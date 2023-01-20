One game out of first in ACC, Pitt takes on Florida State
After dropping consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference games to Clemson and Duke, Pitt will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's clash with visiting Florida State.
The Panthers (13-6, 6-2) are tied with Miami, Virginia and Wake Forest for second place in the league -- one game behind Clemson -- after starting the season by losing three of their first four outings in November, two by 25-plus points.
Since the recent losses to the Tigers and Blue Devils, the Panthers have double-digit wins at Georgia Tech (71-60 score) and Louisville (75-54).
"In the past if we had lost two in a row, maybe that would spiral to four in a row, six in a row because that's what's happened," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. "I thought the Georgia Tech win was huge for that,"
Jamarius Burton (16.3) and Blake Hinson (15.8) lead four double-figure scorers for the Panthers, but Capel singled out contributions from the bench as a major factor in the recent surge. Nike Sibande has raised his average to 10.0 points a game in league play after scoring a season-high 21 points against Georgia Tech and 12 against Louisville.
"I'm really proud of our guys on the bench," Capel said after the win over Louisville. "They came in and gave us a really, really huge lift -- Nike Sibande with his scoring and then Guillermo (Diaz Graham) and Nate Santos with their energy. I thought those three guys really turned the game around for us."
Florida State (6-13, 4-4) will go for a sweep of its two-game road swing after an 84-71 midweek win at Notre Dame. The Seminoles jumped on the Irish early and then secured the win by going 11 of 12 from the free-throw line in the last 1:24 to finish 23 of 29 for the game.
"We were able to hit our free throws and maintain our poise," coach Leonard Hamilton said.
Darin Green Jr. scored a game-high 20 points and Matthew Cleveland posted his eighth consecutive double-double with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Cameron Corhen vs. Fede Federiko (Caleb Mills gains possession)
|19:40
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (bad pass)
|19:28
|+2
|Nelly Cummings makes two point driving layup
|0-2
|19:11
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Fede Federiko steals)
|18:41
|+2
|Fede Federiko makes two point layup (Greg Elliott assists)
|0-4
|18:23
|+3
|Matthew Cleveland makes three point jump shot (Caleb Mills assists)
|3-4
|17:57
|Darin Green Jr. personal foul (Nelly Cummings draws the foul)
|17:42
|+3
|Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (Blake Hinson assists)
|3-7
|17:15
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|17:13
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|17:05
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|17:03
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|16:56
|Cameron Corhen misses two point jump shot
|16:54
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|16:50
|+2
|Fede Federiko makes two point dunk (Nelly Cummings assists)
|3-9
|16:42
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|16:28
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point layup (Caleb Mills assists)
|5-9
|16:08
|Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|16:06
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|16:00
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point layup
|15:58
|Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|15:31
|+3
|Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
|5-12
|15:31
|Jalen Warley shooting foul (Greg Elliott draws the foul)
|15:31
|TV timeout
|15:31
|+1
|Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-13
|15:08
|Nike Sibande shooting foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|15:08
|Jalen Warley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:08
|Jalen Warley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:08
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|14:54
|Cameron Corhen blocks Blake Hinson's two point layup
|14:52
|Blake Hinson offensive rebound
|14:49
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point layup
|5-15
|14:41
|+3
|Caleb Mills makes three point jump shot
|8-15
|14:15
|Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|14:13
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|14:06
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point stepback jump shot (Matthew Cleveland assists)
|11-15
|13:41
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point pullup jump shot
|11-17
|13:13
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup (Matthew Cleveland assists)
|13-17
|12:54
|Caleb Mills blocks Jamarius Burton's two point layup
|12:52
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|12:47
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|12:33
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|Cameron Corhen defensive rebound
|12:16
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:14
|Nate Santos defensive rebound
|12:04
|Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|11:54
|+3
|Caleb Mills makes three point jump shot (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|16-17
|11:27
|Nelly Cummings misses two point jump shot
|11:25
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|11:13
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point driving layup
|18-17
|10:49
|Nelly Cummings misses two point jump shot
|10:47
|Chandler Jackson defensive rebound
|10:42
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|Caleb Mills offensive rebound
|10:37
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|10:35
|Cameron Corhen offensive rebound
|10:32
|Cameron Corhen misses two point layup
|10:30
|Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
|10:28
|Baba Miller blocks Nike Sibande's two point layup
|10:26
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|10:14
|+2
|Darin Green Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot
|20-17
|9:43
|Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|9:41
|Chandler Jackson defensive rebound
|9:32
|+2
|Chandler Jackson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|22-17
|9:29
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|9:29
|TV timeout
|9:27
|Jamarius Burton turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Jackson steals)
|9:22
|+3
|Chandler Jackson makes three point jump shot
|25-17
|9:05
|Chandler Jackson shooting foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|9:05
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-18
|9:05
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-19
|8:45
|+2
|Baba Miller makes two point turnaround jump shot
|27-19
|8:29
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|Guillermo Diaz Graham offensive rebound
|8:21
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point driving layup
|27-21
|8:04
|+3
|Baba Miller makes three point jump shot
|30-21
|7:46
|Naheem McLeod shooting foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|7:46
|TV timeout
|7:46
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-22
|7:46
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-23
|7:19
|Baba Miller offensive foul (Greg Elliott draws the foul)
|7:20
|Baba Miller turnover (offensive foul)
|6:56
|Jamarius Burton turnover (bad pass)
|6:31
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|6:16
|Cameron Corhen personal foul (Nelly Cummings draws the foul)
|6:10
|Nelly Cummings misses two point jump shot
|6:08
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|6:02
|Fede Federiko personal foul (Cameron Corhen draws the foul)
|5:52
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point turnaround jump shot (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|32-23
|5:22
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|Jamarius Burton offensive rebound
|5:17
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point layup
|32-25
|5:05
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
|4:57
|Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|4:55
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|4:43
|Caleb Mills turnover (lost ball) (Nike Sibande steals)
|4:36
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|Jamarius Burton offensive rebound
|4:25
|Cameron Corhen personal foul (Nike Sibande draws the foul)
|4:25
|+1
|Nike Sibande makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-26
|4:25
|+1
|Nike Sibande makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-27
|4:14
|Blake Hinson personal foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|4:00
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point turnaround jump shot
|34-27
|3:50
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|3:34
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|3:32
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|3:25
|TV timeout
|3:03
|Nike Sibande turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Mills steals)
|2:45
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:43
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|2:39
|Blake Hinson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Warley steals)
|2:34
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|37-27
|2:00
|Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:42
|Jamarius Burton shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|1:42
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-27
|1:42
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-27
|1:15
|Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
|1:10
|Blake Hinson offensive rebound
|1:07
|Blake Hinson misses two point layup
|1:05
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|0:58
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|0:46
|De'Ante Green shooting foul (Nelly Cummings draws the foul)
|0:46
|Nelly Cummings misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|0:46
|+1
|Nelly Cummings makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|39-28
|0:46
|+1
|Nelly Cummings makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|39-29
|0:21
|Greg Elliott personal foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|0:01
|Greg Elliott blocks Caleb Mills's three point jump shot
|0:01
|Seminoles turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|+2
|Greg Elliott makes two point driving layup (Jamarius Burton assists)
|39-31
|19:19
|Jalen Warley misses two point layup
|19:17
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|19:03
|Blake Hinson blocks Cameron Corhen's two point layup
|19:01
|Cameron Corhen offensive rebound
|18:57
|Matthew Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|18:55
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|18:46
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point stepback jump shot
|39-33
|18:18
|Caleb Mills turnover (bad pass) (Greg Elliott steals)
|18:09
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|18:07
|Blake Hinson offensive rebound
|18:04
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|18:02
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|17:56
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point alley-oop dunk (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|41-33
|17:26
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point pullup jump shot
|41-35
|17:01
|Jalen Warley offensive foul (Nelly Cummings draws the foul)
|17:01
|Jalen Warley turnover (offensive foul)
|16:44
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
|41-38
|16:14
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point dunk (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|43-38
|15:49
|+2
|Fede Federiko makes two point layup (Jamarius Burton assists)
|43-40
|15:32
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point driving layup
|45-40
|15:01
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|14:50
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
|14:43
|+2
|Fede Federiko makes two point dunk (Nelly Cummings assists)
|45-42
|14:21
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|13:59
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Greg Elliott assists)
|45-45
|13:40
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (lost ball) (Jamarius Burton steals)
|13:32
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot
|45-48
|13:20
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|13:20
|TV timeout
|13:09
|TV timeout
|13:03
|Cameron Corhen offensive foul (Nelly Cummings draws the foul)
|13:03
|Cameron Corhen turnover (offensive foul)
|12:34
|Cameron Corhen shooting foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|12:34
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-49
|12:34
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-50
|12:14
|Baba Miller turnover (traveling)
|11:54
|Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|11:46
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot
|48-50
|11:26
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point driving layup
|48-52
|11:07
|+2
|Darin Green Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot
|50-52
|10:49
|Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|10:47
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|10:43
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (traveling)
|10:43
|TV timeout
|10:18
|Greg Elliott turnover (traveling)
|10:05
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Matthew Cleveland assists)
|53-52
|9:40
|+2
|Nike Sibande makes two point driving layup
|53-54
|9:28
|Nelly Cummings shooting foul (Chandler Jackson draws the foul)
|9:28
|+1
|Chandler Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-54
|9:28
|Chandler Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:28
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|9:14
|Nike Sibande turnover (bad pass) (Chandler Jackson steals)
|9:05
|Nike Sibande shooting foul (Chandler Jackson draws the foul)
|9:05
|+1
|Chandler Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-54
|9:05
|+1
|Chandler Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-54
|8:41
|Jamarius Burton turnover (bad pass)
|8:22
|Blake Hinson personal foul (Baba Miller draws the foul)
|8:02
|Fede Federiko blocks Jalen Warley's two point jump shot
|8:00
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|7:45
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|56-56
|7:19
|+2
|De'Ante Green makes two point layup (Caleb Mills assists)
|58-56
|6:59
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|6:57
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|6:41
|+2
|De'Ante Green makes two point layup (Caleb Mills assists)
|60-56
|6:21
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|6:19
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|5:55
|TV timeout
|5:53
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point pullup jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|62-56
|5:31
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Nelly Cummings assists)
|62-59
|5:12
|Fede Federiko blocks Naheem McLeod's two point dunk
|5:10
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|5:05
|Blake Hinson turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Warley steals)
|5:03
|Blake Hinson personal foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|4:44
|Jalen Warley misses three point jump shot
|4:42
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|4:34
|Jalen Warley personal foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|4:30
|Blake Hinson turnover (out of bounds)
|4:00
|Greg Elliott shooting foul (Darin Green Jr. draws the foul)
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:00
|+1
|Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|63-59
|4:00
|+1
|Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|64-59
|4:00
|+1
|Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|65-59
|3:34
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|3:30
|Panthers offensive rebound
|3:20
|+3
|Nelly Cummings makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
|65-62
|3:17
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|2:53
|Cameron Corhen misses two point jump shot
|2:51
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|2:42
|Greg Elliott turnover (lost ball)
|2:32
|Fede Federiko blocks Cameron Corhen's two point layup
|2:30
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|2:21
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point driving layup
|65-64
|1:54
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point stepback jump shot
|68-64
|1:37
|Matthew Cleveland blocks Blake Hinson's three point jump shot
|1:35
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|1:33
|Blake Hinson personal foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|1:17
|Caleb Mills turnover (lost ball)
|1:04
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|0:34
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|0:27
|Nelly Cummings offensive foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|0:27
|Nelly Cummings turnover (offensive foul)
|0:26
|Blake Hinson personal foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|0:26
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-64
|0:26
|Caleb Mills misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:26
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|0:17
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|0:11
|Greg Elliott personal foul (Darin Green Jr. draws the foul)
|0:11
|+1
|Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-64
|0:11
|+1
|Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-64
|0:01
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|+ 1
|Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:11
|+ 1
|Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:11
|Greg Elliott personal foul (Darin Green Jr. draws the foul)
|0:11
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|0:13
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|0:17
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|0:26
|Caleb Mills misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:26
|+ 1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:26
|Blake Hinson personal foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|0:26
|Nelly Cummings turnover (offensive foul)
|0:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|64
|Field Goals
|25-49 (51.0%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|10-20 (50.0%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|11-12 (91.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|29
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida State 7-13
|69.5 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Pittsburgh 13-7
|74.6 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Green Jr. G
|14.1 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.0 APG
|42.2 FG%
|
00
|. Burton G
|16.3 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|4.4 APG
|53.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Green Jr. G
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|J. Burton G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|51.0
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|91.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green Jr.
|24
|2
|4
|7/12
|5/8
|5/5
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Cleveland
|11
|8
|3
|4/7
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|34
|0
|1
|3
|0
|8
|C. Mills
|11
|7
|4
|4/11
|2/7
|1/2
|0
|34
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|J. Warley
|4
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Corhen
|4
|3
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jackson
|8
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Miller
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|D. Green
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. House
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. McLeod
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Palinkas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bembry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Adebisi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fletcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Spainhour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|25
|13
|25/49
|10/20
|11/15
|12
|201
|5
|4
|12
|3
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burton
|20
|3
|5
|8/13
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|B. Hinson
|16
|9
|1
|5/12
|4/9
|2/2
|5
|35
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|G. Elliott
|9
|4
|2
|3/7
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|36
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|F. Federiko
|8
|8
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|34
|1
|3
|0
|0
|8
|N. Cummings
|7
|2
|3
|2/12
|1/8
|2/3
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sibande
|4
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N. Santos
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Diaz Graham
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Diaz Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fisch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jeffress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hugley IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|28
|11
|23/54
|7/28
|11/12
|14
|200
|4
|5
|11
|6
|22
