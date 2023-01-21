Sensebaugh scores 27, Ohio State tops Iowa 93-77 to end skid
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Freshman standout Brice Sensabaugh scored a season-high 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and Ohio State ended a five-game losing streak with a 93-77 win over Iowa on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes overcame a 12-0 Ohio State run in the first half but a 9-0 run early in the second half provided the room the Buckeyes needed to end a skid of single-digit losses.
Isaac Likekele had a season-high 18 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists for Ohio State (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten Conference) and Zed Key had 11 points and nine rebounds. Justice Sueing and Sean McNeil both scored 10 points.
Kris Murray had four 3-pointers and 22 points to lead Iowa (12-7, 4-4), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Filip Rebraca added 15 points and Ahron Ulis 12.
Iowa was 7 of 15 from 3-point range and shot 48% in the second half but couldn't keep pace with the Buckeyes, who shot 65% (22 of 34) and had a 21-10 rebounding advantage after the break.
Likekele had a pair of layups and Sensabaugh converted a three-point play in a 10-0 run that put the Buckeyes on top 49-39 with 16:20 to play.
The teams basically swapped baskets after that with the lead ranging from 8 to 10 points, until a Sensabaugh 3-pointer and consecutive baskets by Key in an 8-0 run made it 79-63 with 5:43 to play. Key appeared to injure a leg on a dunk that closed out the scoring in the final minute.
Ohio State only averaged 66 points a game during the five-game losing streak but averaged 81 a game before the skid. Four of the five losses were by four points or less, starting with a 71-69 setback against No. 1 Purdue.
McNeil had back-to-back 3-pointers in a 12-0 run that put the Buckeyes up 25-15 midway through the first half but the Hawkeyes clawed back, pulling within 37-35 with 3:06 to go.
That ended the scoring in the first half as Iowa missed its last three shots and Ohio State its last four and both teams had three turnovers in the final 4:05.
Iowa had not played since Sunday because Wednesday's game with Northwestern was postponed because of COVID within the Wildcats' program. That game has been rescheduled for Jan. 31. The Hawkeyes play at Michigan State on Thursday and is home against Rutgers on Sunday.
Ohio State goes to Illinois on Tuesday.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Kris Murray vs. Zed Key (Roddy Gayle Jr. gains possession)
|19:44
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (bad pass) (Tony Perkins steals)
|19:33
|Ahron Ulis turnover (bad pass) (Brice Sensabaugh steals)
|19:29
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (out of bounds)
|19:17
|Kris Murray turnover (out of bounds)
|19:00
|Bruce Thornton misses two point jump shot
|18:58
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|18:58
|Isaac Likekele personal foul (Kris Murray draws the foul)
|18:46
|Tony Perkins misses two point jump shot
|18:44
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|18:39
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (bad pass) (Ahron Ulis steals)
|18:29
|Filip Rebraca turnover (traveling)
|18:08
|Roddy Gayle Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:06
|Brice Sensabaugh offensive rebound
|18:02
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|17:54
|+3
|Connor McCaffery makes three point jump shot
|3-2
|17:31
|Isaac Likekele misses two point jump shot
|17:29
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|17:23
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|5-2
|16:55
|Bruce Thornton misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|16:45
|+3
|Kris Murray makes three point jump shot (Tony Perkins assists)
|8-2
|16:23
|Bruce Thornton misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|16:15
|Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|16:13
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|16:03
|+3
|Brice Sensabaugh makes three point jump shot (Bruce Thornton assists)
|8-5
|15:47
|Kris Murray misses two point layup
|15:45
|Kris Murray offensive rebound
|15:43
|Brice Sensabaugh personal foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:30
|+2
|Ahron Ulis makes two point layup
|10-5
|15:30
|Zed Key shooting foul (Ahron Ulis draws the foul)
|15:30
|+1
|Ahron Ulis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-5
|15:11
|+2
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point layup (Isaac Likekele assists)
|11-7
|14:58
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|14:42
|Zed Key misses two point hook shot
|14:40
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|14:34
|Tony Perkins misses two point layup
|14:34
|Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|14:34
|Roddy Gayle Jr. personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|14:27
|Filip Rebraca turnover (lost ball) (Zed Key steals)
|14:24
|Kris Murray personal foul (Brice Sensabaugh draws the foul)
|14:16
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point layup
|11-9
|13:51
|Kris Murray misses two point layup
|13:49
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|13:39
|Filip Rebraca shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|13:39
|+1
|Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-10
|13:39
|Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:39
|Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|13:21
|Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|13:07
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|13-10
|12:44
|Zed Key misses two point layup
|12:42
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|12:32
|Payton Sandfort misses two point jump shot
|12:30
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|12:20
|+3
|Isaac Likekele makes three point jump shot
|13-13
|12:13
|Sean McNeil shooting foul (Tony Perkins draws the foul)
|12:13
|+1
|Tony Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-13
|12:13
|+1
|Tony Perkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-13
|12:02
|+2
|Felix Okpara makes two point dunk (Isaac Likekele assists)
|15-15
|11:49
|Sean McNeil personal foul
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:42
|Felix Okpara blocks Filip Rebraca's two point dunk
|11:40
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|11:20
|+2
|Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|15-17
|11:14
|Josh Dix turnover (bad pass) (Tanner Holden steals)
|11:07
|+3
|Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot
|15-20
|10:52
|Felix Okpara blocks Payton Sandfort's two point layup
|10:50
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|10:48
|Connor McCaffery personal foul
|10:33
|Riley Mulvey blocks Justice Sueing's two point layup
|10:31
|Buckeyes offensive rebound
|10:24
|+3
|Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot
|15-23
|10:01
|Felix Okpara blocks Connor McCaffery's two point layup
|10:00
|Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|9:55
|Kris Murray turnover (lost ball) (Justice Sueing steals)
|9:31
|Riley Mulvey personal foul
|9:14
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
|15-25
|8:47
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point jump shot
|17-25
|8:24
|+3
|Justice Sueing makes three point jump shot (Bruce Thornton assists)
|17-28
|8:07
|+3
|Josh Dix makes three point jump shot (Kris Murray assists)
|20-28
|7:45
|Tanner Holden misses two point jump shot
|7:43
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|7:32
|Payton Sandfort misses two point jump shot
|7:30
|Riley Mulvey offensive rebound
|7:26
|+2
|Riley Mulvey makes two point layup
|22-28
|7:21
|Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|7:21
|TV timeout
|7:12
|+3
|Brice Sensabaugh makes three point jump shot (Sean McNeil assists)
|22-31
|7:01
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|Tanner Holden defensive rebound
|6:53
|Tanner Holden turnover (bad pass) (Payton Sandfort steals)
|6:45
|Tony Perkins misses two point layup
|6:43
|Ahron Ulis offensive rebound
|6:40
|+2
|Ahron Ulis makes two point layup
|24-31
|6:35
|Zed Key turnover (bad pass) (Payton Sandfort steals)
|6:28
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup
|26-31
|6:03
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point jump shot
|26-33
|5:42
|Kris Murray misses two point layup
|5:40
|Tony Perkins offensive rebound
|5:36
|+2
|Tony Perkins makes two point layup
|28-33
|5:19
|Brice Sensabaugh misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Zed Key offensive rebound
|5:10
|Zed Key misses two point layup
|5:10
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|5:10
|+3
|Payton Sandfort makes three point jump shot
|31-33
|4:37
|Kris Murray shooting foul (Brice Sensabaugh draws the foul)
|4:37
|+1
|Brice Sensabaugh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-34
|4:37
|+1
|Brice Sensabaugh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-35
|4:18
|Felix Okpara personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|4:18
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-35
|4:18
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-35
|4:05
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (out of bounds) (Ahron Ulis steals)
|3:52
|Payton Sandfort misses three point jump shot
|3:50
|Buckeyes defensive rebound
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:28
|Tony Perkins personal foul
|3:18
|+2
|Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|33-37
|3:06
|Felix Okpara personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|3:06
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-37
|3:06
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-37
|2:47
|Zed Key misses two point layup
|2:45
|Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|2:34
|Ahron Ulis misses three point jump shot
|2:32
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|2:23
|Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|Ahron Ulis defensive rebound
|2:15
|Filip Rebraca turnover (traveling)
|1:51
|Brice Sensabaugh misses two point jump shot
|1:49
|Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|1:25
|Ahron Ulis misses two point jump shot
|1:23
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|1:01
|Isaac Likekele turnover (lost ball)
|0:41
|Filip Rebraca turnover (lost ball) (Zed Key steals)
|0:30
|Justice Sueing turnover (lost ball) (Connor McCaffery steals)
|0:22
|Tony Perkins turnover (bad pass) (Tanner Holden steals)
|0:00
|Isaac Likekele misses two point jump shot
|0:01
|Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|+2
|Ahron Ulis makes two point jump shot
|37-37
|19:27
|+3
|Brice Sensabaugh makes three point jump shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
|37-40
|19:11
|Ahron Ulis turnover (out of bounds)
|18:56
|Justice Sueing turnover (out of bounds)
|18:45
|Isaac Likekele personal foul
|18:43
|+2
|Tony Perkins makes two point layup (Ahron Ulis assists)
|39-40
|18:11
|+2
|Isaac Likekele makes two point layup (Justice Sueing assists)
|39-42
|17:42
|Ahron Ulis turnover (out of bounds)
|17:15
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point hook shot
|39-44
|16:55
|Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|16:47
|+2
|Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|39-46
|16:34
|Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|16:20
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point jump shot
|39-48
|16:20
|Connor McCaffery shooting foul (Brice Sensabaugh draws the foul)
|16:20
|+1
|Brice Sensabaugh makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-49
|16:10
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|16:08
|Tony Perkins offensive rebound
|16:00
|Connor McCaffery misses two point layup
|15:58
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|15:53
|Connor McCaffery personal foul
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:44
|Sean McNeil turnover (3-second violation)
|15:30
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Kris Murray assists)
|41-49
|15:12
|+2
|Sean McNeil makes two point jump shot
|41-51
|14:54
|Ahron Ulis misses two point layup
|14:52
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|14:46
|Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|Felix Okpara offensive rebound
|14:37
|Felix Okpara misses two point layup
|14:35
|Felix Okpara offensive rebound
|14:33
|+2
|Felix Okpara makes two point layup
|41-53
|14:25
|Felix Okpara personal foul
|14:24
|+3
|Payton Sandfort makes three point jump shot (Ahron Ulis assists)
|44-53
|13:57
|+2
|Felix Okpara makes two point dunk (Brice Sensabaugh assists)
|44-55
|13:47
|Payton Sandfort misses three point jump shot
|13:45
|Roddy Gayle Jr. defensive rebound
|13:40
|Roddy Gayle Jr. misses two point layup
|13:38
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|13:27
|+3
|Kris Murray makes three point jump shot
|47-55
|12:57
|+2
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point layup
|47-57
|12:57
|Payton Sandfort shooting foul (Roddy Gayle Jr. draws the foul)
|12:57
|+1
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-58
|12:41
|Ahron Ulis turnover (bad pass) (Zed Key steals)
|12:33
|Bruce Thornton misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|12:21
|+3
|Josh Dix makes three point jump shot (Payton Sandfort assists)
|50-58
|11:50
|+2
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point layup
|50-60
|11:36
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup
|52-60
|11:15
|+2
|Zed Key makes two point dunk
|52-62
|11:12
|Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|11:12
|TV timeout
|11:00
|Tanner Holden personal foul
|11:00
|TV timeout
|11:00
|Isaac Likekele personal foul
|10:57
|Zed Key blocks Filip Rebraca's two point layup
|10:55
|Filip Rebraca offensive rebound
|10:54
|Roddy Gayle Jr. shooting foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|10:54
|Filip Rebraca misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:54
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-62
|10:29
|Isaac Likekele misses two point layup
|10:27
|Buckeyes offensive rebound
|10:24
|Zed Key misses two point layup
|10:22
|Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
|10:24
|Isaac Likekele misses two point layup
|10:24
|Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
|10:24
|Connor McCaffery shooting foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|10:24
|+1
|Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-63
|10:24
|Isaac Likekele misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:24
|Zed Key offensive rebound
|10:15
|+2
|Isaac Likekele makes two point hook shot
|53-65
|9:56
|Roddy Gayle Jr. personal foul
|9:51
|+3
|Kris Murray makes three point jump shot (Josh Dix assists)
|56-65
|9:31
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (out of bounds)
|9:20
|Josh Dix misses three point jump shot
|9:18
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|9:02
|Roddy Gayle Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:00
|Josh Dix defensive rebound
|8:55
|Dasonte Bowen turnover (bad pass) (Tanner Holden steals)
|8:47
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point layup (Zed Key assists)
|56-67
|8:39
|+3
|Kris Murray makes three point jump shot (Filip Rebraca assists)
|59-67
|8:21
|Payton Sandfort shooting foul (Tanner Holden draws the foul)
|8:21
|+1
|Tanner Holden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-68
|8:21
|+1
|Tanner Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-69
|8:09
|Brice Sensabaugh shooting foul (Ahron Ulis draws the foul)
|8:09
|+1
|Ahron Ulis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-69
|8:09
|+1
|Ahron Ulis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-69
|7:57
|+2
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point dunk (Isaac Likekele assists)
|61-71
|7:50
|Ahron Ulis misses two point jump shot
|7:48
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|7:41
|Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
|7:39
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|7:35
|Roddy Gayle Jr. personal foul
|7:35
|TV timeout
|7:35
|+1
|Tony Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-71
|7:35
|+1
|Tony Perkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-71
|7:18
|+3
|Brice Sensabaugh makes three point jump shot (Sean McNeil assists)
|63-74
|7:06
|Tony Perkins misses two point layup
|7:04
|Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|7:04
|Tony Perkins personal foul
|6:45
|+2
|Zed Key makes two point layup (Isaac Likekele assists)
|63-76
|6:32
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|6:04
|+2
|Zed Key makes two point hook shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
|63-78
|5:58
|Brice Sensabaugh personal foul (Tony Perkins draws the foul)
|5:58
|Tony Perkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:58
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|5:43
|Filip Rebraca shooting foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|5:43
|Justice Sueing misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:43
|+1
|Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-79
|5:25
|Kris Murray misses two point layup
|5:23
|Kris Murray offensive rebound
|5:18
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup
|65-79
|5:00
|Zed Key misses two point hook shot
|4:58
|Brice Sensabaugh offensive rebound
|4:52
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point layup
|65-81
|4:44
|Tony Perkins misses two point layup
|4:42
|Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|4:38
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Kris Murray assists)
|67-81
|4:03
|+2
|Isaac Likekele makes two point jump shot
|67-83
|3:53
|+3
|Ahron Ulis makes three point jump shot (Tony Perkins assists)
|70-83
|3:18
|Sean McNeil misses two point layup
|3:16
|Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|3:05
|Kris Murray misses two point layup
|3:03
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|2:43
|Ahron Ulis personal foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|2:43
|TV timeout
|2:43
|+1
|Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-84
|2:43
|+1
|Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-85
|2:32
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Dasonte Bowen assists)
|72-85
|2:05
|Isaac Likekele misses two point layup
|2:03
|Sean McNeil offensive rebound
|1:45
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point layup (Isaac Likekele assists)
|72-87
|1:36
|+3
|Connor McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Dasonte Bowen assists)
|75-87
|1:31
|Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|1:30
|Dasonte Bowen personal foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|1:30
|Isaac Likekele misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:30
|Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|1:11
|Dasonte Bowen offensive foul
|1:11
|Dasonte Bowen turnover (offensive foul)
|1:11
|Buckeyes 60 second timeout
|1:08
|+2
|Sean McNeil makes two point layup (Justice Sueing assists)
|75-89
|0:52
|Ahron Ulis misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|0:50
|Josh Dix personal foul
|0:50
|+1
|Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-90
|0:50
|+1
|Zed Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-91
|0:42
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Josh Dix assists)
|77-91
|0:36
|+2
|Zed Key makes two point dunk
|77-93
|0:28
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|Roddy Gayle Jr. defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|93
|Field Goals
|27-60 (45.0%)
|36-64 (56.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|8-16 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Iowa 12-7
|82.0 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|17.1 APG
|Ohio State 11-8
|77.0 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Murray F
|21.2 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.6 APG
|51.6 FG%
|
00
|. Sensabaugh F
|17.0 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.1 APG
|49.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Murray F
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|B. Sensabaugh F
|27 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|56.3
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Murray
|22
|7
|4
|9/19
|4/9
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|F. Rebraca
|15
|3
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|A. Ulis
|12
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|28
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|T. Perkins
|8
|6
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|C. McCaffery
|6
|2
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Sensabaugh
|27
|5
|1
|10/12
|4/5
|3/3
|3
|27
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|I. Likekele
|18
|10
|7
|7/12
|1/1
|3/5
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|Z. Key
|11
|9
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|28
|2
|0
|1
|2
|7
|R. Gayle Jr.
|9
|2
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|1/1
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Thornton
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
