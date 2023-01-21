No. 8 Xavier bounces back with 95-82 win over Georgetown
CINCINNATI (AP) Zach Freemantle tied a career high with 30 points and Colby Jones had 20 as No. 8 Xavier handed Georgetown its 29th straight Big East loss, 95-82, on Saturday.
Adam Kunkel scored 14 points to help the Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) bounce back from a 73-72 loss at DePaul on Wednesday, which snapped an 11-game winning streak.
''It was a step in the right direction,'' Freemantle said. ''Obviously, a win is better than a loss. I don't think anyone on our team would say they're satisfied with the way we played today. But coming off a loss, it feels good to win.''
Primo Spears scored a career-high 37 points and Akok Akok had 14 for the Hoyas (5-15, 0-9 Big East), who have lost 10 straight games. Spears' previous high was 34 against LaSalle on March 5, 2022.
With double-digit scorer Brandon Murray injured, the Hoyas had to rely on Spears to carry the scoring load.
''Brandon wasn't there, so the bulk of the shots went to him,'' said Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing. ''He took the challenge. He forced it a little bit at times, but we needed him to score to be in the game.''
Georgetown went on an 11-0 run in the first half to tie the score 24-24, but the Musketeers responded with a 9-0 run to regain control.
Spears scored 17 points in the first half to keep the Hoyas close. Xavier led 45-39 at halftime.
''We didn't play well today,'' said Xavier coach Sean Miller. ''Credit Georgetown. They were undermanned. Primo Spears was fantastic. We're thrilled to win. There are no easy nights in the Big East.''
Freemantle's 3-pointer gave the Musketeers their largest lead of the game, 76-64, with 9:11 left.
Freemantle also scored 30 points against UConn on Feb. 13, 2021.
Xavier, which averages 83.5 points, scored 90 or more points for the sixth time this season.
''Not just this game, but most games, our defense is letting us down right now,'' Ewing said. ''We have to be able to get stops when we need to get stops.''
TURN THE PAGE
Jones, coming off a rare poor shooting night at DePaul where he went 3-for-14 from the floor and 0-for-4 from three-point range, went 8 of 11 from the floor and 3 of 5 from long range on Saturday. ''As far as confidence-wise, every player wants to bounce back after a bad game,'' Jones said. ''Definitely felt good to see some shots go through today.''
IT'S A PROBLEM
Xavier has allowed 80 or more points seven times this season. Miller is concerned about improvement in that area heading into a difficult stretch in the Big East schedule. ''Our defense is really bad,'' Miller said. ''We don't have an ability to guard individual players. I've never seen anything like it. Our remaining schedule isn't set up for that mentality. The days of us outscoring teams has ended.'' The Musketeers have a two-game road trip upcoming at UConn and Creighton.
BIG PICTURE
Georgetown: The Hoyas continues to struggle under legendary former player Ewing, who is 73-99 since becoming head coach in 2017. Ewing's contract runs through this season. Georgetown's last regular-season Big East win came on March 2, 2021, at home against Xavier. ''I take my hat off to these guys, they continue to fight,'' Ewing said. ''They have not given up. They have not quit.''
Xavier: The Musketeers lead the nation in assists per game at 20.6, but had only 13 in the loss at DePaul, its second-lowest total of the season behind nine in a loss to Duke on Nov. 25. On Saturday, they dished out a season-high 31 assists, the most by a Big East team this season. They had three players with seven assists. ''It just shows how unselfish everybody is,'' Freemantle said. ''There's no agenda. It's just, find the first open man and keep playing.''
UP NEXT
Georgetown: Hosts DePaul on Tuesday.
Xavier: Plays at No. 15 UConn on Wednesday.
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Qudus Wahab vs. Zach Freemantle (Musketeers gains possession)
|19:36
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point layup (Zach Freemantle assists)
|0-2
|19:11
|Bryson Mozone turnover (bad pass) (Colby Jones steals)
|19:00
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point layup (Souley Boum assists)
|0-4
|18:57
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|18:27
|+3
|Primo Spears makes three point jump shot
|3-4
|18:08
|Akok Akok blocks Zach Freemantle's two point dunk
|18:06
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|17:56
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|5-4
|17:44
|+2
|Souley Boum makes two point layup
|5-6
|17:32
|Jordan Riley misses two point jump shot
|17:30
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|17:23
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point hook shot (Adam Kunkel assists)
|5-8
|17:06
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass)
|16:52
|Akok Akok shooting foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
|16:52
|Zach Freemantle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:52
|+1
|Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-9
|16:35
|Bryson Mozone misses two point jump shot
|16:33
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|16:19
|Akok Akok blocks Zach Freemantle's two point layup
|16:17
|Bryson Mozone defensive rebound
|16:11
|Jordan Riley turnover (lost ball) (Souley Boum steals)
|16:02
|+3
|Adam Kunkel makes three point jump shot (Souley Boum assists)
|5-12
|15:43
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|7-12
|15:34
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point hook shot (Adam Kunkel assists)
|7-14
|15:15
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|15:12
|TV timeout
|15:10
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|9-14
|14:56
|Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
|14:54
|Jerome Hunter offensive rebound
|14:53
|+2
|Jerome Hunter makes two point layup
|9-16
|14:36
|Colby Jones personal foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|14:21
|Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|Desmond Claude defensive rebound
|14:03
|+2
|Jerome Hunter makes two point layup
|9-18
|13:48
|Qudus Wahab offensive foul
|13:48
|Qudus Wahab turnover (offensive foul)
|13:34
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point hook shot (Jerome Hunter assists)
|9-20
|13:21
|Zach Freemantle personal foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|13:14
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot (Akok Akok assists)
|11-20
|13:04
|Desmond Claude turnover (bad pass) (Akok Akok steals)
|12:56
|Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|12:47
|+2
|Adam Kunkel makes two point layup (Zach Freemantle assists)
|11-22
|12:17
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|13-22
|12:08
|Jerome Hunter turnover (Bryson Mozone steals)
|12:06
|Desmond Claude personal foul (Bryson Mozone draws the foul)
|11:54
|Bryson Mozone turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Claude steals)
|11:35
|Wayne Bristol Jr. personal foul (Jerome Hunter draws the foul)
|11:35
|TV timeout
|11:35
|Malcolm Wilson personal foul (Jerome Hunter draws the foul)
|11:20
|+2
|KyKy Tandy makes two point jump shot (Jerome Hunter assists)
|13-24
|11:06
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|11:04
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive rebound
|11:00
|+3
|Jordan Riley makes three point jump shot (Bradley Ezewiro assists)
|16-24
|10:48
|KyKy Tandy offensive foul (Jordan Riley draws the foul)
|10:48
|KyKy Tandy turnover (offensive foul)
|10:35
|Bradley Ezewiro misses two point layup
|10:33
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|10:25
|Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|10:12
|+3
|Wayne Bristol Jr. makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|19-24
|10:12
|KyKy Tandy personal foul (Wayne Bristol Jr. draws the foul)
|10:12
|Wayne Bristol Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:12
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|9:49
|Zach Freemantle misses two point layup
|9:47
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|9:41
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point layup
|21-24
|9:10
|Colby Jones turnover (traveling)
|8:56
|+3
|Primo Spears makes three point jump shot (Jordan Riley assists)
|24-24
|8:54
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|8:43
|Souley Boum turnover (lost ball) (Bradley Ezewiro steals)
|8:38
|Primo Spears turnover (traveling)
|8:20
|+3
|Colby Jones makes three point jump shot (Souley Boum assists)
|24-27
|8:02
|Akok Akok misses three point jump shot
|8:00
|Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
|7:54
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point layup (Adam Kunkel assists)
|24-29
|7:37
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|7:31
|Wayne Bristol Jr. personal foul (Adam Kunkel draws the foul)
|7:31
|TV timeout
|7:23
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point layup (Adam Kunkel assists)
|24-31
|7:05
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Jack Nunge steals)
|7:00
|+2
|Souley Boum makes two point layup (Colby Jones assists)
|24-33
|6:47
|Jack Nunge blocks Jordan Riley's two point layup
|6:45
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|6:45
|Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|6:29
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot (Jordan Riley assists)
|26-33
|6:17
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot (Souley Boum assists)
|26-35
|5:56
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|28-35
|5:45
|Zach Freemantle misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|Primo Spears defensive rebound
|5:29
|+3
|Jordan Riley makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|31-35
|5:19
|Jack Nunge misses two point hook shot
|5:17
|Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|5:12
|Zach Freemantle turnover (bad pass) (Qudus Wahab steals)
|5:00
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|4:58
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|4:50
|Wayne Bristol Jr. shooting foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
|4:50
|Zach Freemantle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:50
|+1
|Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-36
|4:40
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point dunk (Qudus Wahab assists)
|33-36
|4:26
|Desmond Claude misses two point jump shot
|4:24
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|4:05
|Jordan Riley turnover (carrying)
|3:47
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point hook shot (Zach Freemantle assists)
|33-38
|3:28
|Souley Boum blocks Denver Anglin's two point jump shot
|3:26
|Akok Akok offensive rebound
|3:21
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point jump shot (Denver Anglin assists)
|35-38
|3:10
|Jack Nunge misses two point hook shot
|3:08
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|3:08
|TV timeout
|2:56
|+3
|Bryson Mozone makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|38-38
|2:33
|+3
|Colby Jones makes three point jump shot (Jack Nunge assists)
|38-41
|2:15
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Claude steals)
|2:08
|+2
|Desmond Claude makes two point layup
|38-43
|2:08
|Bryson Mozone shooting foul (Desmond Claude draws the foul)
|2:10
|Desmond Claude misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:10
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|2:05
|Desmond Claude shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|2:10
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-43
|2:05
|Primo Spears misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:05
|Jordan Riley offensive rebound
|1:56
|Jordan Riley turnover (bad pass) (Adam Kunkel steals)
|1:54
|Jordan Riley blocks Souley Boum's two point layup
|1:52
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|1:46
|Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|Jordan Riley offensive rebound
|1:42
|Jordan Riley misses two point layup
|1:40
|Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
|1:30
|Colby Jones offensive foul
|1:30
|Colby Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|1:18
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|1:16
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|1:02
|Adam Kunkel turnover (bad pass) (Primo Spears steals)
|0:55
|Adam Kunkel blocks Primo Spears's two point layup
|0:53
|Desmond Claude defensive rebound
|0:44
|Bradley Ezewiro blocks Jack Nunge's two point jump shot
|0:42
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|0:24
|Akok Akok misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|Musketeers defensive rebound
|0:04
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point hook shot (Adam Kunkel assists)
|39-45
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk (Primo Spears assists)
|41-45
|19:22
|Qudus Wahab blocks Jack Nunge's two point hook shot
|19:21
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|19:05
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|43-45
|18:54
|+3
|Souley Boum makes three point jump shot (Jack Nunge assists)
|43-48
|18:34
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot (Primo Spears assists)
|45-48
|18:22
|Jack Nunge misses two point hook shot
|18:21
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|18:03
|Souley Boum shooting foul (Akok Akok draws the foul)
|18:03
|+1
|Akok Akok makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-48
|18:03
|+1
|Akok Akok makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-48
|17:48
|+3
|Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Jack Nunge assists)
|47-51
|17:32
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|17:30
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|17:21
|Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
|17:19
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|17:07
|Adam Kunkel shooting foul (Bryson Mozone draws the foul)
|17:07
|+1
|Bryson Mozone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-51
|17:07
|Bryson Mozone misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:07
|Akok Akok offensive rebound
|16:56
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Jack Nunge steals)
|16:45
|Adam Kunkel misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|16:42
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point layup
|48-53
|16:28
|Bryson Mozone offensive foul
|16:28
|Bryson Mozone turnover (offensive foul)
|16:16
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point jump shot (Adam Kunkel assists)
|48-55
|16:16
|Bryson Mozone shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|16:16
|Colby Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:16
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|16:04
|Akok Akok misses two point jump shot
|16:02
|Bryson Mozone offensive rebound
|15:57
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|15:55
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|15:48
|+2
|Adam Kunkel makes two point jump shot (Souley Boum assists)
|48-57
|15:27
|+3
|Primo Spears makes three point jump shot
|51-57
|15:05
|Jerome Hunter misses two point layup
|15:03
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|15:03
|Akok Akok shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|15:03
|TV timeout
|15:03
|Jack Nunge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:03
|+1
|Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-58
|14:49
|Colby Jones personal foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|14:45
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot (Qudus Wahab assists)
|53-58
|14:29
|+2
|Jerome Hunter makes two point layup (Zach Freemantle assists)
|53-60
|14:03
|+2
|Jordan Riley makes two point layup (Wayne Bristol Jr. assists)
|55-60
|13:51
|+3
|Adam Kunkel makes three point jump shot (Zach Freemantle assists)
|55-63
|13:51
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|13:51
|TV timeout
|13:26
|Adam Kunkel shooting foul (Wayne Bristol Jr. draws the foul)
|13:26
|+1
|Wayne Bristol Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-63
|13:26
|+1
|Wayne Bristol Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-63
|13:01
|+2
|Jerome Hunter makes two point jump shot (Zach Freemantle assists)
|57-65
|12:43
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|59-65
|12:25
|+2
|Adam Kunkel makes two point layup (Jerome Hunter assists)
|59-67
|12:06
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass)
|11:56
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point layup (Adam Kunkel assists)
|59-69
|11:48
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|11:24
|Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
|11:22
|Primo Spears defensive rebound
|11:03
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point layup (Primo Spears assists)
|61-69
|11:03
|Zach Freemantle shooting foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|11:03
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|62-69
|10:46
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point hook shot (Desmond Claude assists)
|62-71
|10:27
|Desmond Claude personal foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|10:17
|Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|Wayne Bristol Jr. offensive rebound
|10:09
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point layup (Primo Spears assists)
|64-71
|9:48
|Bryson Mozone shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|9:48
|Colby Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:48
|+1
|Colby Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-72
|9:31
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|Colby Jones defensive rebound
|9:29
|Primo Spears technical foul
|9:29
|+1
|Souley Boum makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|64-73
|9:13
|+3
|Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|64-76
|9:11
|Hoyas 60 second timeout
|8:44
|Primo Spears misses two point layup
|8:41
|Jordan Riley offensive rebound
|8:39
|Desmond Claude personal foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|8:39
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-76
|8:39
|Primo Spears misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:39
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|8:25
|Jack Nunge misses two point layup
|8:23
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|8:19
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point layup
|65-78
|8:02
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|67-78
|7:56
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point layup (Souley Boum assists)
|67-80
|7:56
|Wayne Bristol Jr. shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|7:56
|TV timeout
|7:56
|Colby Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:56
|Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|7:39
|+3
|Colby Jones makes three point jump shot (Souley Boum assists)
|67-83
|7:15
|Denver Anglin misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|7:00
|Qudus Wahab blocks Jack Nunge's two point layup
|6:58
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|6:49
|Wayne Bristol Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:47
|Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
|6:36
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point jump shot
|67-85
|6:34
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|6:20
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|69-85
|6:02
|Zach Freemantle turnover (bad pass) (Akok Akok steals)
|5:53
|Colby Jones shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|5:53
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-85
|5:53
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-85
|5:38
|Akok Akok shooting foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
|5:37
|+1
|Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-86
|5:37
|+1
|Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-87
|5:24
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|73-87
|5:03
|+2
|Souley Boum makes two point jump shot
|73-89
|4:42
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|4:39
|Jack Nunge personal foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|4:39
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-89
|4:39
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-89
|4:28
|Desmond Claude misses two point dunk
|4:26
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|4:11
|Qudus Wahab blocks Adam Kunkel's two point layup
|4:09
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|4:10
|Official timeout
|3:59
|Souley Boum misses two point layup
|3:57
|Jerome Hunter offensive rebound
|3:57
|Jerome Hunter misses two point layup
|3:55
|Jerome Hunter offensive rebound
|3:55
|Jerome Hunter misses two point layup
|3:53
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|3:47
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Primo Spears assists)
|77-89
|3:33
|Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|Primo Spears defensive rebound
|3:20
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|3:18
|Desmond Claude defensive rebound
|3:13
|Desmond Claude misses two point layup
|3:11
|Adam Kunkel offensive rebound
|3:11
|Adam Kunkel misses two point layup
|3:09
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|2:55
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|2:53
|Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|2:29
|Jack Nunge misses two point jump shot
|2:29
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|2:29
|Qudus Wahab personal foul (Jerome Hunter draws the foul)
|2:29
|Jerome Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:29
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|2:24
|Adam Kunkel shooting foul (Jordan Riley draws the foul)
|2:24
|Jordan Riley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:24
|+1
|Jordan Riley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-89
|2:15
|Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Desmond Claude draws the foul)
|2:15
|+1
|Desmond Claude makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-90
|2:15
|+1
|Desmond Claude makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-91
|2:01
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|80-91
|1:45
|Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|1:40
|Akok Akok blocks Zach Freemantle's two point layup
|1:38
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|1:40
|Official timeout
|1:35
|Colby Jones misses two point jump shot
|1:33
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|1:28
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point layup
|82-91
|0:56
|+2
|Adam Kunkel makes two point layup (Zach Freemantle assists)
|82-93
|0:56
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|0:49
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|0:18
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|82-95
|0:08
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|Colby Jones defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|95
|Field Goals
|31-62 (50.0%)
|39-71 (54.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|9-17 (52.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|17
|24
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|19
|31
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|8
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 5-15
|71.4 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|11.7 APG
|8 Xavier 16-4
|83.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|20.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Spears G
|15.5 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|5.2 APG
|42.3 FG%
|
00
|. Freemantle F
|14.6 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|2.9 APG
|57.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Spears G
|37 PTS
|3 REB
|11 AST
|Z. Freemantle F
|30 PTS
|11 REB
|7 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|54.9
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|52.9
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Bristol Jr.
|5
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|2/3
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Ezewiro
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|13
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D. Anglin
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mutombo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Heath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|25
|19
|31/62
|7/22
|13/18
|15
|200
|6
|8
|13
|8
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Freemantle
|30
|11
|7
|12/19
|2/3
|4/6
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|C. Jones
|20
|2
|3
|8/11
|3/5
|1/4
|4
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Kunkel
|14
|4
|7
|6/9
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|S. Boum
|10
|1
|7
|4/7
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|37
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Nunge
|7
|9
|3
|3/13
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|28
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
