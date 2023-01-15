Soriano's double-double helps St. John's over No. 6 UConn
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) St. John's did something Sunday it had not done in 35 years - beat UConn in Hartford.
Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Red Storm (13-6, 3-5 Big East) over the No. 6 Huskies (15-4, 4-4), who have lost four of five after starting the season with 14 straight wins.
St. John's scored 22 points off 21 UConn turnovers and outscored the Huskies 44-28 in the paint.
The double-double was the 16th of the season for Soriano. AJ Storr and Posh Alexander each added 14 points for the Red Storm, which has won two in a row after a five-game losing streak.
''This game proves a lot,'' Soriano said. ''It shows what we can do when we're together, when we're connected. It just shows that when we've got our hats on, we do good.''
Dylan Addae-Wusu and Rafael Pinzon added 12 points each for St. John's and and Andre Curbelo had 10.
Jordan Hawkins led all scorers with a career-high 31 for UConn, but 20 of those came in the first half. Alex Karaban had 16 points and Adama Sanogo added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.
The game was tied at the half, but St. John's scored the first two baskets after intermission and led the entire second half.
The Red Storm went up 68-60 on a break-away dunk by AJ Storr after UConn missed four shots that could have cut the lead to four points. That was part of a 9-0 run that put the Red Storm up by 13. They led by as many as 16 points with 2 minutes left.
''It's a good day to be a Johnnie,'' coach Mike Anderson said. ''I thought our guys had been trending in the right direction and today, we put 40 minutes together.''
The Huskies were up by as many as eight points in the first half before St. John's fought its way back and after a 12-2 run went up 27-22. The teams traded leads the rest of the half and went into intermission tied at 38.
''Their program was a lot tougher than our program today and I didn't see it coming.'' UConn coach Dan Hurley said. ''We looked weak and unprepared. They were just way tougher.''
BIG PICTURE
St. John's: The Red Storm won at what is now the XL Center for the first time since Feb. 29, 1988 (77-62). The program earned its first road win over a top-10 opponent since knocking off Marquette 70-69 on Feb. 5, 2019.
UConn: The Huskies had won their first 10 home games and came into Sunday on a 15-game home winning streak. UConn, which had been ranked as high as No. 2 after its hot start, could tumble out of the top 10 with this loss.
''To be where we were a couple weeks ago and to be where we are today, there's just a lot of frustration,'' Hurley said.
CHIPPY CONTEST
The game was extremely physical, with 51 fouls called, 30 on UConn.
UConn's Donovan Clingan and David Jones of St. John's each picked up a flagrant foul for exchanging elbows after Clingan grabbed a rebound in the first half. St. John's Posh Alexander and UConn's Hassan Diarra chirped at each other later in the half, with each picking up technical fouls.
Sanogo got thrown out of the game for saying something to an official with less than a minute to go and Curbelo was tossed a few seconds later. Anderson said he did not get an explanation as to why.
UP NEXT
St. John's: The Red Storm host Villanova at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
UConn: The Huskies travel to New Jersey to face Seton Hall on Wednesday.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Joel Soriano vs. Adama Sanogo (Posh Alexander gains possession)
|19:41
|Joel Soriano turnover (Andre Jackson Jr. steals)
|19:37
|Dylan Addae-Wusu shooting foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|19:37
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:37
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:37
|O'Mar Stanley defensive rebound
|19:21
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:06
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|18:55
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|18:53
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|18:42
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Adama Sanogo assists)
|2-3
|18:24
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|18:22
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|18:11
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Adama Sanogo assists)
|2-6
|18:00
|AJ Storr misses two point layup
|17:58
|Huskies defensive rebound
|17:42
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|O'Mar Stanley defensive rebound
|17:30
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup
|4-6
|17:08
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point dunk
|4-8
|16:55
|Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (lost ball)
|16:38
|Adama Sanogo misses two point layup
|16:36
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|16:26
|Alex Karaban personal foul (Red Storm draws the foul)
|16:11
|Tristen Newton shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|16:11
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-8
|16:11
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-8
|15:44
|AJ Storr shooting foul (Jordan Hawkins draws the foul)
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:44
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|6-9
|15:44
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|6-10
|15:44
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|6-11
|15:33
|Posh Alexander turnover (Adama Sanogo steals)
|15:16
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|6-13
|14:58
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Andre Curbelo assists)
|8-13
|14:28
|Adama Sanogo misses two point jump shot
|14:26
|David Jones defensive rebound
|14:20
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|14:18
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|14:13
|Joel Soriano misses two point layup
|14:11
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|14:11
|Adama Sanogo shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|14:11
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:11
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:11
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|14:01
|Donovan Clingan offensive foul (Red Storm draws the foul)
|14:01
|Donovan Clingan turnover (offensive foul)
|13:44
|Andre Curbelo misses two point layup
|13:42
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|13:36
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot
|8-16
|13:24
|Rafael Pinzon turnover (Jordan Hawkins steals)
|13:18
|Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball)
|13:03
|+2
|Andre Curbelo makes two point jump shot
|10-16
|12:43
|Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Hassan Diarra draws the foul)
|12:43
|Hassan Diarra misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|12:43
|+1
|Hassan Diarra makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|10-17
|12:43
|+1
|Hassan Diarra makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|10-18
|12:25
|+3
|Rafael Pinzon makes three point jump shot
|13-18
|11:51
|Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:35
|Joey Calcaterra shooting foul (Rafael Pinzon draws the foul)
|11:35
|Rafael Pinzon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:35
|Rafael Pinzon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:35
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|11:16
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|Rafael Pinzon defensive rebound
|10:58
|Andre Curbelo misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|10:51
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|10:28
|Andre Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Esahia Nyiwe draws the foul)
|10:28
|Esahia Nyiwe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:28
|Esahia Nyiwe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:28
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|10:03
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (Posh Alexander steals)
|9:58
|Donovan Clingan blocks David Jones's two point layup
|9:56
|Esahia Nyiwe offensive rebound
|9:53
|+2
|Esahia Nyiwe makes two point layup
|15-18
|9:29
|Joey Calcaterra misses two point jump shot
|9:27
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|9:18
|David Jones misses two point layup
|9:16
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|9:06
|Donovan Clingan offensive foul (Red Storm draws the foul)
|9:06
|Donovan Clingan turnover (offensive foul)
|9:06
|David Jones offensive foul (Huskies draws the foul)
|9:06
|David Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|8:56
|O'Mar Stanley shooting foul (Jordan Hawkins draws the foul)
|8:56
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-19
|8:56
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-20
|8:47
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|17-20
|8:47
|Joey Calcaterra shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|8:47
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-20
|8:25
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (lost ball)
|8:04
|Andre Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|8:04
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-20
|8:04
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-20
|7:50
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|20-22
|7:40
|+3
|AJ Storr makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|23-22
|7:22
|O'Mar Stanley shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|7:22
|TV timeout
|7:22
|Tristen Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:22
|Tristen Newton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:22
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|6:56
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|25-22
|6:24
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|6:15
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|27-22
|6:07
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|5:53
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|27-24
|5:38
|Nahiem Alleyne shooting foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
|5:38
|Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:38
|Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:38
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|5:21
|Andre Curbelo personal foul (Jordan Hawkins draws the foul)
|5:21
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-25
|5:21
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-26
|5:08
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|4:50
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Alex Karaban assists)
|27-28
|4:41
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|29-28
|4:41
|Hassan Diarra shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|4:41
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-28
|4:14
|Hassan Diarra misses two point layup
|4:12
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|4:12
|Rafael Pinzon shooting foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
|4:14
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-29
|4:12
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-30
|4:10
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|4:08
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|4:03
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Hassan Diarra assists)
|30-33
|3:50
|Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (Red Storm draws the foul)
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:50
|Hassan Diarra technical foul
|3:50
|Posh Alexander technical foul
|3:50
|+1
|Rafael Pinzon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-33
|3:50
|+1
|Rafael Pinzon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-33
|3:20
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|3:18
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|3:15
|AJ Storr offensive foul (Huskies draws the foul)
|3:15
|AJ Storr turnover (offensive foul)
|3:00
|Adama Sanogo turnover (traveling)
|2:47
|Rafael Pinzon misses two point jump shot
|2:45
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|2:29
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|2:14
|Andre Curbelo misses two point layup
|2:12
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|2:06
|+2
|Hassan Diarra makes two point layup
|32-35
|1:42
|Posh Alexander misses two point layup
|1:40
|Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|1:38
|Posh Alexander turnover (Hassan Diarra steals)
|1:35
|Hassan Diarra misses two point dunk
|1:33
|Huskies offensive rebound
|1:33
|Posh Alexander personal foul (Huskies draws the foul)
|1:33
|Nahiem Alleyne misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:33
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-36
|1:12
|+2
|Rafael Pinzon makes two point jump shot
|34-36
|0:56
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point layup
|34-38
|0:43
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point layup
|0:41
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|0:40
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup
|36-38
|0:15
|Nahiem Alleyne turnover (out of bounds)
|0:15
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|0:01
|+2
|David Jones makes two point jump shot
|38-38
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass)
|19:41
|+2
|Rafael Pinzon makes two point pullup jump shot
|40-38
|19:30
|Andre Jackson Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|19:11
|+2
|Rafael Pinzon makes two point turnaround jump shot
|42-38
|19:00
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point pullup jump shot
|18:58
|Jordan Hawkins offensive rebound
|18:47
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point putback layup (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|42-40
|18:33
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point floating jump shot
|44-40
|18:06
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point driving hook shot
|44-42
|17:57
|Posh Alexander misses two point stepback jump shot
|17:55
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|17:41
|Rafael Pinzon misses three point pullup jump shot
|17:39
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|17:28
|Adama Sanogo misses three point pullup jump shot
|17:26
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|17:13
|Posh Alexander misses three point pullup jump shot
|17:11
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|17:01
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|16:59
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|16:51
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point driving layup
|46-42
|16:49
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|16:38
|Adama Sanogo offensive foul
|16:38
|Adama Sanogo turnover (offensive foul)
|16:29
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point driving hook shot
|48-42
|15:59
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point pullup jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|48-45
|15:47
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point driving layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|50-45
|15:18
|Alex Karaban misses three point pullup jump shot
|15:16
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|15:03
|Andre Jackson Jr. personal foul
|15:03
|TV timeout
|14:53
|Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (lost ball)
|14:40
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|14:40
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-46
|14:40
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-47
|14:35
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point driving hook shot
|52-47
|14:21
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|14:02
|Andre Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|14:02
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-47
|14:02
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-47
|13:53
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point cutting layup (Hassan Diarra assists)
|54-49
|13:24
|+2
|Andre Curbelo makes two point driving floating jump shot
|56-49
|13:00
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point pullup jump shot
|12:58
|Joey Calcaterra offensive rebound
|12:46
|Joey Calcaterra misses three point pullup jump shot
|12:44
|Jordan Hawkins offensive rebound
|12:38
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point putback layup
|56-51
|12:29
|Alex Karaban personal foul
|12:29
|+2
|Andre Curbelo makes two point driving layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|58-51
|12:16
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point driving layup (Joey Calcaterra assists)
|58-53
|12:11
|David Jones shooting foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|12:11
|Alex Karaban misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:11
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|12:04
|Joey Calcaterra personal foul
|11:58
|TV timeout
|11:55
|Andre Curbelo misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:53
|Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|11:43
|Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball) (Andre Curbelo steals)
|11:36
|+2
|Andre Curbelo makes two point driving layup
|60-53
|11:22
|Andre Curbelo personal foul (Huskies draws the foul)
|11:17
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point pullup jump shot (Hassan Diarra assists)
|60-56
|11:05
|+2
|Andre Curbelo makes two point driving layup
|62-56
|10:52
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (bad pass) (Posh Alexander steals)
|10:35
|AJ Storr misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:33
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|10:31
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (out of bounds)
|10:13
|Donovan Clingan shooting foul (Rafael Pinzon draws the foul)
|10:13
|+1
|Rafael Pinzon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-56
|10:13
|Rafael Pinzon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:13
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|9:58
|Donovan Clingan offensive foul (Red Storm draws the foul)
|9:58
|Donovan Clingan turnover (offensive foul)
|9:50
|Andre Curbelo misses two point driving hook shot
|9:48
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|9:36
|David Jones personal foul
|9:33
|Alex Karaban misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:31
|Joey Calcaterra offensive rebound
|9:19
|Tristen Newton misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:17
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|9:09
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point putback layup
|63-58
|9:02
|David Jones misses two point stepback bank jump shot
|9:00
|Jordan Hawkins defensive rebound
|8:53
|Joey Calcaterra turnover (out of bounds)
|8:43
|AJ Storr misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:41
|Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
|8:34
|Andre Curbelo misses two point floating jump shot
|8:32
|AJ Storr offensive rebound
|8:31
|Jordan Hawkins personal foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|8:31
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-58
|8:31
|AJ Storr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:31
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|8:15
|Joey Calcaterra misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:13
|Jordan Hawkins offensive rebound
|8:05
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point putback layup
|64-60
|7:48
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (Red Storm draws the foul)
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:48
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-60
|7:48
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-60
|7:30
|Joel Soriano personal foul
|7:22
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:20
|Joey Calcaterra offensive rebound
|7:13
|Joey Calcaterra misses two point turnaround jump shot
|7:11
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|6:59
|Alex Karaban misses two point putback layup
|6:57
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|6:57
|Joey Calcaterra misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:55
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|6:53
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point driving dunk (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|68-60
|6:31
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:30
|Rafael Pinzon defensive rebound
|6:22
|Alex Karaban personal foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|6:30
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-60
|6:30
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-60
|6:30
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|6:19
|Alex Karaban misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:17
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|5:52
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:50
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|5:42
|Hassan Diarra misses two point driving layup
|5:40
|Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|5:31
|AJ Storr misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:29
|Jordan Hawkins defensive rebound
|5:12
|AJ Storr personal foul
|5:08
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|5:06
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|4:48
|Adama Sanogo personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|4:48
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-60
|4:48
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:48
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|4:38
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive foul
|4:38
|Andre Jackson Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|4:30
|Andre Curbelo misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:28
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|4:11
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point pullup jump shot
|4:09
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|4:00
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point pullup jump shot (Rafael Pinzon assists)
|73-60
|3:35
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:33
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|3:28
|Posh Alexander shooting foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|3:28
|TV timeout
|3:28
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-61
|3:28
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-62
|3:17
|Rafael Pinzon misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:15
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|2:58
|Hassan Diarra turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|2:58
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point driving layup
|75-62
|2:58
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|2:58
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|76-62
|2:38
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|2:35
|Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive foul (Jordan Hawkins draws the foul)
|2:35
|Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (offensive foul)
|2:30
|Joey Calcaterra misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:28
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|2:22
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point driving layup (Joel Soriano assists)
|78-62
|1:54
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point driving layup
|78-64
|1:47
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|1:43
|Joey Calcaterra personal foul
|1:43
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|79-64
|1:43
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-64
|1:33
|+3
|Joey Calcaterra makes three point pullup jump shot (Hassan Diarra assists)
|80-67
|1:14
|Alex Karaban personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|1:14
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-67
|1:14
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-67
|0:59
|+3
|Joey Calcaterra makes three point pullup jump shot (Adama Sanogo assists)
|82-70
|0:56
|Joey Calcaterra personal foul
|0:56
|Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:56
|Adama Sanogo technical foul
|0:56
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|83-70
|0:56
|Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:56
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|0:52
|Dylan Addae-Wusu blocks Alex Karaban's three point pullup bank jump shot
|0:50
|Rafael Pinzon defensive rebound
|0:40
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point driving dunk (Andre Curbelo assists)
|84-70
|0:10
|Andre Curbelo shooting foul
|0:10
|Andre Curbelo technical foul
|0:10
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-71
|0:10
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-72
|0:10
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-73
|0:10
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-74
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:10
|+ 1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:10
|+ 1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:10
|+ 1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:10
|Andre Curbelo technical foul
|0:10
|Andre Curbelo shooting foul
|0:10
|+ 2
|Joel Soriano makes two point driving dunk (Andre Curbelo assists)
|0:40
|Rafael Pinzon defensive rebound
|0:50
|Dylan Addae-Wusu blocks Alex Karaban's three point pullup bank jump shot
|0:52
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|0:56
|Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|74
|Field Goals
|30-58 (51.7%)
|23-55 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-13 (15.4%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|23-37 (62.2%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|40
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|23
|27
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|20
|Fouls
|21
|30
|Technicals
|2
|2
|Team Stats
|St. John's 13-6
|78.9 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|15.7 APG
|6 Connecticut 15-4
|80.0 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Soriano C
|19 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|J. Hawkins G
|31 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|51.7
|FG%
|41.8
|
|
|15.4
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|62.2
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Soriano
|19
|13
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9
|A. Storr
|14
|4
|0
|5/9
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|P. Alexander
|14
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|8/9
|3
|33
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|D. Addae-Wusu
|12
|4
|3
|4/8
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|33
|4
|1
|3
|1
|3
|O. Stanley
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Pinzon
|12
|3
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|3/6
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Curbelo
|10
|0
|2
|5/12
|0/1
|0/4
|5
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Jones
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Nyiwe
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. King
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Traore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mathis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|31
|10
|30/58
|2/13
|23/37
|21
|200
|7
|1
|10
|8
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hawkins
|31
|5
|2
|9/16
|4/9
|9/9
|3
|37
|1
|0
|7
|3
|2
|A. Karaban
|16
|5
|1
|5/11
|2/7
|4/5
|4
|37
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Sanogo
|14
|10
|3
|6/9
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|A. Jackson Jr.
|2
|6
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|T. Newton
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Calcaterra
|6
|4
|1
|2/8
|2/4
|0/0
|5
|14
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|H. Diarra
|4
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|N. Alleyne
|1
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|1/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Roumoglou
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Clingan
|0
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|9
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|S. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Hasson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hendry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|38
|13
|23/55
|8/26
|20/27
|30
|200
|4
|1
|20
|11
|27