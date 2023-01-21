Oduro's 24 lead George Mason over Rhode Island 79-72
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Josh Oduro scored 24 points as George Mason beat Rhode Island 79-72 on Saturday.
Oduro also had 14 rebounds and three steals for the Patriots (12-8, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). De'Von Cooper was 6 of 9 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 20 points. Victor Bailey Jr. went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.
Brayon Freeman led the way for the Rams (6-13, 2-5) with 25 points and two steals. Rhode Island also got 14 points and four steals from Brandon Weston. In addition, Ishmael Leggett finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.
George Mason led 41-26 at halftime, with Oduro racking up 10 points. George Mason turned a three-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 69-59 lead with 5:51 left in the half.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Josh Oduro vs. Alex Tchikou (Ronald Polite III gains possession)
|19:44
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point dunk (DeVon Cooper assists)
|2-0
|19:27
|Jalen Carey misses two point layup
|19:25
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|19:19
|Justyn Fernandez misses three point jump shot
|19:17
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|19:08
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|4-0
|18:59
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot
|18:57
|DeVon Cooper defensive rebound
|18:57
|Jump ball. Ishmael Leggett vs. DeVon Cooper (Ishmael Leggett gains possession)
|18:50
|DeVon Cooper turnover (Ishmael Leggett steals)
|18:50
|Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot
|18:48
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|18:49
|Alex Tchikou personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|18:43
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|18:41
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|18:24
|Abdou Samb turnover (lost ball) (Josh Oduro steals)
|18:13
|+3
|DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|7-0
|18:05
|Rams 30 second timeout
|17:43
|Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|17:41
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|17:32
|Abdou Samb personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|17:30
|Jalen Carey shooting foul (DeVon Cooper draws the foul)
|17:30
|+1
|DeVon Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|8-0
|17:30
|DeVon Cooper misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|17:30
|Patriots offensive rebound
|17:30
|DeVon Cooper misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|17:30
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|17:15
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point jump shot
|8-2
|17:01
|+2
|Justyn Fernandez makes two point layup (DeVon Cooper assists)
|10-2
|16:42
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot
|10-4
|16:30
|Justyn Fernandez misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|Brayon Freeman defensive rebound
|16:15
|Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot
|16:13
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|15:46
|Justyn Fernandez misses two point layup
|15:44
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|15:35
|Abdou Samb misses two point jump shot
|15:33
|Justyn Fernandez defensive rebound
|15:08
|+2
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists)
|12-4
|14:56
|+3
|Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot (Malik Martin assists)
|12-7
|14:40
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Rams defensive rebound
|14:36
|TV timeout
|14:17
|Josh Oduro blocks Ishmael Leggett's two point layup
|14:15
|Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|14:07
|+3
|DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|15-7
|13:41
|Josh Oduro personal foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
|13:28
|Devin Dinkins personal foul (Sebastian Thomas draws the foul)
|13:18
|Alex Tchikou misses two point jump shot
|13:16
|DeVon Cooper defensive rebound
|13:00
|Ginika Ojiako misses two point jump shot
|12:58
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|12:50
|+3
|Brandon Weston makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|15-10
|12:35
|Alex Tchikou personal foul (Ginika Ojiako draws the foul)
|12:33
|DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|12:26
|Blake Jones shooting foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)
|12:26
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-11
|12:26
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-12
|12:16
|Devin Dinkins misses two point jump shot
|12:14
|Abdou Samb defensive rebound
|12:07
|Sebastian Thomas misses two point layup
|12:05
|Devin Dinkins defensive rebound
|11:55
|Blake Jones turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Weston steals)
|11:40
|+2
|Brandon Weston makes two point jump shot
|15-14
|11:25
|Sebastian Thomas personal foul (Ginika Ojiako draws the foul)
|11:25
|TV timeout
|11:22
|Ginika Ojiako offensive foul (Abdou Samb draws the foul)
|11:22
|Ginika Ojiako turnover (offensive foul)
|11:04
|Abdou Samb misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|10:55
|+3
|Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Victor Bailey Jr. assists)
|18-14
|10:29
|Josh Oduro blocks Abdou Samb's two point jump shot
|10:27
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|10:19
|Justyn Fernandez misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|10:11
|+3
|DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|21-14
|9:59
|Abdou Samb misses two point jump shot
|9:57
|Rams offensive rebound
|9:53
|Brandon Weston turnover (lost ball)
|9:37
|Rory Stewart shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|9:37
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-14
|9:37
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-14
|9:19
|Brandon Weston misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|9:10
|Victor Bailey Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Weston steals)
|8:57
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|8:29
|Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|8:18
|Josh Oduro personal foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|8:07
|Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|8:05
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|7:51
|Rory Stewart shooting foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:51
|Malik Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:51
|Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:51
|Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
|7:39
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|7:23
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot
|7:21
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|7:02
|Malik Henry misses two point jump shot
|7:00
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|6:51
|Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot
|6:49
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|6:24
|Malik Henry misses two point layup
|6:22
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|6:22
|Malik Martin personal foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)
|6:24
|+1
|Malik Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-14
|6:24
|Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:24
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|6:08
|+2
|Sebastian Thomas makes two point layup (Abdou Samb assists)
|24-16
|5:50
|Sebastian Thomas shooting foul (Devin Dinkins draws the foul)
|5:50
|+1
|Devin Dinkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-16
|5:50
|+1
|Devin Dinkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-16
|5:39
|Ginika Ojiako blocks Brandon Weston's two point layup
|5:37
|Devin Dinkins defensive rebound
|5:28
|Devin Dinkins turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Weston steals)
|5:19
|+2
|Abdou Samb makes two point layup (Sebastian Thomas assists)
|26-18
|5:10
|+2
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point jump shot (Devin Dinkins assists)
|28-18
|5:02
|+2
|Abdou Samb makes two point layup (Jalen Carey assists)
|28-20
|5:02
|Victor Bailey Jr. shooting foul (Abdou Samb draws the foul)
|5:02
|+1
|Abdou Samb makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-21
|4:35
|+2
|Devin Dinkins makes two point jump shot
|30-21
|4:20
|Brandon Weston misses two point layup
|4:18
|Brandon Weston offensive rebound
|4:16
|+2
|Brandon Weston makes two point layup
|30-23
|4:16
|Justyn Fernandez shooting foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)
|4:16
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-24
|4:03
|Victor Bailey Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Weston steals)
|3:58
|Brandon Weston turnover (traveling)
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:42
|Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass) (Ishmael Leggett steals)
|3:24
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup
|3:22
|Abdou Samb offensive rebound
|3:16
|DeVon Cooper blocks Abdou Samb's two point layup
|3:14
|Abdou Samb offensive rebound
|3:03
|Abdou Samb turnover (lost ball) (Josh Oduro steals)
|2:53
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists)
|32-24
|2:42
|Brandon Weston turnover (bad pass) (Josh Oduro steals)
|2:33
|+3
|Justyn Fernandez makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|35-24
|2:19
|Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot
|2:17
|Justyn Fernandez defensive rebound
|2:08
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists)
|37-24
|2:01
|Ronald Polite III personal foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)
|2:03
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-25
|2:03
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-26
|1:52
|Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass) (Brayon Freeman steals)
|1:41
|Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot
|1:39
|Malik Henry defensive rebound
|1:29
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point layup
|39-26
|1:08
|Alex Tchikou misses two point jump shot
|1:06
|Justyn Fernandez defensive rebound
|0:44
|Ronald Polite III turnover (lost ball) (Ishmael Leggett steals)
|0:39
|Jalen Carey offensive foul (DeVon Cooper draws the foul)
|0:39
|Jalen Carey turnover (offensive foul)
|0:39
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:13
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point dunk (Victor Bailey Jr. assists)
|41-26
|0:02
|Jalen Carey misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:45
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|19:44
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|43-26
|19:44
|Abdou Samb personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|19:44
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|19:44
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|19:22
|Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (DeVon Cooper steals)
|19:14
|DeVon Cooper turnover (lost ball) (Ishmael Leggett steals)
|19:03
|Sebastian Thomas turnover (bad pass) (DeVon Cooper steals)
|18:49
|Justyn Fernandez misses two point jump shot
|18:47
|Abdou Samb defensive rebound
|18:39
|Justyn Fernandez shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
|18:39
|+1
|Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-27
|18:39
|+1
|Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-28
|18:16
|Josh Oduro misses two point dunk
|18:14
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|18:13
|Ronald Polite III shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|18:13
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-29
|18:13
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-30
|17:59
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Victor Bailey Jr. assists)
|45-30
|17:59
|Brandon Weston shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|17:59
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-30
|17:46
|+2
|Sebastian Thomas makes two point jump shot
|46-32
|17:26
|+3
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|49-32
|17:14
|Victor Bailey Jr. personal foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)
|17:06
|Brandon Weston misses two point jump shot
|17:04
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|17:02
|Sebastian Thomas personal foul
|16:53
|Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:51
|Rams defensive rebound
|16:51
|Josh Oduro personal foul
|16:32
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point jump shot
|49-34
|16:04
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|16:02
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|15:56
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup
|15:54
|Alex Tchikou offensive rebound
|15:56
|Malik Henry shooting foul (Alex Tchikou draws the foul)
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:56
|Alex Tchikou misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:56
|Alex Tchikou misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:56
|Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|15:30
|DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|15:28
|Rams defensive rebound
|15:17
|Victor Bailey Jr. personal foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)
|15:06
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point jump shot
|49-36
|15:06
|Victor Bailey Jr. shooting foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)
|15:06
|Brayon Freeman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:06
|Ginika Ojiako defensive rebound
|14:51
|DeVon Cooper turnover (lost ball)
|14:36
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup
|49-38
|14:16
|Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass)
|14:05
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point layup
|49-40
|14:04
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|14:04
|TV timeout
|13:45
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|51-40
|13:26
|Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|13:24
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|13:23
|Alex Tchikou personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|13:11
|Abdou Samb personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|13:08
|DeVon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Brayon Freeman steals)
|13:05
|Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)
|13:05
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-41
|13:05
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-42
|12:44
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|53-42
|12:29
|Jump ball. Ishmael Leggett vs. Saquan Singleton (Ishmael Leggett gains possession)
|12:16
|Brayon Freeman turnover (traveling)
|12:05
|Devin Dinkins misses two point layup
|12:03
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|11:57
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point dunk
|55-42
|11:45
|Saquan Singleton personal foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:45
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-43
|11:45
|Brayon Freeman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:45
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|11:14
|Justyn Fernandez misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|Patriots offensive rebound
|11:14
|Patriots turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:04
|Abdou Samb personal foul
|10:53
|Abdou Samb turnover
|10:53
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Alex Tchikou steals)
|10:43
|+2
|Sebastian Thomas makes two point layup (Alex Tchikou assists)
|55-45
|10:29
|Alex Tchikou personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|10:29
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:29
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|10:20
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup
|55-47
|10:22
|Ronald Polite III shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|10:22
|Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:22
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|10:03
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|57-47
|9:50
|DeVon Cooper personal foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)
|9:48
|Brayon Freeman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:48
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-48
|9:24
|+3
|Devin Dinkins makes three point jump shot (DeVon Cooper assists)
|60-48
|9:00
|+3
|Brayon Freeman makes three point jump shot (Rory Stewart assists)
|60-51
|8:44
|DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|8:34
|+3
|Rory Stewart makes three point jump shot (Brayon Freeman assists)
|60-54
|8:12
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|8:10
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|7:59
|Josh Oduro shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:59
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-55
|7:59
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-56
|7:49
|Ishmael Leggett personal foul (DeVon Cooper draws the foul)
|7:49
|+1
|DeVon Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-56
|7:49
|+1
|DeVon Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-56
|7:32
|+3
|Brayon Freeman makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|62-59
|6:58
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|64-59
|6:37
|Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Ronald Polite III steals)
|6:29
|+3
|DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|67-59
|6:08
|Sebastian Thomas turnover (traveling)
|5:51
|+2
|Ginika Ojiako makes two point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists)
|69-59
|5:39
|Ginika Ojiako shooting foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)
|5:39
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-60
|5:39
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-61
|5:24
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot
|71-61
|5:24
|Jalen Carey shooting foul (Ronald Polite III draws the foul)
|5:24
|Ronald Polite III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:24
|Abdou Samb defensive rebound
|5:05
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point layup
|71-63
|4:33
|+2
|DeVon Cooper makes two point jump shot
|73-63
|4:32
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|4:11
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point layup
|73-65
|3:52
|+3
|DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|76-65
|3:24
|+3
|Brayon Freeman makes three point jump shot
|76-68
|2:57
|Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Carey steals)
|2:52
|DeVon Cooper shooting foul
|2:52
|TV timeout
|2:52
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-69
|2:52
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-70
|2:35
|Brandon Weston personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|2:35
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:35
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-70
|2:06
|Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot
|2:04
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|1:37
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|Brayon Freeman defensive rebound
|1:22
|Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot
|1:20
|Patriots defensive rebound
|0:49
|+2
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup
|79-70
|0:47
|Abdou Samb turnover (lost ball)
|0:22
|Justyn Fernandez misses two point jump shot
|0:20
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|0:11
|Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|0:09
|Brayon Freeman offensive rebound
|0:09
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point jump shot
|79-72
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|72
|Field Goals
|30-55 (54.5%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-19 (52.6%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|30
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|28
|21
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|19
|9
|Steals
|6
|12
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 12-8
|71.1 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Rhode Island 6-13
|66.7 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Oduro F
|24 PTS
|14 REB
|3 AST
|B. Freeman G
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|54.5
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|52.6
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Oduro
|24
|14
|3
|10/15
|0/1
|4/7
|4
|25
|3
|2
|2
|4
|10
|D. Cooper
|20
|2
|3
|6/9
|5/8
|3/5
|2
|39
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|V. Bailey Jr.
|9
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Polite III
|7
|5
|8
|3/5
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Fernandez
|5
|3
|0
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dinkins
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Henry
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|G. Ojiako
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|B. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Singleton
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nnaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gaines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|34
|19
|30/55
|9/20
|10/19
|22
|200
|6
|4
|15
|6
|28
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Weston
|14
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|7/7
|2
|27
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|S. Thomas
|6
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Samb
|5
|5
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|24
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|R. Stewart
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Pierre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Foumena
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hutchinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bilau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|26
|9
|23/54
|6/13
|20/26
|20
|200
|12
|0
|13
|5
|21
