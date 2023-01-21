Locke's career-high 29 lifts No. 22 Friars past DePaul 75-64
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Providence coach Ed Cooley predicted his team would learn from a 0-2 trip that brought an end to its season-best nine-game win streak.
He was right.
Noah Locke had a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, to help the 22nd-ranked Friars find their footing at home in a 75-64 win over the DePaul Blue Demons on Saturday.
Bryce Hopkins added 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Friars (15-5, 7-2 Big East) improved to 11-0 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. They are 2-2 without point guard Jared Bynum, who missed his fourth consecutive game with a torso injury.
''What our players learned is we are pretty damn good,'' Cooley said. ''Providence College is not here as what they call just happy to be here. We're here to win and we're here to win big.''
The Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6) came in fresh off a home victory over eighth-ranked Xavier. But they dropped their sixth straight road game and are 0-4 in conference games away from home. Umjoja Gibson had 16 points and five assists for DePaul and Da'Sean Nelson added 13 points.
DePaul pulled within 53-50 with just under 10 minutes to play. But a 15-8 push by the Friars, capped by Locke's seventh 3 of the day, pushed the lead back to 68-58 with 5:10 left.
''It felt really good. I felt like I was in a good groove,'' Locke said. ''They dialed my number up at the right time. In certain situations like that I feel like I can knock the shots down.''
Cooley said they are getting exactly what they hoped from the graduate transfer, who played three years at Florida and one at Louisville.
''He knows exactly why he's here,'' Cooley said. ''He continues to get better and better. We needed that performance today - a lot of back breakers. ... I like when players are forceful and they want their numbers called.''
The Friars finished 10 of 23 from beyond the arc.
The Friars sped out to a 14-2 lead, connecting on four of their first six attempts from 3. The Blue Demons missed nine of their first 10 shots, then ran off a 9-0 run to close the gap.
DePaul got as close as a point late in the half, but the Friars closed with a 12-6 flourish for a 37-30 halftime lead.
TRAINING ROOM
Cooley said Bynum's recovery continues to be a ''slow process'' and that he hasn't shot a ball since he left the Jan. 4 win over UConn.
''Hopefully we get Jared back soon. I don't know when that happens,'' Cooley said. ''We're not going to be a championship-level team until we're full throttle. .... When Jared's on the floor, he's a fifth-year senior, he knows how to win and knows how to set the table.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
While Saturday's win helped the Friars avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season, they will still be in danger of dropping out of the rankings after two losses this past week.
BIG PICTURE
DePaul: The Blue Demons were hoping to carry some momentum coming out of the Xavier win but must get better on the road if they want to finish the season on a positive note.
Providence: A nice bounce-back win, but this team is clearly missing the floor presence of Bynum.
UP NEXT
DePaul: At Georgetown on Tuesday.
Providence: Hosts Butler on Wednesday.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Philmon Gebrewhit vs. Noah Locke (Friars gains possession)
|19:45
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup (Devin Carter assists)
|0-2
|19:17
|Yor Anei misses two point layup
|19:15
|Yor Anei offensive rebound
|19:13
|+2
|Yor Anei makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:57
|Ed Croswell misses two point jump shot
|18:55
|Yor Anei defensive rebound
|18:55
|Jump ball. (Blue Demons gains possession)
|18:37
|Devin Carter blocks Javan Johnson's three point jump shot
|18:35
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|18:13
|Bryce Hopkins misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|Eral Penn defensive rebound
|17:56
|Philmon Gebrewhit misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|17:34
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot
|2-5
|17:33
|Yor Anei personal foul
|17:23
|Yor Anei blocks Ed Croswell's two point jump shot
|17:21
|Yor Anei defensive rebound
|17:13
|Eral Penn misses two point jump shot
|17:11
|Friars defensive rebound
|16:47
|Alyn Breed turnover (lost ball) (Javan Johnson steals)
|16:45
|Javan Johnson turnover (out of bounds)
|16:29
|+3
|Devin Carter makes three point jump shot
|2-8
|16:10
|Eral Penn turnover (lost ball) (Alyn Breed steals)
|16:05
|Javan Johnson blocks Noah Locke's three point jump shot
|16:03
|Da'Sean Nelson defensive rebound
|15:59
|Eral Penn turnover (lost ball) (Alyn Breed steals)
|15:55
|Alyn Breed turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)
|15:51
|Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|Eral Penn offensive rebound
|15:46
|Eral Penn misses two point layup
|15:44
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|15:39
|+3
|Devin Carter makes three point jump shot (Noah Locke assists)
|2-11
|15:37
|Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|15:37
|TV timeout
|15:22
|Devin Carter blocks Caleb Murphy's two point jump shot
|15:20
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|15:15
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|2-14
|14:48
|Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|14:46
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|14:34
|Clifton Moore misses two point layup
|14:32
|Da'Sean Nelson defensive rebound
|14:27
|Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
|14:25
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|14:10
|Clifton Moore offensive foul (Da'Sean Nelson draws the foul)
|14:10
|Clifton Moore turnover (offensive foul)
|13:53
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point layup
|4-14
|13:36
|Jayden Pierre misses two point jump shot
|13:34
|Yor Anei defensive rebound
|13:19
|Clifton Moore shooting foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|13:19
|+1
|Caleb Murphy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-14
|13:19
|Caleb Murphy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:19
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|12:48
|Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:29
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point dunk (Philmon Gebrewhit assists)
|7-14
|12:11
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|12:09
|Yor Anei defensive rebound
|12:02
|Philmon Gebrewhit misses three point jump shot
|12:00
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|11:52
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|11:50
|Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
|11:44
|+2
|Caleb Murphy makes two point layup (Umoja Gibson assists)
|9-14
|11:24
|Corey Floyd Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)
|11:21
|TV timeout
|11:21
|Blue Demons turnover (5-second violation)
|10:55
|Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|10:53
|Philmon Gebrewhit defensive rebound
|10:46
|+2
|Yor Anei makes two point dunk (Philmon Gebrewhit assists)
|11-14
|10:20
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|11-16
|10:01
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|9:53
|Umoja Gibson personal foul
|9:49
|Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|9:47
|Da'Sean Nelson defensive rebound
|9:13
|Ed Croswell blocks Caleb Murphy's two point jump shot
|9:11
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|9:02
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|Blue Demons defensive rebound
|8:39
|+3
|Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Da'Sean Nelson assists)
|14-16
|8:13
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point layup
|14-18
|7:54
|Javan Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:30
|Da'Sean Nelson personal foul
|7:25
|Devin Carter misses two point layup
|7:23
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|7:23
|Javan Johnson shooting foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|7:23
|Ed Croswell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:23
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-19
|7:11
|Eral Penn misses two point jump shot
|7:09
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|7:02
|Ed Croswell turnover (lost ball) (Javan Johnson steals)
|6:47
|+2
|Umoja Gibson makes two point layup
|16-19
|6:19
|Devin Carter misses two point jump shot
|6:17
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|6:13
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot
|16-21
|5:45
|Devin Carter blocks Caleb Murphy's two point layup
|5:43
|Blue Demons offensive rebound
|5:45
|Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|5:42
|+3
|Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Da'Sean Nelson assists)
|19-21
|5:32
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|5:30
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|5:27
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|5:22
|Jayden Pierre personal foul
|5:03
|Rafael Castro blocks Da'Sean Nelson's two point layup
|5:01
|Noah Locke defensive rebound
|4:56
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|19-23
|4:41
|+3
|Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot
|22-23
|4:24
|+2
|Rafael Castro makes two point dunk (Jayden Pierre assists)
|22-25
|4:07
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|4:05
|Javan Johnson offensive rebound
|4:02
|+2
|Javan Johnson makes two point layup
|24-25
|3:53
|Eral Penn shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:53
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-26
|3:53
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-27
|3:38
|Jump ball. Da'Sean Nelson vs. Alyn Breed (Alyn Breed gains possession)
|3:38
|Da'Sean Nelson turnover (lost ball) (Alyn Breed steals)
|3:27
|Philmon Gebrewhit personal foul
|3:22
|Devin Carter misses two point jump shot
|3:20
|Philmon Gebrewhit defensive rebound
|3:21
|Rafael Castro personal foul
|3:00
|Da'Sean Nelson turnover (traveling)
|2:41
|+3
|Bryce Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Noah Locke assists)
|24-30
|2:38
|Friars 30 second timeout
|2:15
|Caleb Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hopkins steals)
|2:07
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Alyn Breed assists)
|24-33
|1:39
|+2
|Caleb Murphy makes two point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|26-33
|1:16
|Yor Anei shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|1:16
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-34
|1:16
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-35
|1:08
|Alyn Breed personal foul
|0:58
|+2
|Caleb Murphy makes two point jump shot
|28-35
|0:43
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point layup
|0:41
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|0:38
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|28-37
|0:24
|+2
|Caleb Murphy makes two point jump shot
|30-37
|0:01
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Yor Anei misses two point layup
|19:47
|Noah Locke defensive rebound
|19:41
|Umoja Gibson personal foul
|19:28
|+2
|Alyn Breed makes two point jump shot
|30-39
|19:09
|+3
|Philmon Gebrewhit makes three point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|33-39
|19:07
|Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|18:45
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|33-42
|18:20
|Umoja Gibson misses two point layup
|18:18
|Yor Anei offensive rebound
|18:17
|+2
|Yor Anei makes two point layup
|35-42
|18:03
|+2
|Alyn Breed makes two point layup (Devin Carter assists)
|35-44
|17:50
|+3
|Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot
|38-44
|17:26
|Bryce Hopkins misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|Blue Demons defensive rebound
|17:25
|Ed Croswell personal foul
|17:09
|+2
|Javan Johnson makes two point layup
|40-44
|16:45
|Philmon Gebrewhit personal foul
|16:39
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point jump shot
|40-46
|16:14
|Javan Johnson misses two point jump shot
|16:12
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|16:07
|Yor Anei personal foul
|16:07
|Official timeout
|15:57
|Caleb Murphy personal foul
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:52
|Devin Carter turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Murphy steals)
|15:48
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|15:46
|Umoja Gibson offensive rebound
|15:38
|+2
|Eral Penn makes two point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|42-46
|15:20
|Devin Carter turnover
|15:11
|Devin Carter blocks Caleb Murphy's two point layup
|15:09
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|15:04
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
|14:54
|Eral Penn misses two point layup
|14:52
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|14:44
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot
|42-48
|14:11
|Da'Sean Nelson misses two point jump shot
|14:09
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|14:03
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Bryce Hopkins assists)
|42-50
|13:44
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|13:32
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|13:30
|Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
|13:22
|Umoja Gibson misses two point jump shot
|13:20
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|13:15
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|Friars offensive rebound
|13:08
|Devin Carter turnover
|12:56
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point jump shot
|44-50
|12:32
|Alyn Breed misses three point jump shot
|12:30
|Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|12:16
|Da'Sean Nelson turnover (bad pass)
|11:52
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|11:50
|Noah Locke offensive rebound
|11:46
|Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
|11:44
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|11:43
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point layup
|44-52
|11:20
|+3
|Javan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|47-52
|10:55
|Clifton Moore misses two point dunk
|10:53
|Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
|10:49
|Corey Floyd Jr. personal foul
|10:49
|TV timeout
|10:44
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point layup
|49-52
|10:11
|Jayden Pierre misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|Bryce Hopkins offensive rebound
|10:10
|Da'Sean Nelson shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|10:10
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-53
|10:10
|Bryce Hopkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:10
|Yor Anei defensive rebound
|9:53
|Umoja Gibson misses two point layup
|9:51
|Zion Cruz offensive rebound
|9:51
|Jayden Pierre shooting foul (Zion Cruz draws the foul)
|9:51
|Zion Cruz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:53
|+1
|Zion Cruz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-53
|9:34
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|50-56
|9:22
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point layup (Javan Johnson assists)
|52-56
|9:04
|Yor Anei personal foul
|9:02
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup (Jayden Pierre assists)
|52-58
|8:48
|Noah Locke personal foul
|8:47
|Bryce Hopkins shooting foul (Eral Penn draws the foul)
|8:47
|Eral Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:47
|Eral Penn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:47
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|8:22
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Eral Penn defensive rebound
|8:13
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|Eral Penn offensive rebound
|8:06
|+2
|Eral Penn makes two point layup (Caleb Murphy assists)
|54-58
|7:45
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|54-61
|7:29
|Philmon Gebrewhit misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|7:19
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|54-63
|6:54
|Caleb Murphy turnover (traveling)
|6:54
|TV timeout
|6:32
|Ed Croswell offensive foul
|6:32
|Ed Croswell turnover (offensive foul)
|6:11
|+2
|Eral Penn makes two point jump shot
|56-63
|5:48
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot (Bryce Hopkins assists)
|56-65
|5:29
|+2
|Umoja Gibson makes two point jump shot
|58-65
|5:10
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|58-68
|4:41
|+3
|Philmon Gebrewhit makes three point jump shot (Javan Johnson assists)
|61-68
|4:17
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|61-70
|3:53
|Javan Johnson misses two point jump shot
|3:51
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|3:26
|Eral Penn blocks Ed Croswell's two point layup
|3:24
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|3:24
|Eral Penn shooting foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|3:24
|TV timeout
|3:24
|Ed Croswell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:24
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-71
|3:09
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point layup
|63-71
|2:50
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|2:38
|Philmon Gebrewhit misses three point jump shot
|2:36
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|2:15
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot (Ed Croswell assists)
|63-73
|2:02
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|1:51
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (lost ball) (Da'Sean Nelson steals)
|1:46
|Bryce Hopkins blocks Philmon Gebrewhit's two point layup
|1:44
|Javan Johnson offensive rebound
|1:40
|Javan Johnson misses two point layup
|1:40
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|1:18
|Da'Sean Nelson blocks Alyn Breed's two point layup
|1:16
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|1:15
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|1:13
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|1:13
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|1:11
|Friars offensive rebound
|1:11
|Friars 30 second timeout
|0:53
|Devin Carter turnover (lost ball) (Da'Sean Nelson steals)
|0:49
|Alyn Breed personal foul (Da'Sean Nelson draws the foul)
|0:49
|+1
|Da'Sean Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-73
|0:49
|Da'Sean Nelson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:49
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|0:37
|Da'Sean Nelson shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|0:37
|Official timeout
|0:37
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-74
|0:37
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-75
|0:27
|Da'Sean Nelson misses three point jump shot
|0:25
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|75
|Field Goals
|27-61 (44.3%)
|28-61 (45.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|3-8 (37.5%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|40
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|DePaul 9-11
|71.7 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|13.5 APG
|22 Providence 15-5
|79.0 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|44.3
|FG%
|45.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|37.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|U. Gibson
|16
|5
|5
|6/15
|4/10
|0/0
|2
|38
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Johnson
|7
|5
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|E. Penn
|6
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|25
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Y. Anei
|6
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|P. Gebrewhit
|6
|2
|2
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Nelson
|13
|3
|2
|6/9
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|28
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|C. Murphy
|9
|1
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Z. Cruz
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Raimey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ongenda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Favre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|28
|12
|27/61
|7/21
|3/8
|15
|200
|7
|4
|9
|8
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Locke
|29
|3
|2
|11/17
|7/12
|0/0
|1
|39
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|B. Hopkins
|20
|11
|2
|7/13
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|37
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|D. Carter
|10
|3
|5
|3/10
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|36
|0
|4
|4
|0
|3
|E. Croswell
|8
|9
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|5
|4
|A. Breed
|4
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|26
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Castro
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|C. Moore
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. Floyd Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Pierre
|0
|4
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. O'Haire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Morozov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|37
|15
|28/61
|10/23
|9/12
|12
|200
|4
|7
|11
|10
|27
