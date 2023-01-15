SFLA
ECU
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Russel Tchewa vs. Brandon Johnson (Kalib LaCount gains possession)
|19:47
|Ezra Ausar misses two point layup
|19:45
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|19:26
|Tyler Harris misses two point layup
|19:24
|Pirates defensive rebound
|19:08
|Kalib LaCount turnover (bad pass) (Keyshawn Bryant steals)
|19:03
|Keyshawn Bryant misses two point layup
|19:01
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|19:01
|Brandon Johnson personal foul
|18:49
|Russel Tchewa misses two point layup
|18:47
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|18:39
|Jaden Walker misses two point layup
|18:37
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|18:22
|Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|17:56
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|17:49
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Sam Hines Jr. assists)
|3-0
|17:28
|Ezra Ausar turnover (traveling)
|17:15
|Selton Miguel misses two point jump shot
|17:13
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|17:00
|+2
|Ludgy Debaut makes two point hook shot
|3-2
|16:47
|Tyler Harris misses two point jump shot
|16:45
|Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound
|16:21
|+3
|Kalib LaCount makes three point jump shot (Brandon Johnson assists)
|3-5
|16:01
|Russel Tchewa turnover (traveling)
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:45
|Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot
|15:43
|Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|15:23
|Jump ball. (Bulls gains possession)
|15:23
|Ludgy Debaut turnover (Sam Hines Jr. steals)
|15:23
|Keyshawn Bryant misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|15:21
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup
|5-5
|14:52
|Ludgy Debaut misses two point layup
|14:50
|Bulls defensive rebound
|14:46
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point layup
|7-5
|14:33
|Selton Miguel personal foul
|14:19
|RJ Felton turnover (bad pass)
|14:08
|Keyshawn Bryant turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Diboundje steals)
|14:01
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|13:59
|Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|13:53
|Jump ball. (Pirates gains possession)
|13:51
|+2
|Ludgy Debaut makes two point dunk (Jaden Walker assists)
|7-7
|13:46
|Ludgy Debaut personal foul
|13:39
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ezra Ausar steals)
|13:26
|Dok Muordar blocks Quentin Diboundje's two point layup
|13:24
|Pirates offensive rebound
|13:11
|Dok Muordar shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|13:10
|+1
|Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-8
|13:10
|Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:10
|Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|13:06
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|12:59
|+2
|Keyshawn Bryant makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|9-8
|12:45
|Quentin Diboundje misses two point dunk
|12:43
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|12:34
|+3
|Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|12-8
|12:20
|+3
|Brandon Johnson makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists)
|12-11
|12:01
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot
|15-11
|11:35
|Ezra Ausar offensive foul
|11:35
|Ezra Ausar turnover (offensive foul)
|11:34
|TV timeout
|11:10
|Russel Tchewa misses two point hook shot
|11:08
|Ezra Ausar defensive rebound
|10:38
|Jaden Walker turnover (bad pass)
|10:24
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|Pirates defensive rebound
|9:56
|Jaden Walker misses three point jump shot
|9:54
|Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|9:50
|Jake Boggs shooting foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|9:50
|+1
|Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-12
|9:50
|+1
|Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-13
|9:34
|Russel Tchewa misses two point hook shot
|9:32
|Bulls offensive rebound
|9:12
|Serrel Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:10
|Benjamin Bayela defensive rebound
|8:51
|Quentin Diboundje misses two point jump shot
|8:49
|Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|8:33
|Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|8:29
|Serrel Smith Jr. personal foul (Ludgy Debaut draws the foul)
|8:11
|+3
|Jaden Walker makes three point jump shot
|15-16
|8:00
|Jake Boggs misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|Serrel Smith Jr. offensive rebound
|7:48
|+2
|Tyler Harris makes two point jump shot
|17-16
|7:36
|+3
|Quentin Diboundje makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists)
|17-19
|7:19
|+3
|Jake Boggs makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists)
|20-19
|7:11
|Jake Boggs shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)
|7:10
|TV timeout
|7:10
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-20
|7:10
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-21
|6:58
|Serrel Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|6:56
|Jump ball. (Bulls gains possession)
|6:48
|Sam Hines Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:46
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|6:42
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup
|22-21
|6:13
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point jump shot
|22-23
|5:58
|Jamir Chaplin turnover (traveling)
|5:39
|Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|5:32
|Jaden Walker personal foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)
|5:27
|+2
|Keyshawn Bryant makes two point dunk (Russel Tchewa assists)
|24-23
|5:13
|+2
|Quentin Diboundje makes two point dunk (RJ Felton assists)
|24-25
|4:47
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|4:44
|Brandon Johnson personal foul
|4:38
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Sam Hines Jr. assists)
|27-25
|4:09
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point layup
|27-27
|4:02
|Keyshawn Bryant turnover (bad pass)
|3:38
|Kalib LaCount turnover (bad pass) (Sam Hines Jr. steals)
|3:28
|Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|3:26
|Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
|3:10
|RJ Felton turnover (bad pass) (Sam Hines Jr. steals)
|3:04
|Sam Hines Jr. misses two point layup
|3:02
|Keyshawn Bryant offensive rebound
|2:47
|Keyshawn Bryant misses two point layup
|2:47
|Ezra Ausar defensive rebound
|2:47
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|2:47
|TV timeout
|2:34
|+3
|RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists)
|27-30
|2:14
|Ludgy Debaut shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|2:13
|Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:13
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-30
|1:54
|Ludgy Debaut misses two point hook shot
|1:52
|Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|1:47
|Jump ball. (Pirates gains possession)
|1:32
|Sam Hines Jr. shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)
|1:30
|Quentin Diboundje misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:30
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-31
|1:18
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|30-31
|1:00
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|Ezra Ausar offensive rebound
|0:52
|Quentin Diboundje misses two point layup
|0:50
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|0:44
|+2
|Ryan Conwell makes two point layup
|32-31
|0:38
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|0:23
|Benjamin Bayela turnover (bad pass)
|0:23
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|34-31
|0:03
|Kalib LaCount misses two point jump shot
|0:01
|Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|0:01
|Ludgy Debaut misses two point layup
|0:00
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Russel Tchewa turnover (double dribble)
|19:35
|Jaden Walker turnover (traveling)
|19:05
|Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
|18:52
|Jaden Walker misses two point layup
|18:50
|Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|18:51
|Selton Miguel personal foul
|18:39
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|18:25
|+2
|Tyler Harris makes two point jump shot
|36-31
|17:57
|+3
|Quentin Diboundje makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists)
|36-34
|17:46
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|17:44
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|17:38
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup
|38-34
|17:28
|Jump ball. Ludgy Debaut vs. Keyshawn Bryant (Pirates gains possession)
|17:24
|+2
|Brandon Johnson makes two point layup (Kalib LaCount assists)
|38-36
|16:57
|Selton Miguel turnover (Kalib LaCount steals)
|16:57
|Keyshawn Bryant personal foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)
|16:57
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-37
|16:57
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-38
|16:45
|Ludgy Debaut shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|16:45
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-38
|16:45
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-38
|16:28
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|16:26
|Ezra Ausar offensive rebound
|16:26
|Selton Miguel personal foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|16:16
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point layup (Kalib LaCount assists)
|40-40
|16:01
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (Tyler Harris assists)
|42-40
|15:51
|Tyler Harris shooting foul
|15:50
|TV timeout
|15:50
|+1
|Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-41
|15:50
|Kalib LaCount misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:50
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|15:33
|Keyshawn Bryant turnover (traveling)
|15:19
|+2
|Quentin Diboundje makes two point layup (Brandon Johnson assists)
|42-43
|15:08
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Sam Hines Jr. assists)
|45-43
|14:55
|Jump ball. Ezra Ausar vs. Sam Hines Jr. (Bulls gains possession)
|14:55
|Ezra Ausar turnover (lost ball) (Sam Hines Jr. steals)
|14:41
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Jamir Chaplin assists)
|48-43
|14:16
|Ezra Ausar misses two point hook shot
|14:14
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|14:02
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point hook shot
|50-43
|13:56
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|13:56
|TV timeout
|13:41
|Jaden Walker turnover (out of bounds)
|13:33
|Jamir Chaplin turnover (lost ball) (Kalib LaCount steals)
|13:22
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|12:58
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Jamir Chaplin assists)
|53-43
|12:39
|+2
|Ludgy Debaut makes two point layup (Brandon Johnson assists)
|53-45
|12:26
|Jamir Chaplin misses two point layup
|12:24
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|12:16
|Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot
|12:14
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|12:10
|+2
|Jamir Chaplin makes two point layup (Ryan Conwell assists)
|55-45
|12:09
|Quentin Diboundje shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
|12:07
|+1
|Jamir Chaplin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-45
|11:42
|RJ Felton misses two point jump shot
|11:40
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|11:30
|Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
|11:26
|Russel Tchewa personal foul
|11:26
|TV timeout
|11:08
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|11:02
|Sam Hines Jr. misses two point layup
|11:00
|Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
|10:54
|+3
|RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists)
|56-48
|10:46
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|10:40
|Quentin Diboundje shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|10:39
|Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:39
|Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:39
|Jamir Chaplin offensive rebound
|10:30
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (Tyler Harris assists)
|58-48
|10:15
|Jake Boggs shooting foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|10:15
|+1
|Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-49
|10:15
|Brandon Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:15
|Jake Boggs defensive rebound
|10:09
|Tyler Harris turnover (out of bounds)
|9:56
|Russel Tchewa personal foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|9:55
|Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:55
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|9:37
|+3
|Jake Boggs makes three point jump shot (Jamir Chaplin assists)
|61-49
|9:17
|+2
|Brandon Johnson makes two point jump shot
|61-51
|9:16
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|9:16
|TV timeout
|8:59
|Ludgy Debaut personal foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|8:58
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|8:56
|Pirates defensive rebound
|8:40
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|8:38
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|8:22
|Quentin Diboundje shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|8:22
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-51
|8:22
|Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:22
|Jaden Walker defensive rebound
|8:13
|Ryan Conwell shooting foul (Kalib LaCount draws the foul)
|8:12
|+1
|Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-52
|8:12
|+1
|Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-53
|7:53
|Jake Boggs misses two point jump shot
|7:51
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|7:51
|Kalib LaCount shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:51
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-53
|7:51
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-53
|7:41
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:39
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|7:22
|Ryan Conwell misses two point layup
|7:20
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|7:08
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|Kalib LaCount offensive rebound
|7:00
|+2
|Kalib LaCount makes two point layup
|64-55
|6:41
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot
|67-55
|6:12
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|6:10
|Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|5:52
|Selton Miguel turnover (lost ball)
|5:45
|Brandon Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|5:26
|+2
|Tyler Harris makes two point layup
|69-55
|5:13
|Brandon Johnson misses two point layup
|5:11
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|5:06
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Sam Hines Jr. assists)
|72-55
|4:52
|Sam Hines Jr. shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)
|4:52
|Quentin Diboundje misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:52
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-56
|4:40
|Kalib LaCount personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|4:40
|Tyler Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:40
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|4:36
|Quentin Diboundje turnover (traveling)
|4:23
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|4:21
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|4:10
|Tyler Harris shooting foul (Kalib LaCount draws the foul)
|4:09
|+1
|Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-57
|4:09
|+1
|Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-58
|4:04
|RJ Felton personal foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)
|4:02
|Keyshawn Bryant misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:02
|Kalib LaCount defensive rebound
|3:51
|Sam Hines Jr. shooting foul (Kalib LaCount draws the foul)
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:50
|+1
|Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-59
|3:50
|Kalib LaCount misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:50
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|3:31
|Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Benjamin Bayela steals)
|3:23
|Kalib LaCount misses three point jump shot
|3:21
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|3:19
|Brandon Johnson personal foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|3:19
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-59
|3:19
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-59
|3:04
|Kalib LaCount misses two point jump shot
|3:02
|Benjamin Bayela offensive rebound
|2:56
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|2:54
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|2:40
|Brandon Johnson personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|2:40
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-59
|2:40
|Tyler Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:40
|Benjamin Bayela defensive rebound
|2:27
|+2
|Quentin Diboundje makes two point layup (Jaden Walker assists)
|75-61
|2:08
|+2
|Keyshawn Bryant makes two point dunk (Tyler Harris assists)
|77-61
|1:48
|Jaden Walker turnover (bad pass)
|1:34
|Tyler Harris turnover (traveling)
|1:26
|Kalib LaCount misses two point layup
|1:24
|Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|1:24
|+2
|Brandon Johnson makes two point layup
|77-63
|1:23
|Russel Tchewa shooting foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|1:23
|+1
|Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|77-64
|1:22
|Jump ball. Sam Hines Jr. vs. Benjamin Bayela (Pirates gains possession)
|1:22
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Benjamin Bayela steals)
|1:19
|+3
|Brandon Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists)
|77-67
|1:14
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|1:01
|Jump ball. (Bulls gains possession)
|0:45
|RJ Felton personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|0:47
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-67
|0:47
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|79-67
|0:39
|+3
|RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists)
|79-70
|0:26
|RJ Felton personal foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)
|0:26
|+1
|Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|80-70
|0:26
|+1
|Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|81-70
|0:20
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|0:18
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|0:20
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:26
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:26
|RJ Felton personal foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)
|0:26
|+ 3
|RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists)
|0:39
|+ 1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:47
|+ 1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:47
|RJ Felton personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|0:45
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|1:14
|+ 3
|Brandon Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists)
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|70
|Field Goals
|28-56 (50.0%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-23 (47.8%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|37
|Offensive
|11
|15
|Defensive
|24
|18
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|17
|15
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
18 PTS, 1 REB
|Team Stats
|South Florida 8-10
|70.6 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|13.3 APG
|East Carolina 10-9
|69.6 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Harris G
|16.2 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.9 APG
|39.2 FG%
|
00
|. Diboundje G
|6.0 PPG
|1.2 RPG
|0.7 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Harris G
|24 PTS
|0 REB
|4 AST
|Q. Diboundje G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|47.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|24
|0
|4
|8/13
|5/8
|3/5
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|R. Tchewa
|20
|7
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|8/12
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|S. Miguel
|11
|2
|4
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|K. Bryant
|8
|10
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|9
|S. Hines Jr.
|4
|11
|4
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|31
|4
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|24
|0
|4
|8/13
|5/8
|3/5
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|R. Tchewa
|20
|7
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|8/12
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|S. Miguel
|11
|2
|4
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|K. Bryant
|8
|10
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|9
|S. Hines Jr.
|4
|11
|4
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|31
|4
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Boggs
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Conwell
|5
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Chaplin
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Patrick
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Muordar
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Smith Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Louissaint
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|35
|17
|28/56
|11/23
|14/21
|18
|200
|5
|1
|14
|11
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Diboundje
|18
|1
|0
|5/13
|2/6
|6/8
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Johnson
|16
|12
|3
|5/12
|2/8
|4/5
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7
|K. LaCount
|11
|2
|5
|2/6
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|26
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|E. Ausar
|3
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|17
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|J. Walker
|3
|1
|6
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Diboundje
|18
|1
|0
|5/13
|2/6
|6/8
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Johnson
|16
|12
|3
|5/12
|2/8
|4/5
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7
|K. LaCount
|11
|2
|5
|2/6
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|26
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|E. Ausar
|3
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|17
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|J. Walker
|3
|1
|6
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Felton
|13
|0
|1
|5/10
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Debaut
|6
|10
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4
|B. Bayela
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Small
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McKenzie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Pinedo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Sunderland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellingsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Tabbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kasanganay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|33
|15
|22/58
|9/27
|17/24
|18
|198
|6
|0
|15
|15
|18
-
FAIR
SPU56
52
2nd 10.0
-
OSU
RUTG53
53
2nd 5:10 BTN
-
INST
MOSU31
35
2nd 19:17
-
MEM
TEMP25
23
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
MD
IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm BTN
-
LBSU
HAW70
79
Final
-
MRST
NIAG66
64
Final
-
25MARQ
12XAV76
80
Final FOX
-
NW
MICH78
85
Final BTN
-
SIEN
CAN62
66
Final
-
SJU
6CONN85
74
Final FS1
-
RIDE
IONA70
67
Final
-
USF
ECU81
70
Final ESP2
-
QUIN
MTSM58
51
Final