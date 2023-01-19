No. 16 Auburn looking strong heading to South Carolina
No. 16 Auburn will aim for its fifth straight win Saturday afternoon when it travels to Columbia, S.C., to face the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Tigers (15-3, 5-1 SEC) are coming off Wednesday's 67-49 road victory at LSU, which marked Auburn's first win in Baton Rouge, La., since 2017. Key for Auburn was its defense, which limited LSU to 29.3 percent shooting from the floor and 20 percent from 3-point range.
"Good road win. Great balance," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "To hold them to 49 points on 29 percent shooting, that's pretty spectacular."
Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams scored 14 points apiece to lead Auburn in scoring. Green had four boards and four assists, while Williams had seven rebounds.
Green has scored double-digit points in six of his last seven games and is averaging 13.6 on the season. Against LSU, Green didn't commit a single turnover in 29 minutes of play and scored five points during a crucial 15-2 run in the second half.
"Wendell Green showed special," Pearl said. "I just think his tempo was really good. He controlled the game. He's running when it's time to run. We're not going too fast, putting guys in bad positions. And he's trusting our stuff."
While Green leads the team in scoring, Johni Broome is second with 12.3 points per game and Williams is third with 10.8. Broome leads Auburn in rebounds with 8.5 per game. Green, Williams and Allen Flanigan have each made at least 20 3-pointers this season.
Auburn is ranked 15th in the KenPom ratings, while South Carolina (8-10, 1-4) has slipped all the way to 240th -- more than 100 spots below any other SEC team (LSU is 106th).
The Gamecocks have lost two in a row since scoring an upset over fading Kentucky. They promptly were drilled by 39 points at home by Texas A&M on Saturday and on Tuesday lost to Ole Miss, 70-58. South Carolina shot just 25 percent from beyond the arc and was outrebounded 43-31.
Freshman GG Jackson II led the Gamecocks with 15 points and seven rebounds.
"I think it comes down to aggression," South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said. "We have missed plenty of shots, so it is not for a lack of opportunity out there. ...
"We have to rebound. You have to go do it. Most shots miss. I don't care who you are. Most guys when they shoot, they miss. That is the most common thing that happens in basketball. You have to anticipate, and you have to have a nose for it and you have to want it."
Auburn is 29-19 all-time against South Carolina. The Tigers have won five straight against the Gamecocks.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jaylin Williams vs. Gregory Jackson II (Gamecocks gains possession)
|19:45
|Gregory Jackson II misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|19:29
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point dunk (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|2-0
|19:08
|+2
|Chico Carter Jr. makes two point layup (Hayden Brown assists)
|2-2
|18:50
|Wendell Green Jr. turnover (Hayden Brown steals)
|18:39
|Hayden Brown offensive foul
|18:39
|Hayden Brown turnover (offensive foul)
|18:23
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point dunk
|4-2
|18:05
|Hayden Brown misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|17:46
|+2
|Wendell Green Jr. makes two point jump shot (Zep Jasper assists)
|6-2
|17:22
|Gregory Jackson II misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|17:12
|+3
|Wendell Green Jr. makes three point jump shot
|9-2
|17:08
|Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|16:40
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|16:38
|Johni Broome personal foul
|16:34
|+3
|Chico Carter Jr. makes three point jump shot
|9-5
|16:16
|Zep Jasper misses three point jump shot
|16:14
|Gregory Jackson II defensive rebound
|15:56
|Gregory Jackson II misses two point jump shot
|15:54
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|15:54
|Josh Gray turnover (Zep Jasper steals)
|15:54
|Chico Carter Jr. personal foul
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:40
|Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|15:38
|Gregory Jackson II defensive rebound
|15:21
|Hayden Brown misses two point jump shot
|15:19
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|15:12
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|14:56
|Gregory Jackson II misses two point jump shot
|14:54
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|14:43
|K.D. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|14:41
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|14:21
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|13:58
|+2
|Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|11-5
|13:39
|Hayden Brown offensive foul
|13:39
|Hayden Brown turnover (offensive foul)
|13:20
|Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot
|13:18
|Jacobi Wright defensive rebound
|13:08
|Gregory Jackson II turnover (Tre Donaldson steals)
|12:59
|+2
|K.D. Johnson makes two point layup
|13-5
|12:30
|Tre Donaldson personal foul
|12:24
|Lior Berman shooting foul (Meechie Johnson draws the foul)
|12:24
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-6
|12:24
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-7
|12:13
|K.D. Johnson misses two point layup
|12:11
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk defensive rebound
|12:11
|K.D. Johnson personal foul
|11:43
|Johni Broome blocks Jacobi Wright's two point jump shot
|11:41
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Gregory Jackson II misses two point jump shot
|11:16
|Tigers defensive rebound
|11:16
|Johni Broome misses two point jump shot
|11:14
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk defensive rebound
|11:04
|Zachary Davis misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|K.D. Johnson defensive rebound
|10:50
|+3
|Yohan Traore makes three point jump shot (Tre Donaldson assists)
|16-7
|10:28
|Gregory Jackson II misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|10:24
|Zachary Davis personal foul
|10:12
|Yohan Traore misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|Lior Berman offensive rebound
|10:04
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk shooting foul (Yohan Traore draws the foul)
|10:04
|Yohan Traore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:04
|Yohan Traore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:04
|Gregory Jackson II defensive rebound
|9:46
|Gregory Jackson II misses two point layup
|9:44
|Gregory Jackson II offensive rebound
|9:40
|+2
|Gregory Jackson II makes two point layup
|16-9
|9:26
|Tre Donaldson turnover
|9:13
|Meechie Johnson turnover (Allen Flanigan steals)
|9:07
|Allen Flanigan misses two point layup
|9:05
|Johni Broome offensive rebound
|8:57
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup
|18-9
|8:39
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk turnover
|8:16
|Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
|8:09
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point layup
|20-9
|7:55
|Gregory Jackson II misses two point jump shot
|7:53
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|7:48
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|7:37
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|7:01
|Wendell Green Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Gregory Jackson II steals)
|7:26
|Zachary Davis misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|Zep Jasper defensive rebound
|7:26
|Gregory Jackson II blocks Johni Broome's two point layup
|7:24
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|6:52
|+2
|Zachary Davis makes two point layup (Meechie Johnson assists)
|20-11
|6:43
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point dunk (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|22-11
|6:23
|+3
|Gregory Jackson II makes three point jump shot (Zachary Davis assists)
|22-14
|6:06
|Zachary Davis shooting foul (Wendell Green Jr. draws the foul)
|6:06
|TV timeout
|6:06
|+1
|Wendell Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|23-14
|6:06
|+1
|Wendell Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|24-14
|6:06
|Wendell Green Jr. misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|6:06
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|5:38
|+2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point layup
|24-16
|5:16
|Wendell Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:14
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|4:59
|Jaylin Williams personal foul
|4:41
|+2
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point jump shot
|24-18
|4:14
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
|26-18
|4:14
|Hayden Brown shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|4:14
|+1
|Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-18
|3:45
|Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (Chico Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:45
|Chico Carter Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:45
|+1
|Chico Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-19
|3:30
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul (Johni Broome draws the foul)
|3:30
|+1
|Johni Broome makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-19
|3:30
|+1
|Johni Broome makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-19
|3:05
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:03
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|2:46
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point dunk (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|31-19
|2:20
|Gregory Jackson II misses three point jump shot
|2:18
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|2:08
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup
|2:06
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|1:44
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point layup (Allen Flanigan assists)
|33-19
|1:21
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup
|1:19
|Gregory Jackson II offensive rebound
|1:10
|+2
|Gregory Jackson II makes two point layup
|33-21
|1:10
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|35-21
|1:10
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|Wendell Green Jr. defensive rebound
|1:10
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point dunk (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|37-21
|1:10
|Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|0:39
|Gamecocks turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:20
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point jump shot
|39-21
|0:07
|Allen Flanigan personal foul (Gregory Jackson II draws the foul)
|0:07
|+1
|Gregory Jackson II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-22
|0:07
|Gregory Jackson II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:07
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|0:01
|Josh Gray misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:41
|Wendell Green Jr. turnover (Hayden Brown steals)
|19:37
|Hayden Brown turnover (bad pass) (Jaylin Williams steals)
|19:34
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point dunk (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|41-22
|19:34
|Meechie Johnson shooting foul (Johni Broome draws the foul)
|19:34
|+1
|Johni Broome makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-22
|19:17
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:15
|Hayden Brown offensive rebound
|19:14
|Wendell Green Jr. shooting foul (Hayden Brown draws the foul)
|19:14
|Hayden Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:14
|Hayden Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:14
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|18:57
|Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot
|18:55
|Hayden Brown defensive rebound
|18:48
|Gregory Jackson II misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|18:37
|Wendell Green Jr. misses two point layup
|18:35
|Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
|18:31
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point putback dunk
|44-22
|18:18
|+2
|Gregory Jackson II makes two point jump shot
|44-24
|17:56
|Johni Broome turnover (3-second violation)
|17:38
|Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Gregory Jackson II draws the foul)
|17:38
|+1
|Gregory Jackson II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-25
|17:38
|Gregory Jackson II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:38
|Yohan Traore defensive rebound
|17:25
|Johni Broome misses two point hook shot
|17:23
|Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
|17:09
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|46-25
|16:43
|Hayden Brown turnover (bad pass) (Allen Flanigan steals)
|16:38
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point dunk (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|48-25
|16:22
|Hayden Brown misses three point jump shot
|16:20
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|16:13
|Jacobi Wright personal foul
|15:57
|Wendell Green Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Chico Carter Jr. steals)
|15:51
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|Gregory Jackson II offensive rebound
|15:43
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|15:17
|+3
|Yohan Traore makes three point jump shot (Dylan Cardwell assists)
|51-25
|14:57
|+3
|Gregory Jackson II makes three point jump shot
|51-28
|14:37
|Wendell Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:35
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|14:29
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|14:27
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|14:17
|+2
|Wendell Green Jr. makes two point jump shot (Dylan Cardwell assists)
|53-28
|14:06
|TV timeout
|13:47
|Tre Donaldson shooting foul (Gregory Jackson II draws the foul)
|13:47
|+1
|Gregory Jackson II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-29
|13:47
|+1
|Gregory Jackson II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-30
|13:36
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|13:34
|Jacobi Wright defensive rebound
|13:27
|Jacobi Wright turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Cardwell steals)
|13:21
|+2
|Yohan Traore makes two point dunk (Allen Flanigan assists)
|55-30
|13:09
|+2
|Gregory Jackson II makes two point jump shot
|55-32
|12:51
|Yohan Traore misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|Gregory Jackson II defensive rebound
|12:39
|+2
|Gregory Jackson II makes two point layup
|55-34
|12:18
|Yohan Traore misses three point jump shot
|12:16
|Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
|12:01
|Tre Donaldson misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|Lior Berman offensive rebound
|11:57
|Jump ball. Lior Berman vs. Hayden Brown (Hayden Brown gains possession)
|11:57
|Lior Berman turnover (lost ball) (Hayden Brown steals)
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:43
|Hayden Brown turnover (bad pass)
|11:34
|Jaylin Williams turnover (lost ball) (Chico Carter Jr. steals)
|11:16
|Lior Berman shooting foul (Meechie Johnson draws the foul)
|11:16
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-35
|11:16
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-36
|11:00
|Meechie Johnson personal foul
|10:45
|Johni Broome misses two point jump shot
|10:43
|Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
|10:37
|Jaylin Williams misses two point layup
|10:35
|Chico Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|10:34
|K.D. Johnson shooting foul (Josh Gray draws the foul)
|10:34
|+1
|Josh Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-37
|10:34
|+1
|Josh Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-38
|10:16
|Chico Carter Jr. shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|10:15
|Jaylin Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:15
|+1
|Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-38
|9:57
|K.D. Johnson shooting foul (Hayden Brown draws the foul)
|9:57
|+1
|Hayden Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-39
|9:57
|+1
|Hayden Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-40
|9:34
|Wendell Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Johni Broome offensive rebound
|9:33
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup
|58-40
|9:26
|+3
|Hayden Brown makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|58-43
|8:55
|Lior Berman misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|8:42
|+2
|Josh Gray makes two point dunk (Meechie Johnson assists)
|58-45
|8:28
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|8:28
|TV timeout
|8:22
|Hayden Brown personal foul
|8:16
|Gregory Jackson II blocks Jaylin Williams's two point layup
|8:14
|Chico Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|8:08
|+3
|Gregory Jackson II makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|58-48
|7:32
|K.D. Johnson misses two point jump shot
|7:30
|Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
|7:29
|Meechie Johnson personal foul
|7:29
|TV timeout
|7:14
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|7:14
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-48
|7:14
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-48
|6:47
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk turnover (lost ball) (Wendell Green Jr. steals)
|6:42
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point layup (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|62-48
|6:21
|Zachary Davis turnover (bad pass) (Wendell Green Jr. steals)
|6:16
|+2
|Wendell Green Jr. makes two point layup
|64-48
|6:13
|K.D. Johnson shooting foul (Meechie Johnson draws the foul)
|6:13
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-49
|6:13
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-50
|6:01
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
|66-50
|5:40
|Johni Broome blocks Meechie Johnson's two point layup
|5:38
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|5:20
|Allen Flanigan misses two point layup
|5:18
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|5:12
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|4:45
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point jump shot (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|68-50
|4:24
|Josh Gray misses two point hook shot
|4:22
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|4:16
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point dunk (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|70-50
|3:54
|+2
|Gregory Jackson II makes two point jump shot
|70-52
|3:53
|Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:23
|Wendell Green Jr. misses two point layup
|3:21
|Tigers offensive rebound
|3:21
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:08
|Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Hayden Brown draws the foul)
|3:08
|+1
|Hayden Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-53
|3:08
|+1
|Hayden Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-54
|2:58
|+2
|Wendell Green Jr. makes two point layup
|72-54
|2:58
|Josh Gray shooting foul (Wendell Green Jr. draws the foul)
|2:58
|+1
|Wendell Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|73-54
|2:41
|+2
|Chico Carter Jr. makes two point jump shot
|73-56
|2:19
|Johni Broome misses two point layup
|2:17
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|2:12
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:10
|Wendell Green Jr. defensive rebound
|2:06
|Chico Carter Jr. personal foul (Wendell Green Jr. draws the foul)
|2:06
|Wendell Green Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:06
|Hayden Brown defensive rebound
|1:58
|+3
|Meechie Johnson makes three point jump shot (Hayden Brown assists)
|73-59
|1:30
|Wendell Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:28
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|1:17
|+2
|Josh Gray makes two point layup (Meechie Johnson assists)
|73-61
|1:14
|Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|1:13
|Chico Carter Jr. personal foul (Zep Jasper draws the foul)
|1:13
|+1
|Zep Jasper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-61
|1:13
|+1
|Zep Jasper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-61
|1:03
|Gregory Jackson II offensive foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|1:03
|Gregory Jackson II turnover (offensive foul)
|1:03
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|0:55
|Zachary Davis personal foul (Zep Jasper draws the foul)
|0:55
|+1
|Zep Jasper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-61
|0:55
|+1
|Zep Jasper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-61
|0:50
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|0:47
|Zachary Davis personal foul (Wendell Green Jr. draws the foul)
|0:47
|+1
|Wendell Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-61
|0:47
|+1
|Wendell Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|79-61
|0:42
|Dylan Cardwell personal foul (Gregory Jackson II draws the foul)
|0:42
|+1
|Gregory Jackson II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|79-62
|0:42
|+1
|Gregory Jackson II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|79-63
|0:36
|Gregory Jackson II personal foul (Lior Berman draws the foul)
|0:36
|+1
|Lior Berman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|80-63
|0:36
|Lior Berman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:36
|Gregory Jackson II defensive rebound
|0:30
|+3
|Gregory Jackson II makes three point jump shot
|80-66
|0:28
|Chico Carter Jr. personal foul (Tre Donaldson draws the foul)
|0:28
|Tre Donaldson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:28
|+1
|Tre Donaldson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|81-66
|0:23
|Dylan Cardwell blocks Zachary Davis's two point layup
|0:21
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|0:19
|Dylan Cardwell blocks Gregory Jackson II's two point layup
|0:17
|Tre Donaldson defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|66
|Field Goals
|30-60 (50.0%)
|20-56 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-25 (72.0%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|20
|8
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fouls
|16
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|16 Auburn 16-3
|72.2 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|14.1 APG
|South Carolina 8-11
|63.7 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Broome F
|27 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|G. Jackson F
|30 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|72.0
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Broome
|27
|11
|0
|12/17
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|30
|0
|2
|1
|2
|9
|W. Green Jr.
|16
|2
|12
|5/11
|1/4
|5/7
|1
|31
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Williams
|12
|6
|1
|5/11
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|A. Flanigan
|8
|10
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Z. Jasper
|4
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Traore
|8
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|0/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Johnson
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Cardwell
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T. Donaldson
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Berman
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|C. Sobera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Westry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Akingbola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Leopard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|35
|20
|30/60
|3/17
|18/25
|16
|200
|8
|4
|8
|10
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Jackson
|30
|8
|0
|10/21
|4/8
|6/8
|2
|33
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|M. Johnson Jr.
|11
|6
|5
|2/11
|1/9
|6/6
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|C. Carter Jr.
|8
|2
|0
|3/8
|1/6
|1/2
|5
|39
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|H. Brown
|7
|3
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|4/6
|4
|19
|3
|0
|5
|1
|2
|J. Wright
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gray
|6
|8
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Z. Davis
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Benson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Minott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sparkman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dibba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cooper Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|32
|8
|20/56
|7/28
|19/24
|23
|201
|6
|2
|13
|10
|22
-
NIU
EMU82
60
2nd 2:59
-
21BAY
OKLA43
45
2nd 8:04 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST51
61
2nd 5:32
-
BELM
BRAD67
69
2nd 6:23
-
CLMB
BRWN70
85
2nd 4:19
-
COLST
WYO45
45
2nd 6:37 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU46
58
2nd 6:35
-
DRKE
EVAN89
58
2nd 3:55
-
EKY
PEAY69
59
2nd 1:14
-
EWU
NAU69
66
2nd 4:45
-
FIU
UTSA67
58
2nd 3:53
-
HAW
UCRV63
52
2nd 6:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 9:10 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG39
44
2nd 7:27
-
MORG
HOW38
52
2nd 15:54
-
NTEX
UAB56
46
2nd 7:27
-
STBN
LCHI49
58
2nd 4:05
-
9TENN
LSU65
46
2nd 7:31 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON59
52
2nd 5:08
-
UMES
SCST30
35
1st 0.0
-
NORF
COPP53
29
2nd 17:45
-
EIU
UTM47
52
2nd 16:00
-
MORE
LIND47
33
2nd 16:36
-
NICH
MCNS44
32
2nd 17:38
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR29
39
2nd 19:52
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY25
25
1st 2:54
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT37
22
1st 1:24 ESP+