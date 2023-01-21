DRAKE
EVAN

2nd Half
DRKE
Bulldogs
34
EVAN
Aces
25

Time Team Play Score
3:55   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
3:55 +1 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 89-59
3:55   TV timeout  
3:55   Bryceson Burns shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)  
4:03   Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound  
4:05   Conor Enright misses three point jump shot  
4:13   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
4:15   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup  
4:25   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
4:27   Yacine Toumi misses two point layup  
4:35   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
4:37   Nate Ferguson misses two point layup  
4:45   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
4:47   Okay Djamgouz misses three point jump shot  
4:42   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
4:42   Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:49   Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)  
4:56 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup 89-58
5:09   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
5:13 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 89-56
5:25 +2 Preston Phillips makes two point dunk 87-56
5:30   Preston Phillips offensive rebound  
5:32   Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup  
5:38   Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound  
5:40   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
5:53   Tucker DeVries offensive rebound  
5:55   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
6:01   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
6:03   Preston Phillips misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Preston Phillips defensive rebound  
6:17   Darnell Brodie misses two point jump shot  
6:32 +2 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup 87-54
6:44 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 87-52
6:53   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
6:55   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:05   Preston Phillips defensive rebound  
7:07   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Gabe Spinelli turnover (bad pass) (Tucker DeVries steals)  
7:45 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 1 85-52
7:45   TV timeout  
7:45   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
7:45 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Tucker DeVries assists) 84-52
8:03 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Marvin Coleman II assists) 82-52
8:26 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 82-50
8:30   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
8:32   Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup  
8:55 +1 Tucker DeVries makes regular free throw 1 of 1 80-50
8:55   Antoine Smith Jr. shooting foul (Tucker DeVries draws the foul)  
8:58 +3 Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 79-50
9:04   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
9:06   D.J. Wilkins misses two point layup  
9:12   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
9:14   Gage Bobe misses two point layup  
9:32   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
9:34   Nate Ferguson misses two point layup  
9:51   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
9:53   Antoine Smith Jr. blocks Tucker DeVries's two point layup  
10:14   Marvin Coleman II turnover (bad pass)  
10:20   Okay Djamgouz personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)  
10:29   Garrett Sturtz turnover (bad pass) (Preston Phillips steals)  
10:52   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
10:54   Marvin Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
10:59   Conor Enright personal foul (Gage Bobe draws the foul)  
11:06   Chris Moncrief defensive rebound  
11:08   Roman Penn misses two point layup  
11:30   Chris Moncrief turnover (bad pass)  
11:33   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
11:35   Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup  
11:55   Darnell Brodie personal foul  
11:56   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
11:58   Okay Djamgouz misses three point jump shot  
12:00   TV timeout  
12:01   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
12:03   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
12:22   Okay Djamgouz defensive rebound  
12:24   Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
12:35   Conor Enright turnover (bad pass)  
12:45   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
12:47   Gabe Spinelli misses three point jump shot  
13:13 +3 Okay Djamgouz makes three point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists) 76-50
13:36 +2 Gabe Spinelli makes two point jump shot 73-50
13:49 +1 Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 73-48
13:49   Nate Ferguson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:49   TV timeout  
13:49   Antoine Smith Jr. shooting foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)  
13:47   Nate Ferguson offensive rebound  
13:49   Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot  
14:20 +2 Chris Moncrief makes two point jump shot 72-48
14:39 +3 Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilkins assists) 72-46
14:59 +3 Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Antoine Smith Jr. assists) 69-46
15:21 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 69-43
15:30   Marvin Coleman II turnover (bad pass) (Tucker DeVries steals)  
15:41   Roman Penn turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Spinelli steals)  
16:08 +3 Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Gabe Spinelli assists) 67-43
16:31   Darnell Brodie personal foul (Gabe Spinelli draws the foul)  
16:41   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
16:41 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 67-40
16:49 +2 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup (Gabe Spinelli assists) 64-40
16:56   Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound  
16:58   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
17:05   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
17:07   Gabe Spinelli misses two point jump shot  
17:24 +2 Tucker DeVries makes two point layup 64-38
17:30   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
17:32   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup  
17:50 +1 Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 1 of 1 62-38
17:52   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)  
17:52 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 61-38
17:51   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
17:53   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
18:11   Yacine Toumi personal foul (Tucker DeVries draws the foul)  
18:18   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
18:20   Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
18:43 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point dunk (Roman Penn assists) 59-38
18:58   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul  
19:01   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
19:03   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:17 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 57-38
19:27 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup 55-38
19:28   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
19:30   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
19:54 +2 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point jump shot 55-36

1st Half
DRKE
Bulldogs
55
EVAN
Aces
34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:05 +3 Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 55-34
0:24   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
0:41 +2 Gabe Spinelli makes two point jump shot 52-34
1:04 +1 Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 52-32
1:04   Marvin Coleman II shooting foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)  
1:04 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point layup (Tucker DeVries assists) 51-32
1:07   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
1:09   Chris Moncrief misses two point layup  
1:28 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 49-32
2:01 +3 Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists) 47-32
2:21 +2 Conor Enright makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 47-29
2:39 +3 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Chris Moncrief assists) 45-29
2:42   Chris Moncrief offensive rebound  
2:44   Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
3:07 +3 Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 45-26
3:20   Yacine Toumi personal foul (Tucker DeVries draws the foul)  
3:26   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
3:28   Yacine Toumi misses two point layup  
3:52 +3 Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 42-26
3:58   TV timeout  
3:58   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul (Conor Enright draws the foul)  
4:14 +2 Gabe Spinelli makes two point jump shot 39-26
4:28 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup (Conor Enright assists) 39-24
4:34   Conor Enright defensive rebound  
4:36   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:43   D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Gabe Spinelli draws the foul)  
5:00   Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound  
5:02   Okay Djamgouz misses three point jump shot  
5:10   Marvin Coleman II turnover (lost ball) (Okay Djamgouz steals)  
5:38 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Conor Enright assists) 37-24
5:41   Conor Enright defensive rebound  
5:43   Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup  
5:59 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point layup (Conor Enright assists) 34-24
6:32 +2 Marvin Coleman II makes two point jump shot (Preston Phillips assists) 32-24
6:37   D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)  
7:01   Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound  
7:03   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
7:07   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
7:09   Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot  
7:21 +2 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point jump shot 32-22
7:42 +3 Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 32-20
8:03   TV timeout  
8:03   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
8:05   Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:22 +2 Tucker DeVries makes two point jump shot 29-20
8:46 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point jump shot 27-20
8:52   Tucker DeVries personal foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)  
9:05   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
9:07   Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup  
9:35   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
9:35   Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:35   Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)  
9:35 +2 Chris Moncrief makes two point jump shot (Antoine Smith Jr. assists) 27-18
10:03 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 27-16
10:15   Marvin Coleman II turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Wilkins steals)  
10:15   Jump ball. Marvin Coleman II vs. D.J. Wilkins (D.J. Wilkins gains possession)  
10:45 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 25-16
11:10   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
11:12   Chris Moncrief misses two point layup  
11:25 +1 Okay Djamgouz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-16
11:25 +1 Okay Djamgouz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-16
11:25   TV timeout  
11:25   Yacine Toumi shooting foul (Okay Djamgouz draws the foul)  
11:33   Conor Enright defensive rebound  
11:35   Chris Moncrief misses three point jump shot  
11:35   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound  
11:51   Conor Enright misses two point jump shot  
11:57   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
11:59   Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot  
12:21 +3 Okay Djamgouz makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 21-16
12:31   Marvin Coleman II turnover (lost ball)  
12:40 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 18-16
12:49   Roman Penn offensive rebound  
12:51   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
13:06 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Marvin Coleman II assists) 16-16
13:15 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point dunk (Roman Penn assists) 16-14
13:22   Conor Enright defensive rebound  
13:24   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
13:39 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 14-14
13:46   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
13:48   Marvin Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
13:58   Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
14:00   Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot  
14:24   Gabe Spinelli turnover (traveling)  
14:50 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists) 12-14
15:13 +3 Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Gabe Spinelli assists) 9-14
15:18   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound  
15:20   D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot  
15:32 +3 Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Preston Phillips assists) 9-11
15:40   TV timeout  
15:40   Garrett Sturtz turnover (bad pass)  
15:55 +3 Gabe Spinelli makes three point jump shot (Preston Phillips assists) 9-8
16:10   Preston Phillips defensive rebound  
16:12   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
16:25   Gabe Spinelli personal foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
16:27   Antoine Smith Jr. personal foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)  
16:39 +2 Antoine Smith Jr. makes two point layup 9-5
16:51   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
16:53   Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot  
17:07 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Tucker DeVries assists) 9-3
17:25 +3 Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists) 7-3
17:35   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
17:37 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists) 7-0
17:53   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
17:55   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:05 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 5-0
18:18   Gage Bobe turnover (bad pass)  
18:27   Roman Penn personal foul (Marvin Coleman II draws the foul)  
18:31   Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound  
18:33   Roman Penn misses two point layup  
18:37   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
18:39   Gage Bobe misses two point layup  
19:04 +3 Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 3-0
19:14   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
19:14   Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:14   Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:14   Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)  
19:21   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
19:23   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
19:48   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
19:50   Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Darnell Brodie vs. Yacine Toumi (Marvin Coleman II gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 89 59
Field Goals 35-63 (55.6%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 12-24 (50.0%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 1-6 (16.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 24
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 28 17
Team 5 5
Assists 28 13
Steals 4 2
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 4 9
Fouls 12 12
Technicals 0 0
12
T. DeVries G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
20
K. Strawbridge Jr. G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
Drake 14-6 553489
Evansville 4-16 342559
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
Drake 14-6 72.9 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.0 APG
Evansville 4-16 61.9 PPG 36.0 RPG 10.1 APG
Key Players
00
. DeVries G 18.6 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.8 APG 45.1 FG%
00
. Strawbridge Jr. G 15.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.2 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
12
T. DeVries G 23 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
20
K. Strawbridge Jr. G 12 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
55.6 FG% 45.5
50.0 3PT FG% 44.4
87.5 FT% 16.7
Drake
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. DeVries 23 4 4 8/16 6/11 1/1 1 - 2 0 0 1 3
D. Brodie 17 8 1 8/12 0/0 1/1 5 - 0 0 0 1 7
R. Penn 13 3 18 6/8 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 2
D. Wilkins 9 1 1 3/8 3/6 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 1
G. Sturtz 9 9 1 4/6 0/0 1/1 0 - 0 0 2 1 8
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. DeVries 23 4 4 8/16 6/11 1/1 1 0 2 0 0 1 3
D. Brodie 17 8 1 8/12 0/0 1/1 5 0 0 0 0 1 7
R. Penn 13 3 18 6/8 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 2
D. Wilkins 9 1 1 3/8 3/6 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 0 1
G. Sturtz 9 9 1 4/6 0/0 1/1 0 0 0 0 2 1 8
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Djamgouz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Enright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Northweather - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Alia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Samake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Calhoun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 33 28 35/63 12/24 7/8 12 0 4 0 4 5 28
Evansville
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Strawbridge Jr. 12 2 2 5/12 1/2 1/2 4 - 0 0 0 0 2
M. Coleman II 11 2 2 4/13 3/5 0/0 1 - 0 0 5 0 2
A. Smith Jr. 11 1 2 4/6 3/5 0/0 3 - 0 1 0 0 1
Y. Toumi 10 4 0 5/9 0/2 0/3 3 - 0 0 0 0 4
G. Bobe 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Strawbridge Jr. 12 2 2 5/12 1/2 1/2 4 0 0 0 0 0 2
M. Coleman II 11 2 2 4/13 3/5 0/0 1 0 0 0 5 0 2
A. Smith Jr. 11 1 2 4/6 3/5 0/0 3 0 0 1 0 0 1
Y. Toumi 10 4 0 5/9 0/2 0/3 3 0 0 0 0 0 4
G. Bobe 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Spinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moncrief - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kalle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Tichenor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Malovec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gehlhausen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Chism-Okoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McIntire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 19 13 25/55 8/18 1/6 12 0 2 1 9 2 17
