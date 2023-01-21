Post leads Boston College to sweep, tops Notre Dame 84-72
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Quinten Post scored 12 of his career-high 29 points in the final six minutes to help Boston College complete a season-sweep of Notre Dame, earning a 84-72 Victory on Saturday afternoon.
After missing the first 13 games of the season with a foot injury, Post has scored in double figures in six of his seven games. He set his previous season high with 17 points in the Eagles' 72-64 loss to North Carolina. He matched his career high with 14 rebounds.
The game was the first since Thursday's announcement that coach Mike Brey, the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame history, would step down at the end of the season.
The Irish took a nine-point lead after Nate Laszewski's 3-pointer with more than five minutes to play in the first half, but Boston College rallied and took a 36-35 lead going into intermission on a jumper by Devin McGlockton. The Eagles then opened the second half on a 13-0 run spurred by eight points by DeMarr Langford Jr. to take a 10-point lead.
The Irish rallied from deep, hitting five 3-pointers to take the lead, 57-56 midway through the half on Cormac Ryan's second 3 of the half. Post rallied Boston College, hitting a 3 with 6:23 left to take a 66-62 lead.
Boston College took the lead just before halftime on a jumper by Devin McGlockton, then opened the second half on a 13-0 run, 8 from DeMarr Langford Jr. to lead by 10, 49-35. Cormac Ryan ended the run with a free throw more than five minutes into the half and added a 3 almost a minute later. Dane Goodwin's jumper with just under five minutes to play got Notre Dame within two, but the Irish could not close the gap.
Makai Ashton-Langford scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 points in his career and added seven assists as the Eagles (9-11, 3-6 Atlantic Coast) snapped a four-game losing streak. DeMarr Langford Jr. added 10 points with four assists.
Laszewski had a career-high 29 points and matched his career best with seven made 3-pointers to lead Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8). Ryan and Goodwin each added 13 points.
Boston College returns home to play host to Louisville Wednesday. Notre Dame plays at North Carolina State on Tuesday.
--
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Andrew Kenny vs. Tony Sanders Jr. (Eagles gains possession)
|19:38
|Quinten Post misses two point jump shot
|19:36
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|19:24
|Quinten Post blocks Nate Laszewski's two point layup
|19:22
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|19:09
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|3-0
|18:39
|Marcus Hammond misses two point jump shot
|18:37
|Prince Aligbe defensive rebound
|18:17
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|Quinten Post offensive rebound
|18:14
|Nate Laszewski personal foul
|18:07
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|6-0
|17:44
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|6-3
|17:21
|Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (Cormac Ryan steals)
|17:11
|JJ Starling misses two point layup
|17:09
|Dane Goodwin offensive rebound
|17:08
|Dane Goodwin turnover (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|17:04
|Marcus Hammond shooting foul (Prince Aligbe draws the foul)
|17:04
|Prince Aligbe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:04
|+1
|Prince Aligbe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-3
|16:43
|+2
|Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot
|7-5
|16:08
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|10-5
|15:53
|Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|15:51
|Cormac Ryan offensive rebound
|15:48
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point layup
|10-7
|15:34
|Nate Laszewski blocks Jaeden Zackery's two point jump shot
|15:34
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|15:34
|Jaeden Zackery personal foul
|15:34
|TV timeout
|15:24
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|15:22
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|15:13
|Quinten Post misses two point jump shot
|15:11
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|14:59
|Cormac Ryan turnover (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|14:44
|Quinten Post turnover (Marcus Hammond steals)
|14:38
|JJ Starling misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|14:25
|DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point layup
|14:23
|Quinten Post offensive rebound
|14:19
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup
|12-7
|14:00
|+2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point jump shot
|12-9
|13:44
|+2
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point jump shot
|14-9
|13:25
|Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|13:23
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|13:15
|Jaeden Zackery turnover (Dane Goodwin steals)
|13:15
|Quinten Post personal foul
|12:53
|+2
|Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot
|14-11
|12:32
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|12:30
|Marcus Hammond defensive rebound
|12:17
|Mason Madsen personal foul
|11:59
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|14-14
|11:39
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (Dane Goodwin steals)
|11:33
|Dane Goodwin turnover (Jaeden Zackery steals)
|11:27
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point layup (Mason Madsen assists)
|16-14
|11:04
|+2
|Ven-Allen Lubin makes two point jump shot
|16-16
|10:40
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point jump shot
|10:38
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|10:20
|+3
|Marcus Hammond makes three point jump shot (Dane Goodwin assists)
|16-19
|9:56
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (Dane Goodwin steals)
|9:38
|Marcus Hammond misses three point jump shot
|9:36
|Ven-Allen Lubin offensive rebound
|9:33
|Marcus Hammond offensive foul
|9:33
|Marcus Hammond turnover (offensive foul)
|9:33
|TV timeout
|9:02
|DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|8:52
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|16-22
|8:21
|+3
|Mason Madsen makes three point jump shot (Prince Aligbe assists)
|19-22
|7:53
|Trey Wertz turnover (Prince Aligbe steals)
|7:42
|Prince Aligbe misses two point jump shot
|7:40
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|7:31
|Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|7:29
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|7:10
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|21-22
|6:47
|+2
|Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot
|21-24
|6:29
|Prince Aligbe misses two point jump shot
|6:27
|Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|6:20
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|21-27
|5:57
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|5:41
|Quinten Post blocks Ven-Allen Lubin's two point jump shot
|5:39
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|5:24
|Mason Madsen misses two point jump shot
|5:22
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|5:12
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|21-30
|5:08
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|4:47
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point jump shot
|4:45
|Quinten Post offensive rebound
|4:39
|+3
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes three point jump shot (Mason Madsen assists)
|24-30
|4:23
|Trey Wertz turnover (Mason Madsen steals)
|4:19
|+2
|Mason Madsen makes two point dunk
|26-30
|4:01
|Cormac Ryan turnover
|3:47
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|Marcus Hammond defensive rebound
|3:37
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|3:35
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|3:29
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point layup
|3:27
|JJ Starling defensive rebound
|3:19
|Ven-Allen Lubin misses two point layup
|3:17
|Ven-Allen Lubin offensive rebound
|3:18
|+2
|Ven-Allen Lubin makes two point layup
|26-32
|3:18
|Mason Madsen shooting foul (Ven-Allen Lubin draws the foul)
|3:18
|TV timeout
|3:18
|Ven-Allen Lubin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:18
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|3:05
|+3
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|29-32
|2:33
|JJ Starling misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|2:26
|+3
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|32-32
|2:14
|Devin McGlockton personal foul
|1:58
|Dane Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|1:56
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|1:49
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|34-32
|1:18
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|Ven-Allen Lubin offensive rebound
|1:14
|+2
|Ven-Allen Lubin makes two point layup
|34-34
|1:14
|T.J. Bickerstaff shooting foul (Ven-Allen Lubin draws the foul)
|1:14
|+1
|Ven-Allen Lubin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-35
|0:56
|+2
|Devin McGlockton makes two point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|36-35
|0:26
|Dane Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|0:24
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|0:03
|Devin McGlockton misses two point jump shot
|0:01
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|19:48
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|19:23
|Marcus Hammond shooting foul
|19:23
|Prince Aligbe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:23
|+1
|Prince Aligbe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-35
|19:01
|Dane Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|18:59
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|18:37
|+2
|DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point jump shot
|39-35
|18:25
|Trey Wertz offensive foul
|18:25
|Trey Wertz turnover (offensive foul)
|18:14
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|41-35
|18:06
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|17:59
|DeMarr Langford Jr. personal foul
|17:57
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|Ven-Allen Lubin offensive rebound
|17:50
|Trey Wertz misses three point jump shot
|17:48
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|17:34
|+2
|DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point layup
|43-35
|17:21
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|17:12
|Trey Wertz personal foul
|17:00
|Jaeden Zackery misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|16:31
|Marcus Hammond misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|Marcus Hammond offensive rebound
|16:17
|Quinten Post personal foul
|16:14
|Makai Ashton-Langford blocks Marcus Hammond's three point jump shot
|16:12
|DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|16:08
|Dane Goodwin shooting foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|16:08
|+1
|DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-35
|16:08
|+1
|DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-35
|15:52
|Jaeden Zackery personal foul
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:40
|Trey Wertz misses two point jump shot
|15:38
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|15:23
|+2
|DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point layup (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|47-35
|14:59
|Ven-Allen Lubin turnover (Makai Ashton-Langford steals)
|14:55
|JJ Starling shooting foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|14:55
|+1
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-35
|14:55
|+1
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-35
|14:40
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Prince Aligbe defensive rebound
|14:31
|DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (Cormac Ryan steals)
|14:27
|Makai Ashton-Langford shooting foul
|14:27
|Cormac Ryan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:27
|+1
|Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-36
|14:09
|Quinten Post offensive foul
|14:09
|Quinten Post turnover (offensive foul)
|13:50
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Dane Goodwin assists)
|49-39
|13:31
|Mason Madsen turnover (Cormac Ryan steals)
|13:18
|Mason Madsen shooting foul (Dane Goodwin draws the foul)
|13:18
|Dane Goodwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:18
|Dane Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:18
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|13:00
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup (Devin McGlockton assists)
|51-39
|12:52
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Marcus Hammond assists)
|51-42
|12:35
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|12:19
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|51-45
|12:18
|T.J. Bickerstaff personal foul
|12:18
|+1
|Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-46
|12:18
|+1
|Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-47
|11:57
|+3
|Mason Madsen makes three point jump shot (T.J. Bickerstaff assists)
|54-47
|11:42
|Jaeden Zackery personal foul
|11:42
|TV timeout
|11:42
|+1
|Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-48
|11:42
|+1
|Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-49
|11:13
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|11:03
|DeMarr Langford Jr. shooting foul
|11:03
|+1
|Marcus Hammond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-50
|11:03
|+1
|Marcus Hammond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-51
|10:41
|Dane Goodwin shooting foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
|10:41
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-51
|10:41
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-51
|10:30
|+3
|Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Nate Laszewski assists)
|56-54
|10:14
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (JJ Starling steals)
|10:14
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Nate Laszewski assists)
|56-57
|9:48
|Quinten Post turnover (Dane Goodwin steals)
|9:36
|Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
|9:24
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|58-57
|8:57
|Nate Laszewski offensive foul
|8:57
|Nate Laszewski turnover (offensive foul)
|8:35
|Jaeden Zackery turnover
|8:21
|+2
|JJ Starling makes two point layup
|58-59
|7:57
|+2
|DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|60-59
|7:30
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|7:28
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|7:13
|+3
|Prince Aligbe makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|63-59
|6:50
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Nate Laszewski assists)
|63-62
|6:48
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|6:23
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|66-62
|6:05
|+2
|Marcus Hammond makes two point layup
|66-64
|5:46
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup
|68-64
|5:34
|Jaeden Zackery personal foul
|5:34
|+1
|Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-65
|5:34
|+1
|Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-66
|5:16
|Quinten Post misses two point jump shot
|5:14
|Quinten Post offensive rebound
|5:11
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup
|70-66
|4:57
|+2
|Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|70-68
|4:32
|+2
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point layup
|72-68
|4:16
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
|3:59
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point jump shot
|3:57
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|3:50
|Trey Wertz misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|Eagles defensive rebound
|3:47
|TV timeout
|3:26
|Quinten Post turnover (JJ Starling steals)
|3:23
|Mason Madsen shooting foul
|3:23
|JJ Starling misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:23
|+1
|JJ Starling makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-69
|3:02
|JJ Starling shooting foul
|3:02
|+1
|Jaeden Zackery makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-69
|3:02
|+1
|Jaeden Zackery makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-69
|2:46
|Jaeden Zackery shooting foul
|2:46
|+1
|Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-70
|2:46
|+1
|Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-71
|2:33
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup (Prince Aligbe assists)
|76-71
|2:33
|JJ Starling shooting foul
|2:33
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|77-71
|2:23
|Prince Aligbe personal foul
|2:23
|Cormac Ryan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:23
|+1
|Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-72
|1:56
|+3
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes three point jump shot
|80-72
|1:37
|DeMarr Langford Jr. personal foul
|1:37
|Marcus Hammond misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:37
|Marcus Hammond misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:37
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|1:37
|Cormac Ryan personal foul
|1:37
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-72
|1:37
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-72
|1:32
|Cormac Ryan turnover (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|1:08
|Nate Laszewski personal foul
|1:08
|+1
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|83-72
|1:08
|+1
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-72
|0:57
|JJ Starling misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|0:28
|Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|Matt Zona defensive rebound
|0:15
|Nate Laszewski turnover (T.J. Bickerstaff steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|72
|Field Goals
|29-51 (56.9%)
|23-53 (43.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-19 (57.9%)
|12-31 (38.7%)
|Free Throws
|15-17 (88.2%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|25
|Offensive
|4
|7
|Defensive
|25
|18
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|20
|13
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston College 9-11
|64.9 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Notre Dame 9-11
|69.8 PPG
|33.2 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Post F
|11.8 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|54.7 FG%
|
00
|. Laszewski F
|13.3 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|53.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Post F
|29 PTS
|14 REB
|0 AST
|N. Laszewski F
|29 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|56.9
|FG%
|43.4
|
|
|57.9
|3PT FG%
|38.7
|
|
|88.2
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Post
|29
|14
|0
|10/14
|4/5
|5/5
|3
|30
|0
|2
|4
|4
|10
|M. Ashton-Langford
|20
|2
|7
|6/14
|4/8
|4/4
|1
|35
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Langford Jr.
|10
|1
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|34
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|P. Aligbe
|5
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Zackery
|4
|4
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|5
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Laszewski
|29
|7
|3
|8/11
|7/9
|6/6
|3
|39
|0
|1
|2
|0
|7
|C. Ryan
|13
|3
|4
|4/10
|3/7
|2/4
|1
|29
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|D. Goodwin
|13
|5
|2
|5/13
|1/6
|2/4
|2
|37
|4
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Hammond
|7
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|2/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Starling
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Lubin
|7
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|T. Wertz
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Zona
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konieczny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|25
|13
|23/53
|12/31
|14/22
|14
|200
|10
|1
|12
|7
|18
