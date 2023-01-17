Scuffling Ohio State looks to snap 4-game skid at Nebraska
Ohio State is looking for answers, and a victory, when the struggling Buckeyes play Nebraska on Wednesday in Lincoln, Neb.
A ranked team in December, the Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) have lost four straight since beating Northwestern on Jan. 1.
"Like anything, it tests the character of your group and the resilience of your group," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "We'll see how we respond. Obviously, it's a significant remainder of the Big Ten season to go, there's a lot in front of us. I think your leadership, your resilience, the tough-mindedness of your group gets tested."
Nebraska (9-9, 2-5) has lost two straight but coach Fred Hoiberg is hoping a somewhat healthier lineup can halt the losing streak.
His second- and fourth-leading scorers -- Sam Griesel (hip) and Juwan Gary (shoulder) -- did not play in the 73-55 loss at No. 3 Purdue on Friday.
"Sam went through about half a practice today and felt pretty good," Hoiberg said Monday on his radio show.
He was optimistic that Griesel (11.1 points per game) would be available for the game. That's not the case with Gary (9.5).
"He's going to be out for a while, unfortunately," Hoiberg said.
The Cornhuskers know they will be facing a desperate opponent that lost 68-64 in overtime at Rutgers on Sunday.
"Ohio State's losses have been in overtime or one possession and we know they're going to come in hungry on Wednesday night," Hoiberg said. "So it's going to be physical. It's going to be a battle but you know, I think our guys will respond."
In addition to the setback to Rutgers, the other three losses during the Buckeyes' skid have been by two points to Purdue, seven against Maryland and three points vs. Minnesota.
"The losses, obviously it's going to hurt because everyone in that locker room is not a loser," Ohio State forward Justice Sueing said. "Everyone in there, they're trying to get the job done the best that they can."
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State with 16.9 points per game, along with 5.4 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Ohio State 10-7
|78.0 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Nebraska 9-9
|66.4 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sensabaugh
|17
|23.8
|16.9
|5.4
|1.1
|0.50
|0.50
|1.8
|50.5
|46.1
|81.8
|1.1
|4.2
|J. Sueing
|17
|28.9
|13.6
|4.8
|2.1
|0.70
|0.30
|2.0
|45.3
|25.5
|71.9
|2.1
|2.8
|Z. Key
|16
|25.1
|12.2
|7.9
|0.9
|0.50
|1.10
|1.4
|61.0
|30.0
|66.1
|3.2
|4.7
|S. McNeil
|17
|28.6
|9.8
|2.0
|1.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.9
|42.3
|40.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.7
|B. Thornton
|17
|29.5
|9.6
|3.2
|3.1
|0.80
|0.10
|1.7
|44.3
|44.9
|78.8
|0.2
|2.9
|T. Holden
|17
|15.9
|4.7
|3.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|50.9
|54.5
|81.8
|0.8
|2.3
|R. Gayle Jr.
|17
|13.8
|3.7
|1.4
|1.2
|0.50
|0.30
|0.9
|40.6
|30.4
|66.7
|0.1
|1.3
|F. Okpara
|17
|13.4
|3.6
|3.6
|0.4
|0.50
|1.20
|0.5
|57.8
|100.0
|69.2
|1.4
|2.2
|I. Likekele
|14
|22.5
|3.0
|4.6
|2.8
|0.80
|0.40
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|44.4
|1.4
|3.1
|B. Hardman
|5
|3.6
|2.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Brown III
|6
|7.5
|2.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.0
|44.4
|50.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|K. Etzler
|7
|4
|1.0
|1.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.4
|O. Spencer
|5
|2.4
|0.6
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0.4
|C. Baumann
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|Total
|17
|0.0
|78.0
|42.4
|12.9
|5.10
|4.10
|11.3
|47.3
|38.7
|74.9
|12.3
|27.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Walker
|13
|28.8
|14.1
|7.7
|3.2
|0.80
|0.70
|3.2
|60.4
|50.0
|46.7
|2.8
|4.8
|S. Griesel
|16
|32.6
|11.1
|5.4
|4.2
|1.20
|0.10
|2.4
|44.1
|32.1
|65.3
|0.4
|5
|K. Tominaga
|18
|19.8
|9.8
|1.3
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|47.1
|39.4
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|J. Gary
|17
|29.6
|9.5
|6.5
|0.8
|1.40
|0.50
|0.9
|43.5
|26.3
|62.1
|2.1
|4.4
|E. Bandoumel
|18
|32.4
|8.9
|5.1
|2.3
|0.90
|0.20
|2.1
|36.6
|23.9
|73.8
|0.7
|4.4
|C. Wilcher
|18
|30
|8.7
|2.6
|1.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.5
|38.0
|31.7
|60.7
|0.8
|1.8
|W. Breidenbach
|18
|13.3
|4.6
|2.9
|0.6
|0.20
|0.50
|0.9
|40.5
|25.9
|66.7
|0.9
|2
|B. Keita
|16
|9.8
|2.4
|3.2
|0.6
|0.10
|0.20
|0.6
|54.8
|0.0
|30.8
|1.1
|2.1
|J. Lawrence
|14
|9.5
|1.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|32.1
|31.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.6
|D. Dawson
|16
|11.6
|1.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|28.6
|25.0
|45.5
|0.4
|0.7
|S. Hoiberg
|9
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|83.3
|0.1
|0.2
|O. Kojenets
|11
|2.5
|0.5
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.5
|J. Grace III
|6
|1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|66.4
|39.9
|13.2
|5.60
|2.50
|12.9
|44.0
|30.1
|64.1
|10.5
|26.2
-
BUCK
ARMY0
0143 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
HART
MORG0
0136 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
UMBC
LOW0
0148.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
15CONN
HALL0
0135.5 O/U
+5
6:30pm FS1
-
16AUB
LSU0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
BRAD
INST0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BU
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CINCY
USF0
0142 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
HC0
0141.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm
-
DUQ
STBN0
0139 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
ECU
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
TA&M0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
FUR
CHAT0
0152 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GWEB
LON0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LAF
AMER0
0122.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNCA
CHSO0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
OSU
NEB0
0137.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm BTN
-
PITT
LOU0
0141 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
PRES
SCUP0
0132.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
RAD
CAMP0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
ETSU0
0141 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STL
LCHI0
0143 O/U
+5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
14TCU
WVU0
0149 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
VT
10UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WINT
HIPT0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
WCU0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
ABIL
UTVA0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
ILST
UNI0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
DRKE0
0129 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NALAB
CARK0
0155.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SMU
TLSA0
0146 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
8XAV
DEP0
0157 O/U
+8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
25ARK
MIZZ0
0153.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm SECN
-
OKLA
OKST0
0128 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPU
-
22PROV
20MARQ0
0150.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UTU
GRCN0
0134.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
ORE
CAL0
0131 O/U
+9
10:00pm PACN
-
SDSU
COLST0
0141 O/U
+4.5
10:30pm FS1
-
NW
IOWA0
0
PPD BTN