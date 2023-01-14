Rutgers, Ohio State prepare for another tight finish
If Sunday's game between Ohio State and Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., comes down to a last-second shot, the Scarlet Knights feel good about their chances with the ball in Cam Spencer's hands.
The junior transfer from Loyola-Maryland has twice nailed late 3-pointers to lift Rutgers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) to victories.
The most recent was Wednesday when his shot from distance with 14 seconds left gave the Scarlet Knights a 63-62 lead over Northwestern. He added two free throws with five seconds remaining for the 65-62 final.
On Jan. 2, Spencer drilled a trey with 13.3 seconds left for a 65-64 win at then-top ranked Purdue. He's 19 of 30 (63.3 percent) on 3-pointers over his past five games and 40 of 83 (48.1 percent) for the season.
"I've been trusting the work I put in and staying poised in the big moments," he said.
The Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3) have lost three straight, including two in the closing moments.
"This is our first time facing adversity so it should be good for us to learn how to get up out of this and really stick together as a team," Ohio State captain Isaac Likekele said.
Purdue's Fletcher Loyer hit the winning three-pointer with 11 seconds left for a 71-69 win on Jan. 5.
On Thursday, Ta'Lon Cooper made a free throw with 1.7 seconds left to put Minnesota ahead 68-67. Two foul shots by Dawson Garcia after a Buckeyes turnover gave the Golden Gophers the 70-67 victory.
"We can't sulk on this one," Ohio State guard Sean McNeil said afterward. "(We'll) take the time that's reasonable to figure out how to get better from this loss and focus on winning at Rutgers."
The Dec. 8 game between the Buckeyes and Rutgers ended in controversy when Ohio State's Tanner Holden made a 3-point buzzer beater for the 67-66 win. The Big Ten admitted the next day the shot shouldn't have counted because Holden was the first player to touch the ball after coming in from out of bounds.
--Field Level Media
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:00
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|6:02
|+3
|Paul Mulcahy makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|51-52
|6:20
|+3
|Brice Sensabaugh makes three point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|51-49
|6:40
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-49
|6:40
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-48
|6:40
|Tanner Holden personal foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|6:53
|TV timeout
|6:53
|Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|6:56
|+2
|Bruce Thornton makes two point jump shot
|48-47
|7:14
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup (Cam Spencer assists)
|46-47
|7:36
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
|46-45
|7:54
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-45
|7:54
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-44
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|Zed Key shooting foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|7:56
|Cam Spencer offensive rebound
|7:58
|Mawot Mag misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|8:14
|Cam Spencer misses two point jump shot
|8:33
|Tanner Holden turnover (bad pass)
|8:49
|Felix Okpara defensive rebound
|8:51
|Caleb McConnell misses two point layup
|8:55
|Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|8:57
|Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|9:06
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|9:06
|Brice Sensabaugh misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:06
|Derek Simpson personal foul (Brice Sensabaugh draws the foul)
|9:18
|+1
|Caleb McConnell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-43
|9:18
|Roddy Gayle Jr. shooting foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|9:19
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point layup
|44-42
|9:27
|Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|9:29
|Roddy Gayle Jr. blocks Paul Mulcahy's two point layup
|9:36
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|9:38
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Tanner Holden's two point jump shot
|10:07
|+2
|Derek Simpson makes two point layup (Caleb McConnell assists)
|44-40
|10:22
|Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|10:24
|Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|10:45
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point layup
|44-38
|10:55
|Aundre Hyatt turnover (lost ball) (Brice Sensabaugh steals)
|11:14
|+3
|Brice Sensabaugh makes three point jump shot (Tanner Holden assists)
|42-38
|11:23
|TV timeout
|11:23
|Cam Spencer personal foul
|11:27
|Bruce Thornton defensive rebound
|11:29
|Clifford Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|+2
|Felix Okpara makes two point layup
|39-38
|11:47
|Felix Okpara offensive rebound
|11:49
|Brice Sensabaugh misses two point jump shot
|11:59
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|12:01
|Paul Mulcahy misses two point layup
|12:12
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (lost ball) (Cam Spencer steals)
|12:18
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|12:20
|Felix Okpara blocks Clifford Omoruyi's two point layup
|12:37
|+2
|Bruce Thornton makes two point jump shot
|37-38
|12:48
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-38
|12:48
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-37
|12:48
|Felix Okpara shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|12:58
|Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|13:00
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|13:02
|Brice Sensabaugh personal foul
|13:15
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|13:17
|Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-36
|13:38
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-35
|13:38
|Justice Sueing shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|13:39
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|13:41
|Brice Sensabaugh blocks Paul Mulcahy's two point layup
|14:05
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
|35-34
|14:12
|Mawot Mag personal foul
|14:30
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-34
|14:30
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-33
|14:30
|Zed Key shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|14:46
|+3
|Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot
|33-32
|15:00
|Aundre Hyatt turnover (offensive foul)
|15:00
|Aundre Hyatt offensive foul
|15:05
|Justice Sueing turnover (lost ball) (Aundre Hyatt steals)
|15:25
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot
|30-32
|15:42
|+1
|Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-29
|15:42
|TV timeout
|15:42
|Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|15:42
|+2
|Zed Key makes two point layup
|29-29
|15:43
|Zed Key offensive rebound
|15:45
|Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|16:01
|+2
|Mawot Mag makes two point layup
|27-29
|16:04
|Mawot Mag offensive rebound
|16:06
|Cam Spencer misses two point layup
|16:24
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point layup (Isaac Likekele assists)
|27-27
|16:48
|Mawot Mag turnover (traveling)
|16:53
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|16:55
|Isaac Likekele misses two point layup
|17:00
|Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
|17:02
|Zed Key misses two point jump shot
|17:22
|+2
|Cam Spencer makes two point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|25-27
|17:27
|Isaac Likekele personal foul
|17:39
|Buckeyes turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:37
|Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
|17:39
|Zed Key misses two point layup
|17:42
|Zed Key offensive rebound
|17:44
|Isaac Likekele misses two point layup
|18:27
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|25-25
|18:27
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|25-24
|18:27
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|25-23
|18:27
|Sean McNeil shooting foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|18:42
|Isaac Likekele turnover (double dribble)
|18:52
|+2
|Mawot Mag makes two point layup (Caleb McConnell assists)
|25-22
|19:00
|Sean McNeil turnover (lost ball) (Cam Spencer steals)
|19:01
|+1
|Sean McNeil makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-20
|19:01
|+1
|Sean McNeil makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-20
|19:01
|Steve Pikiell technical foul
|19:04
|Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
|19:06
|Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|Clifford Omoruyi personal foul
|19:31
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|19:33
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|0:01
|Bruce Thornton misses two point jump shot
|0:26
|Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|0:28
|Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|Mawot Mag offensive rebound
|0:49
|Caleb McConnell misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|1:02
|Brice Sensabaugh misses two point jump shot
|1:24
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|1:24
|Mawot Mag misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:24
|+1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-20
|1:24
|Sean McNeil personal foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|1:26
|Mawot Mag offensive rebound
|1:28
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|1:36
|Bruce Thornton misses two point jump shot
|1:50
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|23-19
|2:14
|+1
|Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-17
|2:14
|Justice Sueing misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:14
|Mawot Mag shooting foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|2:21
|Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|2:23
|Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|2:38
|Tanner Holden defensive rebound
|2:38
|Dean Reiber misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:38
|Zed Key personal foul (Dean Reiber draws the foul)
|2:57
|+2
|Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot
|22-17
|3:06
|Bruce Thornton defensive rebound
|3:08
|Dean Reiber misses two point jump shot
|3:35
|Zed Key turnover (lost ball) (Dean Reiber steals)
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:49
|Jump ball. Bruce Thornton vs. Aundre Hyatt (Buckeyes gains possession)
|3:55
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|3:57
|Derek Simpson misses two point jump shot
|4:02
|Brice Sensabaugh personal foul (Dean Reiber draws the foul)
|4:13
|Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|4:15
|Zed Key misses two point hook shot
|4:38
|Cam Spencer personal foul (Bruce Thornton draws the foul)
|4:45
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Caleb McConnell assists)
|20-17
|5:01
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (bad pass)
|5:12
|Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|5:12
|Antwone Woolfolk personal foul
|5:12
|Brice Sensabaugh offensive rebound
|5:14
|Sean McNeil misses two point layup
|5:19
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|5:21
|Caleb McConnell misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|5:31
|Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|6:02
|Bruce Thornton defensive rebound
|6:04
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|Zed Key personal foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|6:14
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|6:16
|Brice Sensabaugh misses three point jump shot
|6:28
|Clifford Omoruyi personal foul
|6:28
|Felix Okpara defensive rebound
|6:30
|Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|6:42
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Eugene Brown III's two point layup
|7:07
|Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|7:09
|Felix Okpara blocks Clifford Omoruyi's two point hook shot
|7:21
|TV timeout
|7:21
|Sean McNeil personal foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|7:24
|Sean McNeil turnover (bad pass) (Cam Spencer steals)
|7:48
|+3
|Paul Mulcahy makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|20-14
|8:05
|+1
|Zed Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-11
|8:05
|+1
|Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-11
|8:05
|Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|8:05
|Zed Key offensive rebound
|8:07
|Zed Key misses two point layup
|8:05
|Zed Key offensive rebound
|8:07
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Tanner Holden's two point layup
|8:07
|Paul Mulcahy turnover (Isaac Likekele steals)
|8:31
|+3
|Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot
|18-11
|8:43
|Cam Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Sean McNeil steals)
|8:50
|Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|8:52
|Mawot Mag blocks Justice Sueing's two point layup
|9:19
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point alley-oop dunk (Cam Spencer assists)
|15-11
|9:47
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|9:49
|Tanner Holden misses two point jump shot
|10:01
|+2
|Cam Spencer makes two point layup (Mawot Mag assists)
|15-9
|10:16
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|10:18
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Justice Sueing's two point layup
|10:33
|+3
|Mawot Mag makes three point jump shot (Clifford Omoruyi assists)
|15-7
|10:49
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|10:51
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Brice Sensabaugh's two point layup
|11:01
|Derek Simpson turnover (bad pass)
|11:08
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|11:08
|+3
|Brice Sensabaugh makes three point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|15-4
|11:15
|Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|11:17
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|11:20
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|11:22
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|+3
|Tanner Holden makes three point jump shot (Brice Sensabaugh assists)
|12-4
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|Antwone Woolfolk turnover (offensive foul)
|11:54
|Antwone Woolfolk offensive foul
|12:12
|+2
|Tanner Holden makes two point layup (Bruce Thornton assists)
|9-4
|12:18
|Bruce Thornton defensive rebound
|12:20
|Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|12:38
|+3
|Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot
|7-4
|13:03
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|13:05
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point layup
|13:14
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|13:16
|Zed Key misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|13:39
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point jump shot
|13:58
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (lost ball)
|14:06
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|14:08
|Paul Mulcahy misses two point layup
|14:24
|Isaac Likekele personal foul
|14:36
|+2
|Zed Key makes two point dunk (Sean McNeil assists)
|4-4
|14:41
|Caleb McConnell turnover (bad pass) (Sean McNeil steals)
|14:57
|+2
|Zed Key makes two point hook shot
|2-4
|15:22
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point layup (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|0-4
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:30
|Felix Okpara personal foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|15:37
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|15:39
|Felix Okpara misses two point hook shot
|15:59
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point layup
|0-2
|16:04
|Justice Sueing turnover (lost ball) (Caleb McConnell steals)
|16:09
|Buckeyes offensive rebound
|16:11
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Justice Sueing's two point layup
|16:21
|Cam Spencer personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|16:49
|Buckeyes defensive rebound
|16:51
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|17:08
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|17:10
|Isaac Likekele misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|Bruce Thornton defensive rebound
|17:34
|Caleb McConnell misses three point jump shot
|17:48
|Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|17:50
|Bruce Thornton misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|18:07
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|18:17
|Isaac Likekele misses two point layup
|18:27
|Felix Okpara defensive rebound
|18:29
|Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|18:50
|Paul Mulcahy blocks Felix Okpara's two point layup
|18:58
|Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|19:00
|Paul Mulcahy misses two point jump shot
|19:03
|Isaac Likekele personal foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|19:18
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|19:20
|Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|19:41
|Clifford Omoruyi turnover (lost ball) (Bruce Thornton steals)
|20:00
|Felix Okpara vs. Clifford Omoruyi (Scarlet Knights gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|6:00
|+ 3
|Paul Mulcahy makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|6:02
|+ 3
|Brice Sensabaugh makes three point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|6:20
|+ 1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:40
|+ 1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:40
|Tanner Holden personal foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|6:40
|Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|6:53
|+ 2
|Bruce Thornton makes two point jump shot
|6:56
|+ 2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup (Cam Spencer assists)
|7:14
|+ 2
|Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
|7:36
|+ 1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|52
|Field Goals
|19-51 (37.3%)
|16-49 (32.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-15 (46.7%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|33
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|23
|20
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|7
|12
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|4
|8
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Ohio State 10-6
|78.9 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Rutgers 12-5
|71.1 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Sensabaugh F
|16.8 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.1 APG
|50.3 FG%
|
00
|. Spencer G
|13.5 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.6 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Sensabaugh F
|11 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|C. Spencer G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|32.7
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|88.2
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Sensabaugh
|11
|6
|1
|4/8
|3/4
|0/1
|2
|19
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|S. McNeil
|11
|2
|1
|3/9
|3/7
|2/2
|3
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Sueing
|7
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|B. Thornton
|4
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|F. Okpara
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Key
|9
|8
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|T. Holden
|7
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Gayle Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E. Brown III
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Etzler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hardman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baumann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|33
|7
|19/51
|7/15
|6/8
|17
|157
|5
|4
|10
|10
|23
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Spencer
|17
|6
|5
|4/9
|2/5
|7/7
|3
|26
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|C. Omoruyi
|10
|5
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|6/6
|3
|21
|0
|6
|1
|2
|3
|C. McConnell
|9
|6
|3
|4/11
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|M. Mag
|8
|5
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|P. Mulcahy
|6
|1
|2
|2/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Simpson
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Woolfolk
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Hyatt
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Reiber
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fulin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Palmquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|27
|12
|16/49
|5/18
|15/17
|14
|170
|6
|8
|9
|7
|20
