LSALLE
STLOU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Billikens gains possession)
|19:32
|Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot
|19:30
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|19:05
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. blocks Fousseyni Drame's two point jump shot
|19:03
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|19:00
|Billikens turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:33
|Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|Explorers defensive rebound
|18:10
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|18:08
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|17:56
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|17:39
|Hassan Drame misses three point jump shot
|17:37
|Francis Okoro defensive rebound
|17:31
|+2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|0-2
|16:56
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point hook shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|2-2
|16:43
|Yuri Collins misses two point layup
|16:41
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|16:35
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)
|16:15
|+3
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes three point jump shot (Javonte Perkins assists)
|2-5
|15:51
|+3
|Fousseyni Drame makes three point jump shot (Mamadou Doucoure assists)
|5-5
|15:38
|+2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Yuri Collins assists)
|5-7
|15:27
|+2
|Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|7-7
|15:30
|Yuri Collins shooting foul (Mamadou Doucoure draws the foul)
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:30
|+1
|Mamadou Doucoure makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-7
|15:25
|Yuri Collins turnover (bad pass) (Fousseyni Drame steals)
|15:14
|+2
|Hassan Drame makes two point layup (Fousseyni Drame assists)
|10-7
|14:57
|Javonte Perkins turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|14:47
|Fousseyni Drame turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Perkins steals)
|14:42
|Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|14:38
|Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Francis Okoro draws the foul)
|14:35
|Javon Pickett turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Drame steals)
|14:30
|Hassan Drame turnover (bad pass) (Sincere Parker steals)
|14:21
|Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:19
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|14:04
|Larry Hughes Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:02
|Explorers defensive rebound
|13:46
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point layup
|13:44
|Sincere Parker defensive rebound
|13:34
|+2
|Sincere Parker makes two point driving dunk
|10-9
|13:27
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point pullup jump shot
|12-9
|13:16
|Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Jake Forrester draws the foul)
|13:16
|Jake Forrester misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:16
|Jake Forrester misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:16
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|13:04
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|15-9
|12:52
|Sincere Parker misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|12:21
|Explorers turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:08
|Anwar Gill personal foul
|12:00
|Jake Forrester offensive foul (Josh Nickelberry draws the foul)
|12:00
|Jake Forrester turnover (offensive foul)
|12:00
|TV timeout
|11:43
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|17-9
|11:34
|+2
|Javon Pickett makes two point layup
|17-11
|11:23
|+3
|Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|20-11
|11:12
|Javon Pickett misses two point jump shot
|11:10
|Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound
|11:02
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|11:00
|Francis Okoro defensive rebound
|10:44
|Javon Pickett misses two point layup
|10:42
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|10:35
|+2
|Francis Okoro makes two point tip layup
|20-13
|10:14
|Sincere Parker blocks Khalil Brantley's two point layup
|10:12
|Explorers offensive rebound
|10:11
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|10:09
|Khalil Brantley offensive rebound
|10:02
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point cutting layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|22-13
|9:50
|Rokas Jocius personal foul (Francis Okoro draws the foul)
|9:45
|+2
|Sincere Parker makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|22-15
|9:29
|Francis Okoro shooting foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)
|9:29
|+1
|Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-15
|9:29
|Rokas Jocius misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:29
|Josh Nickelberry offensive rebound
|9:16
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup (Josh Nickelberry assists)
|25-15
|9:02
|Yuri Collins misses two point layup
|9:00
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|8:56
|+2
|Francis Okoro makes two point tip layup
|25-17
|8:39
|Francis Okoro blocks Rokas Jocius's two point layup
|8:37
|Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|8:30
|+2
|Yuri Collins makes two point driving layup
|25-19
|8:19
|Rokas Jocius misses three point jump shot
|8:17
|Francis Okoro defensive rebound
|7:55
|+2
|Sincere Parker makes two point driving layup
|25-21
|7:29
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|7:22
|Josh Nickelberry misses two point jump shot
|7:20
|Francis Okoro defensive rebound
|7:15
|+2
|Gibson Jimerson makes two point reverse layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|25-23
|7:14
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|7:14
|TV timeout
|7:06
|Sincere Parker shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|7:06
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-23
|7:06
|Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:06
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|6:51
|Yuri Collins turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|6:43
|+2
|Mamadou Doucoure makes two point hook shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|28-23
|6:32
|Hassan Drame personal foul
|6:15
|+2
|Jake Forrester makes two point layup (Gibson Jimerson assists)
|28-25
|5:58
|Josh Nickelberry misses two point layup
|5:56
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|5:41
|Jake Forrester misses two point jump shot
|5:39
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|5:33
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|Sincere Parker defensive rebound
|5:22
|+2
|Sincere Parker makes two point driving layup
|28-27
|4:55
|Mamadou Doucoure misses two point layup
|4:53
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|4:53
|Mamadou Doucoure personal foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
|4:32
|Daeshon Shepherd shooting foul (Jake Forrester draws the foul)
|4:32
|Jake Forrester misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:32
|+1
|Jake Forrester makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-28
|4:17
|Jump ball. Khalil Brantley vs. Francis Okoro (Explorers gains possession)
|4:11
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup
|30-28
|3:53
|Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot
|3:51
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|3:43
|Hassan Drame misses three point jump shot
|3:41
|Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|3:35
|Anwar Gill blocks Gibson Jimerson's two point layup
|3:33
|Explorers defensive rebound
|3:34
|TV timeout
|3:14
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup
|3:12
|Francis Okoro defensive rebound
|3:07
|Anwar Gill blocks Yuri Collins's two point layup
|3:05
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|2:58
|+2
|Daeshon Shepherd makes two point dunk (Khalil Brantley assists)
|32-28
|2:40
|Daeshon Shepherd personal foul (Francis Okoro draws the foul)
|2:40
|+1
|Francis Okoro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-29
|2:40
|Francis Okoro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:40
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|2:17
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|2:15
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|2:09
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point layup
|2:07
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|1:50
|Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Gibson Jimerson steals)
|1:40
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|1:36
|Anwar Gill blocks Francis Okoro's two point layup
|1:34
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|1:34
|Anwar Gill blocks Francis Okoro's two point layup
|1:32
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|1:32
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
|1:32
|+1
|Javonte Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-30
|1:32
|+1
|Javonte Perkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-31
|1:17
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|1:15
|Francis Okoro defensive rebound
|1:01
|Francis Okoro misses two point layup
|0:59
|Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound
|0:49
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
|0:37
|Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|0:28
|+2
|Francis Okoro makes two point putback layup
|32-33
|0:00
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:34
|Javonte Perkins misses two point layup
|19:32
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|19:10
|Hassan Drame misses two point jump shot
|19:08
|Khalil Brantley offensive rebound
|18:58
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot
|34-33
|18:49
|Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot
|18:47
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|18:40
|Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|18:25
|Francis Okoro misses two point hook shot
|18:23
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|18:14
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup
|36-33
|18:13
|Billikens 30 second timeout
|18:13
|TV timeout
|17:51
|Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot
|17:49
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|17:37
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. blocks Fousseyni Drame's two point layup
|17:35
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|17:31
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
|17:22
|Jake Forrester misses two point layup
|17:20
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|17:11
|Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Perkins steals)
|17:00
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point layup
|16:58
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|16:52
|+3
|Fousseyni Drame makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|39-33
|16:41
|+2
|Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot
|39-35
|16:08
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|16:06
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|16:00
|+3
|Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|39-38
|15:29
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point layup
|15:27
|Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
|15:27
|Khalil Brantley personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
|15:27
|TV timeout
|15:14
|Jake Forrester misses two point layup
|15:12
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|15:05
|Hassan Drame misses three point jump shot
|15:03
|Billikens defensive rebound
|14:45
|Hassan Drame personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
|14:40
|Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Francis Okoro offensive rebound
|14:38
|Hassan Drame personal foul (Francis Okoro draws the foul)
|14:30
|+2
|Francis Okoro makes two point layup (Gibson Jimerson assists)
|39-40
|14:11
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|14:09
|Francis Okoro defensive rebound
|13:47
|+3
|Yuri Collins makes three point jump shot
|39-43
|13:22
|Francis Okoro blocks Fousseyni Drame's two point jump shot
|13:20
|Francis Okoro defensive rebound
|13:06
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
|13:05
|+1
|Javonte Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-44
|13:05
|+1
|Javonte Perkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-45
|12:47
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|12:45
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|12:45
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|12:45
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|12:45
|Javonte Perkins shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|12:45
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-45
|12:45
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-45
|12:25
|Gibson Jimerson turnover (traveling)
|12:15
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|Khalil Brantley offensive rebound
|12:11
|Jump ball. (Khalil Brantley gains possession)
|12:01
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|11:59
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|11:59
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup
|11:57
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|11:59
|+2
|Daeshon Shepherd makes two point tip layup
|43-45
|11:59
|Gibson Jimerson shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:59
|Daeshon Shepherd misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:59
|Sincere Parker defensive rebound
|11:37
|+2
|Yuri Collins makes two point driving layup
|43-47
|11:10
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|Javon Pickett defensive rebound
|10:52
|+2
|Yuri Collins makes two point jump shot
|43-49
|10:50
|Anwar Gill turnover (out of bounds)
|10:50
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|10:48
|+2
|Sincere Parker makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|43-51
|10:29
|Khalil Brantley turnover (lost ball) (Francis Okoro steals)
|10:23
|Khalil Brantley shooting foul (Francis Okoro draws the foul)
|10:23
|+1
|Francis Okoro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-52
|10:23
|Francis Okoro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:23
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|10:12
|+3
|Daeshon Shepherd makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|46-52
|9:52
|Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot
|9:50
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|9:36
|Francis Okoro shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|9:36
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-52
|9:36
|Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:36
|Billikens defensive rebound
|9:20
|+2
|Francis Okoro makes two point alley-oop dunk (Yuri Collins assists)
|47-54
|9:04
|Gibson Jimerson personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|8:54
|Yuri Collins shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|8:54
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-54
|8:54
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-54
|8:29
|+3
|Gibson Jimerson makes three point stepback jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|49-57
|8:09
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|8:01
|+3
|Sincere Parker makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|49-60
|7:47
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:37
|Sincere Parker personal foul
|7:28
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|51-60
|7:10
|+2
|Gibson Jimerson makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|51-62
|6:51
|+3
|Fousseyni Drame makes three point jump shot
|54-62
|6:23
|+2
|Yuri Collins makes two point jump shot
|54-64
|6:07
|Yuri Collins shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|6:07
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-64
|6:07
|Khalil Brantley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:07
|Sincere Parker defensive rebound
|5:54
|Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound
|5:46
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|5:44
|Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|5:41
|Josh Nickelberry shooting foul (Sincere Parker draws the foul)
|5:41
|+1
|Sincere Parker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-65
|5:41
|+1
|Sincere Parker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-66
|5:24
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|Khalil Brantley offensive rebound
|5:16
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|5:14
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|5:10
|+2
|Daeshon Shepherd makes two point layup
|57-66
|5:10
|Francis Okoro shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|5:10
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-66
|4:51
|Anwar Gill personal foul
|4:51
|Gibson Jimerson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:51
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|4:42
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|4:40
|Francis Okoro defensive rebound
|4:28
|Francis Okoro offensive foul
|4:28
|Francis Okoro turnover (offensive foul)
|4:18
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|4:05
|+2
|Sincere Parker makes two point layup
|58-68
|4:05
|Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Sincere Parker draws the foul)
|4:05
|Sincere Parker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:05
|Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|3:50
|+3
|Sincere Parker makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|58-71
|3:36
|+3
|Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|61-71
|3:15
|+3
|Yuri Collins makes three point jump shot
|61-74
|3:04
|Jake Forrester blocks Anwar Gill's two point jump shot
|3:02
|Sincere Parker defensive rebound
|2:35
|Sincere Parker turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)
|2:35
|TV timeout
|2:23
|+2
|Daeshon Shepherd makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|63-74
|2:11
|Yuri Collins turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|2:01
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point layup
|65-74
|1:52
|Yuri Collins misses two point layup
|1:50
|Yuri Collins offensive rebound
|1:46
|+2
|Yuri Collins makes two point putback layup
|65-76
|1:38
|Francis Okoro shooting foul (Josh Nickelberry draws the foul)
|1:38
|+1
|Josh Nickelberry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-76
|1:38
|+1
|Josh Nickelberry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-76
|1:31
|Khalil Brantley personal foul (Gibson Jimerson draws the foul)
|1:31
|+1
|Gibson Jimerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-77
|1:31
|Gibson Jimerson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:31
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|1:18
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|1:08
|Josh Nickelberry personal foul
|1:08
|Yuri Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:08
|+1
|Yuri Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-78
|0:58
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|0:55
|Javonte Perkins blocks Daeshon Shepherd's two point layup
|0:53
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|0:49
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. blocks Daeshon Shepherd's two point layup
|0:47
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|0:48
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup
|69-78
|0:48
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:48
|Javonte Perkins personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|0:48
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-78
|0:48
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-78
|0:46
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|0:46
|Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
|0:46
|+1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-79
|0:46
|+1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-80
|0:38
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|0:38
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-80
|0:38
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-80
|0:17
|+2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point dunk (Yuri Collins assists)
|73-82
|0:10
|Andres Marrero turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Collins steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Andres Marrero turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Collins steals)
|0:10
|+ 2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point dunk (Yuri Collins assists)
|0:17
|+ 1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:38
|+ 1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:38
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|0:38
|+ 1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:46
|+ 1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:46
|Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
|0:46
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|0:44
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|+ 1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|84
|Field Goals
|25-70 (35.7%)
|31-64 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|15-24 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|47
|Offensive
|15
|13
|Defensive
|23
|31
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|15
|14
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|4
|9
|Turnovers
|8
|9
|Fouls
|22
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|La Salle 8-11
|68.4 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Saint Louis 14-6
|76.5 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|16.8 APG
|
|35.7
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Drame
|14
|7
|1
|5/14
|3/7
|1/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|K. Brantley
|13
|7
|5
|4/13
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|J. Brickus
|5
|2
|5
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Doucoure
|5
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|H. Drame
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Shepherd
|12
|10
|0
|5/8
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|A. Gill
|11
|4
|2
|4/12
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|26
|1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|J. Nickelberry
|8
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|R. Jocius
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Marrero
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Zan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanchez-Ramos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mercandino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|38
|15
|25/70
|7/23
|14/19
|22
|200
|6
|4
|8
|15
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Collins
|17
|5
|11
|7/16
|2/2
|1/2
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|F. Okoro
|12
|20
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|29
|1
|2
|1
|11
|9
|J. Perkins
|11
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/6
|6/6
|1
|21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|11
|7
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|28
|0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|G. Jimerson
|8
|3
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|1/3
|2
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Parker
|20
|5
|0
|8/9
|2/3
|2/3
|2
|22
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Forrester
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Pickett
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Hughes Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Evans IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thames
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cisse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Kramer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Thatch Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|44
|14
|31/64
|7/17
|15/24
|15
|200
|6
|9
|9
|13
|31