Boston University defeats Loyola (MD) 66-53
BOSTON (AP) Walter Whyte scored 15 points as Boston University beat Loyola (MD) 66-53 on Saturday.
Whyte was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (10-11, 3-5 Patriot League). Ethan Brittain-Watts was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jonas Harper shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
Kenny Jones led the Greyhounds (7-14, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Loyola also got seven points from Golden Dike.
The game was close going into the half, as Boston University held a two-point lead, 30-28. Caelan Jones paced his team in scoring through the first half with six points. Boston University took the lead for what would be the final time on Harper's 3-pointer with 17:59 left in the game. His team would outscore Loyola by 11 points in the final half.
NEXT UP
Boston University plays Monday against Colgate at home, and Loyola visits Lafayette on Wednesday.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Golden Dike vs. Nevin Zink (Greyhounds gains possession)
|19:43
|Golden Dike turnover (Fletcher Tynen steals)
|19:34
|Ethan Brittain-Watts turnover
|19:17
|Nevin Zink personal foul
|19:00
|Deon Perry misses two point jump shot
|18:58
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|18:41
|Golden Dike personal foul
|18:33
|Nevin Zink turnover (lost ball)
|18:10
|+2
|Golden Dike makes two point dunk (Kenneth Jones assists)
|2-0
|17:54
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|Fletcher Tynen offensive rebound
|17:38
|Ethan Brittain-Watts turnover
|17:21
|+3
|Kenneth Jones makes three point jump shot (Golden Dike assists)
|5-0
|17:09
|+3
|Fletcher Tynen makes three point jump shot (Nevin Zink assists)
|5-3
|16:47
|+2
|Golden Dike makes two point layup
|7-3
|16:33
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|Alonso Faure defensive rebound
|16:14
|Nevin Zink personal foul (Golden Dike draws the foul)
|16:01
|Chris Kuzemka misses two point jump shot
|15:59
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|15:43
|+2
|Malcolm Chimezie makes two point hook shot
|7-5
|15:27
|Jaylin Andrews misses two point jump shot
|15:25
|Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound
|14:56
|Terriers turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:56
|TV timeout
|14:40
|+2
|Alonso Faure makes two point dunk (Chris Kuzemka assists)
|9-5
|14:22
|Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot
|14:20
|Alonso Faure defensive rebound
|14:10
|+2
|Veljko Ilic makes two point layup
|11-5
|13:54
|+3
|Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot (Anthony Morales assists)
|11-8
|13:26
|Deon Perry misses two point jump shot
|13:24
|Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound
|13:13
|David Brown III blocks Malcolm Chimezie's two point layup
|13:11
|Deon Perry defensive rebound
|12:47
|Chris Kuzemka misses two point jump shot
|12:45
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|12:37
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|David Brown III defensive rebound
|12:20
|+3
|David Brown III makes three point jump shot
|14-8
|11:51
|+2
|Miles Brewster makes two point layup
|14-10
|11:30
|Veljko Ilic offensive foul (Miles Brewster draws the foul)
|11:30
|Veljko Ilic turnover (offensive foul)
|11:30
|TV timeout
|11:11
|Otto Landrum turnover (traveling)
|10:49
|Jaylin Andrews misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|Terriers defensive rebound
|10:31
|+3
|Caelan Jones makes three point jump shot (Anthony Morales assists)
|14-13
|9:56
|Chris Kuzemka misses two point jump shot
|9:54
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|9:32
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point layup
|9:30
|Otto Landrum offensive rebound
|9:17
|Otto Landrum misses two point putback layup
|9:15
|Otto Landrum offensive rebound
|8:57
|Caelan Jones misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|Golden Dike defensive rebound
|8:45
|+2
|Kenneth Jones makes two point layup (Chris Kuzemka assists)
|16-13
|8:28
|Otto Landrum misses two point layup
|8:26
|Otto Landrum offensive rebound
|8:21
|+2
|Otto Landrum makes two point layup
|16-15
|8:12
|Kenneth Jones misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|Ethan Brittain-Watts defensive rebound
|8:01
|Caelan Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:59
|Kenneth Jones defensive rebound
|7:50
|Kenneth Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:48
|Otto Landrum defensive rebound
|7:41
|+3
|Ethan Brittain-Watts makes three point jump shot
|16-18
|7:36
|Caelan Jones shooting foul (Golden Dike draws the foul)
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:36
|Golden Dike misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:36
|Golden Dike misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:36
|Alonso Faure offensive rebound
|7:32
|Jump ball. (Terriers gains possession)
|7:32
|Alonso Faure turnover (Walter Whyte steals)
|6:57
|Fletcher Tynen misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|Kenneth Jones defensive rebound
|6:55
|David Brown III misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|6:55
|Jump ball. (Greyhounds gains possession)
|6:53
|Jonas Harper turnover (Deon Perry steals)
|6:42
|Walter Whyte shooting foul (Alonso Faure draws the foul)
|6:42
|+1
|Alonso Faure makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-18
|6:42
|+1
|Alonso Faure makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-18
|6:22
|Jonas Harper turnover (out of bounds)
|5:53
|David Brown III turnover (Jonas Harper steals)
|5:53
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|Golden Dike defensive rebound
|5:46
|Kenneth Jones misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|5:26
|Alonso Faure personal foul
|5:09
|Alonso Faure blocks Walter Whyte's two point layup
|5:11
|Walter Whyte offensive rebound
|5:04
|+2
|Walter Whyte makes two point layup
|18-20
|4:55
|Ethan Brittain-Watts personal foul
|4:40
|+2
|Alonso Faure makes two point hook shot
|20-20
|4:33
|+2
|Malcolm Chimezie makes two point layup (Miles Brewster assists)
|20-22
|4:19
|Kenneth Jones misses two point floating jump shot
|4:17
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|4:02
|+3
|Ethan Brittain-Watts makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists)
|20-25
|3:45
|+2
|Veljko Ilic makes two point hook shot
|22-25
|3:30
|Walter Whyte turnover (Deon Perry steals)
|3:36
|Deon Perry misses two point layup
|3:34
|Deon Perry offensive rebound
|3:36
|Chris Kuzemka turnover (Ethan Brittain-Watts steals)
|3:36
|Fletcher Tynen misses three point jump shot
|3:34
|Alonso Faure defensive rebound
|3:36
|Deon Perry turnover
|3:02
|TV timeout
|2:45
|+3
|Caelan Jones makes three point jump shot (Anthony Morales assists)
|22-28
|2:21
|Otto Landrum personal foul (Veljko Ilic draws the foul)
|2:12
|Deon Perry misses two point layup
|2:10
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|2:08
|Veljko Ilic personal foul
|1:57
|Miles Brewster turnover (Deon Perry steals)
|1:42
|Miles Brewster blocks Deon Perry's two point layup
|1:40
|Isaiah Alexander offensive rebound
|1:27
|+2
|Isaiah Alexander makes two point layup
|24-28
|1:21
|+2
|Otto Landrum makes two point hook shot
|24-30
|1:03
|Jaylin Andrews turnover (bad pass)
|0:42
|Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|Golden Dike defensive rebound
|0:40
|Otto Landrum personal foul (Golden Dike draws the foul)
|0:40
|+1
|Golden Dike makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-30
|0:40
|Golden Dike misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:40
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|0:12
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|Alonso Faure defensive rebound
|0:16
|Greyhounds 30 second timeout
|0:00
|+3
|Chris Kuzemka makes three point jump shot (David Brown III assists)
|28-30
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|Nevin Zink offensive rebound
|19:40
|Deon Perry shooting foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)
|19:40
|+1
|Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-31
|19:40
|Nevin Zink misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:40
|Alonso Faure defensive rebound
|19:27
|Ethan Brittain-Watts personal foul (Deon Perry draws the foul)
|19:13
|Deon Perry misses two point reverse layup
|19:11
|Ethan Brittain-Watts defensive rebound
|19:01
|Jonas Harper turnover (Kenneth Jones steals)
|18:51
|+2
|Golden Dike makes two point layup (Kenneth Jones assists)
|30-31
|18:43
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|18:27
|Fletcher Tynen turnover (Alonso Faure steals)
|18:13
|+2
|Kenneth Jones makes two point floating jump shot
|32-31
|17:59
|+3
|Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot (Ethan Brittain-Watts assists)
|32-34
|17:33
|Kenneth Jones misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|17:22
|Deon Perry personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)
|17:17
|+3
|Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot (Ethan Brittain-Watts assists)
|32-37
|16:47
|Fletcher Tynen personal foul (Golden Dike draws the foul)
|16:39
|Golden Dike turnover (bad pass)
|16:25
|Kenneth Jones personal foul (Jonas Harper draws the foul)
|16:14
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|Jaylin Andrews defensive rebound
|15:51
|Golden Dike misses two point hook shot
|15:49
|Golden Dike offensive rebound
|15:40
|Ethan Brittain-Watts personal foul (Deon Perry draws the foul)
|15:40
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Deon Perry misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound
|15:17
|Malcolm Chimezie offensive foul (Golden Dike draws the foul)
|15:17
|Malcolm Chimezie turnover (offensive foul)
|14:53
|Golden Dike offensive foul (Miles Brewster draws the foul)
|14:53
|Golden Dike turnover (offensive foul)
|14:27
|+3
|Anthony Morales makes three point jump shot
|32-40
|14:04
|+2
|Kenneth Jones makes two point jump shot
|34-40
|13:52
|Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|Miles Brewster offensive rebound
|13:41
|+2
|Miles Brewster makes two point layup
|34-42
|13:26
|Malcolm Chimezie shooting foul (Golden Dike draws the foul)
|13:26
|Golden Dike misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:26
|Golden Dike misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:26
|Jaylin Andrews offensive rebound
|13:26
|Walter Whyte personal foul
|13:26
|+3
|Kenneth Jones makes three point jump shot (David Brown III assists)
|37-42
|12:41
|Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|Chris Kuzemka defensive rebound
|12:24
|Kenneth Jones turnover (bad pass)
|12:13
|Veljko Ilic personal foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|11:57
|Anthony Morales misses two point jump shot
|11:55
|Walter Whyte offensive rebound
|11:54
|+2
|Walter Whyte makes two point layup
|37-44
|11:54
|Chris Kuzemka shooting foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|11:55
|TV timeout
|11:55
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-45
|11:21
|Jaylin Andrews misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:19
|Greyhounds offensive rebound
|11:12
|Chris Kuzemka misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Samuel Gibbs offensive rebound
|10:59
|Samuel Gibbs turnover (Nevin Zink steals)
|10:47
|Walter Whyte misses two point layup
|10:45
|Ethan Brittain-Watts offensive rebound
|10:39
|Caelan Jones misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|David Brown III defensive rebound
|10:20
|+3
|Jaylin Andrews makes three point jump shot
|40-45
|9:54
|+3
|Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot (Anthony Morales assists)
|40-48
|9:33
|Chris Kuzemka misses two point layup
|9:31
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|9:27
|+2
|Ethan Brittain-Watts makes two point layup
|40-50
|9:27
|Samuel Gibbs shooting foul (Ethan Brittain-Watts draws the foul)
|9:27
|+1
|Ethan Brittain-Watts makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-51
|9:02
|Chris Kuzemka misses three point jump shot
|9:00
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|8:54
|Kenneth Jones shooting foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)
|8:54
|+1
|Fletcher Tynen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-52
|8:54
|+1
|Fletcher Tynen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-53
|8:34
|Alonso Faure turnover (Fletcher Tynen steals)
|8:24
|Caelan Jones turnover (Kenneth Jones steals)
|8:12
|Golden Dike personal foul (Ethan Brittain-Watts draws the foul)
|8:12
|+1
|Ethan Brittain-Watts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-54
|8:12
|+1
|Ethan Brittain-Watts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-55
|8:04
|David Brown III offensive foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)
|8:04
|David Brown III turnover (offensive foul)
|7:47
|Walter Whyte turnover (Chris Kuzemka steals)
|7:34
|Chris Kuzemka turnover (Nevin Zink steals)
|7:34
|Golden Dike blocks Walter Whyte's two point layup
|7:32
|Walter Whyte offensive rebound
|7:32
|David Brown III shooting foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|7:32
|TV timeout
|7:34
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-56
|7:34
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-57
|7:14
|Malcolm Chimezie personal foul (Golden Dike draws the foul)
|7:14
|Golden Dike misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:14
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|6:51
|+3
|Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists)
|40-60
|6:38
|Kenneth Jones turnover (Miles Brewster steals)
|6:21
|Walter Whyte turnover (lost ball) (David Brown III steals)
|6:04
|+2
|David Brown III makes two point layup (Kenneth Jones assists)
|42-60
|5:45
|Fletcher Tynen misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|Kenneth Jones defensive rebound
|5:34
|+2
|Kenneth Jones makes two point layup
|44-60
|5:21
|Fletcher Tynen turnover
|5:00
|Veljko Ilic turnover (bad pass)
|4:41
|Malcolm Chimezie turnover (traveling)
|4:25
|Veljko Ilic misses two point hook shot
|4:23
|Veljko Ilic offensive rebound
|4:23
|+2
|Veljko Ilic makes two point layup
|46-60
|4:22
|Malcolm Chimezie shooting foul (Veljko Ilic draws the foul)
|4:22
|Veljko Ilic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:22
|Isaiah Alexander offensive rebound
|4:13
|Isaiah Alexander misses two point layup
|4:11
|Kenneth Jones offensive rebound
|3:59
|+2
|Kenneth Jones makes two point jump shot
|48-60
|3:50
|+2
|Ethan Brittain-Watts makes two point layup
|48-62
|3:41
|Veljko Ilic turnover (Anthony Morales steals)
|3:23
|Kenneth Jones personal foul (Anthony Morales draws the foul)
|3:23
|TV timeout
|3:23
|+1
|Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-63
|3:23
|+1
|Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-64
|3:07
|Nevin Zink shooting foul (Tyson Commander draws the foul)
|3:07
|Tyson Commander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:07
|Tyson Commander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:07
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|2:48
|Ethan Brittain-Watts turnover (bad pass)
|2:39
|+2
|Tyson Commander makes two point jump shot
|50-64
|2:39
|Anthony Morales shooting foul (Tyson Commander draws the foul)
|2:39
|+1
|Tyson Commander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-64
|2:08
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|Chris Kuzemka defensive rebound
|2:00
|Greyhounds 30 second timeout
|1:56
|Veljko Ilic misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|Terriers defensive rebound
|1:28
|Fletcher Tynen offensive foul (Chris Kuzemka draws the foul)
|1:28
|Fletcher Tynen turnover (offensive foul)
|1:12
|Kenneth Jones turnover
|1:02
|Isaiah Alexander personal foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|1:02
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-65
|1:02
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-66
|0:43
|Isaiah Alexander misses two point jump shot
|0:41
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|0:13
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|Samuel Gibbs defensive rebound
|0:10
|+2
|Isaiah Alexander makes two point dunk (Samuel Gibbs assists)
|53-66
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Isaiah Alexander makes two point dunk (Samuel Gibbs assists)
|0:10
|Samuel Gibbs defensive rebound
|0:11
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|0:41
|Isaiah Alexander misses two point jump shot
|0:43
|+ 1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:02
|+ 1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:02
|Isaiah Alexander personal foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|1:02
|Kenneth Jones turnover
|1:12
|Fletcher Tynen turnover (offensive foul)
|1:28
|Fletcher Tynen offensive foul (Chris Kuzemka draws the foul)
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|66
|Field Goals
|22-49 (44.9%)
|21-48 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|11-30 (36.7%)
|Free Throws
|4-13 (30.8%)
|13-14 (92.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|33
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|18
|21
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|19
|18
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Md. 7-14
|65.4 PPG
|33.4 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Boston U. 10-11
|68.3 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|44.9
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|36.7
|
|
|30.8
|FT%
|92.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jones
|16
|4
|3
|7/12
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|G. Dike
|7
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/7
|3
|24
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|A. Faure
|6
|6
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Andrews
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Perry
|0
|2
|0
|0/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jones
|16
|4
|3
|7/12
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|G. Dike
|7
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/7
|3
|24
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|A. Faure
|6
|6
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Andrews
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Perry
|0
|2
|0
|0/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Ilic
|6
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|16
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|D. Brown III
|5
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|I. Alexander
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|C. Kuzemka
|3
|2
|2
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Commander
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Gibbs
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ilic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Weisberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Brennan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|27
|10
|22/49
|5/15
|4/13
|17
|200
|8
|3
|19
|9
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Whyte
|15
|4
|0
|4/11
|2/6
|5/5
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|E. Brittain-Watts
|13
|3
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|3/3
|3
|27
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Harper
|9
|2
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|F. Tynen
|5
|6
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|28
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|N. Zink
|1
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Whyte
|15
|4
|0
|4/11
|2/6
|5/5
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|E. Brittain-Watts
|13
|3
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|3/3
|3
|27
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Harper
|9
|2
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|F. Tynen
|5
|6
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|28
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|N. Zink
|1
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|6
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Morales
|5
|2
|4
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Brewster
|4
|3
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|M. Chimezie
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|O. Landrum
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|A. Patnode
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Roy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nobili
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Uzoegbu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|31
|10
|21/48
|11/30
|13/14
|18
|200
|9
|1
|18
|10
|21
-
NIU
EMU85
63
2nd 1:56
-
21BAY
OKLA44
45
2nd 7:43 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST53
61
2nd 4:48
-
BELM
BRAD67
73
2nd 4:18
-
CLMB
BRWN75
93
2nd 2:23
-
COLST
WYO48
47
2nd 5:28 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU48
65
2nd 4:48
-
DRKE
EVAN89
59
2nd 2:54
-
EKY
PEAY73
59
2nd 25.0
-
EWU
NAU69
66
2nd 4:45
-
FIU
UTSA71
63
2nd 1:41
-
HAW
UCRV63
57
2nd 4:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 7:32 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG44
44
2nd 5:40
-
MORG
HOW41
56
2nd 13:08
-
NTEX
UAB59
46
2nd 5:52
-
STBN
LCHI49
58
2nd 3:46
-
9TENN
LSU71
50
2nd 5:16 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON59
52
2nd 5:08
-
UMES
SCST32
35
2nd 19:26
-
NORF
COPP59
33
2nd 15:48
-
EIU
UTM54
55
2nd 13:51
-
MORE
LIND52
36
2nd 13:41
-
NICH
MCNS46
42
2nd 16:03
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR32
45
2nd 17:48
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY27
31
1st 0.0
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT43
24
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCST
UNC27
28
1st 2:54 ACCN
-
NWST
UNO11
16
1st 12:17
-
UL
TXST27
22
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
CHSO6
7
1st 16:51
-
UTRGV
SHOU10
9
1st 14:53
-
FAMU
ALCN0
0131 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
TNTC
SEMO0
0146 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
4ALA
MIZZ0
0162 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
CP
UCD0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
INST
MURR0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
NKY0
0131.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PEP
PORT0
0163.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
SJSU
UTST0
0139 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SUU
SEA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
7TEX
WVU0
0147 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPN
-
TXSO
AAMU0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UNLV
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
19CLEM0
0140 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
PVAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
SOU
UAPB0
0145 O/U
+7
6:30pm
-
APP
ODU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GRAM
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
KENN
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LAF
LEH0
0133.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
RMU
GB0
0133.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
LAM0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VALP
ILST0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
YSU
MIL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
BYU
SF0
0144 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IDHO
NCO0
0153 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PRST
IDST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SACL
SMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TUL
TLSA0
0158.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
UTVA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WASH
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
NALAB0
0156.5 O/U
-6
8:15pm
-
FLA
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm SECN
-
24FAU
UTEP0
0133.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
MONT0
0134 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
NMST
UTU0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSB0
0119 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
CSUF
CSN0
0128 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
6GONZ
UOP0
0158 O/U
+18
10:00pm ROOT
-
SDSU
AF0
0130 O/U
+9
10:00pm CBSSN
-
TRLST
CABP0
0132 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
USC
ASU0
0