2nd Half
COLST
Rams
25
WYO
Cowboys
10

Time Team Play Score
5:59 +1 John Tonje makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-45
5:59   Hunter Maldonado personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)  
5:59   John Tonje defensive rebound  
6:01   Noah Reynolds misses two point jump shot  
6:12   Isaiah Rivera personal foul  
6:37 +2 Patrick Cartier makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 45-45
6:40   Isaiah Stevens offensive rebound  
6:42   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
7:02   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
7:04   Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot  
7:25 +2 Patrick Cartier makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 43-45
7:36   TV timeout  
7:36   Hunter Maldonado turnover (offensive foul)  
7:36   Hunter Maldonado offensive foul  
7:44 +3 Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot 41-45
8:05   Patrick Cartier defensive rebound  
8:07   Ethan Anderson misses two point jump shot  
8:24   John Tonje personal foul  
8:53 +2 Isaiah Rivera makes two point layup 38-45
9:13   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
9:15   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
9:16   TV timeout  
9:16   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
9:21 +1 Patrick Cartier makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-45
9:21 +1 Patrick Cartier makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-45
9:21   Nate Barnhart shooting foul (Patrick Cartier draws the foul)  
9:26   Jalen Lake offensive rebound  
9:28   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
9:44   Rams defensive rebound  
9:46   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
10:01   Taviontae Jackson misses three point jump shot  
10:08   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
10:10   Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup  
10:11   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
10:13   Ethan Anderson misses two point layup  
10:30   Xavier Dusell offensive rebound  
10:32   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
10:50   Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass)  
11:03   Jeremiah Oden turnover (out of bounds)  
11:20   TV timeout  
11:20   Joe Palmer turnover (traveling)  
11:27   James Moors defensive rebound  
11:29   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
11:50 +2 Taviontae Jackson makes two point layup 34-45
11:54   Noah Reynolds turnover (Isaiah Rivera steals)  
12:13   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
12:15   Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot  
12:22   James Moors defensive rebound  
12:24   Nate Barnhart misses three point jump shot  
12:31   Nate Barnhart defensive rebound  
12:33   Isaiah Rivera misses two point layup  
12:42   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
12:44   Jeremiah Oden misses two point jump shot  
13:07   Taviontae Jackson turnover (bad pass)  
13:14 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot 32-45
13:42   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
13:42   James Moors misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:42   James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:42   TV timeout  
13:42   Nate Barnhart shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
14:07   James Moors defensive rebound  
14:09   Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot  
14:31   Nate Barnhart defensive rebound  
14:33   Jalen Lake misses three point jump shot  
15:01 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot 32-43
15:21 +3 Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Jalen Lake assists) 32-40
15:42 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 29-40
16:06 +2 James Moors makes two point jump shot 29-37
16:22   Ethan Anderson turnover (offensive foul)  
16:22   Ethan Anderson offensive foul  
16:51 +2 Patrick Cartier makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 27-37
17:03   Noah Reynolds turnover (offensive foul)  
17:03   Noah Reynolds offensive foul  
17:19 +2 John Tonje makes two point dunk 25-37
17:22   Hunter Maldonado turnover (Patrick Cartier steals)  
17:46   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
17:48   Patrick Cartier misses two point jump shot  
18:02   Hunter Maldonado turnover (Patrick Cartier steals)  
18:23   Patrick Cartier turnover (traveling)  
18:33   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
18:35   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
18:48 +2 Jalen Lake makes two point layup (Patrick Cartier assists) 23-37
19:02   Noah Reynolds personal foul  
19:25 +2 Ethan Anderson makes two point layup 21-37
19:48   Ethan Anderson defensive rebound  
19:50   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
COLST
Rams
21
WYO
Cowboys
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 21-35
0:29 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup (Patrick Cartier assists) 21-33
0:34   Hunter Maldonado personal foul  
0:42   Rams defensive rebound  
0:44   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
0:51   John Tonje turnover (Nate Barnhart steals)  
0:54   John Tonje defensive rebound  
0:54   Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:54   Taviontae Jackson personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
1:07   Nate Barnhart offensive rebound  
1:09   Nate Barnhart misses two point dunk  
1:18   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
1:23   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
1:25   Hunter Thompson blocks Patrick Cartier's two point layup  
1:49   John Tonje defensive rebound  
1:51   Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot  
2:17   Noah Reynolds defensive rebound  
2:19   Jalen Lake misses two point layup  
2:27   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
2:29   Noah Reynolds misses two point jump shot  
2:47   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
2:49   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
3:17   John Tonje defensive rebound  
3:17   Noah Reynolds misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:17   James Moors shooting foul (Noah Reynolds draws the foul)  
3:17 +2 Noah Reynolds makes two point layup 19-33
3:27   Isaiah Stevens turnover (traveling)  
3:40   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
3:42   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
3:57 +3 Jalen Lake makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 19-31
4:09   Rams 30 second timeout  
4:11 +3 Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Ethan Anderson assists) 16-31
4:28   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
4:30   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
4:50   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
4:52   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
5:09   Taviontae Jackson defensive rebound  
5:11   Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot  
5:21   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
5:23   Jeremiah Oden blocks John Tonje's two point layup  
5:37   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
5:39   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
5:53   Ethan Anderson defensive rebound  
5:55   Patrick Cartier misses two point layup  
5:59   Patrick Cartier offensive rebound  
6:01   Taviontae Jackson misses three point jump shot  
6:18 +1 Noah Reynolds makes technical free throw 1 of 1 16-28
6:18   Baylor Hebb turnover  
6:18   Baylor Hebb technical foul  
6:20 +2 Ethan Anderson makes two point jump shot 16-27
6:34   Ethan Anderson defensive rebound  
6:36   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
6:50   Ethan Anderson turnover (offensive foul)  
6:50   Ethan Anderson offensive foul  
6:57   John Tonje turnover (Hunter Maldonado steals)  
7:01   Nate Barnhart personal foul  
7:17 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 16-25
7:29   TV timeout  
7:29   Patrick Cartier turnover (offensive foul)  
7:29   Patrick Cartier offensive foul  
7:44 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 16-23
7:52   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
7:54   Jalen Lake misses three point jump shot  
8:02   Ethan Anderson turnover (Patrick Cartier steals)  
8:22 +2 Jalen Lake makes two point jump shot 16-21
8:40   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
8:42   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
8:54   Isaiah Rivera personal foul  
9:21   Ethan Anderson defensive rebound  
9:23   Patrick Cartier misses two point jump shot  
9:23 +2 Noah Reynolds makes two point layup 14-21
9:27   John Tonje turnover (Xavier Dusell steals)  
9:36   John Tonje defensive rebound  
9:38   Noah Reynolds misses two point jump shot  
9:46   James Moors personal foul  
9:48   James Moors turnover (Xavier Dusell steals)  
10:04 +2 Noah Reynolds makes two point layup 14-19
10:20 +2 James Moors makes two point layup (Joe Palmer assists) 14-17
10:42 +3 Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 12-17
10:51   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
10:53   James Moors misses two point jump shot  
11:18   Joe Palmer defensive rebound  
11:20   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
11:40   TV timeout  
11:40   Taviontae Jackson turnover (Jeremiah Oden steals)  
11:47   Noah Reynolds turnover (Taviontae Jackson steals)  
12:03 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup 12-14
12:09   Isaiah Stevens offensive rebound  
12:11   Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup  
12:19   Joe Palmer defensive rebound  
12:21   Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot  
12:36   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
12:38   James Moors misses three point jump shot  
12:53 +3 Noah Reynolds makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 10-14
13:00   Cowboys offensive rebound  
13:02   James Moors blocks Hunter Maldonado's two point layup  
13:15 +2 James Moors makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 10-11
13:35 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists) 8-11
13:57 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot 8-8
14:09   James Moors defensive rebound  
14:11   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
14:26   TV timeout  
14:26   Isaiah Rivera turnover (lost ball)  
14:43 +2 Ethan Anderson makes two point jump shot 6-8
15:02 +3 John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 6-6
15:21 +2 Nate Barnhart makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 3-6
15:39 +2 Patrick Cartier makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 3-4
15:57 +2 Noah Reynolds makes two point layup 1-4
16:15   Noah Reynolds defensive rebound  
16:17   Nate Barnhart blocks Patrick Cartier's two point layup  
16:36 +2 Ethan Anderson makes two point layup 1-2
16:52   Jalen Lake turnover (offensive foul)  
16:52   Jalen Lake offensive foul  
17:03   John Tonje defensive rebound  
17:05   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
17:28   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
17:28   Patrick Cartier misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:28 +1 Patrick Cartier makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
17:28   Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Patrick Cartier draws the foul)  
17:48   Patrick Cartier defensive rebound  
17:50   Noah Reynolds misses two point jump shot  
18:02   Isaiah Rivera personal foul  
18:21   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
18:23   Patrick Cartier misses two point jump shot  
18:38   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
18:40   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
18:54   John Tonje turnover (lost ball)  
18:59   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
19:01   Noah Reynolds misses two point layup  
19:30   Patrick Cartier turnover (bad pass)  
20:00   Patrick Cartier vs. Hunter Thompson (Rams gains possession)  
4
I. Stevens G
12 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
21
N. Reynolds G
12 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Colorado State 10-10 212445
Wyoming 5-13 351045
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Colorado State
Wyoming
NCAA BB Scores