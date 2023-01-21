Records scores 18 in Colgate's 62-61 win over American
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Keegan Records had 18 points in Colgate's 62-61 victory over American on Saturday.
Records finished 9 of 13 from the floor for the Raiders (14-7, 8-0 Patriot League). Oliver Lynch-Daniels shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Ryan Moffatt recorded nine points and finished 4 of 5 from the field. The Raiders picked up their eighth straight win.
Colin Smalls led the way for the Eagles (12-7, 4-4) with 15 points. Johnny O'Neil added nine points and two blocks for American. In addition, Jermaine Ballisager Webb had nine points.
Colgate went into the half ahead of American 32-31. Records scored 10 points in the half. Colgate took the lead for good with 2:00 left in the second half on a free throw from Tucker Richardson to make it a 62-61 game.
NEXT UP
Colgate next plays Monday against Boston University on the road, and American will host Army on Wednesday.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Matt Rogers vs. Keegan Records (Ryan Moffatt gains possession)
|19:37
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists)
|0-2
|19:22
|+3
|Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Elijah Stephens assists)
|3-2
|19:06
|Tucker Richardson turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Stephens steals)
|18:59
|+2
|Elijah Stephens makes two point layup
|5-2
|18:38
|Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|Elijah Stephens defensive rebound
|18:16
|Johnny O'Neil misses two point jump shot
|18:14
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|18:02
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists)
|5-4
|17:47
|+3
|Geoff Sprouse makes three point jump shot (Matt Rogers assists)
|8-4
|17:22
|+2
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes two point layup (Keegan Records assists)
|8-6
|17:07
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels personal foul (Elijah Stephens draws the foul)
|16:52
|Matt Rogers misses two point layup
|16:50
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|16:43
|+2
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists)
|8-8
|16:22
|Matt Rogers turnover (lost ball) (Tucker Richardson steals)
|16:17
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists)
|8-10
|15:54
|+2
|Matt Rogers makes two point dunk (Geoff Sprouse assists)
|10-10
|15:36
|Lincoln Ball shooting foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)
|15:36
|TV timeout
|15:36
|Keegan Records misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:36
|Keegan Records misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:36
|Colin Smalls defensive rebound
|15:34
|Jaxon Knotek turnover (lost ball) (Tucker Richardson steals)
|15:34
|Jaxon Knotek personal foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)
|15:19
|Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot
|15:17
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound
|15:03
|+2
|Colin Smalls makes two point layup (Johnny O'Neil assists)
|12-10
|14:48
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|12-12
|14:14
|+2
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes two point layup (Johnny O'Neil assists)
|14-12
|14:14
|Braeden Smith misses two point layup
|14:12
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|14:14
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup
|14-14
|14:14
|Elijah Stephens misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|14:06
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb personal foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)
|13:18
|Ryan Moffatt misses two point jump shot
|13:16
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound
|12:57
|+3
|Jaxon Knotek makes three point jump shot (Colin Smalls assists)
|17-14
|12:37
|Braeden Smith misses two point layup
|12:35
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound
|12:05
|Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|11:46
|Colin Smalls shooting foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)
|11:57
|TV timeout
|11:57
|+1
|Tucker Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-15
|11:57
|+1
|Tucker Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-16
|11:30
|+2
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes two point hook shot (Geoff Sprouse assists)
|19-16
|11:18
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb blocks Jeff Woodward's two point layup
|11:16
|Raiders offensive rebound
|11:07
|Tucker Richardson misses two point layup
|11:05
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|10:51
|Matt Rogers blocks Jeff Woodward's two point jump shot
|10:49
|Jeff Woodward offensive rebound
|10:36
|Jeff Woodward misses two point layup
|10:34
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|10:26
|+2
|Matt Rogers makes two point hook shot (Geoff Sprouse assists)
|21-16
|10:09
|Tucker Richardson misses two point jump shot
|10:07
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|9:53
|Geoff Sprouse turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)
|9:34
|+3
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists)
|21-19
|9:05
|Jeff Woodward shooting foul (Connor Nelson draws the foul)
|9:05
|Connor Nelson misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|9:05
|+1
|Connor Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|22-19
|9:05
|Connor Nelson misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|9:05
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|8:49
|+2
|Chandler Baker makes two point jump shot
|22-21
|8:27
|Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|Sam Thomson defensive rebound
|8:03
|Sam Thomson misses two point jump shot
|8:01
|Elijah Stephens defensive rebound
|7:39
|Elijah Stephens misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|7:28
|Johnny O'Neil blocks Oliver Lynch-Daniels's three point jump shot
|7:26
|Connor Nelson defensive rebound
|6:46
|Sam Thomson blocks Connor Nelson's two point jump shot
|6:44
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|7:01
|Johnny O'Neil blocks Sam Thomson's two point jump shot
|6:59
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|6:42
|Keegan Records personal foul (Connor Nelson draws the foul)
|6:42
|TV timeout
|6:42
|+1
|Connor Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-21
|6:42
|+1
|Connor Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-21
|6:11
|+2
|Ryan Moffatt makes two point jump shot (Nicolas Louis-Jacques assists)
|24-23
|5:50
|+2
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes two point layup (Elijah Stephens assists)
|26-23
|5:33
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|Geoff Sprouse defensive rebound
|5:09
|Johnny O'Neil turnover (traveling)
|4:39
|Braeden Smith misses two point layup
|4:37
|Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
|4:10
|Elijah Stephens misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|Lincoln Ball offensive rebound
|4:03
|Lincoln Ball misses two point layup
|4:01
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|3:53
|Braeden Smith misses two point layup
|4:01
|Elijah Stephens defensive rebound
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:33
|Johnny O'Neil turnover (lost ball) (Tucker Richardson steals)
|3:33
|Geoff Sprouse personal foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)
|3:14
|Johnny O'Neil shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)
|3:14
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-24
|3:14
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-25
|2:54
|Elijah Stephens misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|2:40
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point dunk
|26-27
|2:16
|+3
|Colin Smalls makes three point jump shot (Matt Rogers assists)
|29-27
|2:05
|Tucker Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Geoff Sprouse steals)
|2:00
|Geoff Sprouse turnover (lost ball) (Oliver Lynch-Daniels steals)
|1:54
|+3
|Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists)
|29-30
|1:54
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|1:30
|Elijah Stephens turnover (lost ball)
|1:01
|Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|0:44
|+2
|Geoff Sprouse makes two point layup (Colin Smalls assists)
|31-30
|0:31
|Raiders 30 second timeout
|0:16
|Lincoln Ball personal foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)
|0:16
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-31
|0:16
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-32
|0:05
|Ryan Moffatt personal foul (Johnny O'Neil draws the foul)
|0:02
|Braeden Smith personal foul (Elijah Stephens draws the foul)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:41
|Lincoln Ball misses two point jump shot
|19:39
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|19:14
|Matt Rogers blocks Keegan Records's two point jump shot
|19:12
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|19:00
|Elijah Stephens turnover (bad pass)
|18:41
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point hook shot
|31-34
|18:41
|+2
|Matt Rogers makes two point jump shot
|33-34
|17:39
|+2
|Ryan Moffatt makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists)
|33-36
|17:24
|Lincoln Ball misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|17:14
|Matt Rogers blocks Keegan Records's two point layup
|17:12
|Eagles defensive rebound
|16:51
|Johnny O'Neil misses two point jump shot
|16:49
|Raiders defensive rebound
|16:18
|Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|16:03
|Colin Smalls misses two point layup
|16:01
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb offensive rebound
|16:00
|+2
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes two point jump shot
|35-36
|16:00
|Tucker Richardson shooting foul (Jermaine Ballisager Webb draws the foul)
|16:00
|+1
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-36
|15:45
|+2
|Braeden Smith makes two point jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|36-38
|15:44
|Elijah Stephens shooting foul (Braeden Smith draws the foul)
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:44
|+1
|Braeden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-39
|15:23
|Johnny O'Neil turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Moffatt steals)
|15:27
|Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|14:47
|+3
|Colin Smalls makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Ballisager Webb assists)
|39-39
|14:34
|Jaxon Knotek blocks Keegan Records's two point jump shot
|14:32
|Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
|14:06
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb misses two point hook shot
|14:04
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|13:37
|+2
|Ryan Moffatt makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists)
|39-41
|13:14
|+3
|Colin Smalls makes three point jump shot
|42-41
|13:00
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)
|13:00
|Jeff Woodward misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:00
|Jeff Woodward misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:00
|Colin Smalls defensive rebound
|12:40
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques shooting foul (Colin Smalls draws the foul)
|12:40
|+1
|Colin Smalls makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-41
|12:40
|Colin Smalls misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:40
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|11:53
|+3
|Connor Nelson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Stephens assists)
|46-41
|11:38
|Elijah Stephens personal foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:25
|+3
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists)
|46-44
|10:21
|Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|Sam Thomson defensive rebound
|11:11
|Sam Thomson turnover
|11:03
|+3
|Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Geoff Sprouse assists)
|49-44
|10:50
|Raiders turnover
|11:03
|Elijah Stephens misses two point layup
|11:01
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques defensive rebound
|11:01
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques misses two point jump shot
|10:59
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|11:01
|Matt Rogers personal foul
|9:33
|Braeden Smith turnover (Jaxon Knotek steals)
|9:14
|Tucker Richardson shooting foul (Colin Smalls draws the foul)
|9:14
|+1
|Colin Smalls makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-44
|9:14
|+1
|Colin Smalls makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-44
|8:48
|+2
|Tucker Richardson makes two point jump shot (Braeden Smith assists)
|51-46
|8:17
|+2
|Jaxon Knotek makes two point layup (Colin Smalls assists)
|53-46
|8:08
|Tucker Richardson offensive foul
|8:08
|Tucker Richardson turnover (offensive foul)
|7:38
|Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|7:14
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point dunk (Braeden Smith assists)
|53-48
|7:05
|TV timeout
|7:05
|Eagles 60 second timeout
|6:43
|+2
|Elijah Stephens makes two point jump shot (Jaxon Knotek assists)
|55-48
|6:24
|+3
|Chandler Baker makes three point jump shot (Tucker Richardson assists)
|55-51
|5:57
|+3
|Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Elijah Stephens assists)
|58-51
|5:34
|+2
|Chandler Baker makes two point jump shot
|58-53
|5:03
|Colin Smalls turnover
|5:03
|TV timeout
|4:50
|+3
|Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Tucker Richardson assists)
|58-56
|4:22
|Matt Rogers offensive foul
|4:22
|Matt Rogers turnover (offensive foul)
|4:04
|Braeden Smith misses two point layup
|4:02
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|3:54
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point dunk
|58-58
|3:42
|Keegan Records shooting foul (Colin Smalls draws the foul)
|3:42
|TV timeout
|3:42
|Colin Smalls misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:42
|+1
|Colin Smalls makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-58
|3:31
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels turnover (bad pass) (Colin Smalls steals)
|3:00
|+2
|Elijah Stephens makes two point jump shot
|61-58
|2:42
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|61-60
|2:16
|Matt Rogers misses two point layup
|2:14
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound
|2:00
|Colin Smalls shooting foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)
|2:00
|+1
|Tucker Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-61
|2:00
|+1
|Tucker Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-62
|1:29
|Elijah Stephens misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|1:00
|Keegan Records misses two point layup
|0:58
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|0:56
|Eagles 60 second timeout
|0:40
|Matt Rogers misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|0:23
|Raiders 30 second timeout
|0:10
|Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|0:07
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|0:04
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels personal foul (Colin Smalls draws the foul)
|0:01
|Keegan Records blocks Elijah Stephens's two point layup
|0:00
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|62
|Field Goals
|22-44 (50.0%)
|24-50 (48.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|27
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|22
|21
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|17
|18
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|7
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|6
|Fouls
|14
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|C. Smalls G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|K. Records F
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. O'Neil
|9
|5
|2
|3/5
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|2
|3
|0
|5
|M. Rogers
|6
|5
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|3
|2
|0
|5
|E. Stephens
|6
|3
|4
|3/10
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|G. Sprouse
|5
|1
|4
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Ball
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smalls
|15
|2
|3
|4/5
|3/3
|4/6
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Ballisager Webb
|9
|4
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|C. Nelson
|6
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|3/5
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Knotek
|5
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|V. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donadio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gleaton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Whittaker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Goodwyn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lubarsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|24
|17
|22/44
|9/20
|8/12
|14
|200
|4
|7
|11
|2
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Records
|18
|4
|1
|9/13
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|O. Lynch-Daniels
|10
|1
|2
|4/5
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Moffatt
|9
|2
|3
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Smith
|6
|3
|2
|2/10
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Richardson
|6
|11
|7
|1/6
|0/3
|4/4
|3
|37
|4
|0
|3
|0
|11
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Baker
|7
|0
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Woodward
|6
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Thomson
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|N. Louis-Jacques
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Capitano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cummins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|25
|18
|24/50
|5/12
|9/13
|11
|200
|6
|2
|6
|4
|21
