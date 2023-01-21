Bishop scores 27, George Washington tops Dayton 76-69
WASHINGTON (AP) James Bishop's 27 points helped George Washington defeat Dayton 76-69 on Saturday.
Bishop also contributed seven assists for the Colonials (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brendan Adams added 18 points while shooting 3 for 9 and 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds. Maximus Edwards added 15 points.
The Flyers (13-7, 5-2) were led by Toumani Camara, who posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Daron Holmes added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton. Malachi Smith also recorded 12 points.
George Washington took the lead with 17:27 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-22 at halftime, with Edwards racking up 13 points. Bishop scored 18 points in the second half to help lead George Washington to a seven-point victory.
Both teams next play Wednesday. George Washington hosts Saint Joseph's while Dayton visits Rhode Island.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|DaRon Holmes II vs. Hunter Dean (Maximus Edwards gains possession)
|19:43
|Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|19:23
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|19:21
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|19:15
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point dunk
|0-2
|18:51
|R.J. Blakney misses two point jump shot
|18:49
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|18:44
|Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Toumani Camara steals)
|18:26
|Toumani Camara turnover (out of bounds)
|18:12
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|17:52
|+2
|Mike Sharavjamts makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|17:27
|+3
|Maximus Edwards makes three point jump shot (Brendan Adams assists)
|2-5
|17:09
|Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|16:59
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point dunk (James Bishop IV assists)
|2-7
|16:56
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|16:38
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk (R.J. Blakney assists)
|4-7
|16:18
|Hunter Dean turnover (bad pass)
|15:53
|Toumani Camara misses two point jump shot
|15:51
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|15:44
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point layup
|4-9
|15:35
|R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|15:17
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|15:15
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|15:05
|+3
|Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Toumani Camara assists)
|7-9
|14:45
|TV timeout
|14:35
|+3
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|7-12
|14:21
|Amir Harris personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|14:12
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|13:50
|Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass) (Koby Brea steals)
|13:37
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|13:35
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|13:29
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|13:27
|Malachi Smith defensive rebound
|13:22
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Malachi Smith assists)
|10-12
|13:06
|James Bishop IV misses two point layup
|13:04
|Noel Brown offensive rebound
|13:00
|Koby Brea blocks Noel Brown's two point layup
|12:58
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|12:54
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|12:52
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|12:21
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot
|10-14
|12:01
|Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks DaRon Holmes II's two point layup
|11:59
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|11:54
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup
|11:52
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|11:45
|Koby Brea blocks Noel Brown's two point layup
|11:43
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|11:29
|Noel Brown shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|11:29
|TV timeout
|11:29
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-14
|11:29
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-14
|11:09
|Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot
|11:07
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|10:54
|Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|Colonials defensive rebound
|10:32
|Brendan Adams turnover (lost ball)
|10:13
|Kobe Elvis turnover (traveling)
|9:49
|+3
|Maximus Edwards makes three point jump shot (Brendan Adams assists)
|12-17
|9:21
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point hook shot
|9:19
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|9:11
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|9:09
|Malachi Smith defensive rebound
|8:58
|Mustapha Amzil turnover (traveling)
|8:40
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive foul (Mike Sharavjamts draws the foul)
|8:40
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|8:13
|R.J. Blakney misses two point jump shot
|8:09
|Flyers offensive rebound
|7:52
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (bad pass) (James Bishop IV steals)
|7:46
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point driving layup
|12-19
|7:35
|Kobe Elvis misses two point layup
|7:33
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|7:25
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point layup
|12-21
|7:25
|Kobe Elvis shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|7:25
|TV timeout
|7:25
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-22
|7:05
|Hunter Dean personal foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|7:00
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point hook shot
|6:58
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|6:49
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point dunk (James Bishop IV assists)
|12-24
|6:31
|Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|6:10
|Hunter Dean misses two point hook shot
|6:08
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|5:47
|+2
|R.J. Blakney makes two point layup (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|14-24
|5:47
|Hunter Dean shooting foul (R.J. Blakney draws the foul)
|5:47
|R.J. Blakney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:47
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|5:28
|Maximus Edwards misses two point layup
|5:26
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|5:20
|+3
|Toumani Camara makes three point jump shot (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|17-24
|5:03
|R.J. Blakney personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|5:00
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|4:58
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|4:49
|Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks DaRon Holmes II's two point layup
|4:47
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|4:33
|+3
|Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|17-27
|4:18
|+3
|Toumani Camara makes three point jump shot (Koby Brea assists)
|20-27
|3:55
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point dunk (James Bishop IV assists)
|20-29
|3:25
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|3:23
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|3:16
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|3:12
|Colonials offensive rebound
|3:12
|TV timeout
|3:07
|+2
|Brendan Adams makes two point jump shot
|20-31
|2:45
|Malachi Smith misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|2:39
|+2
|Malachi Smith makes two point layup (Toumani Camara assists)
|22-31
|2:23
|Toumani Camara personal foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)
|2:09
|Mustapha Amzil shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|2:09
|James Bishop IV misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:09
|James Bishop IV misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:09
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|1:53
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|1:35
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point dunk (James Bishop IV assists)
|22-33
|1:23
|Maximus Edwards personal foul (Mike Sharavjamts draws the foul)
|1:09
|Toumani Camara misses two point hook shot
|1:04
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|1:04
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|0:43
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses two point dunk
|0:41
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|0:37
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:35
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|0:17
|Toumani Camara misses two point jump shot
|0:15
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|0:04
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Colonials offensive rebound
|0:01
|+3
|Maximus Edwards makes three point jump shot (Brendan Adams assists)
|22-36
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|+3
|Mike Sharavjamts makes three point jump shot
|25-36
|19:25
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|19:23
|James Bishop IV offensive rebound
|19:18
|James Bishop IV turnover (out of bounds)
|18:57
|Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot
|18:55
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|18:50
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point hook shot (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|27-36
|18:24
|Toumani Camara shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|18:24
|+1
|Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-37
|18:24
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:24
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|18:09
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point hook shot (Mustapha Amzil assists)
|29-37
|17:38
|Jump ball. (Colonials gains possession)
|17:36
|Colonials turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:21
|Ricky Lindo Jr. personal foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|17:11
|Mike Sharavjamts misses two point jump shot
|17:09
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|16:56
|Hunter Dean misses two point hook shot
|16:54
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|16:39
|Toumani Camara offensive foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|16:39
|Toumani Camara turnover (offensive foul)
|16:27
|+2
|Brendan Adams makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|29-39
|16:05
|Mike Sharavjamts misses two point jump shot
|16:03
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:35
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot
|29-41
|15:05
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup (Koby Brea assists)
|31-41
|14:41
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|Mike Sharavjamts defensive rebound
|14:31
|Mike Sharavjamts offensive foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|14:31
|Mike Sharavjamts turnover (offensive foul)
|14:09
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|14:07
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|14:02
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|14:02
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-41
|14:02
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-41
|13:42
|Qwanzi Samuels turnover (traveling)
|13:30
|Malachi Smith misses two point jump shot
|13:28
|Qwanzi Samuels defensive rebound
|13:18
|+2
|Amir Harris makes two point layup (Qwanzi Samuels assists)
|33-43
|13:11
|Hunter Dean shooting foul (R.J. Blakney draws the foul)
|13:11
|+1
|R.J. Blakney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-43
|13:11
|+1
|R.J. Blakney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-43
|13:00
|Amir Harris turnover (lost ball) (R.J. Blakney steals)
|12:53
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk (Mustapha Amzil assists)
|37-43
|12:26
|Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot
|12:21
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|12:08
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|12:06
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|11:54
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point layup (Maximus Edwards assists)
|37-45
|11:28
|R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|11:13
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point hook shot
|11:11
|Amir Harris defensive rebound
|11:06
|TV timeout
|10:57
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point layup
|37-47
|10:35
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|10:27
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot
|37-49
|10:27
|Malachi Smith shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|10:27
|James Bishop IV misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:27
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|10:13
|Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|10:07
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point putback layup
|39-49
|9:49
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point pullup jump shot
|39-51
|9:32
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|9:32
|+1
|Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-51
|9:32
|+1
|Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-51
|9:20
|James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball)
|9:10
|Brendan Adams shooting foul (Malachi Smith draws the foul)
|9:10
|+1
|Malachi Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-51
|9:10
|+1
|Malachi Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-51
|8:46
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|8:21
|Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|8:19
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|8:05
|Hunter Dean turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Elvis steals)
|7:59
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|7:57
|Amir Harris defensive rebound
|7:44
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point driving layup
|43-53
|7:16
|Malachi Smith misses two point layup
|7:14
|Amir Harris defensive rebound
|6:47
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point dunk (James Bishop IV assists)
|43-55
|6:40
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|6:40
|TV timeout
|6:30
|Amir Harris personal foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|6:30
|TV timeout
|6:18
|+3
|Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot
|46-55
|5:52
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Maximus Edwards's two point jump shot
|5:50
|Kobe Elvis defensive rebound
|5:43
|R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|5:25
|DaRon Holmes II personal foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|5:15
|Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot
|5:13
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|5:02
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point hook shot
|48-55
|4:44
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point layup
|48-57
|4:22
|Hunter Dean blocks DaRon Holmes II's two point layup
|4:20
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|4:08
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|Mike Sharavjamts defensive rebound
|3:44
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup
|3:42
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|3:39
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup
|50-57
|3:16
|Mike Sharavjamts blocks James Bishop IV's two point jump shot
|3:14
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|3:10
|R.J. Blakney misses two point dunk
|3:08
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|3:04
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup
|3:02
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|2:37
|DaRon Holmes II shooting foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|2:37
|TV timeout
|2:37
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-58
|2:37
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-59
|2:13
|Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|1:58
|Mike Sharavjamts personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|1:58
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-60
|1:58
|Brendan Adams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:58
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|1:47
|+2
|Koby Brea makes two point dunk (Malachi Smith assists)
|52-60
|1:23
|Malachi Smith personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|1:23
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-61
|1:23
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-62
|1:21
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|1:12
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|1:10
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|1:09
|Kobe Elvis personal foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)
|1:09
|+1
|Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-63
|1:09
|+1
|Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-64
|0:59
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point layup
|54-64
|0:59
|Flyers 60 second timeout
|0:56
|Toumani Camara personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|0:56
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-65
|0:56
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-66
|0:49
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Malachi Smith draws the foul)
|0:49
|+1
|Malachi Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-66
|0:49
|+1
|Malachi Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-66
|0:47
|Jump ball. Kobe Elvis vs. James Bishop IV (Kobe Elvis gains possession)
|0:46
|James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Elvis steals)
|0:41
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point dunk
|58-66
|0:41
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|0:38
|Mike Sharavjamts personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|0:38
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-67
|0:38
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-68
|0:33
|+2
|Kobe Elvis makes two point layup
|60-68
|0:33
|Malachi Smith personal foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|0:32
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-69
|0:32
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-70
|0:27
|+3
|Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot (Malachi Smith assists)
|63-70
|0:24
|Kobe Elvis personal foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|0:24
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-71
|0:24
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-72
|0:19
|+2
|Malachi Smith makes two point layup
|65-72
|0:19
|Noel Brown shooting foul (Malachi Smith draws the foul)
|0:19
|+1
|Malachi Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|66-72
|0:16
|Kobe Elvis personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|0:16
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-73
|0:16
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-74
|0:11
|+3
|Malachi Smith makes three point jump shot
|69-74
|0:11
|Mustapha Amzil personal foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|0:11
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-75
|0:11
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-76
|0:04
|Koby Brea misses two point layup
|0:02
|Koby Brea offensive rebound
|0:00
|Koby Brea misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Mustapha Amzil offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|76
|Field Goals
|24-67 (35.8%)
|25-51 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-27 (29.6%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|13-14 (92.9%)
|21-26 (80.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|39
|Offensive
|9
|3
|Defensive
|25
|33
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|5
|1
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Dayton 13-7
|68.2 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|14.6 APG
|George Wash. 10-9
|75.6 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Camara F
|12.6 PPG
|9.1 RPG
|2.2 APG
|52.2 FG%
|
00
|. Bishop IV G
|21.7 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|5.2 APG
|44.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Camara F
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|J. Bishop IV G
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|
|35.8
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|29.6
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|92.9
|FT%
|80.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Camara
|16
|8
|2
|6/12
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|D. Holmes II
|14
|10
|2
|5/15
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|31
|0
|1
|1
|5
|5
|M. Amzil
|5
|8
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|M. Sharavjamts
|5
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|R. Blakney
|4
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Camara
|16
|8
|2
|6/12
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|D. Holmes II
|14
|10
|2
|5/15
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|31
|0
|1
|1
|5
|5
|M. Amzil
|5
|8
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|M. Sharavjamts
|5
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|R. Blakney
|4
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Smith
|12
|2
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|5/5
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Elvis
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Brea
|5
|3
|2
|2/9
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Z. Nwokeji
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Uhl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schuler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Locklear
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Amaefule
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|34
|12
|24/67
|8/27
|13/14
|19
|200
|5
|4
|6
|9
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bishop IV
|27
|4
|7
|10/19
|0/4
|7/10
|0
|38
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|B. Adams
|18
|8
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|11/12
|1
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|M. Edwards
|15
|6
|1
|5/10
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|R. Lindo Jr.
|5
|7
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|27
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|H. Dean
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|27
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bishop IV
|27
|4
|7
|10/19
|0/4
|7/10
|0
|38
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|B. Adams
|18
|8
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|11/12
|1
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|M. Edwards
|15
|6
|1
|5/10
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|R. Lindo Jr.
|5
|7
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|27
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|H. Dean
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|27
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Brown
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Harris
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Q. Samuels
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Stamoulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Talipov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|36
|12
|25/51
|5/14
|21/26
|14
|200
|1
|3
|11
|3
|33
