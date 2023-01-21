Fordham earns 65-58 victory over Duquesne
PITTSBURGH (AP) Khalid Moore's 19 points helped Fordham defeat Duquesne 65-58 on Saturday.
Moore added seven rebounds for the Rams (15-4, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry shot 5 for 15 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Antrell Charlton was 4 of 15 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points.
The Dukes (13-7, 3-4) were led by Dae Dae Grant, who posted 10 points and nine rebounds. Jimmy Clark III added nine points and seven rebounds for Duquesne. David Dixon also put up eight points and two steals.
Will Richardson scored six points in the first half and Fordham went into halftime trailing 25-23. Fordham used a 15-0 second-half run to erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 57-48 with 2:44 remaining. Moore scored 14 second-half points.
Both teams play Wednesday. Fordham visits Saint Bonaventure while Duquesne hosts Loyola Chicago.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Khalid Moore vs. Joe Reece (Rams gains possession)
|19:56
|+2
|Rostyslav Novitskyi makes two point layup (Will Richardson assists)
|2-0
|19:37
|Tre Williams misses two point layup
|19:35
|Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound
|19:25
|Will Richardson misses two point jump shot
|19:23
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|19:11
|Khalid Moore blocks Joe Reece's two point layup
|19:07
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|19:03
|Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|Khalid Moore offensive rebound
|18:41
|Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point jump shot
|18:39
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|18:35
|Khalid Moore misses two point jump shot
|18:33
|Antrell Charlton offensive rebound
|18:30
|Antrell Charlton misses two point layup
|18:28
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|18:28
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|18:17
|Darius Quisenberry misses two point jump shot
|18:15
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|17:59
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup
|2-2
|17:46
|Dae Dae Grant personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|17:41
|Antrell Charlton turnover (Joe Reece steals)
|17:28
|Will Richardson personal foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|17:08
|Tre Williams misses three point jump shot
|17:06
|Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound
|17:02
|Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|16:52
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup
|4-2
|16:34
|Kyle Rose blocks Joe Reece's two point jump shot
|16:27
|Jimmy Clark III offensive rebound
|16:26
|Kyle Rose blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup
|16:24
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|16:19
|Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball)
|16:05
|Patrick Kelly shooting foul (Joe Reece draws the foul)
|16:05
|+1
|Joe Reece makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-3
|16:05
|+1
|Joe Reece makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-4
|15:49
|+2
|Darius Quisenberry makes two point layup
|6-4
|15:25
|+2
|David Dixon makes two point layup
|6-6
|15:07
|Darius Quisenberry turnover (David Dixon steals)
|15:01
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|Darius Quisenberry defensive rebound
|14:38
|Abdou Tsimbila turnover (lost ball) (David Dixon steals)
|14:29
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|14:27
|David Dixon offensive rebound
|14:25
|+2
|David Dixon makes two point layup
|6-8
|13:54
|David Dixon blocks Antrell Charlton's two point layup
|13:53
|Rams offensive rebound
|13:53
|TV timeout
|13:53
|Darius Quisenberry turnover (5-second violation)
|13:42
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball)
|13:18
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|13:16
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|13:08
|+2
|David Dixon makes two point dunk (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|6-10
|12:51
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Darius Quisenberry assists)
|9-10
|12:21
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|12:19
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|12:12
|Darius Quisenberry misses two point jump shot
|12:10
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|12:01
|Romad Dean blocks Dae Dae Grant's two point jump shot
|11:57
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|11:52
|+2
|Khalid Moore makes two point layup (Will Richardson assists)
|11-10
|11:32
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup (Kareem Rozier assists)
|11-12
|11:16
|Darius Quisenberry offensive foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|11:16
|Darius Quisenberry turnover (offensive foul)
|11:16
|TV timeout
|10:58
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup
|10:53
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|10:49
|Antrell Charlton turnover (Rodney Gunn Jr. steals)
|10:44
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|10:42
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|10:41
|Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)
|10:27
|Antrell Charlton turnover (Austin Rotroff steals)
|10:22
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Tre Williams's two point layup
|10:18
|Austin Rotroff offensive rebound
|10:09
|Romad Dean personal foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|10:03
|Tre Williams misses two point layup
|10:01
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|9:56
|Rodney Gunn Jr. personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|9:43
|Will Richardson misses two point jump shot
|9:43
|Antrell Charlton offensive rebound
|9:43
|Antrell Charlton misses two point layup
|9:43
|Khalid Moore offensive rebound
|9:43
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Khalid Moore assists)
|14-12
|9:43
|Tevin Brewer misses two point jump shot
|9:41
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|9:37
|Kareem Rozier misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Rodney Gunn Jr. offensive rebound
|9:33
|+2
|Rodney Gunn Jr. makes two point layup
|14-14
|8:54
|Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup
|8:52
|Kyle Rose offensive rebound
|8:48
|Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|Dukes defensive rebound
|8:34
|Austin Rotroff misses two point jump shot
|8:32
|Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound
|8:10
|Will Richardson misses two point jump shot
|8:08
|Tevin Brewer defensive rebound
|8:00
|Kyle Rose blocks Austin Rotroff's two point layup
|8:00
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|8:00
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Elijah Gray turnover (Rodney Gunn Jr. steals)
|7:22
|Kareem Rozier misses two point jump shot
|7:20
|Joe Reece offensive rebound
|7:20
|Elijah Gray personal foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|7:11
|Elijah Gray personal foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|7:00
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|6:58
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|6:53
|Tevin Brewer misses two point jump shot
|6:51
|Joe Reece offensive rebound
|6:40
|Joe Reece misses two point jump shot
|6:38
|Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound
|6:38
|Joe Reece personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|6:14
|+2
|Khalid Moore makes two point layup (Antrell Charlton assists)
|16-14
|6:14
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Khalid Moore draws the foul)
|6:14
|+1
|Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-14
|5:54
|Tevin Brewer misses two point jump shot
|5:52
|Jimmy Clark III offensive rebound
|5:47
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|Rams defensive rebound
|5:21
|Darius Quisenberry misses two point jump shot
|5:19
|Halil Barre defensive rebound
|5:10
|Antrell Charlton shooting foul (Halil Barre draws the foul)
|5:10
|+1
|Halil Barre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-15
|5:10
|Halil Barre misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:10
|Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound
|4:52
|+2
|Rostyslav Novitskyi makes two point layup (Khalid Moore assists)
|19-15
|4:37
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball)
|4:08
|Dae Dae Grant blocks Darius Quisenberry's two point jump shot
|4:02
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|3:58
|David Dixon turnover (lost ball)
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:35
|Khalid Moore misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|Dukes defensive rebound
|3:17
|David Dixon turnover (traveling)
|2:56
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot
|21-15
|2:37
|Dae Dae Grant turnover (bad pass)
|2:33
|Antrell Charlton misses two point layup
|2:29
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|2:14
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
|21-17
|1:41
|Antrell Charlton misses two point layup
|1:39
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|1:36
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup
|23-17
|1:31
|Kyle Rose personal foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|1:31
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-18
|1:31
|Jimmy Clark III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:31
|Jimmy Clark III offensive rebound
|1:28
|+2
|Austin Rotroff makes two point dunk (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|23-20
|1:07
|Rodney Gunn Jr. personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|0:53
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|0:50
|Khalid Moore personal foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|0:50
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-21
|0:50
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-22
|0:32
|Khalid Moore misses two point hook shot
|0:30
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|0:10
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|0:01
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Tevin Brewer assists)
|23-25
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive rebound
|19:36
|Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point layup
|19:34
|Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive rebound
|19:33
|Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point layup
|19:31
|Khalid Moore offensive rebound
|19:30
|Khalid Moore misses two point layup
|19:28
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|19:13
|Darius Quisenberry personal foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|18:55
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point hook shot
|23-27
|18:26
|Antrell Charlton misses two point layup
|18:24
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|18:20
|Rostyslav Novitskyi shooting foul (Joe Reece draws the foul)
|18:20
|+1
|Joe Reece makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-28
|18:20
|+1
|Joe Reece makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-29
|18:07
|Tre Williams blocks Will Richardson's two point layup
|18:03
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|18:01
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|17:59
|Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound
|17:58
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point layup
|17:56
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|17:45
|Will Richardson turnover (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|17:41
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk
|23-31
|17:41
|Rams 30 second timeout
|17:23
|+2
|Khalid Moore makes two point layup
|25-31
|17:02
|Joe Reece offensive foul (Rams draws the foul)
|17:02
|Joe Reece turnover (offensive foul)
|16:47
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|Antrell Charlton offensive rebound
|16:39
|Joe Reece personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|16:39
|Abdou Tsimbila misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:39
|Abdou Tsimbila misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:39
|Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
|16:29
|Kyle Rose personal foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|16:08
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (Darius Quisenberry steals)
|15:55
|Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|15:55
|TV timeout
|15:48
|+2
|Khalid Moore makes two point hook shot
|27-31
|15:33
|+2
|Tevin Brewer makes two point jump shot
|27-33
|15:12
|Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Rams draws the foul)
|15:12
|+1
|Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-33
|15:12
|+1
|Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-33
|14:48
|Khalid Moore shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|14:48
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:48
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-34
|14:33
|Tre Williams blocks Khalid Moore's two point layup
|14:33
|Rams offensive rebound
|14:28
|Austin Rotroff personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|14:26
|Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|14:26
|Rostyslav Novitskyi turnover (offensive foul)
|14:12
|Tevin Brewer turnover (Rostyslav Novitskyi steals)
|14:05
|Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|Rodney Gunn Jr. defensive rebound
|13:42
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:40
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|13:40
|Darius Quisenberry personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|13:34
|Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|13:32
|Austin Rotroff offensive rebound
|13:32
|Rostyslav Novitskyi shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)
|13:32
|Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:32
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|13:14
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|13:12
|Rodney Gunn Jr. defensive rebound
|12:56
|Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Rodney Gunn Jr. draws the foul)
|12:56
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:56
|Dukes offensive rebound
|12:51
|Tre Williams misses two point layup
|12:48
|Patrick Kelly defensive rebound
|12:42
|Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot
|12:40
|Antrell Charlton offensive rebound
|12:38
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point layup
|31-34
|12:23
|Tre Williams turnover (Antrell Charlton steals)
|12:16
|Dae Dae Grant shooting foul (Antrell Charlton draws the foul)
|12:16
|Antrell Charlton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:16
|+1
|Patrick Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-34
|12:04
|Kareem Rozier misses two point jump shot
|12:02
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|11:48
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point layup (Abdou Tsimbila assists)
|34-34
|11:35
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|11:33
|Rams defensive rebound
|11:34
|TV timeout
|11:32
|David Dixon personal foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)
|11:32
|Will Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:32
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|11:22
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|34-36
|11:04
|+2
|Khalid Moore makes two point jump shot
|36-36
|10:52
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|David Dixon offensive rebound
|10:43
|+2
|David Dixon makes two point layup
|36-38
|10:34
|David Dixon personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|10:34
|+1
|Abdou Tsimbila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-38
|10:34
|Abdou Tsimbila misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:34
|Rodney Gunn Jr. defensive rebound
|10:11
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Joe Reece draws the foul)
|10:11
|+1
|Joe Reece makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-39
|10:11
|+1
|Joe Reece makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-40
|10:00
|Antrell Charlton misses two point layup
|9:58
|Kareem Rozier defensive rebound
|9:54
|Dae Dae Grant offensive foul (Rams draws the foul)
|9:54
|Dae Dae Grant turnover (offensive foul)
|9:37
|Joe Reece shooting foul (Rams draws the foul)
|9:37
|+1
|Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-40
|9:37
|Khalid Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:37
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|9:27
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup (Kareem Rozier assists)
|38-42
|9:04
|Khalid Moore misses two point layup
|9:02
|Khalid Moore offensive rebound
|9:02
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Khalid Moore draws the foul)
|9:02
|+1
|Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-42
|9:02
|+1
|Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-42
|8:48
|+2
|Kareem Rozier makes two point layup
|40-44
|8:32
|Will Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Kareem Rozier steals)
|8:13
|Will Richardson shooting foul (Kareem Rozier draws the foul)
|8:13
|Official timeout
|8:13
|+1
|Kareem Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-45
|8:13
|+1
|Kareem Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-46
|7:48
|+2
|Darius Quisenberry makes two point jump shot
|42-46
|7:25
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|7:08
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|7:03
|Rams offensive rebound
|7:03
|TV timeout
|6:49
|Tevin Brewer turnover (Darius Quisenberry steals)
|6:44
|Khalid Moore misses two point layup
|6:42
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|6:28
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
|42-48
|5:55
|+2
|Kyle Rose makes two point layup (Khalid Moore assists)
|44-48
|5:36
|Dae Dae Grant turnover (Antrell Charlton steals)
|5:21
|+3
|Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Darius Quisenberry assists)
|47-48
|5:00
|Austin Rotroff misses two point hook shot
|4:58
|Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound
|4:52
|+3
|Darius Quisenberry makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|50-48
|4:30
|Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|4:28
|Darius Quisenberry defensive rebound
|4:13
|+3
|Khalid Moore makes three point jump shot (Darius Quisenberry assists)
|53-48
|4:04
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|4:04
|TV timeout
|3:47
|Joe Reece misses two point layup
|3:45
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|3:29
|+2
|Rostyslav Novitskyi makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists)
|55-48
|3:11
|Kareem Rozier misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|2:44
|+2
|Darius Quisenberry makes two point jump shot
|57-48
|2:27
|Kareem Rozier misses two point jump shot
|2:25
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|2:03
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|1:46
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot
|57-51
|1:43
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|1:35
|Kareem Rozier personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|1:35
|+1
|Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-51
|1:35
|+1
|Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-51
|1:26
|Kyle Rose personal foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|1:26
|+1
|Kareem Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-52
|1:26
|+1
|Kareem Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-53
|1:26
|Official timeout
|1:24
|Rodney Gunn Jr. personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|1:24
|Darius Quisenberry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:24
|+1
|Darius Quisenberry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-53
|1:17
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|1:15
|Rodney Gunn Jr. offensive rebound
|1:13
|Antrell Charlton shooting foul (Rodney Gunn Jr. draws the foul)
|1:13
|+1
|Rodney Gunn Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-54
|1:13
|+1
|Rodney Gunn Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-55
|0:51
|Antrell Charlton turnover (Kareem Rozier steals)
|0:46
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|Darius Quisenberry defensive rebound
|0:43
|Dae Dae Grant personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|0:43
|+1
|Darius Quisenberry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-55
|0:43
|+1
|Darius Quisenberry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-55
|0:36
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:34
|Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound
|0:30
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:28
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|0:25
|Khalid Moore turnover (Dae Dae Grant steals)
|0:21
|Dae Dae Grant turnover (Kyle Rose steals)
|0:19
|Rodney Gunn Jr. personal foul (Darius Quisenberry draws the foul)
|0:19
|+1
|Darius Quisenberry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-55
|0:19
|Darius Quisenberry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:19
|Rams offensive rebound
|0:12
|+2
|Darius Quisenberry makes two point layup
|65-55
|0:07
|+3
|Tevin Brewer makes three point jump shot
|65-58
|0:00
|End of period
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|58
|Field Goals
|23-60 (38.3%)
|19-62 (30.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-22 (63.6%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|44
|Offensive
|12
|17
|Defensive
|27
|24
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|12
|5
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|38.3
|FG%
|30.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Moore
|19
|7
|3
|6/13
|1/2
|6/7
|2
|34
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|D. Quisenberry
|14
|3
|3
|5/15
|1/7
|3/4
|3
|35
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Charlton
|10
|5
|2
|4/15
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|34
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2
|R. Novitskyi
|6
|7
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|W. Richardson
|6
|0
|2
|2/7
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rose
|5
|7
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|25
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|A. Tsimbila
|5
|6
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|19
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|E. Gray
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Kelly
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Dean
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|A. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hardenburg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|39
|12
|23/60
|5/15
|14/22
|21
|200
|6
|7
|14
|12
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Grant
|10
|9
|0
|3/12
|2/6
|2/2
|4
|35
|1
|1
|4
|3
|6
|J. Clark III
|9
|7
|2
|4/11
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|T. Williams
|7
|5
|0
|3/11
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|J. Reece
|6
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|6/6
|4
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Brewer
|5
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dixon
|8
|5
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|K. Rozier
|6
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Gunn Jr.
|4
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|2/3
|4
|24
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Rotroff
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|H. Barre
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Cole-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Barba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. McGriff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hronsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|41
|5
|19/62
|3/16
|17/22
|21
|200
|10
|4
|13
|17
|24