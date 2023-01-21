Holy Cross beats Bucknell 80-73
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) Will Batchelder's 22 points helped Holy Cross defeat Bucknell 80-73 on Saturday.
Batchelder shot 6 for 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Crusaders (7-14, 4-4 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Bo Montgomery recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
Alex Timmerman finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Bison (8-13, 1-7). Jack Forrest added 14 points for Bucknell. In addition, Ruot Bijiek had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Holy Cross took the lead with 7:53 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-32 at halftime, with Gates racking up 10 points. Holy Cross outscored Bucknell by one point in the final half, while Montgomery led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Wednesday. Holy Cross hosts Lehigh while Bucknell hosts Navy.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Caleb Kenney vs. Andre Screen (Crusaders gains possession)
|19:48
|Bo Montgomery misses two point jump shot
|19:46
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|19:29
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:10
|Andre Screen blocks Caleb Kenney's two point layup
|19:08
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|18:59
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses two point layup
|18:57
|Alex Timmerman offensive rebound
|18:59
|Alex Timmerman turnover (back court violation)
|18:50
|+3
|Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Bo Montgomery assists)
|3-2
|18:25
|Elvin Edmonds IV turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Kenney steals)
|18:20
|+2
|Caleb Kenney makes two point dunk
|5-2
|17:58
|Alex Timmerman misses two point layup
|17:56
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|17:48
|+3
|Joe Octave makes three point jump shot (Gerrale Gates assists)
|8-2
|17:32
|Joe Octave personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|17:23
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|Joe Octave defensive rebound
|17:15
|Andre Screen shooting foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|17:15
|Gerrale Gates misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:15
|Gerrale Gates misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:15
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|16:48
|Alex Timmerman misses two point hook shot
|16:46
|Will Batchelder defensive rebound
|16:23
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot (Bo Montgomery assists)
|10-2
|16:07
|+3
|Ruot Bijiek makes three point jump shot (Alex Timmerman assists)
|10-5
|15:51
|Jack Forrest blocks Joe Octave's two point jump shot
|15:49
|Elvin Edmonds IV defensive rebound
|15:47
|Bo Montgomery personal foul
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:42
|Xander Rice turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Kenney steals)
|15:32
|+2
|Caleb Kenney makes two point dunk
|12-5
|15:10
|+2
|Xander Rice makes two point jump shot
|12-7
|14:56
|Will Batchelder misses two point jump shot
|14:54
|Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound
|14:40
|+2
|Josh Adoh makes two point jump shot
|12-9
|14:27
|Gerrale Gates misses two point jump shot
|14:25
|Josh Bascoe defensive rebound
|14:00
|+2
|Josh Bascoe makes two point jump shot
|12-11
|13:46
|Bo Montgomery turnover (bad pass) (Alex Timmerman steals)
|13:38
|Will Batchelder personal foul (Josh Bascoe draws the foul)
|13:33
|Bo Montgomery personal foul (Josh Adoh draws the foul)
|13:25
|Josh Adoh misses three point jump shot
|13:23
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|13:11
|Josh Bascoe personal foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|12:57
|Josh Bascoe personal foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|12:55
|Elvin Edmonds IV shooting foul (Will Batchelder draws the foul)
|12:55
|+1
|Will Batchelder makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|13-11
|12:55
|+1
|Will Batchelder makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|14-11
|12:55
|+1
|Will Batchelder makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|15-11
|12:42
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point layup
|15-13
|12:42
|Caleb Kenney shooting foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|12:42
|Andre Screen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:42
|Caleb Kenney defensive rebound
|12:25
|Joe Octave turnover (traveling)
|12:01
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jake van der Heijden assists)
|15-16
|11:39
|Joe Octave misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|11:28
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|Nolan Dorsey defensive rebound
|11:19
|Joe Octave misses two point jump shot
|11:17
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|11:10
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|Bison offensive rebound
|11:08
|Nolan Dorsey personal foul
|11:08
|TV timeout
|10:56
|+2
|Elvin Edmonds IV makes two point jump shot (Xander Rice assists)
|15-18
|10:41
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point layup (Jade Tse assists)
|17-18
|10:41
|Jack Forrest shooting foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|10:41
|Gerrale Gates misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:41
|Jake van der Heijden defensive rebound
|10:23
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point layup (Elvin Edmonds IV assists)
|17-20
|10:13
|Gerrale Gates misses two point layup
|10:11
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|9:58
|Jake van der Heijden misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|Joe Octave defensive rebound
|9:30
|+3
|Jaden Kirkwood makes three point jump shot (Gerrale Gates assists)
|20-20
|9:17
|Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|9:15
|Nolan Dorsey defensive rebound
|9:05
|Nolan Dorsey turnover (bad pass) (Alex Timmerman steals)
|8:54
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point layup (Xander Rice assists)
|20-22
|8:42
|+3
|Jaden Kirkwood makes three point jump shot (Jade Tse assists)
|23-22
|8:27
|Jade Tse personal foul (Elvin Edmonds IV draws the foul)
|8:27
|+1
|Elvin Edmonds IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-23
|8:27
|+1
|Elvin Edmonds IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-24
|8:09
|Caleb Kenney misses two point layup
|8:07
|Joe Octave offensive rebound
|8:03
|Joe Octave misses two point layup
|8:01
|Crusaders offensive rebound
|7:53
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point jump shot
|25-24
|7:40
|TV timeout
|7:28
|Josh Adoh misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|Nolan Dorsey defensive rebound
|7:13
|+3
|Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Joe Octave assists)
|28-24
|7:00
|Caleb Kenney personal foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|7:00
|Andre Screen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:00
|Nolan Dorsey defensive rebound
|6:49
|Josh Bascoe personal foul (Nolan Dorsey draws the foul)
|6:41
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point layup (Will Batchelder assists)
|30-24
|6:15
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point jump shot (Elvin Edmonds IV assists)
|30-26
|5:48
|Nolan Dorsey turnover (lost ball) (Xander Rice steals)
|5:36
|Xander Rice misses two point jump shot
|5:34
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|5:17
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point layup (Joe Octave assists)
|32-26
|5:03
|Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass)
|4:49
|Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound
|4:32
|Ruot Bijiek misses two point jump shot
|4:30
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|4:23
|Alex Timmerman personal foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|4:23
|+1
|Gerrale Gates makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-26
|4:23
|+1
|Gerrale Gates makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-26
|4:08
|Alex Timmerman misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|Ruot Bijiek offensive rebound
|3:58
|Ruot Bijiek misses three point jump shot
|3:56
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|3:36
|Joe Octave misses two point jump shot
|3:34
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|3:24
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|34-28
|3:06
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point layup (Will Batchelder assists)
|36-28
|2:38
|Xander Rice misses two point layup
|2:36
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|2:19
|Joe Octave turnover (lost ball)
|2:18
|TV timeout
|2:07
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point layup (Ruot Bijiek assists)
|36-30
|1:50
|Nolan Dorsey turnover (out of bounds)
|1:40
|Will Batchelder personal foul (Elvin Edmonds IV draws the foul)
|1:40
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:40
|Jaden Kirkwood defensive rebound
|1:25
|+2
|Caleb Kenney makes two point layup (Gerrale Gates assists)
|38-30
|1:08
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|0:50
|Caleb Kenney offensive foul (Elvin Edmonds IV draws the foul)
|0:50
|Caleb Kenney turnover (offensive foul)
|0:33
|Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|0:31
|Ruot Bijiek offensive rebound
|0:26
|+2
|Ruot Bijiek makes two point layup
|38-32
|0:21
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|0:03
|Gerrale Gates misses two point layup
|0:01
|Crusaders offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|+2
|Caleb Kenney makes two point layup (Gerrale Gates assists)
|40-32
|19:27
|Andre Screen offensive foul (Will Batchelder draws the foul)
|19:27
|Andre Screen turnover (offensive foul)
|19:05
|Bo Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|18:41
|Xander Rice misses two point jump shot
|18:39
|Caleb Kenney defensive rebound
|18:28
|+2
|Will Batchelder makes two point jump shot (Bo Montgomery assists)
|42-32
|18:06
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|Will Batchelder defensive rebound
|17:58
|Joe Octave misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|17:45
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Will Batchelder defensive rebound
|17:35
|Will Batchelder misses two point jump shot
|17:33
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|17:22
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point dunk (Alex Timmerman assists)
|42-34
|17:22
|Gerrale Gates shooting foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|17:22
|+1
|Andre Screen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-35
|17:06
|Andre Screen personal foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|17:01
|Xander Rice blocks Bo Montgomery's two point layup
|16:59
|Crusaders offensive rebound
|16:49
|+2
|Bo Montgomery makes two point layup
|44-35
|16:28
|+3
|Elvin Edmonds IV makes three point jump shot (Jack Forrest assists)
|44-38
|16:14
|Nolan Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|Elvin Edmonds IV defensive rebound
|15:54
|Andre Screen turnover (bad pass) (Gerrale Gates steals)
|15:48
|+3
|Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Joe Octave assists)
|47-38
|15:22
|Gerrale Gates personal foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|15:22
|TV timeout
|15:04
|Xander Rice misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|14:43
|Gerrale Gates turnover (lost ball) (Xander Rice steals)
|14:26
|Xander Rice misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|14:03
|Gerrale Gates misses two point jump shot
|14:01
|Josh Adoh defensive rebound
|13:54
|+2
|Josh Adoh makes two point layup
|47-40
|13:41
|Nolan Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|13:39
|Josh Bascoe defensive rebound
|13:32
|Will Batchelder shooting foul (Josh Bascoe draws the foul)
|13:17
|+3
|Josh Adoh makes three point jump shot
|47-43
|12:57
|Joe Octave misses three point jump shot
|12:55
|Josh Adoh defensive rebound
|12:48
|Gerrale Gates shooting foul (Ruot Bijiek draws the foul)
|12:48
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|12:48
|Ruot Bijiek misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:48
|+1
|Ruot Bijiek makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-44
|12:33
|+2
|Bo Montgomery makes two point layup
|49-44
|12:17
|Caleb Kenney blocks Josh Adoh's two point layup
|12:15
|Caleb Kenney defensive rebound
|12:03
|Josh Adoh personal foul (Caleb Kenney draws the foul)
|11:58
|Ruot Bijiek blocks Bo Montgomery's two point layup
|11:56
|Elvin Edmonds IV defensive rebound
|11:44
|Jade Tse personal foul (Alex Timmerman draws the foul)
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:44
|Xander Rice misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|Bo Montgomery defensive rebound
|11:17
|Bo Montgomery misses two point jump shot
|11:15
|Elvin Edmonds IV defensive rebound
|11:03
|+2
|Ruot Bijiek makes two point jump shot (Elvin Edmonds IV assists)
|49-46
|10:49
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point layup
|51-46
|10:22
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Ruot Bijiek assists)
|51-49
|10:05
|+2
|Jade Tse makes two point layup
|53-49
|10:05
|Jack Forrest shooting foul (Jade Tse draws the foul)
|10:05
|+1
|Jade Tse makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-49
|9:38
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point hook shot
|54-51
|9:12
|+3
|Bo Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Gerrale Gates assists)
|57-51
|8:40
|Bo Montgomery shooting foul (Alex Timmerman draws the foul)
|8:40
|Alex Timmerman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:40
|+1
|Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-52
|8:28
|Andre Screen personal foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|8:18
|Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot
|8:17
|Crusaders offensive rebound
|8:17
|Xander Rice personal foul
|8:16
|Xander Rice shooting foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)
|8:16
|Joe Octave misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:16
|Joe Octave misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:16
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|8:03
|Nolan Dorsey personal foul (Xander Rice draws the foul)
|8:03
|+1
|Xander Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-53
|8:03
|+1
|Xander Rice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-54
|7:33
|+3
|Bo Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Will Batchelder assists)
|60-54
|7:19
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point layup (Xander Rice assists)
|60-56
|7:10
|+3
|Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Gerrale Gates assists)
|63-56
|6:39
|Xander Rice misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|Ruot Bijiek offensive rebound
|6:34
|+2
|Ruot Bijiek makes two point layup
|63-58
|6:20
|Gerrale Gates misses two point layup
|6:18
|Xander Rice defensive rebound
|6:10
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point layup (Xander Rice assists)
|63-60
|6:10
|Gerrale Gates shooting foul (Alex Timmerman draws the foul)
|6:10
|TV timeout
|6:10
|+1
|Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|63-61
|5:46
|Bo Montgomery turnover (bad pass) (Jack Forrest steals)
|5:36
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|Joe Octave defensive rebound
|5:16
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point layup
|65-61
|4:50
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point layup (Xander Rice assists)
|65-63
|4:50
|Caleb Kenney shooting foul (Alex Timmerman draws the foul)
|4:50
|+1
|Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|65-64
|4:38
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point layup (Joe Octave assists)
|67-64
|4:31
|Xander Rice misses two point layup
|4:29
|Ruot Bijiek offensive rebound
|4:25
|+2
|Ruot Bijiek makes two point layup
|67-66
|4:16
|+3
|Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Nolan Dorsey assists)
|70-66
|3:52
|+2
|Xander Rice makes two point jump shot
|70-68
|3:52
|Nolan Dorsey shooting foul (Xander Rice draws the foul)
|3:52
|TV timeout
|3:52
|+1
|Xander Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|70-69
|3:41
|+2
|Bo Montgomery makes two point layup
|72-69
|3:41
|Alex Timmerman shooting foul (Bo Montgomery draws the foul)
|3:41
|Bo Montgomery misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:41
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|3:12
|Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|3:10
|Bison offensive rebound
|3:11
|Bison turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:57
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot
|74-69
|2:37
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point hook shot
|74-71
|2:19
|Gerrale Gates misses two point layup
|2:17
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|2:17
|Nolan Dorsey personal foul (Elvin Edmonds IV draws the foul)
|2:17
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:17
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:17
|Nolan Dorsey defensive rebound
|1:57
|Joe Octave misses three point jump shot
|1:55
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|1:27
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses two point layup
|1:25
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|1:16
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|1:08
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point layup
|76-71
|1:08
|Ruot Bijiek shooting foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|1:08
|Gerrale Gates misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:08
|Bison defensive rebound
|0:57
|Alex Timmerman offensive foul (Nolan Dorsey draws the foul)
|0:57
|Alex Timmerman turnover (offensive foul)
|0:53
|Ruot Bijiek personal foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|0:53
|Gerrale Gates misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:53
|Gerrale Gates misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:53
|Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound
|0:50
|Bison 30 second timeout
|0:40
|Xander Rice misses two point layup
|0:38
|Bo Montgomery defensive rebound
|0:34
|Alex Timmerman personal foul (Nolan Dorsey draws the foul)
|0:34
|+1
|Nolan Dorsey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-71
|0:34
|Nolan Dorsey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:34
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|0:24
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|Bo Montgomery defensive rebound
|0:20
|Jack Forrest personal foul (Bo Montgomery draws the foul)
|0:20
|+1
|Bo Montgomery makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-71
|0:20
|Bo Montgomery misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:20
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|0:13
|+2
|Elvin Edmonds IV makes two point layup
|78-73
|0:13
|Bison 30 second timeout
|0:12
|Elvin Edmonds IV personal foul (Will Batchelder draws the foul)
|0:12
|+1
|Will Batchelder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|79-73
|0:12
|+1
|Will Batchelder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-73
|0:08
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|Joe Octave defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|73
|Field Goals
|30-57 (52.6%)
|29-61 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-19 (52.6%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-21 (47.6%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|35
|Offensive
|1
|5
|Defensive
|27
|29
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|19
|14
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Holy Cross 7-14
|65.3 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Bucknell 8-13
|68.7 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Batchelder G
|10.8 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|39.8 FG%
|
00
|. Timmerman C
|12.0 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|1.7 APG
|50.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Batchelder G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|A. Timmerman C
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|52.6
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|52.6
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|47.6
|FT%
|58.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Batchelder
|22
|3
|3
|6/10
|5/7
|5/5
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|G. Gates
|18
|8
|6
|8/14
|0/0
|2/8
|4
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|8
|B. Montgomery
|13
|3
|3
|5/10
|2/3
|1/3
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Octave
|9
|5
|4
|4/12
|1/5
|0/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|C. Kenney
|8
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|16
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kirkwood
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Tse
|3
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Dorsey
|1
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|L. Coulibaly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rabinovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Capron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Piwko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|28
|19
|30/57
|10/19
|10/21
|21
|200
|4
|1
|10
|1
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Timmerman
|17
|9
|2
|7/10
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|32
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8
|J. Forrest
|14
|4
|1
|6/13
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|E. Edmonds IV
|9
|4
|3
|3/10
|1/6
|2/5
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|X. Rice
|7
|1
|5
|2/11
|0/4
|3/3
|2
|35
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|A. Screen
|5
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|14
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bijiek
|12
|7
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|J. Adoh
|7
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bascoe
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Motta
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. van der Heijden
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Delev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Muller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fulton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|34
|14
|29/61
|5/23
|10/17
|21
|200
|6
|4
|8
|5
|29
-
NIU
EMU85
63
2nd 1:56
-
21BAY
OKLA43
45
2nd 7:43 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST53
61
2nd 4:48
-
BELM
BRAD67
71
2nd 4:30
-
CLMB
BRWN70
85
2nd 4:19
-
COLST
WYO47
47
2nd 5:43 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU48
65
2nd 4:48
-
DRKE
EVAN89
59
2nd 3:35
-
EKY
PEAY73
59
2nd 25.0
-
EWU
NAU69
66
2nd 4:45
-
FIU
UTSA69
60
2nd 2:38
-
HAW
UCRV63
57
2nd 4:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 7:32 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG44
44
2nd 5:40
-
MORG
HOW41
56
2nd 13:08
-
NTEX
UAB56
46
2nd 7:13
-
STBN
LCHI49
58
2nd 3:46
-
9TENN
LSU69
50
2nd 6:10 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON59
52
2nd 5:08
-
UMES
SCST32
35
2nd 19:26
-
NORF
COPP59
33
2nd 15:48
-
EIU
UTM47
52
2nd 16:00
-
MORE
LIND52
36
2nd 13:41
-
NICH
MCNS46
42
2nd 16:03
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR32
45
2nd 17:48
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY25
25
1st 2:54
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT40
24
1st 47.2 ESP+
-
NCST
UNC25
28
1st 3:49 ACCN
-
NWST
UNO11
16
1st 12:17
-
UL
TXST27
22
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
CHSO6
7
1st 16:51
-
UTRGV
SHOU10
9
1st 14:53
-
FAMU
ALCN0
0131 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
TNTC
SEMO0
0146 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
4ALA
MIZZ0
0162 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
CP
UCD0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
INST
MURR0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
NKY0
0131.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PEP
PORT0
0163.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
SJSU
UTST0
0139 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SUU
SEA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
7TEX
WVU0
0147 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPN
-
TXSO
AAMU0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UNLV
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
19CLEM0
0140 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
PVAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
SOU
UAPB0
0145 O/U
+7
6:30pm
-
APP
ODU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GRAM
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
KENN
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LAF
LEH0
0133.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
RMU
GB0
0133.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
LAM0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VALP
ILST0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
YSU
MIL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
BYU
SF0
0144 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IDHO
NCO0
0153 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PRST
IDST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SACL
SMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TUL
TLSA0
0158.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
UTVA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WASH
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm PACN
-