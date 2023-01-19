No. 21 Baylor aims to continue winning streak at Oklahoma
After dropping its first three Big 12 games, Baylor looked like it could be headed toward an extended skid.
But over the last two weeks, the Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) have bounced back with three consecutive wins.
No. 21 Baylor looks to continue its momentum when it takes on Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
"I know we started off slow, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish," Bears junior guard LJ Cryer said. "This isn't the finish line, but we're working toward that. And starting a win streak is really good for us."
The biggest difference for Baylor over its current winning streak is limiting turnovers.
The Bears averaged more than 15 turnovers per game during their three-game losing streak, with defeats to Iowa State, TCU and Kansas State.
During their three-game winning streak - against West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech -- the Bears have turned the ball over just eight times per game.
In Tuesday's 81-74 road win over Texas Tech, Baylor had just three turnovers. The Bears hadn't turned the ball over fewer than nine times all season.
"That's amazing," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "To have three turnovers, that's an eclipse. Normally, if that happens, it's at home. To happen on the road, it's a double eclipse."
Now, the Bears will face a Sooners team that is last in the league at forcing turnovers.
Oklahoma is turning teams over just 10.1 times per game -- 3.5 fewer than the next-closest team in the Big 12.
Over the last three games, the Sooners haven't forced more than seven turnovers.
Jalen Hill, Oklahoma's top defender, shouldered the responsibility after Oklahoma State scored 48 points in the second half to knock off the Sooners 72-56 on Wednesday.
"That's on me," Hill said. "Gotta be a better leader out there and pride ourselves on those first four minutes of the second half, just gather the team and just make us play better, really."
Oklahoma was outscored 15-5 during that four-minute stretch.
The Sooners (11-7, 2-4) have plenty of chances remaining on their schedule for resume-building wins, with 10 of their 13 remaining games against ranked opponents, but Oklahoma needs to start winning those games to make their case for the NCAA Tournament.
Sooners guard Jacob Groves called Saturday's game "another opportunity."
"Every single game we're in from here on out is going to be a massive resume builder," Groves said. "It's a matter of finding a way to put that one in the bank and move on from it."
But Sooners coach Porter Moser said he wants his team to focus on the issues that have led to them dropping three Big 12 games by a combined eight points.
"There are still so many games left, so I'm not going to get into this every single game, talking about the urgency of resume wins," Moser said. "We're disappointed we lost, no question. We've got to bounce back."
Baylor has won eight consecutive regular-season meetings against the Sooners, dating back to 2018.
The Sooners did beat the Bears 72-67 in last year's Big 12 Tournament.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:43
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Bears offensive rebound
|7:44
|LJ Cryer misses two point layup
|8:04
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass)
|8:26
|+1
|Josh Ojianwuna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-45
|8:26
|+1
|Josh Ojianwuna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-45
|8:26
|Jalen Hill shooting foul (Josh Ojianwuna draws the foul)
|8:27
|Josh Ojianwuna offensive rebound
|8:29
|Langston Love misses two point jump shot
|8:49
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass)
|9:03
|Langston Love personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|9:22
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|9:24
|Adam Flagler misses two point jump shot
|9:24
|Bears offensive rebound
|9:26
|Josh Ojianwuna misses two point layup
|9:30
|Josh Ojianwuna offensive rebound
|9:32
|Langston Love misses two point layup
|9:47
|+2
|Tanner Groves makes two point layup
|41-45
|10:15
|TV timeout
|10:15
|Keyonte George turnover (bad pass)
|10:33
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup
|41-43
|10:36
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|10:38
|Tanner Groves misses two point jump shot
|11:01
|+2
|Adam Flagler makes two point layup
|41-41
|11:19
|Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|11:21
|Keyonte George misses three point jump shot
|11:50
|+3
|Milos Uzan makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|39-41
|12:00
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|12:02
|Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|12:11
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|12:30
|Milos Uzan offensive rebound
|12:32
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|+2
|Langston Love makes two point jump shot
|39-38
|12:55
|Jump ball. (Bears gains possession)
|13:04
|Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|13:06
|Adam Flagler misses two point jump shot
|13:23
|Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|13:25
|Keyonte George misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|Langston Love defensive rebound
|13:38
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|13:57
|+1
|Keyonte George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-38
|13:57
|Bears offensive rebound
|13:57
|Keyonte George misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:57
|Otega Oweh shooting foul (Keyonte George draws the foul)
|14:14
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass)
|14:36
|LJ Cryer turnover (bad pass) (Otega Oweh steals)
|14:40
|TV timeout
|14:40
|Bijan Cortes turnover (out of bounds)
|14:40
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|14:42
|Adam Flagler misses two point layup
|15:07
|TV timeout
|15:10
|Bears 60 second timeout
|15:13
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point dunk
|36-38
|15:31
|Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|15:15
|Jalen Hill misses two point layup
|15:15
|Adam Flagler turnover (bad pass) (Otega Oweh steals)
|15:36
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|15:40
|Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|+3
|Keyonte George makes three point jump shot
|36-36
|15:59
|Bears offensive rebound
|16:06
|Tanner Groves blocks Adam Flagler's two point layup
|16:07
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|16:09
|Tanner Groves misses two point layup
|16:18
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|16:20
|Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
|33-36
|16:57
|+3
|Keyonte George makes three point jump shot (Adam Flagler assists)
|33-34
|17:02
|Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
|17:04
|Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|17:13
|Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|17:13
|Jacob Groves misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:13
|Flo Thamba shooting foul (Jacob Groves draws the foul)
|17:13
|+2
|Jacob Groves makes two point layup
|30-34
|17:18
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|17:20
|Keyonte George misses two point jump shot
|17:38
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup (Tanner Groves assists)
|30-32
|17:59
|+2
|Adam Flagler makes two point jump shot
|30-30
|18:07
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|18:09
|Milos Uzan misses two point layup
|18:27
|Flo Thamba turnover (bad pass)
|18:34
|Keyonte George defensive rebound
|18:36
|Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|+2
|Adam Flagler makes two point layup
|28-30
|19:15
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|19:17
|Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
|19:30
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|19:32
|LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Jacob Groves turnover (bad pass) (Adam Flagler steals)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|0:01
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|0:16
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|0:18
|Tanner Groves blocks LJ Cryer's two point layup
|0:38
|Jalen Hill turnover (bad pass)
|0:39
|Bears 30 second timeout
|0:41
|+2
|Langston Love makes two point layup
|26-30
|0:46
|Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|0:48
|Adam Flagler misses two point layup
|1:15
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup (Bijan Cortes assists)
|24-30
|1:24
|Flo Thamba personal foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|1:52
|Sooners defensive rebound
|1:54
|Keyonte George misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Sooners turnover (5-second violation)
|2:04
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|2:05
|+2
|Flo Thamba makes two point dunk (Adam Flagler assists)
|24-28
|2:27
|C.J. Noland turnover (lost ball)
|2:34
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|2:36
|Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|Sooners offensive rebound
|2:48
|C.J. Noland misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|Langston Love personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|3:08
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|3:10
|Keyonte George misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|TV timeout
|3:31
|Otega Oweh turnover (offensive foul)
|3:31
|Otega Oweh offensive foul
|3:44
|Adam Flagler turnover (bad pass) (Otega Oweh steals)
|4:08
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|22-28
|4:28
|Flo Thamba personal foul (Otega Oweh draws the foul)
|4:44
|+1
|Josh Ojianwuna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-25
|4:44
|+1
|Josh Ojianwuna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-25
|4:44
|Tanner Groves personal foul (Josh Ojianwuna draws the foul)
|4:44
|Josh Ojianwuna offensive rebound
|4:46
|LJ Cryer misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point jump shot (C.J. Noland assists)
|20-25
|5:16
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|5:18
|Josh Ojianwuna misses two point jump shot
|5:45
|Jalen Hill turnover (offensive foul)
|5:45
|Jalen Hill offensive foul (Adam Flagler draws the foul)
|6:13
|Dale Bonner turnover (traveling)
|6:45
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot (Bijan Cortes assists)
|20-23
|7:02
|Sam Godwin defensive rebound
|7:04
|LJ Cryer misses two point layup
|7:16
|TV timeout
|7:16
|Milos Uzan personal foul (LJ Cryer draws the foul)
|7:20
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (LJ Cryer steals)
|7:38
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|7:40
|LJ Cryer misses two point layup
|8:03
|+3
|Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|20-21
|8:15
|Sooners defensive rebound
|8:17
|Adam Flagler misses two point layup
|8:26
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|8:28
|Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|+2
|Jalen Bridges makes two point layup
|20-18
|8:42
|Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
|8:44
|Keyonte George misses three point jump shot
|9:06
|+3
|Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|18-18
|9:27
|+1
|Keyonte George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-15
|9:27
|Keyonte George misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:27
|Milos Uzan shooting foul (Keyonte George draws the foul)
|9:47
|+2
|Otega Oweh makes two point layup
|17-15
|9:52
|Keyonte George turnover (bad pass) (Otega Oweh steals)
|10:04
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|10:06
|Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|+3
|Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot
|17-13
|10:38
|+2
|Otega Oweh makes two point layup (Bijan Cortes assists)
|14-13
|10:57
|Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:15
|TV timeout
|11:15
|Otega Oweh personal foul
|11:31
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|11:33
|Bijan Cortes misses two point layup
|11:51
|+2
|Adam Flagler makes two point jump shot
|14-11
|11:58
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|12:00
|Sam Godwin misses two point layup
|12:13
|+1
|Langston Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-11
|12:13
|+1
|Langston Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-11
|12:13
|Sam Godwin shooting foul (Langston Love draws the foul)
|12:14
|Langston Love offensive rebound
|12:16
|LJ Cryer misses two point layup
|12:35
|+2
|Otega Oweh makes two point dunk
|10-11
|12:41
|Keyonte George turnover (lost ball) (Otega Oweh steals)
|13:04
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point dunk (Bijan Cortes assists)
|10-9
|13:20
|Caleb Lohner personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|13:20
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|13:21
|Bijan Cortes blocks LJ Cryer's three point jump shot
|13:32
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|13:34
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|13:39
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|13:41
|Langston Love misses three point jump shot
|13:57
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Sam Godwin assists)
|10-7
|14:18
|+2
|LJ Cryer makes two point jump shot
|10-4
|14:39
|TV timeout
|14:39
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass)
|14:48
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|14:50
|Josh Ojianwuna misses two point jump shot
|15:14
|+2
|Tanner Groves makes two point layup
|8-4
|15:14
|Tanner Groves offensive rebound
|15:19
|Jalen Hill misses two point jump shot
|15:42
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|15:44
|Adam Flagler misses two point jump shot
|16:06
|Bears defensive rebound
|16:08
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|+2
|Adam Flagler makes two point layup
|8-2
|16:36
|Adam Flagler defensive rebound
|16:38
|Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|+2
|LJ Cryer makes two point layup
|6-2
|17:04
|Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|17:06
|Keyonte George misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|Bears defensive rebound
|17:27
|Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|17:40
|Keyonte George misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:40
|Keyonte George misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:40
|Grant Sherfield shooting foul (Keyonte George draws the foul)
|17:54
|Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|17:56
|Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|+2
|Flo Thamba makes two point dunk (Adam Flagler assists)
|4-2
|18:32
|Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|18:34
|Jalen Hill misses two point layup
|18:55
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|18:57
|Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
|19:00
|Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|19:02
|LJ Cryer misses two point jump shot
|19:24
|+2
|Tanner Groves makes two point layup (Jacob Groves assists)
|2-2
|19:43
|+2
|Flo Thamba makes two point layup (Adam Flagler assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|Flo Thamba vs. Tanner Groves (Jalen Bridges gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bears offensive rebound
|7:42
|LJ Cryer misses two point layup
|7:44
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass)
|8:04
|+ 1
|Josh Ojianwuna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:26
|+ 1
|Josh Ojianwuna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:26
|Jalen Hill shooting foul (Josh Ojianwuna draws the foul)
|8:26
|Josh Ojianwuna offensive rebound
|8:27
|Langston Love misses two point jump shot
|8:29
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass)
|8:49
|Langston Love personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|9:03
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|9:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|43
|45
|Field Goals
|16-49 (32.7%)
|20-44 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-16 (18.8%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|25
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|17
|17
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|4
|12
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|6
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|A. Flagler G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|T. Groves F
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.7
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|0.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. George
|8
|1
|0
|2/9
|2/8
|2/6
|0
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|L. Love
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Ojianwuna
|4
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|L. Cryer
|4
|0
|0
|2/11
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Lohner
|0
|7
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
