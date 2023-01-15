SFLA
ECU

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
USF
Bulls
34
ECU
Pirates
31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Russel Tchewa vs. Brandon Johnson (Kalib LaCount gains possession)  
19:47   Ezra Ausar misses two point layup  
19:45   Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound  
19:26   Tyler Harris misses two point layup  
19:24   Pirates defensive rebound  
19:08   Kalib LaCount turnover (bad pass) (Keyshawn Bryant steals)  
19:03   Keyshawn Bryant misses two point layup  
19:01   Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound  
19:01   Brandon Johnson personal foul  
18:49   Russel Tchewa misses two point layup  
18:47   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
18:39   Jaden Walker misses two point layup  
18:37   Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound  
18:22   Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:20   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
17:56   Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot  
17:54   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
17:49 +3 Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Sam Hines Jr. assists) 3-0
17:28   Ezra Ausar turnover (traveling)  
17:15   Selton Miguel misses two point jump shot  
17:13   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
17:00 +2 Ludgy Debaut makes two point hook shot 3-2
16:47   Tyler Harris misses two point jump shot  
16:45   Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound  
16:21 +3 Kalib LaCount makes three point jump shot (Brandon Johnson assists) 3-5
16:01   Russel Tchewa turnover (traveling)  
15:59   TV timeout  
15:45   Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot  
15:43   Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound  
15:23   Jump ball. (Bulls gains possession)  
15:23   Ludgy Debaut turnover (Sam Hines Jr. steals)  
15:23   Keyshawn Bryant misses three point jump shot  
15:21   Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound  
15:21 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup 5-5
14:52   Ludgy Debaut misses two point layup  
14:50   Bulls defensive rebound  
14:46 +2 Selton Miguel makes two point layup 7-5
14:33   Selton Miguel personal foul  
14:19   RJ Felton turnover (bad pass)  
14:08   Keyshawn Bryant turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Diboundje steals)  
14:01   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
13:59   Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound  
13:53   Jump ball. (Pirates gains possession)  
13:51 +2 Ludgy Debaut makes two point dunk (Jaden Walker assists) 7-7
13:46   Ludgy Debaut personal foul  
13:39   Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ezra Ausar steals)  
13:26   Dok Muordar blocks Quentin Diboundje's two point layup  
13:24   Pirates offensive rebound  
13:11   Dok Muordar shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)  
13:10 +1 Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-8
13:10   Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:10   Brandon Johnson offensive rebound  
13:06   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
13:04   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
12:59 +2 Keyshawn Bryant makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists) 9-8
12:45   Quentin Diboundje misses two point dunk  
12:43   Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound  
12:34 +3 Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists) 12-8
12:20 +3 Brandon Johnson makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists) 12-11
12:01 +3 Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot 15-11
11:35   Ezra Ausar offensive foul  
11:35   Ezra Ausar turnover (offensive foul)  
11:34   TV timeout  
11:10   Russel Tchewa misses two point hook shot  
11:08   Ezra Ausar defensive rebound  
10:38   Jaden Walker turnover (bad pass)  
10:24   Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot  
10:22   Pirates defensive rebound  
9:56   Jaden Walker misses three point jump shot  
9:54   Brandon Johnson offensive rebound  
9:50   Jake Boggs shooting foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)  
9:50 +1 Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-12
9:50 +1 Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-13
9:34   Russel Tchewa misses two point hook shot  
9:32   Bulls offensive rebound  
9:12   Serrel Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:10   Benjamin Bayela defensive rebound  
8:51   Quentin Diboundje misses two point jump shot  
8:49   Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound  
8:33   Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot  
8:31   Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound  
8:29   Serrel Smith Jr. personal foul (Ludgy Debaut draws the foul)  
8:11 +3 Jaden Walker makes three point jump shot 15-16
8:00   Jake Boggs misses three point jump shot  
7:58   Serrel Smith Jr. offensive rebound  
7:48 +2 Tyler Harris makes two point jump shot 17-16
7:36 +3 Quentin Diboundje makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists) 17-19
7:19 +3 Jake Boggs makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists) 20-19
7:11   Jake Boggs shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)  
7:10   TV timeout  
7:10 +1 Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-20
7:10 +1 Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-21
6:58   Serrel Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:56   Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound  
6:56   Jump ball. (Bulls gains possession)  
6:48   Sam Hines Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:46   Russel Tchewa offensive rebound  
6:42 +2 Russel Tchewa makes two point layup 22-21
6:13 +2 RJ Felton makes two point jump shot 22-23
5:58   Jamir Chaplin turnover (traveling)  
5:39   Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot  
5:37   Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound  
5:32   Jaden Walker personal foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)  
5:27 +2 Keyshawn Bryant makes two point dunk (Russel Tchewa assists) 24-23
5:13 +2 Quentin Diboundje makes two point dunk (RJ Felton assists) 24-25
4:47   Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot  
4:45   Russel Tchewa offensive rebound  
4:44   Brandon Johnson personal foul  
4:38 +3 Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Sam Hines Jr. assists) 27-25
4:09 +2 RJ Felton makes two point layup 27-27
4:02   Keyshawn Bryant turnover (bad pass)  
3:38   Kalib LaCount turnover (bad pass) (Sam Hines Jr. steals)  
3:28   Selton Miguel misses two point layup  
3:26   Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound  
3:10   RJ Felton turnover (bad pass) (Sam Hines Jr. steals)  
3:04   Sam Hines Jr. misses two point layup  
3:02   Keyshawn Bryant offensive rebound  
2:47   Keyshawn Bryant misses two point layup  
2:47   Ezra Ausar defensive rebound  
2:47   Pirates 30 second timeout  
2:47   TV timeout  
2:34 +3 RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists) 27-30
2:14   Ludgy Debaut shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)  
2:13   Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:13 +1 Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-30
1:54   Ludgy Debaut misses two point hook shot  
1:52   Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound  
1:47   Jump ball. (Pirates gains possession)  
1:32   Sam Hines Jr. shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)  
1:30   Quentin Diboundje misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:30 +1 Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-31
1:18 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists) 30-31
1:00   Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot  
0:58   Ezra Ausar offensive rebound  
0:52   Quentin Diboundje misses two point layup  
0:50   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
0:44 +2 Ryan Conwell makes two point layup 32-31
0:38   Bulls 30 second timeout  
0:23   Benjamin Bayela turnover (bad pass)  
0:23 +2 Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists) 34-31
0:03   Kalib LaCount misses two point jump shot  
0:01   Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound  
0:01   Ludgy Debaut misses two point layup  
0:00   Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
USF
Bulls
47
ECU
Pirates
39

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Russel Tchewa turnover (double dribble)  
19:35   Jaden Walker turnover (traveling)  
19:05   Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:03   Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound  
18:52   Jaden Walker misses two point layup  
18:50   Brandon Johnson offensive rebound  
18:51   Selton Miguel personal foul  
18:39   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
18:37   Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound  
18:25 +2 Tyler Harris makes two point jump shot 36-31
17:57 +3 Quentin Diboundje makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists) 36-34
17:46   Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot  
17:44   Russel Tchewa offensive rebound  
17:38 +2 Russel Tchewa makes two point layup 38-34
17:28   Jump ball. Ludgy Debaut vs. Keyshawn Bryant (Pirates gains possession)  
17:24 +2 Brandon Johnson makes two point layup (Kalib LaCount assists) 38-36
16:57   Selton Miguel turnover (Kalib LaCount steals)  
16:57   Keyshawn Bryant personal foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)  
16:57 +1 Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-37
16:57 +1 Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-38
16:45   Ludgy Debaut shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)  
16:45 +1 Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-38
16:45 +1 Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-38
16:28   Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot  
16:26   Ezra Ausar offensive rebound  
16:26   Selton Miguel personal foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)  
16:16 +2 Ezra Ausar makes two point layup (Kalib LaCount assists) 40-40
16:01 +2 Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (Tyler Harris assists) 42-40
15:51   Tyler Harris shooting foul  
15:50   TV timeout  
15:50 +1 Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-41
15:50   Kalib LaCount misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:50   Russel Tchewa defensive rebound  
15:33   Keyshawn Bryant turnover (traveling)  
15:19 +2 Quentin Diboundje makes two point layup (Brandon Johnson assists) 42-43
15:08 +3 Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Sam Hines Jr. assists) 45-43
14:55   Jump ball. Ezra Ausar vs. Sam Hines Jr. (Bulls gains possession)  
14:55   Ezra Ausar turnover (lost ball) (Sam Hines Jr. steals)  
14:41 +3 Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Jamir Chaplin assists) 48-43
14:16   Ezra Ausar misses two point hook shot  
14:14   Ryan Conwell defensive rebound  
14:02 +2 Russel Tchewa makes two point hook shot 50-43
13:56   Pirates 30 second timeout  
13:56   TV timeout  
13:41   Jaden Walker turnover (out of bounds)  
13:33   Jamir Chaplin turnover (lost ball) (Kalib LaCount steals)  
13:22   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
13:20   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
12:58 +3 Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Jamir Chaplin assists) 53-43
12:39 +2 Ludgy Debaut makes two point layup (Brandon Johnson assists) 53-45
12:26   Jamir Chaplin misses two point layup  
12:24   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
12:16   Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot  
12:14   Ryan Conwell defensive rebound  
12:10 +2 Jamir Chaplin makes two point layup (Ryan Conwell assists) 55-45
12:09   Quentin Diboundje shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)  
12:07 +1 Jamir Chaplin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 56-45
11:42   RJ Felton misses two point jump shot  
11:40   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
11:30   Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:28   Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound  
11:26   Russel Tchewa personal foul  
11:26   TV timeout  
11:08   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
11:06   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
11:02   Sam Hines Jr. misses two point layup  
11:00   Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound  
10:54 +3 RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists) 56-48
10:46   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
10:44   Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound  
10:40   Quentin Diboundje shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)  
10:39   Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:39   Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:39   Jamir Chaplin offensive rebound  
10:30 +2 Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (Tyler Harris assists) 58-48
10:15   Jake Boggs shooting foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)  
10:15 +1 Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-49
10:15   Brandon Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:15   Jake Boggs defensive rebound  
10:09   Tyler Harris turnover (out of bounds)  
9:56   Russel Tchewa personal foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)  
9:55   Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:55   Russel Tchewa defensive rebound  
9:37 +3 Jake Boggs makes three point jump shot (Jamir Chaplin assists) 61-49
9:17 +2 Brandon Johnson makes two point jump shot 61-51
9:16   Pirates 30 second timeout  
9:16   TV timeout  
8:59   Ludgy Debaut personal foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)  
8:58   Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot  
8:56   Pirates defensive rebound  
8:40   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
8:38   Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound  
8:22   Quentin Diboundje shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)  
8:22 +1 Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-51
8:22   Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:22   Jaden Walker defensive rebound  
8:13   Ryan Conwell shooting foul (Kalib LaCount draws the foul)  
8:12 +1 Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-52
8:12 +1 Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-53
7:53   Jake Boggs misses two point jump shot  
7:51   Russel Tchewa offensive rebound  
7:51   Kalib LaCount shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)  
7:51   TV timeout  
7:51 +1 Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-53
7:51 +1 Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-53
7:41   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
7:39   Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound  
7:22   Ryan Conwell misses two point layup  
7:20   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
7:08   Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot  
7:06   Kalib LaCount offensive rebound  
7:00 +2 Kalib LaCount makes two point layup 64-55
6:41 +3 Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot 67-55
6:12   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
6:10   Brandon Johnson offensive rebound  
5:52   Selton Miguel turnover (lost ball)  
5:45   Brandon Johnson turnover (lost ball)  
5:26 +2 Tyler Harris makes two point layup 69-55
5:13   Brandon Johnson misses two point layup  
5:11   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
5:06 +3 Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Sam Hines Jr. assists) 72-55
4:52   Sam Hines Jr. shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)  
4:52   Quentin Diboundje misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:52 +1 Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2 72-56
4:40   Kalib LaCount personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)  
4:40   Tyler Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:40   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
4:36   Quentin Diboundje turnover (traveling)  
4:23   Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot  
4:21   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
4:10   Tyler Harris shooting foul (Kalib LaCount draws the foul)  
4:09 +1 Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-57
4:09 +1 Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 2 of 2 72-58
4:04   RJ Felton personal foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)  
4:02   Keyshawn Bryant misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:02   Kalib LaCount defensive rebound  
3:51   Sam Hines Jr. shooting foul (Kalib LaCount draws the foul)  
3:50   TV timeout  
3:50 +1 Kalib LaCount makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-59
3:50   Kalib LaCount misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:50   Selton Miguel defensive rebound  
3:31   Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Benjamin Bayela steals)  
3:23   Kalib LaCount misses three point jump shot  
3:21   Russel Tchewa defensive rebound  
3:19   Brandon Johnson personal foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)  
3:19 +1 Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 2 73-59
3:19 +1 Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 2 of 2 74-59
3:04   Kalib LaCount misses two point jump shot  
3:02   Benjamin Bayela offensive rebound  
2:56   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
2:54   Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound  
2:40   Brandon Johnson personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)  
2:40 +1 Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 75-59
2:40   Tyler Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:40   Benjamin Bayela defensive rebound  
2:27 +2 Quentin Diboundje makes two point layup (Jaden Walker assists) 75-61
2:08 +2 Keyshawn Bryant makes two point dunk (Tyler Harris assists) 77-61
1:48   Jaden Walker turnover (bad pass)  
1:34   Tyler Harris turnover (traveling)  
1:26   Kalib LaCount misses two point layup  
1:24   Brandon Johnson offensive rebound  
1:24 +2 Brandon Johnson makes two point layup 77-63
1:23   Russel Tchewa shooting foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)  
1:23 +1 Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 77-64
1:22   Jump ball. Sam Hines Jr. vs. Benjamin Bayela (Pirates gains possession)  
1:22   Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Benjamin Bayela steals)  
1:19 +3 Brandon Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists) 77-67
1:14   Pirates 30 second timeout  
1:01   Jump ball. (Bulls gains possession)  
0:45   RJ Felton personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)  
0:47 +1 Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 78-67
0:47 +1 Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 79-67
0:39 +3 RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists) 79-70
0:26   RJ Felton personal foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)  
0:26 +1 Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 80-70
0:26 +1 Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 81-70
0:20   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
0:18   Selton Miguel defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Selton Miguel defensive rebound 0:18
  RJ Felton misses three point jump shot 0:20
+ 1 Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:26
+ 1 Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:26
  RJ Felton personal foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul) 0:26
+ 3 RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists) 0:39
+ 1 Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:47
+ 1 Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:47
  RJ Felton personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul) 0:45
  Pirates 30 second timeout 1:14
+ 3 Brandon Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists) 1:19
Team Stats
Points 81 70
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 11-23 (47.8%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 37 37
Offensive 11 15
Defensive 24 18
Team 2 4
Assists 17 15
Steals 5 6
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
2
T. Harris G
24 PTS, 4 AST
4
Q. Diboundje G
18 PTS, 1 REB
12T
South Florida 8-10 344781
East Carolina 10-9 313970
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
South Florida 8-10 70.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.3 APG
East Carolina 10-9 69.6 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Harris G 16.2 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.9 APG 39.2 FG%
00
. Diboundje G 6.0 PPG 1.2 RPG 0.7 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Harris G 24 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
4
Q. Diboundje G 18 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 37.9
47.8 3PT FG% 33.3
66.7 FT% 70.8
South Florida
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 24 0 4 8/13 5/8 3/5 2 28 0 0 2 0 0
R. Tchewa 20 7 1 6/9 0/0 8/12 3 35 0 0 2 4 3
S. Miguel 11 2 4 4/8 3/5 0/0 3 30 0 0 3 0 2
K. Bryant 8 10 0 3/6 0/1 2/3 1 28 1 0 3 1 9
S. Hines Jr. 4 11 4 2/8 0/3 0/0 3 31 4 0 2 4 7
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 24 0 4 8/13 5/8 3/5 2 28 0 0 2 0 0
R. Tchewa 20 7 1 6/9 0/0 8/12 3 35 0 0 2 4 3
S. Miguel 11 2 4 4/8 3/5 0/0 3 30 0 0 3 0 2
K. Bryant 8 10 0 3/6 0/1 2/3 1 28 1 0 3 1 9
S. Hines Jr. 4 11 4 2/8 0/3 0/0 3 31 4 0 2 4 7
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Boggs 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 0 1
R. Conwell 5 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 2
J. Chaplin 3 1 3 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 12 0 0 2 1 0
D. Patrick 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Muordar 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0
S. Smith Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0
T. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Louissaint - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 35 17 28/56 11/23 14/21 18 200 5 1 14 11 24
East Carolina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Diboundje 18 1 0 5/13 2/6 6/8 3 34 1 0 1 0 1
B. Johnson 16 12 3 5/12 2/8 4/5 4 34 0 0 1 5 7
K. LaCount 11 2 5 2/6 1/2 6/8 2 26 2 0 2 1 1
E. Ausar 3 4 0 1/3 0/0 1/3 1 17 1 0 3 2 2
J. Walker 3 1 6 1/6 1/2 0/0 1 31 0 0 4 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Diboundje 18 1 0 5/13 2/6 6/8 3 34 1 0 1 0 1
B. Johnson 16 12 3 5/12 2/8 4/5 4 34 0 0 1 5 7
K. LaCount 11 2 5 2/6 1/2 6/8 2 26 2 0 2 1 1
E. Ausar 3 4 0 1/3 0/0 1/3 1 17 1 0 3 2 2
J. Walker 3 1 6 1/6 1/2 0/0 1 31 0 0 4 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Felton 13 0 1 5/10 3/7 0/0 3 28 0 0 2 0 0
L. Debaut 6 10 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 0 1 6 4
B. Bayela 0 3 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 2 0 1 1 2
J. Small - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McKenzie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Pinedo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Sunderland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellingsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Tabbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasanganay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 33 15 22/58 9/27 17/24 18 198 6 0 15 15 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola