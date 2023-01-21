No. 18 Charleston wins 20 straight, beats Northeastern 87-61
BOSTON (AP) This might not be the best time for No. 18 Charleston to be taking a week off.
Sure, the Cougars could use the rest after playing four games in eight days. The players need to catch up on missed classes. And coach Pat Kelsey wouldn't mind seeing some of his recruits play - or his own kids.
But after winning 20 straight games - the longest winning streak in the nation - it might be better to just keep playing.
''I think we're up to 20 now, but it's always the next game,'' said guard Pat Robinson III, who came off the bench Saturday to score 14 points and helped lead the Cougars to an 87-61 victory over Northeastern.
''Two or three months, we've got the winning streak,'' he said. ''But it can be gone in a day - or in a few hours. So we really try to just be about the next thing, keep stacking wins on top of wins and just don't be complacent.''
Ben Burnham scored 15 points off the bench for Charleston, which held Northeastern scoreless for more than four minutes late in the first half while turning a two-point deficit into a 36-21 edge. The Cougars (21-1, 9-0 Colonial Athletic Association) have not lost since the second game of the season, to then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 11, climbing to their highest ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 since 1999.
''It's awesome for our program. It's awesome for our institution. It's awesome for our city. Awesome for recruiting. But we have a really mature team that doesn't get caught up in it,'' Kelsey said. ''They just stay very even keel. And that's what we'll continue.''
Chris Doherty had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Jared Turner also scored 11 for Northeastern (8-11, 4-4). The Huskies haven't beaten a Top 25 team since 2015.
Charleston opened an early 10-point lead before Northeastern cut it to 21-18 on Doherty's layup with about eight minutes left in in the first half. It was 24-22 when the Cougars ran off the next 13 points - getting three baskets inside by Robinson before back-to-back 3-pointers from fellow reserves Burnham and Raekwon Horton.
The Charleston backups outscored Northeastern's 23-3 in the first half, and 47-30 overall.
''Guys off the bench, I thought, gave us a huge boost,'' Kelsey said. ''I just think they really raised the level of play when they came in. We made a big burst in the first half. Those guys came in and just played with crazy energy.''
It was 48-32 early in the second when Charleston ran off 11 of the next 13 points to make it a 25-point game. The Cougars led by as many as 33 points, 87-54.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Cougars are the only ranked CAA team and have a chance to pile up wins in the conference as they eye the postseason.
BIG PICTURE
The game was just the third time Northeastern has hosted an AP Top 25 team at Matthews Arena, which was built in 1910 and was the original home of the Boston Bruins and New England Whalers. Top-ranked Michigan State visited in 2015 and No. 20 Duke played here in 1995.
UP NEXT
Charleston: Will go for win No. 21 in a row at home next Saturday against second-place Hofstra (13-8, 6-2).
Northeastern: Visits Towson on Thursday.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Ante Brzovic vs. Chris Doherty (Cougars gains possession)
|19:48
|+2
|Reyne Smith makes two point layup (Ante Brzovic assists)
|2-0
|19:24
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:12
|+3
|Ante Brzovic makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|5-2
|18:54
|Joe Pridgen misses two point layup
|18:52
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|18:50
|Chris Doherty misses two point dunk
|18:48
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|18:45
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup
|5-4
|18:36
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|Cougars offensive rebound
|18:33
|Joe Pridgen personal foul
|18:25
|Reyne Smith misses two point layup
|18:23
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|18:08
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|18:06
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|17:58
|+3
|Ryan Larson makes three point jump shot
|8-4
|17:33
|+3
|Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|8-7
|17:20
|+2
|Ryan Larson makes two point jump shot
|10-7
|17:04
|Joe Pridgen turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Larson steals)
|17:00
|+2
|Ryan Larson makes two point layup
|12-7
|16:42
|Chris Doherty misses two point layup
|16:40
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|16:39
|Ante Brzovic shooting foul (Chris Doherty draws the foul)
|16:39
|Chris Doherty misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:39
|+1
|Chris Doherty makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-8
|16:23
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|Ryan Larson offensive rebound
|16:17
|+2
|Babacar Faye makes two point dunk (Ryan Larson assists)
|14-8
|15:52
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|15:50
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|15:46
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|Ryan Larson defensive rebound
|15:40
|Dalton Bolon turnover (lost ball)
|15:40
|TV timeout
|15:23
|Glen McClintock misses two point layup
|15:21
|Cougars defensive rebound
|15:21
|Chris Doherty personal foul
|15:02
|+2
|Ben Burnham makes two point dunk (Pat Robinson III assists)
|16-8
|15:02
|Joe Pridgen shooting foul (Ben Burnham draws the foul)
|15:02
|Ben Burnham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:02
|Raekwon Horton offensive rebound
|14:49
|Pat Robinson III misses two point layup
|14:47
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|14:42
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Larson steals)
|14:38
|+2
|Ryan Larson makes two point jump shot
|18-8
|14:17
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|14:12
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|14:10
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|13:53
|Raekwon Horton misses two point layup
|13:51
|Raekwon Horton offensive rebound
|13:46
|Raekwon Horton misses two point layup
|13:44
|Babacar Faye offensive rebound
|13:35
|Babacar Faye misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|Huskies defensive rebound
|13:14
|Ben Burnham personal foul
|13:08
|Ben Burnham blocks Harold Woods's two point layup
|13:06
|Pat Robinson III defensive rebound
|12:54
|Pat Robinson III misses two point jump shot
|12:52
|Harold Woods defensive rebound
|12:48
|+3
|Rashad King makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|18-11
|12:35
|+3
|Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Raekwon Horton assists)
|21-11
|12:09
|Jaylon Scott shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|12:09
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-12
|12:09
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-13
|11:55
|Ante Brzovic misses two point layup
|11:53
|Masai Troutman defensive rebound
|11:32
|Chris Doherty turnover (traveling)
|11:32
|TV timeout
|11:15
|Reyne Smith turnover (bad pass) (Joe Pridgen steals)
|10:57
|+3
|Joe Pridgen makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|21-16
|10:40
|Ante Brzovic misses two point layup
|10:38
|Masai Troutman defensive rebound
|10:26
|Masai Troutman turnover (out of bounds)
|10:13
|Dalton Bolon misses two point layup
|10:11
|Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|9:58
|Joe Pridgen misses two point jump shot
|9:56
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|9:49
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|9:47
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|9:30
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|9:28
|Dalton Bolon defensive rebound
|9:17
|Ryan Larson turnover (lost ball) (Rashad King steals)
|9:02
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|9:00
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|8:49
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|Ante Brzovic offensive rebound
|8:48
|Ante Brzovic turnover (bad pass)
|8:37
|Rashad King misses two point jump shot
|8:35
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|8:33
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup
|21-18
|8:25
|Ante Brzovic misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|8:14
|Rashad King offensive foul
|8:14
|Rashad King turnover (offensive foul)
|7:48
|Ben Burnham misses two point layup
|7:46
|Babacar Faye offensive rebound
|7:44
|Chris Doherty shooting foul (Babacar Faye draws the foul)
|7:44
|TV timeout
|7:44
|+1
|Babacar Faye makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-18
|7:44
|+1
|Babacar Faye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-18
|7:15
|+3
|Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Alexander Nwagha assists)
|23-21
|6:55
|Jaylon Scott turnover (bad pass) (Jared Turner steals)
|6:45
|Jared Turner misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|Reyne Smith defensive rebound
|6:35
|Masai Troutman shooting foul (Jaylon Scott draws the foul)
|6:35
|+1
|Jaylon Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-21
|6:35
|Jaylon Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:35
|Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|6:07
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|6:05
|Pat Robinson III defensive rebound
|6:00
|+2
|Pat Robinson III makes two point layup
|26-21
|5:38
|Masai Troutman misses three point jump shot
|5:36
|Pat Robinson III defensive rebound
|5:27
|+2
|Pat Robinson III makes two point layup
|28-21
|5:05
|Coleman Stucke turnover (bad pass)
|4:53
|+2
|Pat Robinson III makes two point layup
|30-21
|4:25
|Coleman Stucke turnover (lost ball) (Raekwon Horton steals)
|4:17
|+3
|Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|33-21
|4:14
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|4:05
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|4:03
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|3:54
|Babacar Faye turnover (traveling)
|3:37
|Joe Pridgen turnover (bad pass)
|3:23
|+3
|Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Ben Burnham assists)
|36-21
|2:57
|+3
|Joe Pridgen makes three point jump shot (Chase Cormier assists)
|36-24
|2:43
|Raekwon Horton misses two point layup
|2:41
|Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|2:33
|Joe Pridgen misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|Cougars defensive rebound
|2:12
|Pat Robinson III misses two point jump shot
|2:10
|Pat Robinson III offensive rebound
|2:09
|Chris Doherty personal foul
|2:09
|+1
|Pat Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-24
|2:09
|+1
|Pat Robinson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-24
|1:53
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|Dalton Bolon defensive rebound
|1:37
|+2
|Dalton Bolon makes two point layup
|40-24
|1:24
|Joe Pridgen misses two point jump shot
|1:22
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|1:11
|Dalton Bolon turnover (lost ball) (Harold Woods steals)
|1:09
|Dalton Bolon personal foul
|0:48
|Joe Pridgen misses two point layup
|0:46
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|0:38
|+2
|Jaylon Scott makes two point layup
|42-24
|0:08
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
|42-26
|0:02
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Huskies defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:38
|Rashad King shooting foul (Jaylon Scott draws the foul)
|19:38
|Jaylon Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:38
|+1
|Jaylon Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-26
|19:25
|Coleman Stucke turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Larson steals)
|19:21
|Ryan Larson turnover (bad pass)
|19:02
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup
|43-28
|18:42
|Dalton Bolon misses two point layup
|18:40
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|18:29
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|18:27
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|18:17
|Ante Brzovic personal foul
|18:09
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Rashad King assists)
|43-30
|17:51
|Ante Brzovic misses two point jump shot
|17:49
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|17:44
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|17:34
|+2
|Ante Brzovic makes two point layup
|45-30
|17:24
|Rashad King misses two point jump shot
|17:22
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|17:16
|+3
|Ryan Larson makes three point jump shot
|48-30
|16:53
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point jump shot (Joe Pridgen assists)
|48-32
|16:42
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|16:32
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|Ryan Larson defensive rebound
|16:25
|+3
|Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|51-32
|16:01
|Chris Doherty turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Scott steals)
|15:52
|Jaylon Scott turnover (bad pass)
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:38
|Masai Troutman turnover (lost ball) (Pat Robinson III steals)
|15:24
|Jahmyl Telfort blocks Pat Robinson III's two point layup
|15:22
|Chase Cormier defensive rebound
|15:17
|Joe Pridgen turnover (lost ball) (Raekwon Horton steals)
|15:10
|Raekwon Horton misses two point layup
|15:08
|Masai Troutman defensive rebound
|15:01
|Chase Cormier turnover (bad pass) (Raekwon Horton steals)
|14:53
|+2
|Raekwon Horton makes two point layup
|53-32
|14:36
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|14:34
|Raekwon Horton defensive rebound
|14:28
|+2
|Babacar Faye makes two point layup (Raekwon Horton assists)
|55-32
|14:01
|+2
|Alexander Nwagha makes two point layup (Joe Pridgen assists)
|55-34
|13:52
|+2
|Ben Burnham makes two point jump shot
|57-34
|13:41
|Chase Cormier misses two point jump shot
|13:39
|Alexander Nwagha offensive rebound
|13:33
|Joe Pridgen misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|Jahmyl Telfort offensive rebound
|13:25
|Jared Turner misses three point jump shot
|13:23
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|13:20
|Babacar Faye turnover (traveling)
|13:15
|Glen McClintock misses two point jump shot
|13:13
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|12:43
|+2
|Raekwon Horton makes two point layup
|59-34
|12:43
|Masai Troutman shooting foul (Raekwon Horton draws the foul)
|12:43
|Raekwon Horton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:43
|Harold Woods defensive rebound
|12:28
|Chris Doherty misses two point layup
|12:26
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|12:01
|Chris Doherty blocks Jaylon Scott's two point layup
|11:59
|Jaylon Scott offensive rebound
|11:56
|Ben Burnham misses three point jump shot
|11:54
|Jared Turner defensive rebound
|11:47
|+3
|Jared Turner makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
|59-37
|11:34
|Raekwon Horton misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|Huskies defensive rebound
|11:31
|TV timeout
|11:22
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Reyne Smith steals)
|11:17
|Reyne Smith misses two point layup
|11:15
|Jaylon Scott offensive rebound
|11:12
|+2
|Jaylon Scott makes two point layup
|61-37
|11:01
|Chris Doherty turnover (lost ball) (Charles Lampten steals)
|10:56
|Charles Lampten turnover (bad pass)
|10:43
|Charles Lampten personal foul
|10:35
|Masai Troutman misses two point jump shot
|10:33
|Huskies offensive rebound
|10:28
|Dalton Bolon personal foul
|10:21
|Glen McClintock misses two point jump shot
|10:19
|Dalton Bolon defensive rebound
|10:11
|Harold Woods blocks Dalton Bolon's two point layup
|10:09
|Dalton Bolon offensive rebound
|10:07
|Dalton Bolon turnover (lost ball) (Harold Woods steals)
|9:52
|+2
|Harold Woods makes two point layup (Chris Doherty assists)
|61-39
|9:39
|+2
|Charles Lampten makes two point layup (Reyne Smith assists)
|63-39
|9:29
|Dalton Bolon personal foul
|9:23
|Masai Troutman misses two point layup
|9:21
|Masai Troutman offensive rebound
|9:17
|+2
|Masai Troutman makes two point layup
|63-41
|9:08
|+2
|Pat Robinson III makes two point layup
|65-41
|8:49
|+2
|Masai Troutman makes two point layup
|65-43
|8:38
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|Ante Brzovic offensive rebound
|8:33
|+2
|Ante Brzovic makes two point layup
|67-43
|8:16
|Harold Woods turnover (bad pass) (Reyne Smith steals)
|8:11
|Harold Woods blocks Dalton Bolon's two point layup
|8:09
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|8:04
|Jared Turner turnover (bad pass)
|7:52
|Jared Turner shooting foul (Ben Burnham draws the foul)
|7:52
|TV timeout
|7:52
|+1
|Ben Burnham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-43
|7:52
|+1
|Ben Burnham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-43
|7:38
|Ryan Larson personal foul
|7:32
|Chase Cormier misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|Ryan Larson defensive rebound
|7:24
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|Collin Metcalf defensive rebound
|7:15
|Chase Cormier misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Reyne Smith defensive rebound
|7:09
|Ben Burnham turnover (traveling)
|6:52
|Jaylon Scott blocks Masai Troutman's two point layup
|6:50
|Huskies offensive rebound
|6:47
|Jared Turner misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Ben Burnham defensive rebound
|6:38
|Babacar Faye misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|Raekwon Horton offensive rebound
|6:29
|+3
|Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Raekwon Horton assists)
|72-43
|6:14
|Harold Woods misses two point layup
|6:12
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|6:02
|Ben Burnham misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|Jared Turner defensive rebound
|5:36
|Masai Troutman misses two point jump shot
|5:34
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|5:29
|+3
|Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Scott assists)
|75-43
|5:26
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|5:26
|TV timeout
|5:04
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point jump shot
|75-45
|4:56
|Collin Metcalf blocks Pat Robinson III's two point layup
|4:54
|Jared Turner defensive rebound
|4:46
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|4:44
|Ben Burnham defensive rebound
|4:42
|Ben Burnham turnover (lost ball) (Jared Turner steals)
|4:34
|+3
|Jared Turner makes three point jump shot (To Randriasalama assists)
|75-48
|4:33
|Jahmyl Telfort personal foul
|4:08
|Masai Troutman shooting foul (Babacar Faye draws the foul)
|4:08
|Babacar Faye misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:08
|+1
|Babacar Faye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-48
|3:54
|Masai Troutman misses two point layup
|3:52
|Collin Metcalf offensive rebound
|3:50
|Collin Metcalf misses two point layup
|3:48
|Collin Metcalf offensive rebound
|3:46
|+2
|Masai Troutman makes two point layup
|76-50
|3:34
|+2
|Jaylon Scott makes two point layup
|78-50
|3:16
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point jump shot
|78-52
|2:55
|+2
|Pat Robinson III makes two point layup (Ben Burnham assists)
|80-52
|2:40
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point jump shot
|80-54
|2:31
|Collin Metcalf shooting foul (Jaylon Scott draws the foul)
|2:31
|TV timeout
|2:31
|+1
|Jaylon Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-54
|2:31
|Jaylon Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:31
|Jaylon Scott offensive rebound
|2:11
|+2
|Dalton Bolon makes two point jump shot
|83-54
|2:06
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|1:52
|To Randriasalama misses three point jump shot
|1:50
|Pat Robinson III defensive rebound
|1:45
|+2
|Babacar Faye makes two point layup (Pat Robinson III assists)
|85-54
|1:31
|Charles Lampten blocks Rashad King's two point layup
|1:29
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|1:24
|Pat Robinson III misses two point layup
|1:22
|Cougars offensive rebound
|1:21
|Collin Metcalf blocks Pat Robinson III's two point layup
|1:19
|Pat Robinson III offensive rebound
|1:16
|+2
|Pat Robinson III makes two point layup
|87-54
|1:09
|+3
|Jared Turner makes three point jump shot (Rashad King assists)
|87-57
|0:49
|Dylan Ritter misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|Harold Woods defensive rebound
|0:41
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point dunk (Harold Woods assists)
|87-59
|0:21
|Jack Miller misses three point jump shot
|0:19
|Collin Metcalf defensive rebound
|0:12
|+2
|Jared Turner makes two point jump shot
|87-61
|0:00
|End of period
|+ 2
|Jared Turner makes two point jump shot
|0:12
|Collin Metcalf defensive rebound
|0:19
|Jack Miller misses three point jump shot
|0:21
|+ 2
|Rashad King makes two point dunk (Harold Woods assists)
|0:41
|Harold Woods defensive rebound
|0:47
|Dylan Ritter misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|+ 3
|Jared Turner makes three point jump shot (Rashad King assists)
|1:09
|+ 2
|Pat Robinson III makes two point layup
|1:16
|Pat Robinson III offensive rebound
|1:19
|Collin Metcalf blocks Pat Robinson III's two point layup
|1:21
|Cougars offensive rebound
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|61
|Field Goals
|34-72 (47.2%)
|25-70 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|8-28 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|38
|Offensive
|14
|11
|Defensive
|30
|23
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|11
|6
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|17
|Fouls
|9
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|18 Charleston 21-1
|79.7 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Northeastern 8-11
|66.1 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Top Scorers
|B. Burnham F
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|J. Turner G
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.2
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Larson
|12
|4
|4
|5/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|25
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Scott
|9
|6
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|25
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|R. Smith
|8
|2
|1
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|22
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Brzovic
|7
|6
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|D. Bolon
|4
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Burnham
|15
|2
|2
|5/8
|3/5
|2/3
|1
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|P. Robinson III
|14
|6
|2
|6/13
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|B. Faye
|9
|8
|0
|3/5
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|R. Horton
|7
|4
|3
|3/8
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|23
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|C. Lampten
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Comer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ritter
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kilminster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Legg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Idlett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|44
|14
|34/72
|9/25
|10/16
|9
|200
|11
|3
|14
|14
|30
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Turner
|11
|3
|0
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|15
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. King
|9
|1
|2
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Troutman
|6
|4
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|H. Woods
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|A. Nwagha
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Randriasalama
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Cormier
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Metcalf
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Total
|61
|34
|14
|25/70
|8/28
|3/4
|13
|200
|6
|6
|17
|11
|23
