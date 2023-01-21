DRAKE
EVAN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:55
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|3:55
|+1
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|89-59
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:55
|Bryceson Burns shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)
|4:03
|Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound
|4:05
|Conor Enright misses three point jump shot
|4:13
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|4:15
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup
|4:25
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|4:27
|Yacine Toumi misses two point layup
|4:35
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|4:37
|Nate Ferguson misses two point layup
|4:45
|Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|4:47
|Okay Djamgouz misses three point jump shot
|4:42
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|4:42
|Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:49
|Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)
|4:56
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|89-58
|5:09
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|5:13
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|89-56
|5:25
|+2
|Preston Phillips makes two point dunk
|87-56
|5:30
|Preston Phillips offensive rebound
|5:32
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup
|5:38
|Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound
|5:40
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|Tucker DeVries offensive rebound
|5:55
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|6:01
|D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|6:03
|Preston Phillips misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|6:17
|Darnell Brodie misses two point jump shot
|6:32
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup
|87-54
|6:44
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|87-52
|6:53
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|6:55
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:05
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|7:07
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|Gabe Spinelli turnover (bad pass) (Tucker DeVries steals)
|7:45
|+1
|Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|85-52
|7:45
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|7:45
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Tucker DeVries assists)
|84-52
|8:03
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Marvin Coleman II assists)
|82-52
|8:26
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|82-50
|8:30
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|8:32
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup
|8:55
|+1
|Tucker DeVries makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|80-50
|8:55
|Antoine Smith Jr. shooting foul (Tucker DeVries draws the foul)
|8:58
|+3
|Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|79-50
|9:04
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|9:06
|D.J. Wilkins misses two point layup
|9:12
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|9:14
|Gage Bobe misses two point layup
|9:32
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|9:34
|Nate Ferguson misses two point layup
|9:51
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|9:53
|Antoine Smith Jr. blocks Tucker DeVries's two point layup
|10:14
|Marvin Coleman II turnover (bad pass)
|10:20
|Okay Djamgouz personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)
|10:29
|Garrett Sturtz turnover (bad pass) (Preston Phillips steals)
|10:52
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|10:54
|Marvin Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|10:59
|Conor Enright personal foul (Gage Bobe draws the foul)
|11:06
|Chris Moncrief defensive rebound
|11:08
|Roman Penn misses two point layup
|11:30
|Chris Moncrief turnover (bad pass)
|11:33
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|11:35
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup
|11:55
|Darnell Brodie personal foul
|11:56
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|11:58
|Okay Djamgouz misses three point jump shot
|12:00
|TV timeout
|12:01
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|12:03
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|Okay Djamgouz defensive rebound
|12:24
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|12:35
|Conor Enright turnover (bad pass)
|12:45
|Nate Ferguson defensive rebound
|12:47
|Gabe Spinelli misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|+3
|Okay Djamgouz makes three point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists)
|76-50
|13:36
|+2
|Gabe Spinelli makes two point jump shot
|73-50
|13:49
|+1
|Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-48
|13:49
|Nate Ferguson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:49
|TV timeout
|13:49
|Antoine Smith Jr. shooting foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)
|13:47
|Nate Ferguson offensive rebound
|13:49
|Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot
|14:20
|+2
|Chris Moncrief makes two point jump shot
|72-48
|14:39
|+3
|Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilkins assists)
|72-46
|14:59
|+3
|Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Antoine Smith Jr. assists)
|69-46
|15:21
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|69-43
|15:30
|Marvin Coleman II turnover (bad pass) (Tucker DeVries steals)
|15:41
|Roman Penn turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Spinelli steals)
|16:08
|+3
|Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Gabe Spinelli assists)
|67-43
|16:31
|Darnell Brodie personal foul (Gabe Spinelli draws the foul)
|16:41
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|16:41
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|67-40
|16:49
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup (Gabe Spinelli assists)
|64-40
|16:56
|Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound
|16:58
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|17:05
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|17:07
|Gabe Spinelli misses two point jump shot
|17:24
|+2
|Tucker DeVries makes two point layup
|64-38
|17:30
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|17:32
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup
|17:50
|+1
|Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|62-38
|17:52
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)
|17:52
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|61-38
|17:51
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|17:53
|Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
|18:11
|Yacine Toumi personal foul (Tucker DeVries draws the foul)
|18:18
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|18:20
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|18:43
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point dunk (Roman Penn assists)
|59-38
|18:58
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul
|19:01
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|19:03
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:17
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|57-38
|19:27
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|55-38
|19:28
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|19:30
|Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
|19:54
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|55-36
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:05
|+3
|Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|55-34
|0:24
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:41
|+2
|Gabe Spinelli makes two point jump shot
|52-34
|1:04
|+1
|Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|52-32
|1:04
|Marvin Coleman II shooting foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)
|1:04
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point layup (Tucker DeVries assists)
|51-32
|1:07
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|1:09
|Chris Moncrief misses two point layup
|1:28
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|49-32
|2:01
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|47-32
|2:21
|+2
|Conor Enright makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|47-29
|2:39
|+3
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Chris Moncrief assists)
|45-29
|2:42
|Chris Moncrief offensive rebound
|2:44
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|3:07
|+3
|Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|45-26
|3:20
|Yacine Toumi personal foul (Tucker DeVries draws the foul)
|3:26
|Nate Ferguson defensive rebound
|3:28
|Yacine Toumi misses two point layup
|3:52
|+3
|Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|42-26
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:58
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul (Conor Enright draws the foul)
|4:14
|+2
|Gabe Spinelli makes two point jump shot
|39-26
|4:28
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup (Conor Enright assists)
|39-24
|4:34
|Conor Enright defensive rebound
|4:36
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:43
|D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Gabe Spinelli draws the foul)
|5:00
|Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound
|5:02
|Okay Djamgouz misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|Marvin Coleman II turnover (lost ball) (Okay Djamgouz steals)
|5:38
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Conor Enright assists)
|37-24
|5:41
|Conor Enright defensive rebound
|5:43
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup
|5:59
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point layup (Conor Enright assists)
|34-24
|6:32
|+2
|Marvin Coleman II makes two point jump shot (Preston Phillips assists)
|32-24
|6:37
|D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)
|7:01
|Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound
|7:03
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|7:07
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|7:09
|Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot
|7:21
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|32-22
|7:42
|+3
|Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|32-20
|8:03
|TV timeout
|8:03
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|8:05
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|+2
|Tucker DeVries makes two point jump shot
|29-20
|8:46
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point jump shot
|27-20
|8:52
|Tucker DeVries personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)
|9:05
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|9:07
|Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup
|9:35
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|9:35
|Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:35
|Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)
|9:35
|+2
|Chris Moncrief makes two point jump shot (Antoine Smith Jr. assists)
|27-18
|10:03
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup
|27-16
|10:15
|Marvin Coleman II turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Wilkins steals)
|10:15
|Jump ball. Marvin Coleman II vs. D.J. Wilkins (D.J. Wilkins gains possession)
|10:45
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|25-16
|11:10
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|11:12
|Chris Moncrief misses two point layup
|11:25
|+1
|Okay Djamgouz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-16
|11:25
|+1
|Okay Djamgouz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-16
|11:25
|TV timeout
|11:25
|Yacine Toumi shooting foul (Okay Djamgouz draws the foul)
|11:33
|Conor Enright defensive rebound
|11:35
|Chris Moncrief misses three point jump shot
|11:35
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|11:51
|Conor Enright misses two point jump shot
|11:57
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|11:59
|Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot
|12:21
|+3
|Okay Djamgouz makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|21-16
|12:31
|Marvin Coleman II turnover (lost ball)
|12:40
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|18-16
|12:49
|Roman Penn offensive rebound
|12:51
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Marvin Coleman II assists)
|16-16
|13:15
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point dunk (Roman Penn assists)
|16-14
|13:22
|Conor Enright defensive rebound
|13:24
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:39
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup
|14-14
|13:46
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|13:48
|Marvin Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|14:00
|Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot
|14:24
|Gabe Spinelli turnover (traveling)
|14:50
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists)
|12-14
|15:13
|+3
|Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Gabe Spinelli assists)
|9-14
|15:18
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|15:20
|D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|15:32
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Preston Phillips assists)
|9-11
|15:40
|TV timeout
|15:40
|Garrett Sturtz turnover (bad pass)
|15:55
|+3
|Gabe Spinelli makes three point jump shot (Preston Phillips assists)
|9-8
|16:10
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|16:12
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|Gabe Spinelli personal foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|16:27
|Antoine Smith Jr. personal foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)
|16:39
|+2
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes two point layup
|9-5
|16:51
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|16:53
|Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Tucker DeVries assists)
|9-3
|17:25
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|7-3
|17:35
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|17:37
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists)
|7-0
|17:53
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|17:55
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:05
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|5-0
|18:18
|Gage Bobe turnover (bad pass)
|18:27
|Roman Penn personal foul (Marvin Coleman II draws the foul)
|18:31
|Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound
|18:33
|Roman Penn misses two point layup
|18:37
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|18:39
|Gage Bobe misses two point layup
|19:04
|+3
|Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|3-0
|19:14
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|19:14
|Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:14
|Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:14
|Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)
|19:21
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|19:23
|Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
|19:48
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|19:50
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Darnell Brodie vs. Yacine Toumi (Marvin Coleman II gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|59
|Field Goals
|35-63 (55.6%)
|25-55 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|12-24 (50.0%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|1-6 (16.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|24
|Offensive
|5
|2
|Defensive
|28
|17
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|28
|13
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|9
|Fouls
|12
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Drake 14-6
|72.9 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Evansville 4-16
|61.9 PPG
|36.0 RPG
|10.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. DeVries G
|18.6 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|45.1 FG%
|
00
|. Strawbridge Jr. G
|15.6 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|38.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. DeVries G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|K. Strawbridge Jr. G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|55.6
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|16.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. DeVries
|23
|4
|4
|8/16
|6/11
|1/1
|1
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Brodie
|17
|8
|1
|8/12
|0/0
|1/1
|5
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|R. Penn
|13
|3
|18
|6/8
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Wilkins
|9
|1
|1
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Sturtz
|9
|9
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. DeVries
|23
|4
|4
|8/16
|6/11
|1/1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Brodie
|17
|8
|1
|8/12
|0/0
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|R. Penn
|13
|3
|18
|6/8
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Wilkins
|9
|1
|1
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Sturtz
|9
|9
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Djamgouz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Enright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Northweather
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Alia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Samake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Calhoun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|33
|28
|35/63
|12/24
|7/8
|12
|0
|4
|0
|4
|5
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|12
|2
|2
|5/12
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Coleman II
|11
|2
|2
|4/13
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|A. Smith Jr.
|11
|1
|2
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Y. Toumi
|10
|4
|0
|5/9
|0/2
|0/3
|3
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|G. Bobe
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|12
|2
|2
|5/12
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Coleman II
|11
|2
|2
|4/13
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|A. Smith Jr.
|11
|1
|2
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Y. Toumi
|10
|4
|0
|5/9
|0/2
|0/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|G. Bobe
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Spinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moncrief
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kalle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Tichenor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Malovec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gehlhausen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Chism-Okoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McIntire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|19
|13
|25/55
|8/18
|1/6
|12
|0
|2
|1
|9
|2
|17
