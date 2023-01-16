Ole Miss, South Carolina meet in must-win mode
South Carolina has been wildly inconsistent, while Ole Miss would view inconsistency as an upgrade at this point.
The Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3) and Rebels (8-9, 0-5) will meet Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference game in Columbia S.C.
South Carolina never led in a 94-53 home loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, just four days after the Gamecocks won by three at Kentucky. In the game before that, South Carolina lost to then-No. 8 Tennessee by 43 points.
"Not our finest performance, that's for sure," Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris said of the loss to the Aggies. "We got off to a rough start offensively, and then at some point we were letting the proverbial tail wag the dog in that our defense was being affected by the offense."
The Gamecocks fell behind 50-18 at halftime and got outrebounded 46-16 overall.
"That's been part of our kryptonite," Paris said. "If I look at teams we've had lopsided losses to, there's a lot of physicality and aggression involved in what those teams do on the defensive end."
South Carolina had only two double-figures scorers -- Zachary Davis with 13 points and Meechie Johnson with 11.
Ole Miss followed a familiar pattern with a 62-58 home loss Saturday against Georgia for its sixth consecutive defeat. They led for much of the second half but saw the Bulldogs finish on a 12-4 run as the Rebels made just one field goal in the last four minutes.
"That's a really, really hurt locker room today," Rebels coach Kermit Davis said. "There have been a lot of hurt locker rooms. We're competitive, we're with every team, (but it's) our inability to really go and make plays at the end and prevent other teams from making plays."
Matthew Murrell led the Rebels with 13 points and Amaree Abram added 12.
During its losing streak, Ole Miss has lost by 22 to then-No. 7 Alabama, but the other five defeats have come by an average margin of 5.6 points.
"You just have to keep your head down, keep fighting, and it'll turn our way," Davis said. "Right now our team is just fighting and trying to play. We just need some good fortune."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Ole Miss 8-9
|67.4 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|12.4 APG
|South Carolina 8-9
|64.0 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|10.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|17
|33.8
|15.1
|3.4
|2.6
|1.50
|0.20
|1.8
|38.6
|28.2
|89.7
|0.8
|2.6
|J. Brakefield
|17
|24.3
|9.0
|5.3
|1.1
|0.50
|0.20
|1.4
|52.8
|39.0
|62.5
|1.1
|4.2
|D. Ruffin
|9
|17
|8.6
|1.1
|2.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|38.7
|22.2
|76.5
|0.1
|1
|A. Abram
|17
|19.9
|8.2
|2.1
|2.0
|0.60
|0.20
|2.1
|44.2
|33.3
|83.3
|0.2
|1.9
|M. Burns
|17
|25.4
|6.6
|6.4
|1.1
|2.20
|0.60
|1.2
|39.8
|10.3
|62.5
|2.3
|4.1
|T. Caldwell
|17
|17.5
|4.5
|1.6
|1.4
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|33.3
|33.3
|81.8
|0.4
|1.2
|J. Mballa
|13
|10.4
|4.2
|2.8
|0.3
|0.50
|0.20
|1.0
|51.4
|100.0
|60.9
|1.6
|1.2
|J. McKinnis
|16
|16.2
|4.1
|3.7
|0.4
|0.60
|1.30
|0.5
|62.5
|0.0
|31.6
|1.4
|2.3
|R. Allen
|17
|12.5
|3.5
|2.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|1.1
|43.9
|0.0
|67.6
|1.2
|1.5
|T. Akwuba
|17
|14.2
|3.2
|2.9
|0.3
|0.20
|1.40
|1.1
|47.8
|0.0
|52.6
|1.2
|1.7
|J. White
|15
|10.2
|2.9
|1.7
|0.7
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|32.1
|16.7
|62.5
|0.3
|1.3
|T. Fagan
|14
|7.8
|2.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|41.4
|38.9
|75.0
|0.1
|0.7
|M. Ewin
|14
|6
|1.4
|1.1
|0.4
|0.10
|0.60
|0.5
|57.1
|0.0
|80.0
|0.2
|0.9
|Total
|17
|0.0
|67.4
|40.8
|12.4
|7.40
|5.10
|13.2
|42.9
|28.8
|69.3
|12.4
|24.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Jackson
|17
|33
|15.1
|6.6
|0.6
|0.80
|0.80
|2.5
|39.8
|31.4
|63.0
|1.9
|4.6
|M. Johnson Jr.
|15
|32.1
|13.0
|4.1
|3.6
|0.70
|0.10
|2.5
|37.9
|34.2
|67.6
|0.8
|3.3
|H. Brown
|16
|30.5
|11.2
|5.1
|1.1
|0.90
|0.60
|2.0
|41.4
|22.4
|67.9
|1.3
|3.8
|C. Carter Jr.
|16
|31.5
|11.0
|1.9
|1.7
|0.70
|0.10
|1.5
|48.5
|48.6
|57.1
|0.5
|1.4
|J. Wright
|17
|27.6
|5.8
|2.4
|1.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|35.4
|26.3
|76.0
|0.6
|1.8
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|16
|17.8
|2.9
|3.8
|1.4
|0.40
|0.20
|1.7
|40.0
|0.0
|57.9
|2.3
|1.4
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|13
|9.7
|2.8
|2.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|32.6
|28.6
|50.0
|1.5
|1.4
|J. Gray
|17
|12
|2.6
|3.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.90
|0.7
|51.4
|0.0
|47.1
|1.9
|1.9
|Z. Davis
|15
|12.3
|2.5
|2.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|0.5
|41.7
|16.7
|66.7
|0.7
|1.7
|F. Cooper Jr.
|12
|8.2
|1.1
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|21.1
|20.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.7
|J. Benson
|5
|2.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|E. Sparkman
|5
|4.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|T. Minott
|4
|2.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|17
|0.0
|64.0
|37.4
|10.8
|4.70
|2.90
|13.0
|40.0
|32.1
|63.8
|12.6
|22.0
-
MISS
SC0
0130.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm SECN
-
AKR
CMU0
0133.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
BC
UNC0
0143.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
BGSU
BUF0
0163 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CREI
BUT0
0140.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm FS1
-
DAV
DAY0
0129 O/U
-10
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FSU
ND0
0141 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
1HOU
TUL0
0145.5 O/U
+11
7:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
VALP0
0138.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
2KAN
13KSU0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESPN
-
KENT
EMU0
0146.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm
-
NCST
GT0
0143.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ACCN
-
NIU
M-OH0
0143 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
OHIO
TOL0
0160 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
URI
RICH0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
9TENN
MSST0
0123 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP2
-
MASS
VCU0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
WMU
BALL0
0145.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
EVAN
SIU0
0125.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm
-
7TEX
12ISU0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
4ALA
VAN0
0155.5 O/U
+8
8:30pm SECN
-
PSU
WISC0
0129.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm BTN
-
21BAY
TTU0
0144 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
19CLEM
WAKE0
0148 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
MURR
BELM0
0144 O/U
-7
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NEV
BSU0
0134.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
SJSU
NMEX0
0143 O/U
-10
9:00pm FS1
-
UGA
UK0
0135 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESPN
-
UNLV
UTST0
0148 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
WYO
AF0
0132 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm