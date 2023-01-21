Anderson leads Oklahoma State past No. 12 Iowa State 61-59
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Avery Anderson scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws, and Oklahoma State defeated No. 12 Iowa State 61-59 on Saturday for its first win over a ranked team this season.
Kalib Boone added 13 points for the Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12), who won their second straight game.
Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 14 for Iowa State (14-4, 5-2), which had won seven of its last eight games.
Cyclones sharpshooter Caleb Grill spent most of the second half on the bench wearing a back brace and wasn't in the game in the closing minutes.
Iowa State led 27-11 in the first half. The Cowboys cut their deficit to six but didn't score for nearly three minutes to close the first half, and Iowa State was up 35-25 at the break. Osunniyi, who entered the day averaging 8.6 points per game, had four dunks and 12 points in the first half.
Oklahoma State rallied early in the second half, and the Cowboys finally took a 55-54 lead on a pair of free throws by Anderson with just over three minutes to play.
Oklahoma State led 60-59 in the final minute but turned the ball over when Anderson traveled after being trapped in the corner. Iowa State's Tre King missed a 3-pointer and committed a foul on the rebound attempt. Oklahoma State's Woody Newton made the first and missed the second free throw with 3.3 seconds left, and Iowa State missed a desperation heave.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: The Cyclones missed Grill late in the game. He's a stabilizer for the Cyclones and one of their best shooters.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys overcame injuries to claim the win. Guard Bryce Thompson left the game early in the second half with a left knee injury. Moussa Cisse, a 7-foot-1 forward who leads the Big 12 in rebounding and blocked shots, played sparingly because he is recovering from an ankle injury. He went down in the closing seconds of this game.
UP NEXT
Iowa State hosts No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday.
Oklahoma State visits No. 7 Texas on Tuesday. ---
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Osun Osunniyi vs. Kalib Boone (Cyclones gains possession)
|19:47
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Jaren Holmes assists)
|2-0
|19:14
|+2
|Kalib Boone makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:50
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup
|4-2
|18:44
|Tamin Lipsey personal foul
|18:36
|Kalib Boone misses two point layup
|18:34
|Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|18:28
|Osun Osunniyi turnover (bad pass)
|18:15
|Bryce Thompson turnover (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|18:00
|Bryce Thompson shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|18:00
|+1
|Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-2
|18:00
|+1
|Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-2
|17:55
|Osun Osunniyi blocks Kalib Boone's two point layup
|17:53
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|17:46
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point jump shot
|8-2
|17:36
|Tamin Lipsey shooting foul (Bryce Thompson draws the foul)
|17:36
|Bryce Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:36
|+1
|Bryce Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-3
|17:13
|Tyreek Smith blocks Robert Jones's two point layup
|17:11
|Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|16:45
|Woody Newton misses two point layup
|16:43
|Tre King defensive rebound
|16:30
|Robert Jones misses two point layup
|16:28
|Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|16:24
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|15:59
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|10-3
|15:47
|Robert Jones personal foul
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:47
|Avery Anderson III turnover (bad pass) (Tre King steals)
|15:42
|+2
|Tre King makes two point layup (Jaren Holmes assists)
|12-3
|15:25
|+2
|Avery Anderson III makes two point layup
|12-5
|15:06
|Avery Anderson III blocks Gabe Kalscheur's two point jump shot
|15:04
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|14:58
|+2
|Robert Jones makes two point layup
|14-5
|14:50
|Caleb Asberry turnover
|14:26
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|14:24
|Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|14:21
|Tre King misses two point jump shot
|14:19
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|14:15
|+3
|Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Robert Jones assists)
|17-5
|14:15
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|13:53
|Caleb Asberry misses three point jump shot
|13:51
|Cyclones defensive rebound
|13:28
|Osun Osunniyi misses three point jump shot
|13:26
|Caleb Asberry defensive rebound
|13:19
|Caleb Grill personal foul
|13:10
|Avery Anderson III turnover (out of bounds)
|12:53
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Jaren Holmes assists)
|19-5
|12:34
|Bryce Thompson offensive foul
|12:34
|Bryce Thompson turnover (offensive foul)
|12:13
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
|12:11
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|11:51
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|11:51
|Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|11:51
|John-Michael Wright misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|Cyclones defensive rebound
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:28
|Tre King misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|11:21
|+3
|Caleb Asberry makes three point jump shot (John-Michael Wright assists)
|19-8
|10:52
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|10:30
|Jaren Holmes turnover (Moussa Cisse steals)
|10:25
|Caleb Asberry misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|Quion Williams offensive rebound
|10:09
|Quion Williams misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Cyclones defensive rebound
|9:52
|+2
|Tre King makes two point layup (Jaren Holmes assists)
|21-8
|9:40
|Robert Jones shooting foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
|9:40
|Kalib Boone misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:40
|+1
|Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-9
|9:19
|+2
|Hason Ward makes two point layup (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|23-9
|9:11
|Hason Ward personal foul
|9:05
|Hason Ward blocks Kalib Boone's two point layup
|9:03
|Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|8:59
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|25-9
|8:26
|+2
|Kalib Boone makes two point layup (Avery Anderson III assists)
|25-11
|8:05
|+2
|Gabe Kalscheur makes two point jump shot
|27-11
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Chris Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|Kalib Boone offensive rebound
|7:37
|+2
|Kalib Boone makes two point dunk
|27-13
|7:19
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point jump shot
|7:17
|Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|7:11
|+3
|Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Chris Harris Jr. assists)
|27-16
|6:55
|Avery Anderson III blocks Gabe Kalscheur's two point jump shot
|6:53
|Tamin Lipsey offensive rebound
|6:46
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point layup
|6:44
|Caleb Asberry defensive rebound
|6:39
|Caleb Grill personal foul
|6:39
|+1
|Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-17
|6:39
|+1
|Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-18
|6:25
|Jaren Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Woody Newton steals)
|6:22
|Demarion Watson personal foul
|6:22
|Caleb Asberry misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:22
|Demarion Watson defensive rebound
|5:51
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|5:46
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Jaren Holmes assists)
|29-18
|5:27
|Osun Osunniyi personal foul
|5:27
|Avery Anderson III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:27
|Avery Anderson III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:27
|Tre King defensive rebound
|5:08
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|31-18
|4:51
|+3
|Chris Harris Jr. makes three point jump shot (Caleb Asberry assists)
|31-21
|4:25
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|Caleb Asberry defensive rebound
|4:15
|Tre King personal foul (Chris Harris Jr. draws the foul)
|4:15
|+1
|Chris Harris Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-22
|4:15
|+1
|Chris Harris Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-23
|3:57
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|3:55
|Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:38
|Avery Anderson III misses two point jump shot
|3:36
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|3:34
|Kalib Boone personal foul
|3:15
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|2:52
|Hason Ward shooting foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
|2:52
|+1
|Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-24
|2:52
|+1
|Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-25
|2:31
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|2:29
|Caleb Asberry defensive rebound
|2:25
|Caleb Asberry misses two point layup
|2:23
|Chris Harris Jr. offensive rebound
|2:20
|Osun Osunniyi blocks Avery Anderson III's two point layup
|2:18
|Cowboys offensive rebound
|2:11
|Chris Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:09
|Quion Williams offensive rebound
|2:03
|Osun Osunniyi blocks Kalib Boone's two point layup
|2:01
|Tre King defensive rebound
|1:57
|Cyclones 30 second timeout
|1:48
|Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|1:46
|Caleb Grill offensive rebound
|1:33
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|1:14
|Avery Anderson III turnover (Tre King steals)
|1:10
|Tre King misses two point layup
|1:08
|Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|1:06
|+2
|Gabe Kalscheur makes two point layup
|33-25
|0:52
|Chris Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|Demarion Watson defensive rebound
|0:33
|+2
|Tre King makes two point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists)
|35-25
|0:01
|Cowboys turnover
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:53
|John-Michael Wright turnover (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|19:50
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|37-25
|19:50
|John-Michael Wright shooting foul (Tamin Lipsey draws the foul)
|19:50
|Tamin Lipsey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|19:50
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|19:39
|Tamin Lipsey shooting foul (Avery Anderson III draws the foul)
|19:39
|+1
|Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|37-26
|19:39
|+1
|Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|37-27
|19:39
|Avery Anderson III misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|19:39
|Demarion Watson defensive rebound
|19:19
|Demarion Watson offensive foul
|19:19
|Demarion Watson turnover (offensive foul)
|19:03
|Demarion Watson personal foul
|18:56
|+2
|Avery Anderson III makes two point jump shot
|37-29
|18:36
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|18:34
|Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|18:24
|Avery Anderson III turnover
|18:10
|+2
|Gabe Kalscheur makes two point layup
|39-29
|18:01
|Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|17:41
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|41-29
|17:30
|+2
|Woody Newton makes two point layup (Kalib Boone assists)
|41-31
|17:16
|Woody Newton personal foul
|17:11
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|43-31
|17:01
|+3
|Avery Anderson III makes three point jump shot (Woody Newton assists)
|43-34
|16:36
|Jaren Holmes turnover (Kalib Boone steals)
|16:18
|+3
|Caleb Asberry makes three point jump shot (Avery Anderson III assists)
|43-37
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:49
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|45-37
|15:43
|+3
|John-Michael Wright makes three point jump shot (Avery Anderson III assists)
|45-40
|15:17
|Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|15:15
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|15:02
|Avery Anderson III misses three point jump shot
|15:00
|Demarion Watson defensive rebound
|14:39
|Tyreek Smith blocks Robert Jones's two point layup
|14:37
|Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|14:21
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point layup
|14:19
|Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|13:57
|+3
|John-Michael Wright makes three point jump shot (Avery Anderson III assists)
|45-43
|13:52
|Cyclones 30 second timeout
|13:52
|TV timeout
|13:36
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|13:34
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|13:08
|Demarion Watson personal foul
|13:08
|Tyreek Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:08
|Tyreek Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:08
|Caleb Asberry offensive rebound
|13:03
|Tre King personal foul (Tyreek Smith draws the foul)
|13:03
|Tyreek Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:03
|Tyreek Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:03
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|12:37
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
|12:35
|Caleb Asberry defensive rebound
|12:17
|+2
|John-Michael Wright makes two point jump shot
|45-45
|11:59
|+2
|Tre King makes two point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|47-45
|11:48
|Avery Anderson III turnover
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:17
|Cyclones turnover
|10:51
|Kalib Boone misses two point layup
|10:49
|Tre King defensive rebound
|10:26
|Avery Anderson III shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|10:26
|Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:26
|+1
|Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-45
|10:21
|Quion Williams turnover
|10:03
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point jump shot
|10:01
|Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|9:55
|Jaren Holmes personal foul
|9:33
|Caleb Asberry turnover (Tre King steals)
|9:33
|Cyclones 30 second timeout
|9:10
|Quion Williams personal foul
|8:59
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|8:57
|Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|8:56
|+2
|Tre King makes two point dunk
|50-45
|8:38
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|Tre King defensive rebound
|8:17
|Tre King offensive foul
|8:17
|Tre King turnover (offensive foul)
|7:47
|Chris Harris Jr. offensive foul
|7:47
|Chris Harris Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:25
|Robert Jones offensive foul
|7:25
|Robert Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|7:00
|+3
|Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (John-Michael Wright assists)
|50-48
|6:39
|Caleb Asberry shooting foul
|6:39
|+1
|Jaren Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-48
|6:39
|+1
|Jaren Holmes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-48
|6:16
|+3
|Avery Anderson III makes three point jump shot (Caleb Asberry assists)
|52-51
|6:07
|Caleb Asberry personal foul
|6:07
|+1
|Tamin Lipsey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-51
|6:07
|+1
|Tamin Lipsey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-51
|5:48
|John-Michael Wright misses two point layup
|5:46
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|5:19
|Moussa Cisse blocks Jaren Holmes's two point jump shot
|5:17
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|4:57
|John-Michael Wright misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|4:24
|Avery Anderson III blocks Osun Osunniyi's two point layup
|4:22
|Demarion Watson offensive rebound
|4:22
|Cyclones turnover
|4:09
|Gabe Kalscheur shooting foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
|6:39
|+1
|Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-52
|4:09
|+1
|Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-53
|3:55
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|3:53
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|3:51
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|3:49
|John-Michael Wright defensive rebound
|3:48
|Gabe Kalscheur blocks Avery Anderson III's two point layup
|3:46
|Cyclones defensive rebound
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:35
|Avery Anderson III personal foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|3:35
|Gabe Kalscheur misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:35
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|3:09
|Tre King personal foul (Avery Anderson III draws the foul)
|3:09
|+1
|Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-54
|3:09
|+1
|Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-55
|2:48
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
|2:46
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|2:27
|Avery Anderson III turnover
|2:06
|Jaren Holmes turnover
|2:03
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|1:42
|+2
|Kalib Boone makes two point dunk (Avery Anderson III assists)
|54-57
|1:25
|+3
|Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot
|57-57
|1:01
|+2
|Avery Anderson III makes two point layup
|57-59
|0:59
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|0:45
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point dunk
|0:43
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|0:40
|Avery Anderson III turnover (Tre King steals)
|0:34
|Moussa Cisse shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|0:34
|Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:34
|Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:34
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|0:31
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|0:27
|Jaren Holmes personal foul (Caleb Asberry draws the foul)
|0:27
|+1
|Caleb Asberry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-60
|0:27
|Caleb Asberry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:27
|Tre King defensive rebound
|0:16
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|59-60
|0:16
|Cyclones 30 second timeout
|0:13
|Avery Anderson III turnover (traveling)
|0:09
|Tre King misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|0:03
|Tre King personal foul
|0:03
|+1
|Woody Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-61
|0:03
|Woody Newton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:03
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|61
|Field Goals
|25-63 (39.7%)
|18-41 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|2-9 (22.2%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|16-28 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|31
|Offensive
|15
|5
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|8
|15
|Fouls
|23
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|12 Iowa State 14-4
|71.2 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Oklahoma State 11-8
|68.2 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Osunniyi C
|8.6 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.3 APG
|57.5 FG%
|
00
|. Anderson III G
|10.6 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|3.1 APG
|38.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Osunniyi C
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|A. Anderson III G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Osunniyi
|15
|7
|0
|7/15
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|23
|0
|3
|1
|4
|3
|G. Kalscheur
|14
|2
|1
|5/13
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|40
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Lipsey
|8
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|22
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Holmes
|8
|7
|6
|3/13
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|37
|0
|0
|4
|3
|4
|C. Grill
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Osunniyi
|15
|7
|0
|7/15
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|23
|0
|3
|1
|4
|3
|G. Kalscheur
|14
|2
|1
|5/13
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|40
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Lipsey
|8
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|22
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Holmes
|8
|7
|6
|3/13
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|37
|0
|0
|4
|3
|4
|C. Grill
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. King
|10
|8
|0
|5/10
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|30
|4
|0
|1
|2
|6
|R. Jones
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|H. Ward
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Watson
|0
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Hawley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kunc
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|35
|11
|25/63
|2/9
|7/12
|23
|200
|6
|5
|8
|15
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Anderson III
|18
|3
|5
|5/9
|2/3
|6/9
|2
|36
|0
|3
|8
|0
|3
|K. Boone
|13
|2
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W. Newton
|9
|6
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J. Wright
|8
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Anderson III
|18
|3
|5
|5/9
|2/3
|6/9
|2
|36
|0
|3
|8
|0
|3
|K. Boone
|13
|2
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W. Newton
|9
|6
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J. Wright
|8
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Asberry
|7
|6
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|1/3
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|C. Harris Jr.
|5
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Q. Williams
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|T. Smith
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/4
|0
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|M. Cisse
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|W. Church
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Manzer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kouma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|27
|12
|18/41
|9/21
|16/28
|12
|200
|3
|6
|15
|5
|22
