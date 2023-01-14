No. 3 Purdue brings efficient offense to Michigan State
Zach Edey stands out as Purdue's main offensive weapon and not just because he's 7 feet 4 inches tall. He has led the Boilermakers in scoring in all but a handful of games this season.
In their last outing, they showed that it's not always the "Edey show" at the offensive end. No. 3 Purdue will look for its fourth consecutive Big Ten victory on Monday afternoon when the Boilermakers visit Michigan State in East Lansing.
Edey attempted only seven field goals and five free throws against Nebraska on Friday but the Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) cruised to a 73-55 win.
Freshman Fletcher Loyer stole the spotlight, scoring a season-high 27 points and adding three assists. Mason Gillis and Braden Smith also reached double figures.
"I like our weapons, I like our guys, I like our skill level," said Matt Painter, who recorded his 400th coaching victory at Purdue. "We just can't try to do it all right when we sub in. We're the No. 1 efficient offense in the country right now, but I think we can still grow. And I think we have more weapons than just Zach. The one thing about Zach that makes it so unique is you have a decision to make on what you're going to do and it's a big decision."
Edey didn't mind seeing his teammates get more touches.
"I don't really care about how many points I get," said Edey, who is averaging 21.3 points and 13.2 rebounds.
Loyer has reached double figures in his last four games. He made half of his 12 3-point attempts against Nebraska.
"We knew all week that the defense they play with sitting low on Zach we'd have a lot of kickout shots, a lot of opportunities for me, so I just needed to be ready to shoot," Loyer said. "He did a great job of being patient and kicking out."
Michigan State (12-5, 4-2) saw its seven-game winning streak snapped with a 75-66 loss at Illinois on Friday night.
The Spartans were outscored 42-29 in the second half and failed to make a 3-pointer in the game (0-for-7).
"It's a road game and it was a really good environment out there," forward Joey Hauser said. "It's always hard to bounce back in those situations, but we fought back hard. We didn't really make any big shots down the stretch. We had a couple of them there, but they did a really good job. In different games in different situations, I think we'll bounce back."
Forward Malik Hall suffered an ankle injury in the second half. It's unlikely he'll play on Monday.
"I'm proud of my team in some ways and very disappointed in others," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "In fairness to my players, I think it was total fatigue ... and the injury, it just really hurt us. So I'm still proud of my team. I mean, we competed, and we did everything we had to do, we just kind of ran out of gas."
This is the first of two regular-season meetings between the Boilermakers and Spartans. They'll square off again on Jan. 29 on Purdue's home court.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|3 Purdue 16-1
|75.8 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Michigan State 12-5
|70.1 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Edey
|16
|31.3
|21.3
|13.2
|1.4
|0.20
|2.20
|2.3
|62.9
|0.0
|74.8
|5.4
|7.8
|F. Loyer
|17
|27.9
|13.2
|1.5
|2.4
|0.50
|0.10
|1.0
|39.0
|36.6
|77.8
|0
|1.5
|B. Smith
|17
|29.5
|9.8
|5.1
|4.0
|1.20
|0.20
|1.8
|46.7
|44.0
|88.5
|1.2
|3.9
|C. Furst
|17
|18.9
|7.2
|5.2
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|55.1
|34.8
|56.7
|2.4
|2.8
|B. Newman
|17
|16.8
|6.9
|3.2
|0.9
|0.20
|0.50
|1.2
|40.0
|34.4
|73.9
|0.3
|2.9
|M. Gillis
|14
|20.3
|6.0
|3.7
|1.3
|0.80
|0.10
|0.8
|41.3
|31.7
|86.4
|1.2
|2.5
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|17
|13.7
|5.8
|2.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.7
|46.3
|21.1
|60.6
|1.2
|1.4
|E. Morton
|17
|25.9
|4.1
|2.8
|3.1
|0.90
|0.60
|1.1
|31.1
|25.0
|86.4
|0.3
|2.5
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|16
|14.6
|3.3
|1.3
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|30.9
|25.0
|64.3
|0.1
|1.2
|C. Barrett
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|C. Martin
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|B. Waddell
|13
|9.6
|0.7
|0.8
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.8
|S. King
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|75.8
|43.1
|15.4
|4.80
|4.20
|10.8
|45.9
|32.6
|75.5
|12.9
|27.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Walker
|17
|33.5
|13.9
|2.4
|2.9
|0.90
|0.40
|1.3
|43.8
|40.0
|80.0
|0.2
|2.2
|J. Hauser
|17
|33.4
|13.6
|8.0
|2.2
|0.50
|0.10
|1.7
|47.2
|40.3
|89.5
|2
|6
|A. Hoggard
|17
|29.9
|12.5
|4.0
|6.2
|0.90
|0.40
|2.6
|41.7
|26.3
|84.8
|0.2
|3.8
|M. Hall
|9
|25
|9.9
|4.1
|0.8
|0.20
|0.30
|1.6
|52.5
|38.9
|85.7
|1.1
|3
|J. Akins
|13
|23.8
|8.2
|3.5
|1.0
|1.10
|0.20
|1.4
|37.9
|40.9
|78.6
|0.8
|2.7
|M. Sissoko
|17
|22.4
|6.2
|7.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.80
|1.3
|58.7
|0.0
|66.0
|1.7
|5.3
|P. Brooks
|17
|18.8
|5.6
|2.5
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|37.6
|38.6
|50.0
|0.6
|1.8
|J. Kohler
|17
|11.5
|3.1
|3.1
|0.4
|0.10
|0.60
|0.5
|46.4
|0.0
|16.7
|1.1
|1.9
|C. Cooper
|16
|5.9
|1.6
|0.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|64.7
|0.0
|42.9
|0.3
|0.5
|T. Holloman
|17
|10.4
|1.6
|1.2
|1.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.3
|38.5
|22.2
|62.5
|0.1
|1.1
|J. Whitens
|11
|6.3
|0.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|D. Smith
|7
|2.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|S. Izzo
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|N. Sanders
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|70.1
|41.8
|15.5
|4.50
|3.10
|11.1
|44.5
|37.0
|75.7
|9.7
|28.4
-
COR
CLMB0
0147 O/U
+12.5
12:00pm
-
GTWN
NOVA0
0143 O/U
-13.5
12:00pm FOX
-
HOFS
TOWS0
0135.5 O/U
-3
12:00pm
-
DART
HARV0
0131.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
SFU
SHU0
0150 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
JOES
LAS0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
3PUR
MSU0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
2:30pm FOX
-
GW
GMU0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
CHAR0
0122.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
ALST
AAMU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm
-
MVSU
FAMU0
0124.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
BRWN
YALE0
0133 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
HART
UMBC0
0142.5 O/U
-17
5:00pm
-
W&M
22COC0
0145 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm
-
DEL
NE0
0136.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
ILL
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm BTN
-
UCD
UCSD0
0138 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
CLST
PFW0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
SYR
16MIA0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
ELON
UNCW0
0136 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FAU
WKY0
0141 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
FDU
STONEH0
0149.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
LEH
L-MD0
0135 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
Morehouse
HOW0
0
7:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
HAMP0
0148.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
NTEX
FIU0
0124.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRIN
PENN0
0145.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
STFR
LIU0
0143.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
UAPB
COOK0
0143 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
WAG
MRMK0
0115.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
CP
UCRV0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
RICE
UTSA0
0152.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
JAST
TXSO0
0138 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
ALCN
PVAM0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
MONT
EWU0
0144 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
MTST
IDHO0
0140.5 O/U
+9
9:00pm
-
UAB
MTSU0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSB
UCI0
0135 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
CSUB
CSUF0
0118.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
CSN
HAW0
0126 O/U
-16
10:00pm