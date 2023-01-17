No. 16 Auburn streaking, LSU skidding ahead of matchup
No. 16 Auburn will look to continue its winning ways on Wednesday when it opposes LSU in Baton Rouge, La.
Jaylin Williams scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the first half on Saturday, helping Auburn (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) post its third straight victory, a 69-63 win over visiting Mississippi State.
"My teammates trusted me. They're always telling me to shoot the ball," said Williams, who did just that by sinking 8 of 15 shots from the floor and 5 of 7 attempts from 3-point range.
Williams eclipsed his previous season-high point total of 20, set during Auburn's 72-64 victory over Georgia State on Dec. 14.
Williams is averaging 10.6 points per game this season, which is third best on the team.
Wendell Green Jr., who boasts team-leading averages in points (13.6), assists (3.8) and steals (1.6), scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half on Saturday.
Green's late-game heroics are nothing new to Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.
"Obviously, the experience," Pearl said of the junior. "He's got a swag and a confidence, and he's able to make plays. He's not afraid of the moment. He's fearless, and he's a really smart player."
For his part, Green knows what is expected with the game on the line.
"I'm experienced," Green said. "Coach trusts me out there. ... And my guys expect me, you know, to take care of the ball the end of the game, make my free throws. And it's just what's expected."
Green has averaged 19.7 points, five assists and 3.3 steals over his past three games.
Green scored 15 points and Allen Flanigan added 10 in Auburn's 70-55 victory over LSU last season.
Auburn's defense also played a role on Saturday, forcing 16 turnovers and recording 10 steals. In addition, Mississippi State could not get comfortable from 3-point range, going 0-for-18 from beyond the arc.
While Auburn is in the midst of a modest winning streak, LSU (12-5, 1-4) has followed a sterling 12-1 start with four consecutive losses.
The latest setback was a tough one to digest for LSU, which shot just 29.5 percent from the floor (18 of 61) en route to a 106-66 setback at Alabama on Saturday.
"That was as thorough of a butt-kicking as I've ever been a part of. Got to give a lot of credit to Alabama," LSU coach Matt McMahon said on his radio show. "Not many positives to take away, I guess the only thing is in the second half we didn't lay down and get beat by a hundred.
"You look at it, they started 5 of 17 from (3-point range), we get none of those defensive rebounds. They go nine of their next 10 from (long distance), you combine that with us going 3-for-20 from 2-point range, 15 percent in the first half, and that's what the game looks like."
KJ Williams, who boasts team-leading averages in points (18.0) and rebounds (7.2), joined Cam Hayes in scoring 10 points apiece vs. the Crimson Tide.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Green Jr.
|17
|26.2
|13.6
|3.5
|3.8
|1.60
|0.10
|3.1
|37.7
|29.2
|84.0
|0.4
|3.1
|J. Broome
|16
|25.2
|12.8
|8.6
|1.3
|1.10
|2.50
|2.1
|50.0
|23.1
|52.8
|3
|5.6
|J. Williams
|16
|26.4
|10.6
|5.1
|2.2
|1.20
|0.80
|1.3
|47.3
|42.0
|73.0
|1.5
|3.6
|A. Flanigan
|17
|24.4
|8.7
|4.7
|1.6
|0.60
|0.40
|2.2
|44.3
|34.0
|73.7
|0.9
|3.8
|K. Johnson
|16
|20.9
|8.3
|1.6
|1.4
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|34.2
|26.8
|75.0
|0.4
|1.3
|C. Moore
|16
|17.6
|6.0
|2.7
|0.6
|0.80
|0.30
|0.6
|53.2
|50.0
|75.9
|1.4
|1.3
|D. Cardwell
|17
|14.6
|4.4
|4.3
|1.1
|0.40
|1.70
|0.6
|79.1
|0.0
|46.2
|1.9
|2.4
|Z. Jasper
|17
|18.6
|3.4
|1.0
|0.5
|0.60
|0.00
|0.2
|35.5
|28.2
|42.9
|0.4
|0.6
|Y. Traore
|17
|11.6
|2.5
|1.6
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.6
|43.2
|16.7
|38.1
|0.8
|0.9
|C. Westry
|11
|9.5
|2.5
|0.7
|1.0
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|31.6
|0.0
|42.9
|0.4
|0.4
|T. Donaldson
|15
|10.9
|2.3
|1.6
|1.3
|0.90
|0.00
|0.7
|33.3
|25.0
|54.5
|0.2
|1.4
|L. Berman
|8
|6.4
|1.5
|0.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.5
|B. Akingbola
|4
|3.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|J. Harper
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Leopard
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Sobera
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|72.5
|42.5
|14.3
|8.50
|5.90
|13.7
|43.8
|30.2
|68.8
|13.0
|25.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|17
|31.4
|18.0
|7.2
|1.0
|1.40
|0.80
|1.6
|52.4
|45.1
|82.6
|2.6
|4.6
|A. Miller
|17
|33.1
|12.8
|2.2
|1.4
|0.50
|0.20
|1.8
|36.3
|33.3
|80.4
|0.1
|2.1
|C. Hayes
|15
|20.7
|8.8
|1.9
|2.0
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|51.7
|41.3
|80.8
|0.1
|1.9
|D. Fountain
|17
|22.2
|7.5
|5.5
|0.9
|1.50
|0.40
|1.5
|58.1
|25.0
|78.0
|2.1
|3.4
|J. Hill
|17
|26.5
|6.9
|2.0
|3.5
|1.20
|0.10
|1.6
|30.1
|27.3
|51.9
|0.4
|1.6
|T. Hannibal
|17
|20.3
|5.9
|4.7
|2.9
|0.90
|0.10
|2.1
|42.7
|33.3
|66.0
|1.2
|3.5
|J. Williams
|12
|13
|3.6
|0.9
|1.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|40.0
|12.5
|56.3
|0.3
|0.6
|J. Reed
|17
|15.6
|2.8
|2.9
|0.5
|0.40
|0.40
|1.1
|38.1
|40.0
|48.3
|0.8
|2.1
|K. Coleman
|17
|8.1
|2.6
|2.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.50
|0.3
|56.3
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|1.6
|M. Wilkinson
|12
|13
|2.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|40.7
|44.4
|50.0
|0.2
|1.4
|T. Ward
|9
|7.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.1
|0.60
|0.00
|0.1
|27.8
|30.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|S. Phillips
|8
|4
|0.8
|0.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.6
|A. Benhayoune
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Edwards
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Egemo
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|17
|0.0
|69.7
|38.1
|13.5
|7.80
|2.60
|12.7
|43.5
|34.9
|70.7
|10.1
|24.5
-
BUCK
ARMY0
0143 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
HART
MORG0
0136 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
UMBC
LOW0
0148.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
15CONN
HALL0
0135.5 O/U
+5
6:30pm FS1
-
16AUB
LSU0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
BRAD
INST0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BU
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CINCY
USF0
0142 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
HC0
0141.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm
-
DUQ
STBN0
0139 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
ECU
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
TA&M0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
FUR
CHAT0
0152 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GWEB
LON0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LAF
AMER0
0122.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNCA
CHSO0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
OSU
NEB0
0137.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm BTN
-
PITT
LOU0
0141 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
PRES
SCUP0
0132.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
RAD
CAMP0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
ETSU0
0141 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STL
LCHI0
0143 O/U
+5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
14TCU
WVU0
0149 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
VT
10UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WINT
HIPT0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
WCU0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
ABIL
UTVA0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
ILST
UNI0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
DRKE0
0129 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NALAB
CARK0
0155.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SMU
TLSA0
0146 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
8XAV
DEP0
0157 O/U
+8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
25ARK
MIZZ0
0153.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm SECN
-
OKLA
OKST0
0128 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPU
-
22PROV
20MARQ0
0150.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UTU
GRCN0
0134.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
ORE
CAL0
0131 O/U
+9
10:00pm PACN
-
SDSU
COLST0
0141 O/U
+4.5
10:30pm FS1
-
NW
IOWA0
0
PPD BTN