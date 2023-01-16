Notre Dame, Florida State aim to alter their losing ways
Notre Dame and Florida State are experiencing rough stretches.
Both the Irish and Seminoles will look to change directions Tuesday night when they meet in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in South Bend, Ind.
Florida State (5-13, 3-4 ACC) has lost two straight games and three of its past four, and Notre Dame (9-9, 1-6) has lost four of five.
On Saturday, in their most recent games, Notre Dame squandered a 12-point, second-half lead and fell to Syracuse 78-73, while Florida State was defeated by then-No. 13 Virginia 67-58.
As has been the case most of the season, Notre Dame's defense wavered at an inopportune time. The Fighting Irish, who are tied for next-to-last in the 15-team ACC, allowed Syracuse to score on its last eight possessions during a game-ending 16-5 run.
"An area that hurts us is when we really have to defend to win a game, and stick our chest in there, at least on the road, we haven't been able to do that," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said after the Fighting Irish fell to 0-6 in road or neutral-site games.
Near-misses generally haven't been an issue for Florida State, which has absorbed just two losses by less than nine points this season. Three of the Seminoles' last four losses have been by at least 14 points, with two of those coming in conference play.
Florida State continued struggling on both ends of the floor Saturday, as Virginia shot 50 percent (11 of 22) from 3-point range while limiting the Seminoles to 26.3 percent (5 of 19).
Cameron Corhen led FSU with 15 points, Caleb Mills added 14 and Matthew Cleveland chipped in 10 to go along with 10 rebounds, but their efforts weren't enough to help the Seminoles get out of their rut.
"I was surprised that the margin of our loss was nine points," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We did not play with that sense of urgency."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Florida State 5-13
|68.7 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Notre Dame 9-9
|69.7 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Cleveland
|18
|33.8
|14.4
|7.7
|1.6
|1.00
|0.50
|2.4
|47.3
|44.0
|69.6
|1.5
|6.2
|D. Green Jr.
|18
|33.9
|13.7
|3.2
|2.1
|0.90
|0.60
|1.7
|41.9
|40.3
|86.4
|0.4
|2.7
|C. Mills
|18
|29.3
|13.3
|2.6
|3.4
|1.60
|0.70
|2.3
|42.3
|30.0
|84.7
|0.5
|2.1
|C. Fletcher
|10
|29
|10.8
|7.5
|1.1
|1.30
|0.60
|2.0
|39.4
|33.3
|61.1
|1.7
|5.8
|C. Corhen
|18
|23.1
|8.0
|3.2
|0.6
|0.20
|0.20
|1.1
|49.5
|26.1
|82.4
|1.2
|1.9
|J. Warley
|18
|27.6
|5.5
|2.9
|3.9
|1.10
|0.20
|1.8
|42.3
|29.4
|63.6
|1.2
|1.7
|B. Miller
|1
|17
|4.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|N. McLeod
|16
|15.4
|3.9
|3.1
|0.3
|0.10
|1.40
|0.6
|51.9
|0.0
|43.8
|1
|2.1
|T. House
|18
|9.2
|1.9
|0.9
|0.5
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|27.0
|29.6
|77.8
|0.2
|0.8
|C. Jackson
|15
|9.6
|1.7
|0.9
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|33.3
|20.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.5
|D. Green
|12
|5.1
|0.9
|0.7
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|45.5
|16.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|S. Adebisi
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Brown
|3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Morris
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Spainhour
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|C. Yates
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|68.7
|35.6
|13.7
|5.90
|3.90
|12.6
|43.3
|34.3
|73.3
|9.1
|23.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Laszewski
|18
|35.3
|13.7
|7.8
|1.6
|0.30
|0.70
|1.2
|53.5
|38.9
|86.7
|0.9
|6.9
|D. Goodwin
|18
|36.2
|12.2
|4.8
|2.2
|0.70
|0.30
|1.1
|45.9
|42.9
|86.2
|0.9
|3.9
|J. Starling
|18
|31.6
|12.2
|2.9
|1.4
|0.90
|0.40
|1.6
|42.6
|33.3
|61.9
|0.6
|2.3
|C. Ryan
|18
|33.7
|11.3
|4.3
|2.2
|1.00
|0.60
|1.4
|41.8
|37.4
|86.5
|0.8
|3.5
|T. Wertz
|18
|33.6
|9.8
|2.9
|3.4
|0.90
|0.20
|1.6
|41.3
|37.4
|72.0
|0.2
|2.7
|M. Hammond
|11
|20.5
|7.9
|1.7
|1.6
|0.40
|0.40
|1.2
|43.7
|45.0
|63.6
|0.3
|1.5
|V. Lubin
|16
|16.6
|5.7
|4.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.90
|0.9
|57.1
|12.5
|62.5
|1.6
|2.8
|M. Zona
|9
|3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|D. Campbell
|8
|2.9
|0.5
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|14.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.6
|A. Wade
|2
|1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|R. Carmody
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Sanders Jr.
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|69.7
|33.3
|12.4
|4.40
|3.20
|9.3
|45.4
|38.0
|76.2
|6.5
|24.3
-
MISS
SC0
0130.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm SECN
-
AKR
CMU0
0133.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
BC
UNC0
0143.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
BGSU
BUF0
0163 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CREI
BUT0
0140.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm FS1
-
DAV
DAY0
0129 O/U
-10
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FSU
ND0
0141 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
1HOU
TUL0
0145.5 O/U
+11
7:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
VALP0
0138.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
2KAN
13KSU0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESPN
-
KENT
EMU0
0146.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm
-
NCST
GT0
0143.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ACCN
-
NIU
M-OH0
0143 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
OHIO
TOL0
0160 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
URI
RICH0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
9TENN
MSST0
0123 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP2
-
MASS
VCU0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
WMU
BALL0
0145.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
EVAN
SIU0
0125.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm
-
7TEX
12ISU0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
4ALA
VAN0
0155.5 O/U
+8
8:30pm SECN
-
PSU
WISC0
0129.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm BTN
-
21BAY
TTU0
0144 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
19CLEM
WAKE0
0148 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
MURR
BELM0
0144 O/U
-7
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NEV
BSU0
0134.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
SJSU
NMEX0
0143 O/U
-10
9:00pm FS1
-
UGA
UK0
0135 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESPN
-
UNLV
UTST0
0148 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
WYO
AF0
0132 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm