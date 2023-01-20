No. 4 Alabama continues emotional week with matchup vs. Mizzou
How good has No. 4 Alabama been lately?
So good that even one of the most famous graduates from the Crimson Tide's in-state rivals believes they are the team to beat.
"Alabama's the best team in the country, and that's painful for me to say," said former Auburn star and current TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley.
The Crimson Tide will aim for their eighth straight win on Saturday evening when they visit surprising Missouri (14-4, 3-3) for a Southeastern Conference matchup in Columbia, Mo.
Alabama earned a 78-66 win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday to improve to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC, with all of its conference wins by double figures. Star freshman Brandon Miller had 30 points and 10 rebounds.
The Crimson Tide played two days after junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capital murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday morning. Police allege that Miles provided the shooter with the gun.
Miles subsequently was kicked off the Alabama team.
"I did see some guys break down postgame," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said of his players' emotions on Tuesday. "I think they've been bottling some stuff up. We've got a job to do. We get to the game and take care of business, and then it's almost like a big relief. We can let out a sigh of relief."
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said after the game that he couldn't fathom that the Crimson Tide even played the game. But play they did, limiting the Commodores to 30.1 percent shooting from the field to offset their own 8-of-30 performance from 3-point range.
Miller continues to set a torrid pace, averaging 20.1 points for the season and 22.2 over his past nine games. Mark Sears is the team's only other double-figure scorer at 14.5 points per game, although he managed just three points in 26 minutes at Vanderbilt.
Alabama's calling cards have been rebounding and scoring. Through Wednesday's games, the Crimson Tide led Division I in rebounding at 46 per game and were 10th in scoring at 84 points per contest.
Missouri is coming off a wild 79-76 home win against No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday, a result that stopped a two-game losing streak. The Tigers trailed 67-57 with five minutes left but made eight free throws in a row in the last 29 seconds to complete a huge rally.
Kobe Brown scored 17 points for Missouri, DeAndre Gholston had 16 and Sean East added 12, including six big free throws in the last two minutes.
"He's very good at what he does," Tigers first-year coach Dennis Gates said of East. "His teammates gave him confidence, and I thought they pushed him. I thought he responded in a great way."
That's similar to what the Missouri program has done under Gates, who has breathed life into a program that felt stale when it went 12-21 a season ago, leading to the firing of coach Cuonzo Martin. Gates already has won more games with a substantially different roster and revived interest in the program.
Brown's average of 15.7 points per game leads four Missouri players in double figures. The Tigers are averaging 84.1 points (ninth in the country through Wednesday) and connecting on 48.8 percent of their field-goal attempts.
This will be the programs' only meeting of the season. The teams split a pair last season, each winning at home.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Miller
|18
|33.1
|20.1
|8.3
|1.8
|0.70
|0.80
|2.1
|46.7
|46.2
|83.9
|2.1
|6.3
|M. Sears
|18
|31.2
|14.5
|4.0
|2.7
|1.30
|0.10
|2.2
|42.8
|40.2
|80.5
|0.7
|3.3
|N. Clowney
|17
|24.5
|9.5
|8.2
|0.9
|0.50
|1.20
|1.7
|50.0
|29.1
|57.9
|2.1
|6.2
|J. Bradley
|18
|23.1
|8.7
|3.0
|3.8
|0.60
|0.20
|2.2
|44.4
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|2.7
|N. Burnett
|9
|18.8
|7.9
|2.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|1.7
|42.2
|34.5
|74.2
|0.9
|1.4
|J. Quinerly
|16
|17.1
|6.8
|1.7
|3.3
|0.60
|0.00
|2.1
|35.8
|34.5
|76.5
|0.2
|1.5
|N. Gurley
|18
|17.8
|6.2
|3.9
|0.7
|0.30
|0.50
|1.2
|43.8
|26.4
|70.0
|0.9
|2.9
|R. Griffen
|18
|16.1
|5.8
|2.9
|0.4
|0.70
|0.10
|0.8
|35.4
|27.4
|80.0
|0.9
|1.9
|C. Bediako
|18
|21.6
|5.7
|6.1
|0.7
|0.60
|1.90
|0.8
|57.7
|0.0
|36.4
|2.8
|3.3
|N. Pringle
|18
|7.6
|2.5
|2.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.50
|0.4
|94.4
|0.0
|50.0
|1.2
|1.3
|D. Welch
|6
|9.8
|1.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.50
|0.3
|14.3
|7.7
|66.7
|0.3
|1
|A. Cottrell
|6
|1.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|D. Heard
|6
|1.5
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|J. Quinerly
|6
|1.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|M. Scharnowski
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|18
|0.0
|84.0
|49.5
|14.9
|6.10
|5.60
|15.2
|44.5
|35.0
|71.6
|13.4
|32.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brown
|18
|26.2
|15.7
|5.6
|2.4
|1.30
|0.40
|2.0
|56.0
|40.8
|76.7
|1.9
|3.7
|D. Hodge
|18
|26.9
|14.5
|3.7
|1.7
|2.60
|0.50
|0.7
|48.1
|37.8
|70.5
|0.7
|2.9
|D. Gholston
|18
|21.2
|10.8
|2.3
|1.7
|1.00
|0.20
|1.6
|43.3
|33.3
|77.4
|0.5
|1.8
|N. Carter
|17
|21.6
|10.7
|4.7
|1.5
|0.60
|0.50
|1.3
|49.6
|31.7
|69.6
|1.6
|3.1
|N. Honor
|18
|29.6
|8.9
|1.8
|3.4
|2.00
|0.00
|1.1
|45.4
|41.7
|86.8
|0.4
|1.3
|S. East II
|18
|22.9
|8.2
|2.2
|2.9
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|50.5
|21.2
|82.9
|0.5
|1.7
|I. Mosley
|9
|17
|7.9
|2.0
|2.8
|1.20
|0.30
|2.3
|45.5
|20.8
|75.0
|0.8
|1.2
|T. Gomillion
|18
|18.8
|5.3
|2.7
|1.9
|0.90
|0.20
|0.9
|47.4
|37.5
|72.7
|1
|1.7
|A. Shaw
|17
|11.7
|3.6
|2.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|60.5
|33.3
|60.0
|0.6
|1.4
|R. DeGray III
|16
|10
|2.2
|1.8
|0.3
|0.50
|0.40
|0.3
|42.9
|27.3
|80.0
|0.9
|0.9
|M. Diarra
|8
|5.6
|1.3
|1.4
|0.4
|0.60
|0.50
|0.4
|33.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.3
|1.1
|K. Brown
|6
|9.2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|B. Sternberg
|7
|1.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|40.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Francois
|6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Majak
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|84.1
|34.0
|17.5
|11.70
|3.00
|11.7
|48.7
|34.7
|75.4
|9.8
|21.2
-
NIU
EMU82
60
2nd 2:59
-
21BAY
OKLA43
45
2nd 7:42 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST51
61
2nd 5:32
-
BELM
BRAD67
69
2nd 5:53
-
CLMB
BRWN70
85
2nd 4:19
-
COLST
WYO45
45
2nd 6:12 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU46
58
2nd 6:35
-
DRKE
EVAN89
58
2nd 3:55
-
EKY
PEAY69
59
2nd 1:14
-
EWU
NAU69
66
2nd 4:45
-
FIU
UTSA67
58
2nd 3:33
-
HAW
UCRV63
52
2nd 6:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 8:32 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG39
44
2nd 7:27
-
MORG
HOW38
52
2nd 15:54
-
NTEX
UAB56
46
2nd 7:27
-
STBN
LCHI49
58
2nd 3:59
-
9TENN
LSU67
46
2nd 6:58 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON59
52
2nd 5:08
-
UMES
SCST30
35
1st 0.0
-
NORF
COPP53
29
2nd 17:45
-
EIU
UTM47
52
2nd 16:00
-
MORE
LIND47
33
2nd 16:36
-
NICH
MCNS44
32
2nd 17:38
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR29
39
2nd 19:52
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY25
25
1st 2:54
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT40
22
1st 1:06 ESP+
-
NCST
UNC25
28
1st 3:49 ACCN
-
NWST
UNO11
16
1st 12:17
-
UL
TXST26
21
1st 48.0
-
CAMP
CHSO6
7
1st 16:51
-
UTRGV
SHOU10
9
1st 14:53
-
FAMU
ALCN0
0131 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
TNTC
SEMO0
0146 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
4ALA
MIZZ0
0162 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
CP
UCD0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
INST
MURR0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
NKY0
0131.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PEP
PORT0
0163.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
SJSU
UTST0
0139 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SUU
SEA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
7TEX
WVU0
0147 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPN
-
TXSO
AAMU0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UNLV
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
19CLEM0
0140 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
PVAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
SOU
UAPB0
0145 O/U
+7
6:30pm
-
APP
ODU0
0131 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GRAM
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
KENN
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LAF
LEH0
0133.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
RMU
GB0
0133.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
LAM0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VALP
ILST0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
YSU
MIL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
BYU
SF0
0144 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IDHO
NCO0
0153 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PRST
IDST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SACL
SMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TUL
TLSA0
0158.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
UTVA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WASH
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
NALAB0
0156.5 O/U
-6
8:15pm
-
FLA
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm SECN
-
24FAU
UTEP0
0133.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
MONT0
0134 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
NMST
UTU0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSB0
0119 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
CSUF
CSN0
0128 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
6GONZ
UOP0
0158 O/U
+18
10:00pm ROOT
-
SDSU
AF0
0130 O/U
+9
10:00pm CBSSN
-
TRLST
CABP0
0132 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
USC
ASU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
ORE
STAN0
0138 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm FS1
-
18COC
NE87
61
Final
-
SYR
GT80
63
Final ESP+
-
DET
IUPU89
77
Final
-
GMU
URI79
72
Final
-
GTWN
8XAV82
95
Final FS1
-
17MIA
DUKE66
68
Final ESPN
-
MISS
25ARK57
69
Final ESP2
-
UCF
USF72
85
Final ESPU
-
DAY
GW69
76
Final USA
-
CIT
VMI60
52
Final
-
L-MD
BU53
66
Final
-
UNCW
STON62
51
Final
-
NH
UMBC69
80
Final
-
14TCU
2KAN83
60
Final CBS
-
MASS
JOES68
74
Final
-
VAN
UGA85
82
Final SECN
-
NAVY
ARMY77
71
Final CBSSN
-
AMER
COLG61
62
Final
-
BC
ND84
72
Final ESP+
-
CMU
OHIO68
96
Final
-
COR
HARV89
95
Final
-
DART
PRIN90
93
Final/OT
-
DEL
DREX74
77
Final/OT
-
DEP
22PROV64
75
Final FS1
-
FOR
DUQ65
58
Final
-
GWEB
WINT63
61
Final
-
HIPT
RAD80
95
Final
-
HC
BUCK80
73
Final
-
IOWA
OSU77
93
Final FOX
-
12ISU
OKST59
61
Final ESP+
-
JVST
STET81
87
Final
-
LIB
UNF73
62
Final
-
LON
PRES58
56
Final
-
NCAT
W&M90
86
Final
-
NEOM
SDAK68
84
Final
-
UNI
UIC78
72
Final
-
ORU
UND84
72
Final
-
QUEEN
JU70
77
Final
-
USA
CCAR81
85
Final/OT
-
SIU
MOSU61
57
Final
-
TA&M
UK67
76
Final ESPN
-
TTU
13KSU58
68
Final ESP2
-
5UCLA
11ARIZ52
58
Final ABC
-
UMKC
NDST75
73
Final
-
SCUP
UNCA58
64
Final
-
10UVA
WAKE76
67
Final ESPU
-
NEB
PSU65
76
Final BTN
-
AKR
WMU63
55
Final
-
HAMP
MONM83
66
Final
-
LAS
STL71
84
Final USA
-
DU
SDST61
76
Final
-
ETSU
CHAT78
62
Final
-
FSU
PITT71
64
Final ACCN
-
GAST
GASO52
58
Final
-
JMAD
USM70
83
Final ESP+
-
MRSH
ARST87
78
Final/OT
-
STTHMN
WIU56
60
Final
-
16AUB
SC81
66
Final SECN
-
WISC
NW0
0
PPD BTN