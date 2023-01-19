Seton Hall embraces challenge vs. No. 20 Marquette
Seton Hall should have a little pep in its step when it welcomes No. 20 Marquette to Newark, N.J., on Saturday for a Big East Conference contest.
The Pirates (12-8, 5-4) are hungry to down another ranked opponent after pulling off a thrilling 67-66 victory over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday. Seton Hall erased a 17-point deficit, and KC Ndefo converted a putback layup with 1.6 seconds remaining to send the Pirates to their fourth straight win.
"To tell you the truth, I just like the fight in us," Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said. "I just want my team to fight. I think if we fight and just defend, we give ourself a chance of winning."
While Ndefo hasn't been stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis, he's still been a catalyst for the Pirates during their recent run of success thanks to his grit -- something Holloway saw value in when Ndefo played under him at St. Peter's for four seasons.
"That's why he's here. That's why I brought him here with me," Holloway said. "He has something that most guys don't have. When you say a skill, to me that's a skill. Being tough."
That toughness was on full display on Wednesday, and it didn't go unnoticed by the Seton Hall faithful.
"Oh my gosh, it was amazing (Wednesday)," Ndefo said of the atmosphere at Prudential Center. "Go Pirates, go Pirates fans, man. We love you guys. Keep coming out."
The crowd could be a factor against the Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-2).
Marquette is 11-1 in Milwaukee but has dropped three of its six true road games this season.
After seeing its five-game winning streak snapped by then-No. 12 Xavier last Sunday, Marquette used Wednesday's 83-75 win against No. 22 Providence to get back on track. Kam Jones finished with a game-high 21 points, while Tyler Kolek supplied 19 to complement eight rebounds and six assists.
Saturday marks the Golden Eagles' first game against an unranked opponent since Jan. 7, but Jones emphasized that Marquette isn't overlooking anyone in the conference.
"We just look at games just like any other game, no matter the team. Don't get too high on wins, don't get too low on losses," Jones said. "We took a tough loss at Xavier. ... We just got to put that night to bed, come out the next night and be ready to play, no matter who's on the schedule."
That ability to stay on an even keel has helped the Golden Eagles climb near the top in the Big East, and Marquette doesn't plan on sliding anytime soon.
"We're learning and growing every day," Jones said. "This team and the belief we have in each other, the belief we have in the team, we can play with anybody. We're not scared of anybody.
"We're going to give you our best game, no matter who it is."
--Field Level Media
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:32
|TV timeout
|7:32
|Chase Ross personal foul
|7:47
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|7:49
|David Joplin misses two point layup
|8:02
|Chase Ross defensive rebound
|8:04
|Femi Odukale misses two point layup
|8:13
|Tray Jackson defensive rebound
|8:15
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|8:28
|Tae Davis turnover (Chase Ross steals)
|8:32
|David Joplin turnover (traveling)
|8:50
|Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|8:52
|Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|9:10
|Oso Ighodaro turnover (Tae Davis steals)
|9:33
|Dre Davis turnover
|10:06
|+2
|Stevie Mitchell makes two point layup
|62-45
|10:09
|+1
|Tae Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-45
|10:09
|+1
|Tae Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-44
|10:09
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (Tae Davis draws the foul)
|10:11
|Tae Davis offensive rebound
|10:13
|Tray Jackson misses two point layup
|10:15
|Femi Odukale defensive rebound
|10:17
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point layup
|10:37
|+1
|Tray Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-43
|10:37
|Tray Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:37
|Ben Gold personal foul (Tray Jackson draws the foul)
|10:40
|Ben Gold turnover (Jamir Harris steals)
|10:49
|+1
|Tae Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-42
|10:49
|+1
|Tae Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-41
|10:49
|Tyler Kolek personal foul (Tae Davis draws the foul)
|10:49
|Tae Davis offensive rebound
|10:51
|Femi Odukale misses two point layup
|11:46
|+1
|Oso Ighodaro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-40
|11:46
|+1
|Oso Ighodaro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-40
|11:46
|Tray Jackson turnover
|11:46
|Tray Jackson personal foul
|11:52
|Sean Jones personal foul
|11:53
|TV timeout
|11:53
|Stevie Mitchell turnover (offensive foul)
|11:53
|Stevie Mitchell offensive foul
|12:04
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|12:04
|Tray Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:04
|+1
|Tray Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-40
|12:04
|David Joplin personal foul (Tray Jackson draws the foul)
|12:17
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|12:45
|+2
|Chase Ross makes two point jump shot
|58-39
|12:45
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|12:47
|Chase Ross misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|Tae Davis turnover (Kam Jones steals)
|13:10
|Tray Jackson defensive rebound
|13:12
|Oso Ighodaro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:12
|+1
|Oso Ighodaro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-39
|13:12
|Kadary Richmond personal foul (Oso Ighodaro draws the foul)
|13:13
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|13:15
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point layup
|13:16
|Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|13:18
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|Chase Ross offensive rebound
|13:38
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|Jamir Harris turnover (Oso Ighodaro steals)
|14:14
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|14:14
|Oso Ighodaro misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:14
|Kadary Richmond personal foul (Oso Ighodaro draws the foul)
|14:14
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point dunk (Chase Ross assists)
|55-39
|14:29
|Kadary Richmond turnover (Kam Jones steals)
|14:38
|David Joplin turnover (Kadary Richmond steals)
|14:54
|+3
|Jamir Harris makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|53-39
|15:18
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (David Joplin assists)
|53-36
|15:30
|Pirates turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:44
|TV timeout
|16:01
|+1
|Oso Ighodaro makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|50-36
|16:01
|Tyrese Samuel shooting foul
|16:01
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point dunk
|49-36
|16:03
|Kadary Richmond personal foul
|16:13
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup (Femi Odukale assists)
|47-36
|16:16
|Femi Odukale defensive rebound
|16:18
|Femi Odukale blocks Kam Jones's two point layup
|16:31
|Stevie Mitchell offensive rebound
|16:33
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|16:45
|Oso Ighodaro blocks Femi Odukale's two point layup
|16:51
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul
|17:06
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point dunk
|47-34
|17:14
|+1
|Femi Odukale makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-34
|17:14
|Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:14
|Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|17:34
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot
|45-33
|17:50
|Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|17:52
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|Pirates turnover
|18:10
|Pirates offensive rebound
|18:12
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|18:43
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup
|42-33
|18:50
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup
|40-33
|19:04
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (KC Ndefo steals)
|19:12
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point jump shot
|40-31
|19:43
|+1
|Kam Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-29
|19:43
|Al-Amir Dawes shooting foul (Kam Jones draws the foul)
|19:44
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup
|39-29
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|0:02
|David Joplin turnover (bad pass)
|0:02
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|0:04
|Oso Ighodaro blocks KC Ndefo's two point layup
|0:29
|Femi Odukale defensive rebound
|0:31
|KC Ndefo blocks David Joplin's three point jump shot
|1:01
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|1:03
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|+2
|Chase Ross makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|37-29
|2:01
|Dre Davis turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|2:21
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|35-29
|2:32
|Femi Odukale turnover (bad pass) (David Joplin steals)
|2:42
|David Joplin turnover (traveling)
|2:50
|Al-Amir Dawes personal foul (Kam Jones draws the foul)
|3:03
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-29
|3:03
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-28
|3:03
|Chase Ross personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|3:03
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|3:05
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|David Joplin offensive rebound
|3:10
|KC Ndefo blocks Chase Ross's two point layup
|3:15
|Jamir Harris turnover (lost ball) (Kam Jones steals)
|3:40
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|32-27
|3:49
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|3:51
|Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|3:54
|Dre Davis offensive rebound
|3:56
|Jamir Harris misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|KC Ndefo personal foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|4:08
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (KC Ndefo draws the foul)
|4:08
|TV timeout
|4:09
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (lost ball) (Dre Davis steals)
|4:24
|KC Ndefo turnover (lost ball)
|4:43
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point driving layup (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|29-27
|5:07
|+3
|Dre Davis makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|27-27
|5:34
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Chase Ross assists)
|27-24
|5:54
|Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|5:55
|+2
|Tae Davis makes two point layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|24-24
|6:08
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|6:10
|Tyler Kolek misses two point layup
|6:18
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-22
|6:18
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper shooting foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|6:18
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point layup
|24-21
|6:27
|Sean Jones personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|6:29
|Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|6:31
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|6:39
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|6:41
|Tae Davis misses two point layup
|6:46
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (bad pass) (Tae Davis steals)
|7:13
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point driving reverse layup (KC Ndefo assists)
|24-19
|7:33
|+1
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-17
|7:33
|+1
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-17
|7:33
|TV timeout
|7:33
|Tyrese Samuel shooting foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|7:50
|+2
|Tae Davis makes two point dunk (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|22-17
|8:11
|+2
|Sean Jones makes two point pullup jump shot
|22-15
|8:20
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|8:20
|Tyrese Samuel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:20
|+1
|Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-15
|8:20
|David Joplin shooting foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|8:29
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|8:31
|Stevie Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|8:57
|Pirates turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:59
|Dre Davis offensive rebound
|9:01
|Tray Jackson misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|+2
|Stevie Mitchell makes two point driving dunk (Tyler Kolek assists)
|20-14
|9:36
|Tray Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|9:52
|Chase Ross personal foul
|10:06
|+2
|Chase Ross makes two point driving layup (Sean Jones assists)
|18-14
|10:11
|Sean Jones defensive rebound
|10:13
|David Joplin blocks Al-Amir Dawes's two point layup
|10:22
|Femi Odukale defensive rebound
|10:24
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|+3
|Dre Davis makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|16-14
|11:05
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point floating jump shot (Sean Jones assists)
|16-11
|11:27
|TV timeout
|11:27
|Dre Davis turnover (traveling)
|11:55
|+3
|David Joplin makes three point pullup jump shot
|14-11
|12:15
|Tray Jackson shooting foul
|12:21
|Femi Odukale personal foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|12:28
|Tyrese Samuel turnover (lost ball) (Oso Ighodaro steals)
|12:52
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point dunk (David Joplin assists)
|11-11
|13:05
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|13:07
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|13:26
|Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
|13:38
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|13:40
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|13:48
|Tyrese Samuel personal foul
|13:59
|+3
|Kadary Richmond makes three point pullup jump shot (KC Ndefo assists)
|9-11
|14:25
|+2
|David Joplin makes two point putback layup
|9-8
|14:28
|David Joplin offensive rebound
|14:30
|Chase Ross misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|Femi Odukale turnover (bad pass)
|15:07
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point hook shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|7-8
|15:34
|TV timeout
|15:34
|Kadary Richmond turnover (bad pass)
|15:48
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|15:50
|Kam Jones misses two point jump shot
|15:59
|Tyrese Samuel turnover (bad pass) (Olivier-Maxence Prosper steals)
|16:26
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point driving layup
|5-8
|16:48
|+2
|Femi Odukale makes two point dunk (Kadary Richmond assists)
|3-8
|16:52
|Kam Jones personal foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|17:07
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (traveling)
|17:23
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point pullup jump shot (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|3-6
|17:36
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|17:38
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Kadary Richmond turnover (bad pass) (Oso Ighodaro steals)
|17:50
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|18:04
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|3-4
|18:06
|Tyler Kolek personal foul (KC Ndefo draws the foul)
|18:21
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|18:23
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|Pirates turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:08
|Kam Jones turnover (traveling)
|19:20
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point hook shot (KC Ndefo assists)
|3-2
|19:47
|+3
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|Oso Ighodaro vs. Tyrese Samuel (Kam Jones gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Chase Ross personal foul
|7:32
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|7:47
|David Joplin misses two point layup
|7:49
|Chase Ross defensive rebound
|8:02
|Femi Odukale misses two point layup
|8:04
|Tray Jackson defensive rebound
|8:13
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|8:15
|Tae Davis turnover (Chase Ross steals)
|8:28
|David Joplin turnover (traveling)
|8:32
|Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|8:50
|Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|8:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|45
|Field Goals
|24-46 (52.2%)
|15-30 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|22
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|11
|17
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|13
|12
|Steals
|11
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|17
|Fouls
|17
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|20 Marquette 15-5
|82.7 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|18.4 APG
|Seton Hall 12-8
|69.5 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Jones G
|16.1 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.4 APG
|48.4 FG%
|
00
|. Richmond G
|9.9 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|3.9 APG
|43.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Jones G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|K. Richmond G
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|52.2
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|73.3
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jones
|19
|1
|0
|7/12
|4/7
|1/1
|1
|24
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Ighodaro
|18
|5
|2
|7/7
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|32
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|C. Ross
|6
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Joplin
|5
|4
|2
|2/10
|1/8
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|T. Kolek
|3
|1
|5
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Jones
|2
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Gold
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Itejere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Wrightsil
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kozinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Walson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ciardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|17
|13
|24/46
|7/22
|7/9
|17
|132
|11
|3
|13
|6
|11
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|8
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|11
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|D. Davis
|6
|3
|0
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|J. Harris
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|F. Odukale
|3
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|T. Jackson
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mercado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Muhammad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|21
|12
|15/30
|4/7
|11/15
|12
|81
|7
|3
|17
|4
|17
