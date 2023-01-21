COLOST
WYO
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:59
|+1
|John Tonje makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-45
|5:59
|Hunter Maldonado personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)
|5:59
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|6:01
|Noah Reynolds misses two point jump shot
|6:12
|Isaiah Rivera personal foul
|6:37
|+2
|Patrick Cartier makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|45-45
|6:40
|Isaiah Stevens offensive rebound
|6:42
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|7:02
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|7:04
|Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|+2
|Patrick Cartier makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|43-45
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:36
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (offensive foul)
|7:36
|Hunter Maldonado offensive foul
|7:44
|+3
|Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot
|41-45
|8:05
|Patrick Cartier defensive rebound
|8:07
|Ethan Anderson misses two point jump shot
|8:24
|John Tonje personal foul
|8:53
|+2
|Isaiah Rivera makes two point layup
|38-45
|9:13
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|9:15
|Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|TV timeout
|9:16
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|9:21
|+1
|Patrick Cartier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-45
|9:21
|+1
|Patrick Cartier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-45
|9:21
|Nate Barnhart shooting foul (Patrick Cartier draws the foul)
|9:26
|Jalen Lake offensive rebound
|9:28
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|9:44
|Rams defensive rebound
|9:46
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|10:01
|Taviontae Jackson misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|10:10
|Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup
|10:11
|Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|10:13
|Ethan Anderson misses two point layup
|10:30
|Xavier Dusell offensive rebound
|10:32
|Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|10:50
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass)
|11:03
|Jeremiah Oden turnover (out of bounds)
|11:20
|TV timeout
|11:20
|Joe Palmer turnover (traveling)
|11:27
|James Moors defensive rebound
|11:29
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|11:50
|+2
|Taviontae Jackson makes two point layup
|34-45
|11:54
|Noah Reynolds turnover (Isaiah Rivera steals)
|12:13
|Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|12:15
|Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|James Moors defensive rebound
|12:24
|Nate Barnhart misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|Nate Barnhart defensive rebound
|12:33
|Isaiah Rivera misses two point layup
|12:42
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|12:44
|Jeremiah Oden misses two point jump shot
|13:07
|Taviontae Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|13:14
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot
|32-45
|13:42
|Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|13:42
|James Moors misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:42
|James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:42
|TV timeout
|13:42
|Nate Barnhart shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|14:07
|James Moors defensive rebound
|14:09
|Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|Nate Barnhart defensive rebound
|14:33
|Jalen Lake misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|+3
|Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot
|32-43
|15:21
|+3
|Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Jalen Lake assists)
|32-40
|15:42
|+3
|Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|29-40
|16:06
|+2
|James Moors makes two point jump shot
|29-37
|16:22
|Ethan Anderson turnover (offensive foul)
|16:22
|Ethan Anderson offensive foul
|16:51
|+2
|Patrick Cartier makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|27-37
|17:03
|Noah Reynolds turnover (offensive foul)
|17:03
|Noah Reynolds offensive foul
|17:19
|+2
|John Tonje makes two point dunk
|25-37
|17:22
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (Patrick Cartier steals)
|17:46
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|17:48
|Patrick Cartier misses two point jump shot
|18:02
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (Patrick Cartier steals)
|18:23
|Patrick Cartier turnover (traveling)
|18:33
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|18:35
|Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|+2
|Jalen Lake makes two point layup (Patrick Cartier assists)
|23-37
|19:02
|Noah Reynolds personal foul
|19:25
|+2
|Ethan Anderson makes two point layup
|21-37
|19:48
|Ethan Anderson defensive rebound
|19:50
|John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
|21-35
|0:29
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup (Patrick Cartier assists)
|21-33
|0:34
|Hunter Maldonado personal foul
|0:42
|Rams defensive rebound
|0:44
|Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|John Tonje turnover (Nate Barnhart steals)
|0:54
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|0:54
|Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:54
|Taviontae Jackson personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|1:07
|Nate Barnhart offensive rebound
|1:09
|Nate Barnhart misses two point dunk
|1:18
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|1:23
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|1:25
|Hunter Thompson blocks Patrick Cartier's two point layup
|1:49
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|1:51
|Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot
|2:17
|Noah Reynolds defensive rebound
|2:19
|Jalen Lake misses two point layup
|2:27
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|2:29
|Noah Reynolds misses two point jump shot
|2:47
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|2:49
|John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|3:17
|Noah Reynolds misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:17
|James Moors shooting foul (Noah Reynolds draws the foul)
|3:17
|+2
|Noah Reynolds makes two point layup
|19-33
|3:27
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (traveling)
|3:40
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|3:42
|Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|3:57
|+3
|Jalen Lake makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|19-31
|4:09
|Rams 30 second timeout
|4:11
|+3
|Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Ethan Anderson assists)
|16-31
|4:28
|Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
|4:30
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|4:50
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|4:52
|Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|Taviontae Jackson defensive rebound
|5:11
|Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot
|5:21
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|5:23
|Jeremiah Oden blocks John Tonje's two point layup
|5:37
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|5:39
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|Ethan Anderson defensive rebound
|5:55
|Patrick Cartier misses two point layup
|5:59
|Patrick Cartier offensive rebound
|6:01
|Taviontae Jackson misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|+1
|Noah Reynolds makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|16-28
|6:18
|Baylor Hebb turnover
|6:18
|Baylor Hebb technical foul
|6:20
|+2
|Ethan Anderson makes two point jump shot
|16-27
|6:34
|Ethan Anderson defensive rebound
|6:36
|John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|Ethan Anderson turnover (offensive foul)
|6:50
|Ethan Anderson offensive foul
|6:57
|John Tonje turnover (Hunter Maldonado steals)
|7:01
|Nate Barnhart personal foul
|7:17
|+2
|Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|16-25
|7:29
|TV timeout
|7:29
|Patrick Cartier turnover (offensive foul)
|7:29
|Patrick Cartier offensive foul
|7:44
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
|16-23
|7:52
|Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|7:54
|Jalen Lake misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|Ethan Anderson turnover (Patrick Cartier steals)
|8:22
|+2
|Jalen Lake makes two point jump shot
|16-21
|8:40
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|8:42
|Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|8:54
|Isaiah Rivera personal foul
|9:21
|Ethan Anderson defensive rebound
|9:23
|Patrick Cartier misses two point jump shot
|9:23
|+2
|Noah Reynolds makes two point layup
|14-21
|9:27
|John Tonje turnover (Xavier Dusell steals)
|9:36
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|9:38
|Noah Reynolds misses two point jump shot
|9:46
|James Moors personal foul
|9:48
|James Moors turnover (Xavier Dusell steals)
|10:04
|+2
|Noah Reynolds makes two point layup
|14-19
|10:20
|+2
|James Moors makes two point layup (Joe Palmer assists)
|14-17
|10:42
|+3
|Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|12-17
|10:51
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|10:53
|James Moors misses two point jump shot
|11:18
|Joe Palmer defensive rebound
|11:20
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Taviontae Jackson turnover (Jeremiah Oden steals)
|11:47
|Noah Reynolds turnover (Taviontae Jackson steals)
|12:03
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup
|12-14
|12:09
|Isaiah Stevens offensive rebound
|12:11
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup
|12:19
|Joe Palmer defensive rebound
|12:21
|Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot
|12:36
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|12:38
|James Moors misses three point jump shot
|12:53
|+3
|Noah Reynolds makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|10-14
|13:00
|Cowboys offensive rebound
|13:02
|James Moors blocks Hunter Maldonado's two point layup
|13:15
|+2
|James Moors makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|10-11
|13:35
|+3
|Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists)
|8-11
|13:57
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|8-8
|14:09
|James Moors defensive rebound
|14:11
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|TV timeout
|14:26
|Isaiah Rivera turnover (lost ball)
|14:43
|+2
|Ethan Anderson makes two point jump shot
|6-8
|15:02
|+3
|John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|6-6
|15:21
|+2
|Nate Barnhart makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|3-6
|15:39
|+2
|Patrick Cartier makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|3-4
|15:57
|+2
|Noah Reynolds makes two point layup
|1-4
|16:15
|Noah Reynolds defensive rebound
|16:17
|Nate Barnhart blocks Patrick Cartier's two point layup
|16:36
|+2
|Ethan Anderson makes two point layup
|1-2
|16:52
|Jalen Lake turnover (offensive foul)
|16:52
|Jalen Lake offensive foul
|17:03
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|17:05
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|17:28
|Patrick Cartier misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:28
|+1
|Patrick Cartier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|17:28
|Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Patrick Cartier draws the foul)
|17:48
|Patrick Cartier defensive rebound
|17:50
|Noah Reynolds misses two point jump shot
|18:02
|Isaiah Rivera personal foul
|18:21
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|18:23
|Patrick Cartier misses two point jump shot
|18:38
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|18:40
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|18:54
|John Tonje turnover (lost ball)
|18:59
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|19:01
|Noah Reynolds misses two point layup
|19:30
|Patrick Cartier turnover (bad pass)
|20:00
|Patrick Cartier vs. Hunter Thompson (Rams gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|John Tonje makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:59
|Hunter Maldonado personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)
|5:59
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|5:59
|Noah Reynolds misses two point jump shot
|6:01
|Isaiah Rivera personal foul
|6:12
|+ 2
|Patrick Cartier makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|6:37
|Isaiah Stevens offensive rebound
|6:40
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|6:42
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|7:02
|Noah Reynolds misses three point jump shot
|7:04
|+ 2
|Patrick Cartier makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|7:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|45
|Field Goals
|19-42 (45.2%)
|19-50 (38.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|26
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|11
|7
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|10
|Fouls
|9
|11
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
12 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
12 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Colorado State 10-10
|75.5 PPG
|32.5 RPG
|18.5 APG
|Wyoming 5-13
|70.7 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Stevens G
|18.6 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|6.6 APG
|46.0 FG%
|
00
|. Reynolds G
|15.0 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|2.1 APG
|51.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Stevens G
|12 PTS
|10 REB
|7 AST
|N. Reynolds G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|38.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|33.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stevens
|12
|10
|7
|5/9
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
|P. Cartier
|11
|3
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|-
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Lake
|7
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Tonje
|6
|6
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|I. Rivera
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stevens
|12
|10
|7
|5/9
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
|P. Cartier
|11
|3
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Lake
|7
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Tonje
|6
|6
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|I. Rivera
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hebb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Bassett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Strong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jennissen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|30
|11
|19/42
|4/14
|4/7
|9
|0
|5
|1
|16
|4
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Reynolds
|12
|2
|0
|5/15
|1/6
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|X. DuSell
|9
|5
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|E. Anderson
|8
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|H. Maldonado
|6
|2
|5
|3/7
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|-
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|H. Thompson
|6
|7
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Reynolds
|12
|2
|0
|5/15
|1/6
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|X. DuSell
|9
|5
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|E. Anderson
|8
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|H. Maldonado
|6
|2
|5
|3/7
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|H. Thompson
|6
|7
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Barnhart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Oden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Talich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Agbonkpolo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kyman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|25
|7
|19/50
|6/25
|1/3
|11
|0
|5
|3
|10
|4
|21
-
NIU
EMU82
60
2nd 2:59
-
21BAY
OKLA43
45
2nd 7:42 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST51
61
2nd 5:32
-
BELM
BRAD67
69
2nd 5:53
-
CLMB
BRWN70
85
2nd 4:19
-
COLST
WYO45
45
2nd 6:12 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU46
58
2nd 6:35
-
DRKE
EVAN89
58
2nd 3:55
-
EKY
PEAY69
59
2nd 1:14
-
EWU
NAU69
66
2nd 4:45
-
FIU
UTSA67
58
2nd 3:33
-
HAW
UCRV63
52
2nd 6:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 8:32 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG39
44
2nd 7:27
-
MORG
HOW38
52
2nd 15:54
-
NTEX
UAB56
46
2nd 7:27
-
STBN
LCHI49
58
2nd 3:59
-
9TENN
LSU67
46
2nd 6:58 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON59
52
2nd 5:08
-
UMES
SCST30
35
1st 0.0
-
NORF
COPP53
29
2nd 17:45
-
EIU
UTM47
52
2nd 16:00
-
MORE
LIND47
33
2nd 16:36
-
NICH
MCNS44
32
2nd 17:38
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR29
39
2nd 19:52
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY25
25
1st 2:54
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT40
22
1st 1:06 ESP+
-
NCST
UNC25
28
1st 3:49 ACCN
-
NWST
UNO11
16
1st 12:17
-
UL
TXST26
21
1st 48.0
-
CAMP
CHSO6
7
1st 16:51
-
UTRGV
SHOU10
9
1st 14:53
-
FAMU
ALCN0
0131 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
TNTC
SEMO0
0146 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
4ALA
MIZZ0
0162 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
CP
UCD0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
INST
MURR0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
NKY0
0131.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PEP
PORT0
0163.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
SJSU
UTST0
0139 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SUU
SEA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
7TEX
WVU0
0147 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPN
-
TXSO
AAMU0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UNLV
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
19CLEM0
0140 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
PVAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
SOU
UAPB0
0145 O/U
+7
6:30pm
-
APP
ODU0
0131 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GRAM
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
KENN
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LAF
LEH0
0133.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
RMU
GB0
0133.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
LAM0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VALP
ILST0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
YSU
MIL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
BYU
SF0
0144 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IDHO
NCO0
0153 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PRST
IDST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SACL
SMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TUL
TLSA0
0158.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
UTVA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WASH
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
NALAB0
0156.5 O/U
-6
8:15pm
-
FLA
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm SECN
-
24FAU
UTEP0
0133.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
MONT0
0134 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
NMST
UTU0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSB0
0119 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
CSUF
CSN0
0128 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
6GONZ
UOP0
0158 O/U
+18
10:00pm ROOT
-
SDSU
AF0
0130 O/U
+9
10:00pm CBSSN
-
TRLST
CABP0
0132 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
USC
ASU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
ORE
STAN0
0138 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm FS1
-
18COC
NE87
61
Final
-
SYR
GT80
63
Final ESP+
-
DET
IUPU89
77
Final
-
GMU
URI79
72
Final
-
GTWN
8XAV82
95
Final FS1
-
17MIA
DUKE66
68
Final ESPN
-
MISS
25ARK57
69
Final ESP2
-
UCF
USF72
85
Final ESPU
-
DAY
GW69
76
Final USA
-
CIT
VMI60
52
Final
-
L-MD
BU53
66
Final
-
UNCW
STON62
51
Final
-
NH
UMBC69
80
Final
-
14TCU
2KAN83
60
Final CBS
-
MASS
JOES68
74
Final
-
VAN
UGA85
82
Final SECN
-
NAVY
ARMY77
71
Final CBSSN
-
AMER
COLG61
62
Final
-
BC
ND84
72
Final ESP+
-
CMU
OHIO68
96
Final
-
COR
HARV89
95
Final
-
DART
PRIN90
93
Final/OT
-
DEL
DREX74
77
Final/OT
-
DEP
22PROV64
75
Final FS1
-
FOR
DUQ65
58
Final
-
GWEB
WINT63
61
Final
-
HIPT
RAD80
95
Final
-
HC
BUCK80
73
Final
-
IOWA
OSU77
93
Final FOX
-
12ISU
OKST59
61
Final ESP+
-
JVST
STET81
87
Final
-
LIB
UNF73
62
Final
-
LON
PRES58
56
Final
-
NCAT
W&M90
86
Final
-
NEOM
SDAK68
84
Final
-
UNI
UIC78
72
Final
-
ORU
UND84
72
Final
-
QUEEN
JU70
77
Final
-
USA
CCAR81
85
Final/OT
-
SIU
MOSU61
57
Final
-
TA&M
UK67
76
Final ESPN
-
TTU
13KSU58
68
Final ESP2
-
5UCLA
11ARIZ52
58
Final ABC
-
UMKC
NDST75
73
Final
-
SCUP
UNCA58
64
Final
-
10UVA
WAKE76
67
Final ESPU
-
NEB
PSU65
76
Final BTN
-
AKR
WMU63
55
Final
-
HAMP
MONM83
66
Final
-
LAS
STL71
84
Final USA
-
DU
SDST61
76
Final
-
ETSU
CHAT78
62
Final
-
FSU
PITT71
64
Final ACCN
-
GAST
GASO52
58
Final
-
JMAD
USM70
83
Final ESP+
-
MRSH
ARST87
78
Final/OT
-
STTHMN
WIU56
60
Final
-
16AUB
SC81
66
Final SECN
-
WISC
NW0
0
PPD BTN