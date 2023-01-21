LSALLE
STLOU

1st Half
LAS
Explorers
32
STL
Billikens
33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Billikens gains possession)  
19:32   Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot  
19:30   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
19:05   Terrence Hargrove Jr. blocks Fousseyni Drame's two point jump shot  
19:03   Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound  
19:00   Billikens turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:33   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Explorers defensive rebound  
18:10   Khalil Brantley misses two point layup  
18:08   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
17:56   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:54   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
17:39   Hassan Drame misses three point jump shot  
17:37   Francis Okoro defensive rebound  
17:31 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists) 0-2
16:56 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point hook shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 2-2
16:43   Yuri Collins misses two point layup  
16:41   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
16:35   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)  
16:15 +3 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes three point jump shot (Javonte Perkins assists) 2-5
15:51 +3 Fousseyni Drame makes three point jump shot (Mamadou Doucoure assists) 5-5
15:38 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Yuri Collins assists) 5-7
15:27 +2 Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists) 7-7
15:30   Yuri Collins shooting foul (Mamadou Doucoure draws the foul)  
15:30   TV timeout  
15:30 +1 Mamadou Doucoure makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-7
15:25   Yuri Collins turnover (bad pass) (Fousseyni Drame steals)  
15:14 +2 Hassan Drame makes two point layup (Fousseyni Drame assists) 10-7
14:57   Javonte Perkins turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
14:47   Fousseyni Drame turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Perkins steals)  
14:42   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
14:40   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
14:38   Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Francis Okoro draws the foul)  
14:35   Javon Pickett turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Drame steals)  
14:30   Hassan Drame turnover (bad pass) (Sincere Parker steals)  
14:21   Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot  
14:19   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
14:04   Larry Hughes Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:02   Explorers defensive rebound  
13:46   Fousseyni Drame misses two point layup  
13:44   Sincere Parker defensive rebound  
13:34 +2 Sincere Parker makes two point driving dunk 10-9
13:27 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point pullup jump shot 12-9
13:16   Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Jake Forrester draws the foul)  
13:16   Jake Forrester misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:16   Jake Forrester misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:16   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
13:04 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 15-9
12:52   Sincere Parker misses three point jump shot  
12:50   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
12:21   Explorers turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:08   Anwar Gill personal foul  
12:00   Jake Forrester offensive foul (Josh Nickelberry draws the foul)  
12:00   Jake Forrester turnover (offensive foul)  
12:00   TV timeout  
11:43 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists) 17-9
11:34 +2 Javon Pickett makes two point layup 17-11
11:23 +3 Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 20-11
11:12   Javon Pickett misses two point jump shot  
11:10   Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound  
11:02   Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot  
11:00   Francis Okoro defensive rebound  
10:44   Javon Pickett misses two point layup  
10:42   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
10:35 +2 Francis Okoro makes two point tip layup 20-13
10:14   Sincere Parker blocks Khalil Brantley's two point layup  
10:12   Explorers offensive rebound  
10:11   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
10:09   Khalil Brantley offensive rebound  
10:02 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point cutting layup (Khalil Brantley assists) 22-13
9:50   Rokas Jocius personal foul (Francis Okoro draws the foul)  
9:45 +2 Sincere Parker makes two point fadeaway jump shot 22-15
9:29   Francis Okoro shooting foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)  
9:29 +1 Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-15
9:29   Rokas Jocius misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:29   Josh Nickelberry offensive rebound  
9:16 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup (Josh Nickelberry assists) 25-15
9:02   Yuri Collins misses two point layup  
9:00   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
8:56 +2 Francis Okoro makes two point tip layup 25-17
8:39   Francis Okoro blocks Rokas Jocius's two point layup  
8:37   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
8:30 +2 Yuri Collins makes two point driving layup 25-19
8:19   Rokas Jocius misses three point jump shot  
8:17   Francis Okoro defensive rebound  
7:55 +2 Sincere Parker makes two point driving layup 25-21
7:29   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
7:27   Rokas Jocius offensive rebound  
7:22   Josh Nickelberry misses two point jump shot  
7:20   Francis Okoro defensive rebound  
7:15 +2 Gibson Jimerson makes two point reverse layup (Yuri Collins assists) 25-23
7:14   Explorers 30 second timeout  
7:14   TV timeout  
7:06   Sincere Parker shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
7:06 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-23
7:06   Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:06   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
6:51   Yuri Collins turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
6:43 +2 Mamadou Doucoure makes two point hook shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 28-23
6:32   Hassan Drame personal foul  
6:15 +2 Jake Forrester makes two point layup (Gibson Jimerson assists) 28-25
5:58   Josh Nickelberry misses two point layup  
5:56   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
5:41   Jake Forrester misses two point jump shot  
5:39   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
5:33   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
5:31   Sincere Parker defensive rebound  
5:22 +2 Sincere Parker makes two point driving layup 28-27
4:55   Mamadou Doucoure misses two point layup  
4:53   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
4:53   Mamadou Doucoure personal foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)  
4:32   Daeshon Shepherd shooting foul (Jake Forrester draws the foul)  
4:32   Jake Forrester misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:32 +1 Jake Forrester makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-28
4:17   Jump ball. Khalil Brantley vs. Francis Okoro (Explorers gains possession)  
4:11 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup 30-28
3:53   Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot  
3:51   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
3:43   Hassan Drame misses three point jump shot  
3:41   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
3:35   Anwar Gill blocks Gibson Jimerson's two point layup  
3:33   Explorers defensive rebound  
3:34   TV timeout  
3:14   Terrence Hargrove Jr. blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup  
3:12   Francis Okoro defensive rebound  
3:07   Anwar Gill blocks Yuri Collins's two point layup  
3:05   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
2:58 +2 Daeshon Shepherd makes two point dunk (Khalil Brantley assists) 32-28
2:40   Daeshon Shepherd personal foul (Francis Okoro draws the foul)  
2:40 +1 Francis Okoro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-29
2:40   Francis Okoro misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:40   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
2:17   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
2:15   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
2:09   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point layup  
2:07   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
1:50   Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Gibson Jimerson steals)  
1:40   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:38   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
1:36   Anwar Gill blocks Francis Okoro's two point layup  
1:34   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
1:34   Anwar Gill blocks Francis Okoro's two point layup  
1:32   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
1:32   Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)  
1:32 +1 Javonte Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-30
1:32 +1 Javonte Perkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-31
1:17   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
1:15   Francis Okoro defensive rebound  
1:01   Francis Okoro misses two point layup  
0:59   Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound  
0:49   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
0:47   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
0:37   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
0:35   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
0:28 +2 Francis Okoro makes two point putback layup 32-33
0:00   Jhamir Brickus misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LAS
Explorers
41
STL
Billikens
49

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Javonte Perkins misses two point layup  
19:32   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
19:10   Hassan Drame misses two point jump shot  
19:08   Khalil Brantley offensive rebound  
18:58 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot 34-33
18:49   Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot  
18:47   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
18:40   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
18:38   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
18:25   Francis Okoro misses two point hook shot  
18:23   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
18:14 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup 36-33
18:13   Billikens 30 second timeout  
18:13   TV timeout  
17:51   Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot  
17:49   Hassan Drame defensive rebound  
17:37   Terrence Hargrove Jr. blocks Fousseyni Drame's two point layup  
17:35   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
17:31   Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)  
17:22   Jake Forrester misses two point layup  
17:20   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
17:11   Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Perkins steals)  
17:00   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point layup  
16:58   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
16:52 +3 Fousseyni Drame makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 39-33
16:41 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot 39-35
16:08   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
16:06   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
16:00 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 39-38
15:29   Fousseyni Drame misses two point layup  
15:27   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
15:27   Khalil Brantley personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)  
15:27   TV timeout  
15:14   Jake Forrester misses two point layup  
15:12   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
15:05   Hassan Drame misses three point jump shot  
15:03   Billikens defensive rebound  
14:45   Hassan Drame personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)  
14:40   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
14:38   Francis Okoro offensive rebound  
14:38   Hassan Drame personal foul (Francis Okoro draws the foul)  
14:30 +2 Francis Okoro makes two point layup (Gibson Jimerson assists) 39-40
14:11   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
14:09   Francis Okoro defensive rebound  
13:47 +3 Yuri Collins makes three point jump shot 39-43
13:22   Francis Okoro blocks Fousseyni Drame's two point jump shot  
13:20   Francis Okoro defensive rebound  
13:06   Anwar Gill personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)  
13:05 +1 Javonte Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-44
13:05 +1 Javonte Perkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-45
12:47   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
12:45   Anwar Gill offensive rebound  
12:45   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
12:45   Anwar Gill offensive rebound  
12:45   Javonte Perkins shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
12:45 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-45
12:45 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-45
12:25   Gibson Jimerson turnover (traveling)  
12:15   Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot  
12:13   Khalil Brantley offensive rebound  
12:11   Jump ball. (Khalil Brantley gains possession)  
12:01   Khalil Brantley misses two point layup  
11:59   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
11:59   Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup  
11:57   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
11:59 +2 Daeshon Shepherd makes two point tip layup 43-45
11:59   Gibson Jimerson shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59   Daeshon Shepherd misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:59   Sincere Parker defensive rebound  
11:37 +2 Yuri Collins makes two point driving layup 43-47
11:10   Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot  
11:08   Javon Pickett defensive rebound  
10:52 +2 Yuri Collins makes two point jump shot 43-49
10:50   Anwar Gill turnover (out of bounds)  
10:50   Explorers 30 second timeout  
10:48 +2 Sincere Parker makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists) 43-51
10:29   Khalil Brantley turnover (lost ball) (Francis Okoro steals)  
10:23   Khalil Brantley shooting foul (Francis Okoro draws the foul)  
10:23 +1 Francis Okoro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-52
10:23   Francis Okoro misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:23   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
10:12 +3 Daeshon Shepherd makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 46-52
9:52   Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot  
9:50   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
9:36   Francis Okoro shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)  
9:36 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-52
9:36   Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:36   Billikens defensive rebound  
9:20 +2 Francis Okoro makes two point alley-oop dunk (Yuri Collins assists) 47-54
9:04   Gibson Jimerson personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
8:54   Yuri Collins shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
8:54 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-54
8:54 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-54
8:29 +3 Gibson Jimerson makes three point stepback jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 49-57
8:09   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
8:07   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
8:01 +3 Sincere Parker makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 49-60
7:47   Explorers 30 second timeout  
7:47   TV timeout  
7:37   Sincere Parker personal foul  
7:28 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 51-60
7:10 +2 Gibson Jimerson makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists) 51-62
6:51 +3 Fousseyni Drame makes three point jump shot 54-62
6:23 +2 Yuri Collins makes two point jump shot 54-64
6:07   Yuri Collins shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
6:07 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-64
6:07   Khalil Brantley misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:07   Sincere Parker defensive rebound  
5:54   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
5:52   Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound  
5:46   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
5:44   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
5:41   Josh Nickelberry shooting foul (Sincere Parker draws the foul)  
5:41 +1 Sincere Parker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-65
5:41 +1 Sincere Parker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-66
5:24   Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot  
5:22   Khalil Brantley offensive rebound  
5:16   Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot  
5:14   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
5:10 +2 Daeshon Shepherd makes two point layup 57-66
5:10   Francis Okoro shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)  
5:10 +1 Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 1 58-66
4:51   Anwar Gill personal foul  
4:51   Gibson Jimerson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:51   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
4:42   Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot  
4:40   Francis Okoro defensive rebound  
4:28   Francis Okoro offensive foul  
4:28   Francis Okoro turnover (offensive foul)  
4:18   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
4:16   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
4:05 +2 Sincere Parker makes two point layup 58-68
4:05   Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Sincere Parker draws the foul)  
4:05   Sincere Parker misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:05   Jake Forrester offensive rebound  
3:50 +3 Sincere Parker makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 58-71
3:36 +3 Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 61-71
3:15 +3 Yuri Collins makes three point jump shot 61-74
3:04   Jake Forrester blocks Anwar Gill's two point jump shot  
3:02   Sincere Parker defensive rebound  
2:35   Sincere Parker turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)  
2:35   TV timeout  
2:23 +2 Daeshon Shepherd makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists) 63-74
2:11   Yuri Collins turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
2:01 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point layup 65-74
1:52   Yuri Collins misses two point layup  
1:50   Yuri Collins offensive rebound  
1:46 +2 Yuri Collins makes two point putback layup 65-76
1:38   Francis Okoro shooting foul (Josh Nickelberry draws the foul)  
1:38 +1 Josh Nickelberry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-76
1:38 +1 Josh Nickelberry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-76
1:31   Khalil Brantley personal foul (Gibson Jimerson draws the foul)  
1:31 +1 Gibson Jimerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 67-77
1:31   Gibson Jimerson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:31   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
1:18   Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot  
1:16   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
1:08   Josh Nickelberry personal foul  
1:08   Yuri Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:08 +1 Yuri Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-78
0:58   Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
0:55   Javonte Perkins blocks Daeshon Shepherd's two point layup  
0:53   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
0:49   Terrence Hargrove Jr. blocks Daeshon Shepherd's two point layup  
0:47   Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound  
0:48 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup 69-78
0:48   Explorers 30 second timeout  
0:48   Javonte Perkins personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
0:48 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 70-78
0:48 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 71-78
0:46   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
0:44   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
0:46   Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)  
0:46 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 71-79
0:46 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 71-80
0:38   Terrence Hargrove Jr. shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
0:38 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-80
0:38 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 73-80
0:17 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point dunk (Yuri Collins assists) 73-82
0:10   Andres Marrero turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Collins steals)  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 71 84
Field Goals 25-70 (35.7%) 31-64 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 15-24 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 42 47
Offensive 15 13
Defensive 23 31
Team 4 3
Assists 15 14
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 0 0
11
F. Drame F
14 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
21
S. Parker G
20 PTS, 5 REB
12T
La Salle 8-11 323971
Saint Louis 14-6 335184
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
La Salle 8-11 68.4 PPG 38.3 RPG 11.8 APG
Saint Louis 14-6 76.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Drame F 9.4 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.9 APG 43.8 FG%
00
. Parker G 5.5 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.3 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
F. Drame F 14 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
21
S. Parker G 20 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
35.7 FG% 48.4
30.4 3PT FG% 41.2
73.7 FT% 62.5
La Salle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Drame 14 7 1 5/14 3/7 1/2 3 27 1 0 1 2 5
K. Brantley 13 7 5 4/13 0/2 5/6 3 37 1 0 2 4 3
J. Brickus 5 2 5 2/7 1/3 0/0 3 30 2 0 1 0 2
M. Doucoure 5 2 1 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 13 0 0 0 0 2
H. Drame 2 1 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 17 1 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Shepherd 12 10 0 5/8 1/1 1/2 2 21 0 0 0 5 5
A. Gill 11 4 2 4/12 0/2 3/4 4 26 1 4 2 2 2
J. Nickelberry 8 4 1 2/6 2/4 2/2 2 21 0 0 0 1 3
R. Jocius 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 7 0 0 0 1 0
A. Marrero 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
C. Ireland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Zan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sanchez-Ramos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mercandino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 38 15 25/70 7/23 14/19 22 200 6 4 8 15 23
Saint Louis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Collins 17 5 11 7/16 2/2 1/2 3 39 1 0 3 1 4
F. Okoro 12 20 0 5/9 0/0 2/4 5 29 1 2 1 11 9
J. Perkins 11 2 1 2/8 1/6 6/6 1 21 2 1 1 0 2
T. Hargrove Jr. 11 7 0 4/8 1/3 2/2 1 28 0 4 0 0 7
G. Jimerson 8 3 2 3/5 1/2 1/3 2 38 1 0 1 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Parker 20 5 0 8/9 2/3 2/3 2 22 1 1 1 0 5
J. Forrester 3 1 0 1/4 0/0 1/4 1 10 0 1 1 1 0
J. Pickett 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 1
L. Hughes Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Evans IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thames - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cisse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Kramer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Thatch Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 44 14 31/64 7/17 15/24 15 200 6 9 9 13 31
