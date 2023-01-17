Cal looks to keep shifting momentum in all-time series vs. Oregon
Cal looks to keep shifting momentum in all-time series vs. Oregon
Two teams coming off impressive efforts, one in a win and one in a loss, meet Wednesday night when Oregon and California duel in a Pac-12 Conference game in Berkeley, Calif.
As has been their pattern in recent conference play, the Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12) rebounded from a poor outing with an other-extreme type of performance when they rolled past then-No. 9 Arizona 87-68 at home on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Cal (3-15, 2-5) didn't get the result it wanted because of poor free-throw shooting down the stretch, but still was far more satisfied with Saturday's 81-78 overtime loss at Washington than it was with its 66-51 flop at Washington State three nights earlier.
A streaky series history between the longtime rivals could be swinging back in Cal's favor after a 78-64 victory at Oregon in the most recent meeting last February.
The Ducks had taken the previous nine games from the Golden Bears, who themselves had a 12-game winning streak over Oregon from 2009 to 2014.
Oregon coach Dana Altman cited "pride" as the difference between last Thursday's 90-73 home shellacking at the hands of Arizona State and the 19-point stunner two days later, but senior Jermaine Couisnard could easily have identified as well.
The South Carolina transfer responded to his first start as a Duck with 27 points, one less than he'd totaled in his previous three Pac-12 games.
"Just a different ball club," Altman said. "I'm disappointed in our maturity and the fact we can't do that every game. I talked to them about: 'Who are we? What do we want to be?' The guys responded. They showed their competitiveness and played with tremendous energy."
The Golden Bears did as well after seeing their season-best, two-game winning streak go up in flames at Washington State. But three straight missed foul shots after building a late six-point advantage led to overtime at Washington, and Cal fell short after that.
"Really disappointing loss," Cal coach Mark Fox said. "We had every opportunity to win the game in regulation, and just didn't finish the plays, didn't make free throws. When you have those opportunities, you have to seize them."
Playing again without leading scorer Devin Askew, out with an undisclosed injury, the Golden Bears got a season-high 21 points from freshman Grant Newell in the defeat.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oregon 10-8
|69.6 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.0 APG
|California 3-15
|61.8 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|10.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Richardson
|18
|36.1
|14.7
|3.9
|5.3
|1.90
|0.20
|3.3
|45.0
|33.0
|77.2
|1.1
|2.9
|J. Couisnard
|4
|25.3
|13.8
|4.3
|1.8
|1.30
|0.00
|1.0
|47.2
|56.3
|75.0
|0.8
|3.5
|N. Dante
|17
|24.8
|13.5
|7.2
|1.3
|1.10
|1.20
|2.1
|62.0
|0.0
|63.8
|2.8
|4.4
|Q. Guerrier
|18
|27.7
|9.9
|4.4
|0.9
|0.30
|0.20
|1.6
|40.3
|32.6
|56.7
|1.2
|3.2
|K. Ware
|18
|20.1
|8.1
|4.6
|0.8
|0.40
|1.60
|0.9
|43.6
|28.9
|72.7
|1.2
|3.4
|K. Barthelemy
|6
|24.2
|7.7
|2.5
|2.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.5
|38.1
|26.9
|87.5
|0.3
|2.2
|B. Rigsby
|11
|28.4
|7.1
|3.7
|1.4
|1.00
|0.50
|0.9
|41.7
|28.2
|77.8
|0.9
|2.8
|R. Soares
|18
|28
|6.3
|3.9
|1.8
|0.70
|0.40
|1.9
|33.0
|21.4
|86.2
|1.4
|2.6
|N. Bittle
|10
|16.7
|6.0
|4.1
|0.8
|0.40
|1.10
|1.3
|45.7
|27.3
|57.1
|0.7
|3.4
|L. Wur
|14
|12.4
|3.1
|3.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.50
|0.2
|36.1
|29.4
|70.6
|1.2
|1.9
|T. Williams
|17
|7.5
|1.8
|1.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|51.9
|0.0
|18.2
|0.3
|1.1
|B. Parris
|9
|2.6
|0.6
|0.3
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|G. Reichle
|11
|7.8
|0.4
|0.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|10.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|J. Cooper
|8
|2.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|E. Butler
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|18
|0.0
|69.6
|40.1
|13.0
|6.30
|5.20
|13.1
|44.4
|29.7
|67.2
|11.4
|25.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Askew
|12
|31.5
|16.1
|3.6
|2.7
|0.60
|0.20
|3.0
|39.3
|30.6
|85.7
|0.5
|3.1
|D. Clayton
|5
|31.6
|11.6
|2.0
|3.2
|0.20
|0.00
|1.8
|33.9
|43.3
|87.5
|0.6
|1.4
|L. Thiemann
|18
|27.6
|11.4
|6.2
|0.7
|0.70
|0.70
|1.9
|53.8
|0.0
|71.0
|2.5
|3.7
|K. Kuany
|18
|25.5
|9.2
|3.2
|0.9
|0.50
|0.60
|1.5
|40.7
|36.0
|83.1
|0.9
|2.3
|G. Newell
|18
|25.5
|8.2
|4.0
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.2
|42.4
|29.7
|72.7
|0.7
|3.3
|J. Brown
|18
|32
|7.0
|3.4
|3.1
|0.90
|0.30
|2.1
|44.3
|24.0
|52.9
|0.4
|3
|S. Alajiki
|16
|21.2
|5.2
|3.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.60
|0.9
|37.0
|32.7
|60.0
|0.6
|2.8
|N. Okafor
|16
|10.4
|2.9
|2.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.50
|0.6
|42.9
|0.0
|62.5
|0.8
|1.8
|M. Roberson
|17
|14.2
|2.2
|1.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.40
|1.4
|33.3
|20.0
|70.0
|0.5
|0.9
|M. Bowser
|18
|14.3
|1.9
|1.1
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|31.7
|23.1
|75.0
|0.1
|1.1
|W. Robinson
|6
|2.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|O. Anyanwu
|14
|4.7
|0.6
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|57.1
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. McCloskey
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|61.8
|35.7
|10.4
|4.80
|3.40
|13.6
|42.0
|31.1
|73.5
|8.8
|23.1
-
BUCK
ARMY0
0143 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
HART
MORG0
0136 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
UMBC
LOW0
0148.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
15CONN
HALL0
0135.5 O/U
+5
6:30pm FS1
-
16AUB
LSU0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
BRAD
INST0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BU
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CINCY
USF0
0142 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
HC0
0141.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm
-
DUQ
STBN0
0139 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
ECU
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
TA&M0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
FUR
CHAT0
0152 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GWEB
LON0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LAF
AMER0
0122.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNCA
CHSO0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
OSU
NEB0
0137.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm BTN
-
PITT
LOU0
0141 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
PRES
SCUP0
0132.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
RAD
CAMP0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
ETSU0
0141 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STL
LCHI0
0143 O/U
+5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
14TCU
WVU0
0149 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
VT
10UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WINT
HIPT0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
WCU0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
ABIL
UTVA0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
ILST
UNI0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
DRKE0
0129 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NALAB
CARK0
0155.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SMU
TLSA0
0146 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
8XAV
DEP0
0157 O/U
+8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
25ARK
MIZZ0
0153.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm SECN
-
OKLA
OKST0
0128 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPU
-
22PROV
20MARQ0
0150.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UTU
GRCN0
0134.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
ORE
CAL0
0131 O/U
+9
10:00pm PACN
-
SDSU
COLST0
0141 O/U
+4.5
10:30pm FS1
-
NW
IOWA0
0
PPD BTN