Villanova aims to stop slide vs. reeling Georgetown
Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels completed their eligibility after Villanova advanced to the Final Four last season.
Justin Moore has been out all season with an Achilles injury and Jordan Longino recently joined him with a left leg issue.
The roster depletion has impacted the Wildcats (8-10, 2-5 Big East) in a variety of ways, especially with their depth. They'll try to avoid a four-game losing streak when they host Georgetown on Monday afternoon.
Villanova was competitive Friday but ultimately fell 79-71 to Butler in Indianapolis.
"At this level, there are no halftime speeches that are going to motivate a group of guys," said first-year head coach Kyle Neptune, who took over for Hall of Famer Jay Wright this season.
"We had some fire to start the half and I thought we were in a good spot. Unfortunately, we couldn't sustain it."
Eric Dixon had 22 points and Caleb Daniels added 21 to pace Villanova.
Georgetown, meanwhile, is looking to snap a maddening eight-game losing streak.
The Hoyas (5-13, 0-7) last won on Dec. 7, a 75-68 victory over Siena.
In their most recent game, Georgetown fell 66-51 to Seton Hall on Tuesday. It was the 27th straight Big East regular-season loss for the Hoyas, extending a conference record.
No Georgetown player was able to reach double figures in scoring though Qudus Wahab grabbed 10 rebounds.
The result was another setback in what looks like a lost season.
"I'm hanging in there. That's all we can do," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. "I'm taking the hit. Myself and my staff, we got to take the hit. We got to come up with a much better defensive plan. It is what it is. We have to do better, and then they (the players) have to do better."
Second-leading scorer Brandon Murray has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. It's unclear if he'll be available to face Villanova.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 5-13
|71.3 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Villanova 8-10
|71.1 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Spears
|18
|37
|15.3
|3.4
|5.1
|1.30
|0.00
|3.2
|41.3
|27.5
|80.0
|0.8
|2.7
|B. Murray
|14
|34.1
|15.0
|3.5
|3.6
|1.10
|0.60
|2.9
|43.8
|39.3
|57.8
|0.9
|2.6
|J. Heath
|12
|33.5
|13.4
|4.1
|1.5
|1.10
|0.10
|1.3
|44.4
|38.5
|69.7
|0.5
|3.6
|Q. Wahab
|18
|24.2
|10.2
|7.7
|0.2
|0.60
|0.70
|1.4
|48.8
|0.0
|70.6
|3.2
|4.5
|A. Akok
|18
|32.8
|7.4
|7.0
|1.2
|0.60
|1.90
|1.6
|46.4
|29.8
|75.0
|1.8
|5.2
|B. Mozone
|17
|20.7
|6.4
|3.8
|0.5
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|39.0
|28.6
|68.8
|0.8
|3.1
|J. Riley
|13
|13.9
|4.9
|2.5
|0.3
|0.60
|0.30
|1.3
|41.8
|15.4
|76.2
|0.8
|1.8
|W. Bristol Jr.
|17
|13.9
|3.8
|2.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.8
|42.9
|36.7
|85.7
|0.9
|1.1
|B. Ezewiro
|13
|9.6
|3.2
|2.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.50
|0.5
|45.7
|0.0
|52.9
|0.9
|1.7
|R. Mutombo
|6
|5.2
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.2
|77.8
|0.0
|33.3
|0.8
|1.2
|D. Anglin
|15
|7.6
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|19.2
|100.0
|0.1
|0.5
|D. Bass
|6
|4
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|M. Wilson
|5
|2.2
|0.2
|1.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|0.4
|V. Muresan
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|71.3
|39.6
|11.9
|5.80
|4.60
|12.7
|43.1
|31.4
|70.2
|11.7
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Daniels
|18
|34.8
|16.7
|4.7
|3.4
|1.10
|0.20
|1.9
|42.2
|34.1
|83.3
|0.6
|4.1
|E. Dixon
|18
|31.3
|16.5
|6.5
|1.2
|0.50
|0.40
|1.4
|51.6
|36.9
|81.0
|2.7
|3.8
|C. Whitmore
|11
|26
|13.1
|5.5
|0.7
|1.30
|0.10
|2.0
|49.1
|33.3
|76.0
|1
|4.5
|B. Slater
|18
|31.3
|10.7
|5.4
|1.5
|0.80
|0.40
|1.5
|41.4
|31.8
|91.0
|1.3
|4.1
|J. Longino
|15
|24.3
|6.7
|2.1
|1.1
|0.50
|0.10
|1.4
|43.6
|28.3
|76.0
|0.3
|1.9
|M. Armstrong
|18
|17.7
|4.9
|1.8
|0.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.0
|35.9
|22.5
|100.0
|0.2
|1.6
|C. Arcidiacono
|18
|29.9
|4.2
|3.8
|2.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|36.4
|37.5
|87.5
|0.5
|3.3
|B. Hausen
|17
|9.4
|3.5
|0.5
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|41.9
|41.0
|77.8
|0.1
|0.5
|T. Patterson
|13
|7.5
|0.5
|1.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|14.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.8
|N. Njoku
|4
|2.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. O'Toole
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|71.1
|34.7
|11.5
|5.40
|1.30
|10.5
|43.9
|32.9
|84.3
|7.8
|24.4
-
COR
CLMB0
0147 O/U
+12.5
12:00pm
-
GTWN
NOVA0
0143 O/U
-13.5
12:00pm FOX
-
HOFS
TOWS0
0135.5 O/U
-3
12:00pm
-
DART
HARV0
0131.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
SFU
SHU0
0150 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
JOES
LAS0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
3PUR
MSU0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
2:30pm FOX
-
GW
GMU0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
CHAR0
0122.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
ALST
AAMU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm
-
MVSU
FAMU0
0124.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
BRWN
YALE0
0133 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
HART
UMBC0
0142.5 O/U
-17
5:00pm
-
W&M
22COC0
0145 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm
-
DEL
NE0
0136.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
ILL
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm BTN
-
UCD
UCSD0
0138 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
CLST
PFW0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
SYR
16MIA0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
ELON
UNCW0
0136 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FAU
WKY0
0141 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
FDU
STONEH0
0149.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
LEH
L-MD0
0135 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
Morehouse
HOW0
0
7:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
HAMP0
0148.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
NTEX
FIU0
0124.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRIN
PENN0
0145.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
STFR
LIU0
0143.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
UAPB
COOK0
0143 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
WAG
MRMK0
0115.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
CP
UCRV0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
RICE
UTSA0
0152.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
JAST
TXSO0
0138 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
ALCN
PVAM0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
MONT
EWU0
0144 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
MTST
IDHO0
0140.5 O/U
+9
9:00pm
-
UAB
MTSU0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSB
UCI0
0135 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
CSUB
CSUF0
0118.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
CSN
HAW0
0126 O/U
-16
10:00pm