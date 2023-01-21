BELMONT
BRAD

2nd Half
BELM
Bruins
30
BRAD
Braves
29

Time Team Play Score
5:53   Derek Sabin personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
6:23 +2 Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot 67-69
6:55 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Ja'Shon Henry assists) 65-69
7:06   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
7:08   Derek Sabin misses two point layup  
7:14   Derek Sabin offensive rebound  
7:16   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point layup  
7:35 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-66
7:35 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 65-65
7:35   Cade Tyson personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
7:35   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
7:37   Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot  
7:43   Duke Deen turnover (bad pass) (Cade Tyson steals)  
7:52 +1 Michael Shanks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-64
7:52   Michael Shanks misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:52   TV timeout  
7:52   Connor Hickman shooting foul (Michael Shanks draws the foul)  
8:07   Zek Montgomery turnover (traveling)  
8:09   Cade Tyson personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
8:21   Frank Jakubicek turnover (lost ball) (Zek Montgomery steals)  
8:41 +3 Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists) 64-64
8:48 +2 Frank Jakubicek makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists) 64-61
9:08 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot (Connor Hickman assists) 62-61
9:30 +2 Frank Jakubicek makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists) 62-59
9:36   Malevy Leons personal foul  
9:44 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-59
9:44 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-58
9:44   Even Brauns shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
9:48   Keishawn Davidson personal foul  
10:00 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point layup 60-57
10:10   Duke Deen personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
10:17   Duke Deen personal foul  
10:17   Cade Tyson offensive rebound  
10:19   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Cade Tyson defensive rebound  
10:28   Malevy Leons misses two point jump shot  
10:47   Malevy Leons offensive rebound  
10:49   Zek Montgomery misses two point jump shot  
11:12   Zek Montgomery defensive rebound  
11:14   Even Brauns misses two point hook shot  
11:20   Even Brauns offensive rebound  
11:22   Even Brauns misses two point layup  
11:35   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
11:37   Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot  
11:59 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-57
11:59 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-57
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59   Connor Hickman shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)  
12:01   Connor Hickman personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)  
12:22   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
12:24   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
12:42   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
12:54 +1 Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 56-57
12:54   Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)  
12:54 +2 Connor Hickman makes two point jump shot 56-56
13:07   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
13:09   Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
13:26 +2 Ville Tahvanainen makes two point jump shot 56-54
13:40 +3 Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 56-52
13:46 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point layup 53-52
13:53   Malevy Leons offensive rebound  
13:55   Malevy Leons misses two point layup  
14:22   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
14:24   Ben Sheppard misses two point layup  
14:30   Ja'Shon Henry turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)  
14:53 +2 Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot 53-50
15:20   Darius Hannah turnover  
15:27   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
15:29   Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
15:49 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-50
15:49   Malevy Leons misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:49   TV timeout  
15:49   Even Brauns shooting foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
15:59 +2 Even Brauns makes two point layup (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 51-49
16:05 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup 49-49
16:09   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
16:11   Duke Deen misses two point jump shot  
16:34   Braves defensive rebound  
16:36   Ben Sheppard misses two point layup  
16:41   Even Brauns defensive rebound  
16:43   Zek Montgomery misses two point jump shot  
17:06 +3 Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot 49-47
17:24 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point hook shot (Duke Deen assists) 46-47
17:44   Bruins 30 second timeout  
17:46 +3 Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists) 46-45
17:57   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
17:59   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
18:13 +3 Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 43-45
18:18   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
18:20   Duke Deen misses two point jump shot  
18:28   Duke Deen defensive rebound  
18:30   Even Brauns misses two point layup  
18:46 +3 Malevy Leons makes three point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists) 40-45
19:03   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
19:05   Keishawn Davidson misses two point layup  
19:17 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-42
19:17 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-41
19:17   Cade Tyson shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
19:15   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
19:17   Rienk Mast misses two point layup  
19:32 +3 Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists) 40-40
19:46   Keishawn Davidson offensive rebound  
19:48   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
BELM
Bruins
37
BRAD
Braves
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Zek Montgomery turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)  
0:16 +2 Frank Jakubicek makes two point layup 37-40
0:23   Frank Jakubicek offensive rebound  
0:25   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
0:50 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup 35-40
1:11 +2 Ben Sheppard makes two point jump shot 35-38
1:15 +2 Zek Montgomery makes two point dunk 33-38
1:23   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (bad pass) (Zek Montgomery steals)  
1:28   Ja'Kobi Gillespie offensive rebound  
1:30   Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
1:30   Rienk Mast turnover (lost ball)  
1:39   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
1:41   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point layup  
2:08 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup 33-36
2:33 +1 Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-34
2:33 +1 Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-34
2:33   Duke Deen shooting foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)  
2:49 +2 Duke Deen makes two point jump shot 31-34
3:05 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-32
3:05   TV timeout  
3:05   Connor Hickman shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
3:05 +2 Keishawn Davidson makes two point layup 30-32
3:11   Rienk Mast turnover (bad pass) (Drew Friberg steals)  
3:33 +3 Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 28-32
3:53 +3 Zek Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Connor Hickman assists) 25-32
3:59   Connor Hickman defensive rebound  
4:01   Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot  
4:28 +3 Rienk Mast makes three point jump shot (Zek Montgomery assists) 25-29
4:46 +2 Ben Sheppard makes two point jump shot 25-26
4:55   Drew Friberg defensive rebound  
4:57   Rienk Mast misses two point hook shot  
5:08   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
5:10   Cade Tyson misses two point layup  
5:28 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup 23-26
5:30   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
5:32   Rienk Mast misses two point layup  
5:46   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
5:48   Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
6:00 +1 Darius Hannah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-24
6:00 +1 Darius Hannah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-23
6:00   Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
6:18   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
6:20   Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot  
6:40   Malevy Leons personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)  
6:55 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-22
6:55   Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:55   TV timeout  
6:55   Drew Friberg shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
7:19 +3 Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists) 23-21
7:37 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup 20-21
8:02 +3 Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 20-19
8:16   Bruins defensive rebound  
8:18   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
8:31   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (carrying)  
8:37   Ja'Shon Henry turnover (bad pass) (Ben Sheppard steals)  
8:44   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
8:46   Michael Shanks misses three point jump shot  
9:01   Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound  
9:03   Michael Shanks blocks Rienk Mast's two point layup  
9:13   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
9:15   Malevy Leons blocks Frank Jakubicek's two point layup  
9:21   Frank Jakubicek offensive rebound  
9:23   Ja'Shon Henry blocks Frank Jakubicek's two point layup  
9:50 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot (Duke Deen assists) 17-19
9:55   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
9:57   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point jump shot  
10:05   Cade Tyson defensive rebound  
10:07   Rienk Mast misses two point hook shot  
10:23   Braves 30 second timeout  
10:27 +3 Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Michael Shanks assists) 17-17
10:40   Rienk Mast turnover (bad pass) (Cade Tyson steals)  
10:50 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup 14-17
11:03 +1 Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-17
11:03   Connor Hickman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:03   Cade Tyson shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)  
11:14 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point layup 12-16
11:29   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
11:31   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
11:45 +2 Frank Jakubicek makes two point layup (Michael Shanks assists) 10-16
12:03   Bruins 30 second timeout  
12:03 +2 Ville Tahvanainen makes two point layup 8-16
12:09   Darius Hannah offensive rebound  
12:11   Darius Hannah misses two point alley-oop dunk  
12:27   EJ Bellinger turnover (bad pass)  
12:26   EJ Bellinger defensive rebound  
12:28   Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot  
12:41   Connor Hickman defensive rebound  
12:43   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
13:07   Malevy Leons personal foul  
13:06   Drew Friberg defensive rebound  
13:08   Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot  
13:28   Derek Sabin turnover (traveling)  
13:38   Cade Tyson defensive rebound  
13:40   Darius Hannah misses two point hook shot  
13:57 +3 EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 8-14
14:14   Bruins offensive rebound  
14:16   Malevy Leons blocks Keishawn Davidson's two point layup  
14:23   Rienk Mast turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)  
14:29   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
14:31   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
14:36   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
14:38   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point layup  
14:47 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point dunk 5-14
14:52   Ben Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Malevy Leons steals)  
15:17 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point dunk (Rienk Mast assists) 5-12
15:37 +3 Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 5-10
15:47 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot 2-10
16:00   TV timeout  
16:00   Frank Jakubicek personal foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
16:08   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
16:10   Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot  
16:41   Ja'Shon Henry turnover (out of bounds)  
16:45 +2 Frank Jakubicek makes two point jump shot 2-8
16:57   Frank Jakubicek offensive rebound  
16:59   Ja'Shon Henry blocks Frank Jakubicek's two point layup  
17:14 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Connor Hickman assists) 0-8
17:22   Even Brauns personal foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
17:34   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
17:36   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
17:54 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot 0-6
18:14   Even Brauns personal foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
18:14   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
18:16   Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
18:36   Cade Tyson defensive rebound  
18:38   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
18:53   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
18:55   Malevy Leons blocks Cade Tyson's two point layup  
19:06 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup 0-4
19:14   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
19:16   Even Brauns misses two point hook shot  
19:46 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Connor Hickman assists) 0-2
20:00   Even Brauns vs. Malevy Leons (Braves gains possession)  
Points 67 69
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 26-48 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 32
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 14 24
Team 2 1
Assists 14 11
Steals 7 3
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 6 11
Fouls 14 10
Technicals 0 0
Belmont
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Tyson 15 5 0 5/10 3/4 2/2 4 - 2 0 0 1 4
B. Sheppard 15 5 3 5/12 3/8 2/2 2 - 1 0 1 0 5
D. Friberg 12 2 0 4/8 4/8 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 2
K. Davidson 7 1 6 3/7 0/1 1/1 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
E. Brauns 2 2 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 4 - 0 0 0 1 1
Total 67 22 14 25/59 11/24 6/7 14 0 7 1 6 8 14
Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Mast 23 10 2 9/17 1/3 4/4 0 - 0 0 4 4 6
M. Leons 8 7 0 3/5 1/1 1/2 3 - 1 3 0 2 5
C. Hickman 7 2 4 2/3 1/2 2/3 4 - 0 0 0 0 2
D. Hannah 6 7 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 1 6
D. Deen 2 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 3 - 0 0 1 0 1
Total 69 31 11 26/48 5/12 12/15 10 0 3 5 11 7 24
