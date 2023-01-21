Gerard scores 28, Syracuse defeats Georgia Tech 80-63
ATLANTA (AP) Joe Girard scored 28 points, making six 3-pointers, and Syracuse defeated Georgia Tech 80-63 on Saturday.
The Orange returned to their winning ways, picking up their 10th victory in the last 13 games and bouncing back from Monday's 82-78 loss to No. 17 Miami.
Girard made 11 of 21 shots, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds and distributed seven assists. Maliq Brown scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 2-for-2 from the line. Jesse Edwards scored 14 points and Judah Mintz added 13 for Syracuse (13-7, 6-3 ACC).
After falling behind 57-46 when Girard hit a 3-pointer with 11:29 to go, Georgia Tech rallied with a couple of 3-pointers in the next two minutes. First Kyle Sturdivant, then Miles Kelly connected from distance to get Georgia Tech within 59-54. Syracuse, shooting 59% through the first 15 minutes of the half, soon pushed its lead to 69-57 with 5:02 remaining.
Georgia Tech was unable to rally in the final five minutes, attempting only four shots and making two.
Deebo Coleman scored 17 points, Kelly 13 and Jalon Moore 11 for Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-8). The three sophomores average 45.5% of Tech's points per game and combined for 65% of the total in this one.
Girard had 18 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting that included 4 of 5 from 3-point distance. Syracuse trailed 21-10 with 12:56 remaining, then took the lead at 26-25 on a 3-pointer by Girard four minutes later. The Orange went on to lead 30-23 at halftime.
Syracuse hosts North Carolina on Tuesday and Georgia Tech plays at Clemson, also on Tuesday.
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jesse Edwards vs. Rodney Howard (Yellow Jackets gains possession)
|19:43
|+2
|Deivon Smith makes two point jump shot (Jalon Moore assists)
|0-2
|19:22
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:50
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point layup (Deebo Coleman assists)
|2-4
|18:31
|Benny Williams misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|Jesse Edwards offensive rebound
|18:18
|Miles Kelly shooting foul (Benny Williams draws the foul)
|18:16
|+1
|Benny Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-4
|18:16
|Benny Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:16
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|18:04
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|3-7
|17:43
|Deivon Smith blocks Joseph Girard III's two point layup
|17:41
|Orange offensive rebound
|17:39
|Jesse Edwards misses two point jump shot
|17:37
|Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|17:31
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|3-10
|17:22
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point dunk (Judah Mintz assists)
|5-10
|17:00
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|16:38
|Deivon Smith turnover (traveling)
|16:31
|Miles Kelly personal foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|16:26
|Chris Bell turnover (bad pass) (Miles Kelly steals)
|16:18
|+2
|Deivon Smith makes two point alley-oop dunk (Miles Kelly assists)
|5-12
|15:59
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Jesse Edwards assists)
|8-12
|15:43
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|8-15
|15:27
|Deebo Coleman shooting foul (Chris Bell draws the foul)
|15:26
|TV timeout
|15:26
|Chris Bell misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|15:26
|+1
|Chris Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|9-15
|15:26
|+1
|Chris Bell makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|10-15
|15:13
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point hook shot (Rodney Howard assists)
|10-17
|14:55
|Judah Mintz misses two point layup
|14:53
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|14:41
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|Benny Williams defensive rebound
|14:24
|Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|14:22
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|14:16
|Jalon Moore misses two point jump shot
|14:14
|Benny Williams defensive rebound
|14:08
|Jesse Edwards offensive foul
|14:08
|Jesse Edwards turnover (offensive foul)
|13:52
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|Orange defensive rebound
|13:37
|Judah Mintz misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|13:18
|+2
|Deebo Coleman makes two point pullup jump shot
|10-19
|13:04
|Benny Williams misses two point jump shot
|13:02
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|12:53
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point layup (Miles Kelly assists)
|10-21
|12:53
|Orange 30 second timeout
|12:41
|Judah Mintz misses two point layup
|12:39
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|12:30
|Deebo Coleman turnover (lost ball) (Justin Taylor steals)
|12:27
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|12-21
|12:01
|Jalon Moore turnover (lost ball) (Maliq Brown steals)
|12:01
|Jalon Moore personal foul
|11:46
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point floating jump shot
|14-21
|11:21
|+2
|Rodney Howard makes two point dunk
|14-23
|10:57
|Jalon Moore personal foul
|10:57
|TV timeout
|10:56
|Jalon Moore shooting foul (Maliq Brown draws the foul)
|10:56
|+1
|Maliq Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-23
|10:56
|+1
|Maliq Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-23
|10:48
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point dunk (Ja'von Franklin assists)
|16-25
|10:23
|+2
|Symir Torrence makes two point layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|18-25
|10:17
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|Rodney Howard offensive rebound
|10:06
|Rodney Howard turnover (Joseph Girard III steals)
|10:06
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point layup
|20-25
|9:53
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|Symir Torrence defensive rebound
|9:51
|Maliq Brown offensive foul
|9:51
|Maliq Brown turnover (offensive foul)
|9:43
|Ja'von Franklin turnover (bad pass)
|9:27
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
|23-25
|9:09
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass) (Maliq Brown steals)
|9:03
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point pullup jump shot
|26-25
|9:01
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|8:59
|Quadir Copeland personal foul
|8:53
|Maliq Brown personal foul (Deebo Coleman draws the foul)
|8:45
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|Quadir Copeland defensive rebound
|8:28
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|28-25
|8:10
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|Jordan Meka offensive rebound
|7:57
|Mounir Hima blocks Deivon Smith's two point jump shot
|7:55
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|7:45
|Deivon Smith blocks Joseph Girard III's two point layup
|7:43
|Quadir Copeland offensive rebound
|7:41
|Jump ball. (Orange gains possession)
|7:28
|Quadir Copeland misses two point layup
|7:26
|Maliq Brown offensive rebound
|7:20
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point putback dunk
|30-25
|6:56
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|6:54
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|6:54
|Yellow Jackets turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:29
|Ja'von Franklin blocks Maliq Brown's two point layup
|6:27
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|6:16
|Jalon Moore turnover (lost ball) (Maliq Brown steals)
|6:08
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Quadir Copeland assists)
|33-25
|5:51
|Jalon Moore turnover (lost ball) (Maliq Brown steals)
|5:30
|Symir Torrence misses two point jump shot
|5:28
|Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|5:21
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Miles Kelly assists)
|33-28
|4:54
|Symir Torrence turnover (double dribble)
|4:44
|+2
|Kyle Sturdivant makes two point jump shot (Ja'von Franklin assists)
|33-30
|4:25
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point jump shot (Chris Bell assists)
|35-30
|4:03
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point pullup jump shot
|35-32
|3:34
|Kyle Sturdivant personal foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|3:34
|TV timeout
|3:34
|Judah Mintz misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:34
|Ja'von Franklin defensive rebound
|3:12
|Ja'von Franklin turnover (lost ball)
|2:50
|Ja'von Franklin shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|2:50
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-32
|2:50
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-32
|2:21
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|2:19
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|2:16
|Joseph Girard III turnover (bad pass)
|1:56
|Ja'von Franklin offensive foul
|1:56
|Ja'von Franklin turnover (offensive foul)
|1:35
|Deivon Smith personal foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|1:35
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-32
|1:35
|Judah Mintz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:35
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|1:09
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (out of bounds)
|0:56
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|0:55
|Jesse Edwards personal foul
|0:44
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|Orange defensive rebound
|0:16
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point layup (Judah Mintz assists)
|40-32
|0:01
|Mounir Hima shooting foul (Jalon Moore draws the foul)
|0:01
|+1
|Jalon Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-33
|0:01
|Jalon Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:01
|Mounir Hima defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:38
|Jesse Edwards blocks Jalon Moore's two point layup
|19:36
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|19:15
|Rodney Howard blocks Jesse Edwards's two point layup
|19:13
|Jesse Edwards offensive rebound
|19:08
|Jalon Moore blocks Benny Williams's two point jump shot
|19:08
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|19:08
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|Benny Williams defensive rebound
|18:49
|Jalon Moore shooting foul (Jesse Edwards draws the foul)
|18:49
|+1
|Jesse Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-33
|18:49
|+1
|Jesse Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-33
|18:41
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Miles Kelly assists)
|42-36
|18:29
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup
|44-36
|18:03
|Jalon Moore misses two point hook shot
|18:01
|Judah Mintz defensive rebound
|17:45
|Jesse Edwards misses two point layup
|17:43
|Maliq Brown offensive rebound
|17:37
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point tip layup
|46-36
|17:25
|Jalon Moore misses two point layup
|17:23
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|17:16
|Joseph Girard III turnover (bad pass) (Deivon Smith steals)
|17:08
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|17:06
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|17:03
|Miles Kelly shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|17:03
|Judah Mintz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:03
|Judah Mintz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:03
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|16:41
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Jalon Moore offensive rebound
|16:33
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Jalon Moore assists)
|46-39
|16:14
|Quadir Copeland misses two point layup
|16:12
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|16:02
|Jalon Moore misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|Rodney Howard offensive rebound
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|15:20
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point hook shot
|48-39
|15:03
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|Jalon Moore offensive rebound
|14:54
|Jalon Moore misses two point jump shot
|14:52
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|14:40
|Chris Bell misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Jesse Edwards offensive rebound
|14:27
|Symir Torrence turnover (bad pass) (Deivon Smith steals)
|14:06
|Jesse Edwards blocks Jalon Moore's two point jump shot
|14:04
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|13:55
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point alley-oop layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|50-39
|13:38
|Jesse Edwards blocks Jalon Moore's two point jump shot
|13:36
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|13:29
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|13:27
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|13:24
|Miles Kelly turnover (bad pass)
|13:17
|Ja'von Franklin personal foul
|13:14
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point cutting dunk (Joseph Girard III assists)
|52-39
|12:57
|+2
|Ja'von Franklin makes two point layup (Deivon Smith assists)
|52-41
|12:47
|Deivon Smith personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|12:42
|Judah Mintz offensive foul
|12:42
|Judah Mintz turnover (offensive foul)
|12:27
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|52-44
|12:12
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point dunk (Judah Mintz assists)
|54-44
|11:51
|+2
|Kyle Sturdivant makes two point turnaround jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|54-46
|11:30
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point pullup jump shot
|57-46
|10:59
|Maliq Brown personal foul
|10:59
|TV timeout
|10:42
|+2
|Deivon Smith makes two point reverse layup (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|57-48
|10:23
|Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|10:21
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|10:16
|+3
|Kyle Sturdivant makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|57-51
|9:46
|Joseph Girard III misses two point layup
|9:44
|Ja'von Franklin defensive rebound
|9:46
|Jesse Edwards personal foul
|9:39
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|Judah Mintz defensive rebound
|9:09
|+2
|Quadir Copeland makes two point layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|59-51
|8:54
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Deebo Coleman assists)
|59-54
|8:33
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point floating jump shot
|61-54
|8:03
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|8:00
|Judah Mintz personal foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
|7:42
|Miles Kelly misses two point layup
|7:40
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|7:42
|Yellow Jackets turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:34
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point alley-oop dunk (Judah Mintz assists)
|63-54
|7:15
|+3
|Deivon Smith makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|63-57
|6:59
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|6:57
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|6:39
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|Quadir Copeland defensive rebound
|6:22
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point layup (Judah Mintz assists)
|65-57
|6:00
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|Quadir Copeland defensive rebound
|5:44
|Kyle Sturdivant personal foul (Jesse Edwards draws the foul)
|5:41
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point driving layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|67-57
|5:11
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|5:02
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point dunk (Judah Mintz assists)
|69-57
|4:59
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|4:36
|Jesse Edwards shooting foul (Jalon Moore draws the foul)
|4:36
|+1
|Jalon Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-58
|4:36
|Jalon Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:36
|Quadir Copeland defensive rebound
|4:08
|Quadir Copeland misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|4:02
|Miles Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Judah Mintz steals)
|3:57
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|71-58
|3:39
|Mounir Hima shooting foul (Jalon Moore draws the foul)
|3:39
|TV timeout
|3:39
|Jalon Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:39
|+1
|Jalon Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-59
|3:19
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|Judah Mintz offensive rebound
|3:10
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point putback layup
|73-59
|2:55
|Judah Mintz blocks Deivon Smith's two point layup
|2:53
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|2:50
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point layup
|73-61
|2:22
|Rodney Howard personal foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|2:09
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Quadir Copeland assists)
|76-61
|1:42
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|1:11
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point running jump shot
|78-61
|0:51
|Jalon Moore misses two point layup
|0:49
|Rodney Howard offensive rebound
|0:50
|+2
|Rodney Howard makes two point putback dunk
|78-63
|0:50
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|0:48
|Miles Kelly personal foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|0:48
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|79-63
|0:48
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-63
|0:39
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass) (Judah Mintz steals)
|0:11
|Joseph Girard III misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Joseph Girard III misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|0:11
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass) (Judah Mintz steals)
|0:39
|+ 1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:48
|+ 1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:48
|Miles Kelly personal foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|0:48
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|0:50
|+ 2
|Rodney Howard makes two point putback dunk
|0:50
|Rodney Howard offensive rebound
|0:49
|Jalon Moore misses two point layup
|0:51
|+ 2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point running jump shot
|1:11
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|63
|Field Goals
|31-56 (55.4%)
|25-58 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|10-31 (32.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|27
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|22
|17
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|18
|20
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Syracuse 13-7
|75.4 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Georgia Tech 8-11
|70.2 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Girard III G
|16.9 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|3.1 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
00
|. Coleman G
|9.4 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.1 APG
|39.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Girard III G
|28 PTS
|5 REB
|7 AST
|D. Coleman G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|55.4
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|32.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Girard III
|28
|5
|7
|11/21
|6/10
|0/0
|0
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Edwards
|14
|7
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|27
|0
|3
|1
|3
|4
|J. Mintz
|13
|3
|6
|4/7
|0/1
|5/9
|2
|29
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C. Bell
|2
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Brown
|18
|4
|0
|8/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|32
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Q. Copeland
|2
|6
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|S. Torrence
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Hima
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Ruffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Keating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ajak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cordes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|30
|18
|31/56
|6/14
|12/18
|12
|200
|8
|5
|8
|8
|22
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Sturdivant
|7
|1
|2
|3/8
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Franklin
|2
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|J. Meka
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Bagatskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martynov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|23
|20
|25/58
|10/31
|3/6
|17
|200
|3
|5
|14
|6
|17
