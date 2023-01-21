BELMONT
BRAD
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:53
|Derek Sabin personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|6:23
|+2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot
|67-69
|6:55
|+3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Ja'Shon Henry assists)
|65-69
|7:06
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|7:08
|Derek Sabin misses two point layup
|7:14
|Derek Sabin offensive rebound
|7:16
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point layup
|7:35
|+1
|Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-66
|7:35
|+1
|Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-65
|7:35
|Cade Tyson personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|7:35
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|7:37
|Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|Duke Deen turnover (bad pass) (Cade Tyson steals)
|7:52
|+1
|Michael Shanks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-64
|7:52
|Michael Shanks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:52
|TV timeout
|7:52
|Connor Hickman shooting foul (Michael Shanks draws the foul)
|8:07
|Zek Montgomery turnover (traveling)
|8:09
|Cade Tyson personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|8:21
|Frank Jakubicek turnover (lost ball) (Zek Montgomery steals)
|8:41
|+3
|Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists)
|64-64
|8:48
|+2
|Frank Jakubicek makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|64-61
|9:08
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot (Connor Hickman assists)
|62-61
|9:30
|+2
|Frank Jakubicek makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|62-59
|9:36
|Malevy Leons personal foul
|9:44
|+1
|Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-59
|9:44
|+1
|Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-58
|9:44
|Even Brauns shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|9:48
|Keishawn Davidson personal foul
|10:00
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point layup
|60-57
|10:10
|Duke Deen personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|10:17
|Duke Deen personal foul
|10:17
|Cade Tyson offensive rebound
|10:19
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|Cade Tyson defensive rebound
|10:28
|Malevy Leons misses two point jump shot
|10:47
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|10:49
|Zek Montgomery misses two point jump shot
|11:12
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|11:14
|Even Brauns misses two point hook shot
|11:20
|Even Brauns offensive rebound
|11:22
|Even Brauns misses two point layup
|11:35
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|11:37
|Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot
|11:59
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-57
|11:59
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-57
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:59
|Connor Hickman shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)
|12:01
|Connor Hickman personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)
|12:22
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|12:24
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|12:42
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|+1
|Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-57
|12:54
|Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)
|12:54
|+2
|Connor Hickman makes two point jump shot
|56-56
|13:07
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|13:09
|Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|13:26
|+2
|Ville Tahvanainen makes two point jump shot
|56-54
|13:40
|+3
|Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|56-52
|13:46
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point layup
|53-52
|13:53
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|13:55
|Malevy Leons misses two point layup
|14:22
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|14:24
|Ben Sheppard misses two point layup
|14:30
|Ja'Shon Henry turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)
|14:53
|+2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot
|53-50
|15:20
|Darius Hannah turnover
|15:27
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|15:29
|Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-50
|15:49
|Malevy Leons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:49
|Even Brauns shooting foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|15:59
|+2
|Even Brauns makes two point layup (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|51-49
|16:05
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup
|49-49
|16:09
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|16:11
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|16:34
|Braves defensive rebound
|16:36
|Ben Sheppard misses two point layup
|16:41
|Even Brauns defensive rebound
|16:43
|Zek Montgomery misses two point jump shot
|17:06
|+3
|Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot
|49-47
|17:24
|+2
|Ja'Shon Henry makes two point hook shot (Duke Deen assists)
|46-47
|17:44
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|17:46
|+3
|Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists)
|46-45
|17:57
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|17:59
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|+3
|Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|43-45
|18:18
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|18:20
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|18:28
|Duke Deen defensive rebound
|18:30
|Even Brauns misses two point layup
|18:46
|+3
|Malevy Leons makes three point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists)
|40-45
|19:03
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|19:05
|Keishawn Davidson misses two point layup
|19:17
|+1
|Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-42
|19:17
|+1
|Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-41
|19:17
|Cade Tyson shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|19:15
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|19:17
|Rienk Mast misses two point layup
|19:32
|+3
|Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists)
|40-40
|19:46
|Keishawn Davidson offensive rebound
|19:48
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|Zek Montgomery turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)
|0:16
|+2
|Frank Jakubicek makes two point layup
|37-40
|0:23
|Frank Jakubicek offensive rebound
|0:25
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|0:50
|+2
|Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup
|35-40
|1:11
|+2
|Ben Sheppard makes two point jump shot
|35-38
|1:15
|+2
|Zek Montgomery makes two point dunk
|33-38
|1:23
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (bad pass) (Zek Montgomery steals)
|1:28
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie offensive rebound
|1:30
|Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|1:30
|Rienk Mast turnover (lost ball)
|1:39
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|1:41
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point layup
|2:08
|+2
|Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup
|33-36
|2:33
|+1
|Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-34
|2:33
|+1
|Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-34
|2:33
|Duke Deen shooting foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)
|2:49
|+2
|Duke Deen makes two point jump shot
|31-34
|3:05
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-32
|3:05
|TV timeout
|3:05
|Connor Hickman shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|3:05
|+2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point layup
|30-32
|3:11
|Rienk Mast turnover (bad pass) (Drew Friberg steals)
|3:33
|+3
|Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|28-32
|3:53
|+3
|Zek Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Connor Hickman assists)
|25-32
|3:59
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|4:01
|Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|+3
|Rienk Mast makes three point jump shot (Zek Montgomery assists)
|25-29
|4:46
|+2
|Ben Sheppard makes two point jump shot
|25-26
|4:55
|Drew Friberg defensive rebound
|4:57
|Rienk Mast misses two point hook shot
|5:08
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|5:10
|Cade Tyson misses two point layup
|5:28
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup
|23-26
|5:30
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|5:32
|Rienk Mast misses two point layup
|5:46
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|5:48
|Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|+1
|Darius Hannah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-24
|6:00
|+1
|Darius Hannah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-23
|6:00
|Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
|6:18
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|6:20
|Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|Malevy Leons personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)
|6:55
|+1
|Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-22
|6:55
|Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:55
|TV timeout
|6:55
|Drew Friberg shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|7:19
|+3
|Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists)
|23-21
|7:37
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point layup
|20-21
|8:02
|+3
|Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|20-19
|8:16
|Bruins defensive rebound
|8:18
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (carrying)
|8:37
|Ja'Shon Henry turnover (bad pass) (Ben Sheppard steals)
|8:44
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|8:46
|Michael Shanks misses three point jump shot
|9:01
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound
|9:03
|Michael Shanks blocks Rienk Mast's two point layup
|9:13
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|9:15
|Malevy Leons blocks Frank Jakubicek's two point layup
|9:21
|Frank Jakubicek offensive rebound
|9:23
|Ja'Shon Henry blocks Frank Jakubicek's two point layup
|9:50
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot (Duke Deen assists)
|17-19
|9:55
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|9:57
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|10:05
|Cade Tyson defensive rebound
|10:07
|Rienk Mast misses two point hook shot
|10:23
|Braves 30 second timeout
|10:27
|+3
|Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Michael Shanks assists)
|17-17
|10:40
|Rienk Mast turnover (bad pass) (Cade Tyson steals)
|10:50
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup
|14-17
|11:03
|+1
|Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-17
|11:03
|Connor Hickman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:03
|Cade Tyson shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)
|11:14
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point layup
|12-16
|11:29
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|11:31
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|11:45
|+2
|Frank Jakubicek makes two point layup (Michael Shanks assists)
|10-16
|12:03
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|12:03
|+2
|Ville Tahvanainen makes two point layup
|8-16
|12:09
|Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|12:11
|Darius Hannah misses two point alley-oop dunk
|12:27
|EJ Bellinger turnover (bad pass)
|12:26
|EJ Bellinger defensive rebound
|12:28
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|12:43
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Malevy Leons personal foul
|13:06
|Drew Friberg defensive rebound
|13:08
|Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot
|13:28
|Derek Sabin turnover (traveling)
|13:38
|Cade Tyson defensive rebound
|13:40
|Darius Hannah misses two point hook shot
|13:57
|+3
|EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|8-14
|14:14
|Bruins offensive rebound
|14:16
|Malevy Leons blocks Keishawn Davidson's two point layup
|14:23
|Rienk Mast turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)
|14:29
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|14:31
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|14:38
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point layup
|14:47
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point dunk
|5-14
|14:52
|Ben Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Malevy Leons steals)
|15:17
|+2
|Ja'Shon Henry makes two point dunk (Rienk Mast assists)
|5-12
|15:37
|+3
|Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|5-10
|15:47
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot
|2-10
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|Frank Jakubicek personal foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|16:08
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|16:10
|Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot
|16:41
|Ja'Shon Henry turnover (out of bounds)
|16:45
|+2
|Frank Jakubicek makes two point jump shot
|2-8
|16:57
|Frank Jakubicek offensive rebound
|16:59
|Ja'Shon Henry blocks Frank Jakubicek's two point layup
|17:14
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Connor Hickman assists)
|0-8
|17:22
|Even Brauns personal foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|17:34
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|17:36
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|17:54
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot
|0-6
|18:14
|Even Brauns personal foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|18:14
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|18:16
|Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|Cade Tyson defensive rebound
|18:38
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|18:55
|Malevy Leons blocks Cade Tyson's two point layup
|19:06
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point layup
|0-4
|19:14
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|19:16
|Even Brauns misses two point hook shot
|19:46
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Connor Hickman assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Even Brauns vs. Malevy Leons (Braves gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Derek Sabin personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|5:53
|+ 2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot
|6:23
|+ 3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Ja'Shon Henry assists)
|6:55
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|7:06
|Derek Sabin misses two point layup
|7:08
|Derek Sabin offensive rebound
|7:14
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point layup
|7:16
|+ 1
|Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:35
|+ 1
|Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:35
|Cade Tyson personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|7:35
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|7:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|69
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|26-48 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|32
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|14
|24
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|14
|11
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|14
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Tyson
|15
|5
|0
|5/10
|3/4
|2/2
|4
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|B. Sheppard
|15
|5
|3
|5/12
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. Friberg
|12
|2
|0
|4/8
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Davidson
|7
|1
|6
|3/7
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Brauns
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Tyson
|15
|5
|0
|5/10
|3/4
|2/2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|B. Sheppard
|15
|5
|3
|5/12
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. Friberg
|12
|2
|0
|4/8
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Davidson
|7
|1
|6
|3/7
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Brauns
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Jakubicek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Bellinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gillespie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shanks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sabin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Robbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Vanderjagt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Braccia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dykstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|22
|14
|25/59
|11/24
|6/7
|14
|0
|7
|1
|6
|8
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Mast
|23
|10
|2
|9/17
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|4
|4
|6
|M. Leons
|8
|7
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|-
|1
|3
|0
|2
|5
|C. Hickman
|7
|2
|4
|2/3
|1/2
|2/3
|4
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Hannah
|6
|7
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|D. Deen
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Mast
|23
|10
|2
|9/17
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|6
|M. Leons
|8
|7
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|5
|C. Hickman
|7
|2
|4
|2/3
|1/2
|2/3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Hannah
|6
|7
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|D. Deen
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Tahvanainen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Montgomery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hardtke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hennessy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Weathers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Agiste
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Biliew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jonovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Linke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|31
|11
|26/48
|5/12
|12/15
|10
|0
|3
|5
|11
|7
|24
-
NIU
EMU82
60
2nd 2:59
-
21BAY
OKLA43
45
2nd 7:42 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST51
61
2nd 5:32
-
BELM
BRAD67
69
2nd 5:53
-
CLMB
BRWN70
85
2nd 4:19
-
COLST
WYO45
45
2nd 6:12 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU46
58
2nd 6:35
-
DRKE
EVAN89
58
2nd 3:55
-
EKY
PEAY69
59
2nd 1:14
-
EWU
NAU69
66
2nd 4:45
-
FIU
UTSA67
58
2nd 3:33
-
HAW
UCRV63
52
2nd 6:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 8:32 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG39
44
2nd 7:27
-
MORG
HOW38
52
2nd 15:54
-
NTEX
UAB56
46
2nd 7:27
-
STBN
LCHI49
58
2nd 3:59
-
9TENN
LSU67
46
2nd 6:58 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON59
52
2nd 5:08
-
UMES
SCST30
35
1st 0.0
-
NORF
COPP53
29
2nd 17:45
-
EIU
UTM47
52
2nd 16:00
-
MORE
LIND47
33
2nd 16:36
-
NICH
MCNS44
32
2nd 17:38
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR29
39
2nd 19:52
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY25
25
1st 2:54
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT40
22
1st 1:06 ESP+
-
NCST
UNC25
28
1st 3:49 ACCN
-
NWST
UNO11
16
1st 12:17
-
UL
TXST26
21
1st 48.0
-
CAMP
CHSO6
7
1st 16:51
-
UTRGV
SHOU10
9
1st 14:53
-
FAMU
ALCN0
0131 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
TNTC
SEMO0
0146 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
4ALA
MIZZ0
0162 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
CP
UCD0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
INST
MURR0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
NKY0
0131.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PEP
PORT0
0163.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
SJSU
UTST0
0139 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SUU
SEA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
7TEX
WVU0
0147 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPN
-
TXSO
AAMU0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UNLV
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
19CLEM0
0140 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
PVAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
SOU
UAPB0
0145 O/U
+7
6:30pm
-
APP
ODU0
0131 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GRAM
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
KENN
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LAF
LEH0
0133.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
RMU
GB0
0133.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
LAM0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VALP
ILST0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
YSU
MIL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
BYU
SF0
0144 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IDHO
NCO0
0153 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PRST
IDST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SACL
SMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TUL
TLSA0
0158.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
UTVA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WASH
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
NALAB0
0156.5 O/U
-6
8:15pm
-
FLA
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm SECN
-
24FAU
UTEP0
0133.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
MONT0
0134 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
NMST
UTU0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSB0
0119 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
CSUF
CSN0
0128 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
6GONZ
UOP0
0158 O/U
+18
10:00pm ROOT
-
SDSU
AF0
0130 O/U
+9
10:00pm CBSSN
-
TRLST
CABP0
0132 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
USC
ASU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
ORE
STAN0
0138 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm FS1
-
18COC
NE87
61
Final
-
SYR
GT80
63
Final ESP+
-
DET
IUPU89
77
Final
-
GMU
URI79
72
Final
-
GTWN
8XAV82
95
Final FS1
-
17MIA
DUKE66
68
Final ESPN
-
MISS
25ARK57
69
Final ESP2
-
UCF
USF72
85
Final ESPU
-
DAY
GW69
76
Final USA
-
CIT
VMI60
52
Final
-
L-MD
BU53
66
Final
-
UNCW
STON62
51
Final
-
NH
UMBC69
80
Final
-
14TCU
2KAN83
60
Final CBS
-
MASS
JOES68
74
Final
-
VAN
UGA85
82
Final SECN
-
NAVY
ARMY77
71
Final CBSSN
-
AMER
COLG61
62
Final
-
BC
ND84
72
Final ESP+
-
CMU
OHIO68
96
Final
-
COR
HARV89
95
Final
-
DART
PRIN90
93
Final/OT
-
DEL
DREX74
77
Final/OT
-
DEP
22PROV64
75
Final FS1
-
FOR
DUQ65
58
Final
-
GWEB
WINT63
61
Final
-
HIPT
RAD80
95
Final
-
HC
BUCK80
73
Final
-
IOWA
OSU77
93
Final FOX
-
12ISU
OKST59
61
Final ESP+
-
JVST
STET81
87
Final
-
LIB
UNF73
62
Final
-
LON
PRES58
56
Final
-
NCAT
W&M90
86
Final
-
NEOM
SDAK68
84
Final
-
UNI
UIC78
72
Final
-
ORU
UND84
72
Final
-
QUEEN
JU70
77
Final
-
USA
CCAR81
85
Final/OT
-
SIU
MOSU61
57
Final
-
TA&M
UK67
76
Final ESPN
-
TTU
13KSU58
68
Final ESP2
-
5UCLA
11ARIZ52
58
Final ABC
-
UMKC
NDST75
73
Final
-
SCUP
UNCA58
64
Final
-
10UVA
WAKE76
67
Final ESPU
-
NEB
PSU65
76
Final BTN
-
AKR
WMU63
55
Final
-
HAMP
MONM83
66
Final
-
LAS
STL71
84
Final USA
-
DU
SDST61
76
Final
-
ETSU
CHAT78
62
Final
-
FSU
PITT71
64
Final ACCN
-
GAST
GASO52
58
Final
-
JMAD
USM70
83
Final ESP+
-
MRSH
ARST87
78
Final/OT
-
STTHMN
WIU56
60
Final
-
16AUB
SC81
66
Final SECN
-
WISC
NW0
0
PPD BTN