15:04
|Will Tschetter offensive rebound
|14:53
|+2
|Will Tschetter makes two point layup
|49-49
|14:38
|Ty Berry misses two point jump shot
|14:36
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|14:14
|+3
|Dug McDaniel makes three point jump shot (Kobe Bufkin assists)
|49-52
|14:03
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|14:03
|TV timeout
|13:54
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point layup
|51-52
|13:39
|Dug McDaniel turnover (Chase Audige steals)
|13:35
|Kobe Bufkin shooting foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|13:35
|Boo Buie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:35
|+1
|Boo Buie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-52
|13:17
|Chase Audige personal foul
|13:10
|Kobe Bufkin turnover (bad pass) (Brooks Barnhizer steals)
|13:07
|Will Tschetter personal foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|13:07
|+1
|Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-52
|13:07
|+1
|Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-52
|12:57
|Robbie Beran shooting foul (Jett Howard draws the foul)
|12:57
|+1
|Jett Howard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-53
|12:57
|+1
|Jett Howard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-54
|12:45
|Boo Buie offensive foul
|12:45
|Boo Buie turnover (offensive foul)
|12:27
|Will Tschetter turnover (lost ball) (Julian Roper II steals)
|12:12
|Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|Tarris Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|12:09
|+2
|Tarris Reed Jr. makes two point dunk (Jett Howard assists)
|54-56
|11:59
|Chase Audige shooting foul (Tarris Reed Jr. draws the foul)
|11:59
|Tarris Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:59
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|11:51
|Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|11:49
|Tarris Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|11:34
|+2
|Will Tschetter makes two point layup (Jett Howard assists)
|54-58
|11:16
|Jett Howard shooting foul (Ty Berry draws the foul)
|11:12
|TV timeout
|11:12
|+1
|Ty Berry makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|55-58
|11:12
|+1
|Ty Berry makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|56-58
|11:12
|+1
|Ty Berry makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|57-58
|10:50
|Joey Baker misses two point jump shot
|10:48
|Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|10:17
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point driving floating jump shot
|59-58
|10:00
|Will Tschetter misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|Ty Berry defensive rebound
|9:49
|Will Tschetter personal foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|9:49
|Robbie Beran misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:49
|Jett Howard defensive rebound
|9:36
|+2
|Kobe Bufkin makes two point pullup jump shot
|59-60
|9:22
|Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|9:11
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot (Jett Howard assists)
|59-62
|8:40
|Brooks Barnhizer misses two point jump shot
|8:38
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|8:21
|Jett Howard misses two point jump shot
|8:19
|Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
|8:13
|Robbie Beran personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|8:13
|+1
|Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-63
|8:13
|Hunter Dickinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:13
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|7:52
|Hunter Dickinson turnover (bad pass) (Chase Audige steals)
|7:28
|Ty Berry turnover (Hunter Dickinson steals)
|7:16
|+3
|Joey Baker makes three point jump shot (Dug McDaniel assists)
|59-66
|7:15
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|7:14
|Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|6:56
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point hook shot (Dug McDaniel assists)
|59-68
|6:55
|Matthew Nicholson shooting foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|6:55
|Hunter Dickinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:33
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|6:41
|+2
|Matthew Nicholson makes two point dunk (Boo Buie assists)
|61-68
|6:30
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive foul
|6:30
|Tarris Reed Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|6:16
|Chase Audige misses two point layup
|6:14
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|5:39
|Joey Baker misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|5:30
|+3
|Boo Buie makes three point jump shot (Brooks Barnhizer assists)
|64-68
|5:29
|Wolverines 30 second timeout
|5:12
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|5:10
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|4:59
|Kobe Bufkin turnover (lost ball)
|4:47
|Boo Buie turnover (Dug McDaniel steals)
|4:35
|Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|4:23
|Jett Howard misses three point jump shot
|4:21
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|4:29
|Kobe Bufkin personal foul (Julian Roper II draws the foul)
|4:23
|+1
|Julian Roper II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-68
|4:23
|Julian Roper II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:23
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|4:13
|+2
|Tarris Reed Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Dug McDaniel assists)
|65-70
|4:01
|Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|3:59
|Kobe Bufkin defensive rebound
|3:51
|Matthew Nicholson personal foul (Dug McDaniel draws the foul)
|3:51
|TV timeout
|3:51
|+1
|Dug McDaniel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-71
|3:51
|+1
|Dug McDaniel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-72
|3:40
|+2
|Matthew Nicholson makes two point alley-oop layup (Chase Audige assists)
|67-72
|3:14
|+3
|Kobe Bufkin makes three point jump shot (Jett Howard assists)
|67-75
|2:55
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|Jett Howard defensive rebound
|2:29
|+2
|Tarris Reed Jr. makes two point layup (Hunter Dickinson assists)
|67-77
|2:16
|Tarris Reed Jr. shooting foul (Matthew Nicholson draws the foul)
|2:16
|Matthew Nicholson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:16
|+1
|Matthew Nicholson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-77
|1:58
|Robbie Beran blocks Dug McDaniel's two point layup
|1:56
|Wolverines offensive rebound
|1:49
|+2
|Kobe Bufkin makes two point jump shot
|68-79
|1:42
|Kobe Bufkin shooting foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|1:42
|+1
|Boo Buie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-79
|1:42
|+1
|Boo Buie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-79
|1:17
|Dug McDaniel misses three point jump shot
|1:15
|Terrance Williams II offensive rebound
|1:11
|Terrance Williams II turnover (bad pass) (Robbie Beran steals)
|1:03
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point layup (Robbie Beran assists)
|72-79
|0:54
|Kobe Bufkin misses two point layup
|0:52
|Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
|0:52
|Brooks Barnhizer shooting foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|0:52
|Hunter Dickinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:52
|Hunter Dickinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:52
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|0:43
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point driving layup
|74-79
|0:43
|Wolverines 30 second timeout
|0:43
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:43
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:40
|Boo Buie personal foul (Terrance Williams II draws the foul)
|0:40
|Terrance Williams II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:40
|+1
|Terrance Williams II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-80
|0:34
|Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Robbie Beran offensive rebound
|0:28
|Robbie Beran misses two point layup
|0:26
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|0:28
|Julian Roper II personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|0:28
|+1
|Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-81
|0:28
|Hunter Dickinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:28
|Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|0:23
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point layup
|76-81
|0:15
|+2
|Kobe Bufkin makes two point dunk (Hunter Dickinson assists)
|76-83
|0:01
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point layup
|78-83
|0:08
|Brooks Barnhizer personal foul (Jett Howard draws the foul)
|0:00
|+1
|Jett Howard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-84
|0:08
|+1
|Jett Howard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-85
|0:04
|Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|85
|Field Goals
|27-64 (42.2%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|18-24 (75.0%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|41
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|20
|28
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|13
|18
|Steals
|11
|5
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|18
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 12-5
|68.4 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Michigan 10-7
|75.5 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|42.2
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Buie
|22
|3
|5
|8/18
|1/6
|5/6
|2
|36
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3
|R. Beran
|16
|4
|1
|5/8
|2/4
|4/5
|4
|26
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|M. Nicholson
|13
|5
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|3/6
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|C. Audige
|8
|4
|3
|3/14
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|34
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|T. Berry
|3
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Barnhizer
|10
|5
|3
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Roper II
|6
|5
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|1/2
|3
|33
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|T. Verhoeven
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Martinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hunger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Dixon III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|29
|13
|27/64
|6/23
|18/24
|19
|200
|11
|1
|8
|9
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bufkin
|20
|4
|3
|9/11
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|1
|5
|0
|4
|D. McDaniel
|17
|2
|5
|5/12
|3/7
|4/4
|0
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Howard
|16
|3
|7
|4/11
|4/6
|4/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|H. Dickinson
|10
|15
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|2/7
|1
|30
|2
|1
|2
|3
|12
|T. Williams II
|5
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker
|7
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Reed Jr.
|6
|8
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|18
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|W. Tschetter
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Selvala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Glenn III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Khayat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Llewellyn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|38
|18
|29/56
|10/22
|17/24
|17
|200
|5
|4
|18
|10
|28
