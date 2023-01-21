Filipowski, Roach carry Duke past No. 17 Miami, 68-66
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Jeremy Roach's return to action couldn't have come at a better time for Duke.
The Blue Devils needed his offense and late-game defense to pull out a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami on Saturday.
''I'm a leader and I'm captain of this team,'' said Roach, who scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks. ''I'm just happy to be out there with my brothers. Getting a win like that is big for our confidence.''
Kyle Filipowski added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Duke (14-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), Tyrese Proctor had 11 points. Dariq Whitehead added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who played their first game of the season without a national ranking and got their 10th home win in as many outings.
Jordan Miller's 19 points and Nijel Pack's 18 were tops for Miami (15-4, 6-3), which has lost three of its last five games.
Duke held a 64-57 edge then went the final five minutes without a field goal.
With less than a minute remaining, Miami missed three shots on one possession with a chance to tie or go ahead. Filipowski drained both ends of a 1-and-1 with 18.2 seconds remaining to make it 68-64. Roach came up with a steal Miami's next possession.
''Got to stay poised to the very end,'' Filipowski said.
A last-second heave by Miami from near three-quarter court was well off the mark to end the game.
''Just gutting it out, getting loose balls and finishing plays,'' Duke coach Jon Scheyer said.
Roach, a junior guard who missed the past three games and four games overall with a toe injury, gave Duke stability down the stretch. Miami coach Jim Larranaga said it would have been better to face the Blue Devils a week ago.
''I think the game came down to Jeremy Roach coming in and going 6 for 10 and taking over the team,'' Larranaga said.
Roach logged more than 27 minutes, delivering four assists.
''Probably played him more than I thought we would,'' Scheyer said. ''He was making some big plays, and just down the stretch felt like we needed him in there.''
Miami made 30.3% of its second-half shots, but 10 3-pointers kept the Hurricanes in range.
Miami guard Isaiah Wong was held to seven points, well below his team-leading 16.7 points per game. Scheyer said ''we got lucky with some of his misses.''
Neither team led by more than five points in the first half and the score was tied at 38 at half. Duke went up 55-47 courtesy of a 10-0 run as Miami endured a scoring drought of more than five minutes. Duke held a 57-49 lead before both teams hit offensive doldrums.
WOUNDED, BUT READY
Roach came off the bench for the first time this season and about four minutes later, teammate Jaylen Blakes, donning a black mask because of a broken nose suffered earlier in the week in practice, joined the action. Blakes didn't score in five minutes of playing time.
BIG PICTURE
Miami: The Hurricanes saw their solid early shooting touch go away and they didn't have enough answers offensively. They shot 34.9% from the field, including 12-for-42 on 2-point attempts.
Duke: Nothing has come easy for the Blue Devils this month, and this game was more of the same. It was a needed bounce-back after a week gap in the schedule and the next two on the road.
TIP-INS
Four of Miami's last five games have been decided by six points or less. . Duke, when playing without a ranking, captured its fourth consecutive victory when facing a ranked team. . Filipowski boosted his double-double total to nine, which is tops among freshmen in the country.
UP NEXT
Miami: At Florida State on Tuesday for the second of three straight road games.
Duke: At Virginia Tech on Monday.
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Hurricanes gains possession)
|19:49
|Dariq Whitehead blocks Wooga Poplar's two point jump shot
|19:47
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|19:39
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|19:37
|Mark Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:23
|+2
|Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup (Ryan Young assists)
|0-2
|18:57
|Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Filipowski steals)
|18:38
|Tyrese Proctor misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|18:27
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot
|3-2
|18:05
|+3
|Dariq Whitehead makes three point jump shot (Ryan Young assists)
|3-5
|17:49
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot
|6-5
|17:28
|+2
|Mark Mitchell makes two point hook shot (Dariq Whitehead assists)
|6-7
|17:28
|Wooga Poplar shooting foul (Mark Mitchell draws the foul)
|17:28
|Mark Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:28
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|17:14
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Norchad Omier assists)
|8-7
|16:52
|+2
|Kyle Filipowski makes two point dunk (Dariq Whitehead assists)
|8-9
|16:32
|Ryan Young blocks Isaiah Wong's two point layup
|16:30
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|16:29
|Isaiah Wong personal foul
|16:22
|Tyrese Proctor turnover (bad pass) (Wooga Poplar steals)
|16:14
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point jump shot
|10-9
|15:58
|+2
|Dariq Whitehead makes two point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|10-11
|15:33
|Kyle Filipowski shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|15:33
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Isaiah Wong misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:33
|+1
|Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-11
|15:05
|Jeremy Roach turnover (bad pass) (Wooga Poplar steals)
|14:50
|Nijel Pack turnover (bad pass) (Mark Mitchell steals)
|14:42
|Kyle Filipowski misses two point layup
|14:40
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|14:40
|Dereck Lively II personal foul
|14:26
|Dariq Whitehead personal foul
|14:14
|Mark Mitchell personal foul
|14:00
|+2
|Anthony Walker makes two point layup
|13-11
|13:43
|Dereck Lively II misses two point layup
|13:41
|Dereck Lively II offensive rebound
|13:35
|Dereck Lively II misses two point layup
|13:33
|Dereck Lively II offensive rebound
|13:31
|+2
|Dereck Lively II makes two point layup
|13-13
|13:25
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Bensley Joseph assists)
|16-13
|13:07
|+2
|Dereck Lively II makes two point dunk (Jeremy Roach assists)
|16-15
|12:56
|Dereck Lively II shooting foul (Nijel Pack draws the foul)
|12:56
|+1
|Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-15
|12:56
|+1
|Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-15
|12:33
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point layup
|18-17
|12:15
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|12:13
|Ryan Young defensive rebound
|12:11
|Ryan Young turnover (lost ball) (Nijel Pack steals)
|12:09
|Ryan Young shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|12:09
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-17
|12:09
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-17
|11:48
|Jacob Grandison misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|11:27
|Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|11:25
|Ryan Young defensive rebound
|11:16
|Anthony Walker personal foul
|11:16
|TV timeout
|11:05
|+3
|Kyle Filipowski makes three point jump shot (Jacob Grandison assists)
|20-20
|10:41
|Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|10:39
|Ryan Young defensive rebound
|10:17
|Jordan Miller shooting foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)
|10:17
|+1
|Kyle Filipowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-21
|10:17
|+1
|Kyle Filipowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-22
|9:57
|Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|9:54
|Norchad Omier personal foul
|9:37
|+3
|Tyrese Proctor makes three point jump shot (Jacob Grandison assists)
|20-25
|9:16
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|9:14
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|9:10
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|22-25
|8:48
|+2
|Ryan Young makes two point layup (Jacob Grandison assists)
|22-27
|8:35
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|8:33
|Ryan Young defensive rebound
|8:10
|Ryan Young turnover (bad pass)
|7:54
|Norchad Omier misses two point layup
|7:52
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|7:44
|Jacob Grandison turnover (bad pass) (Norchad Omier steals)
|7:36
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point layup (Jordan Miller assists)
|24-27
|7:17
|+2
|Tyrese Proctor makes two point jump shot (Jaylen Blakes assists)
|24-29
|6:51
|Jacob Grandison shooting foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
|6:51
|TV timeout
|6:51
|+1
|Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-29
|6:51
|+1
|Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-29
|6:41
|Anthony Walker personal foul
|6:28
|Tyrese Proctor misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|6:14
|Norchad Omier misses two point layup
|6:12
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|5:54
|Mark Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|5:52
|Mark Mitchell offensive rebound
|5:49
|Mark Mitchell misses two point layup
|5:47
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|5:42
|Bensley Joseph misses two point layup
|5:40
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|5:36
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point layup
|28-29
|5:23
|Dariq Whitehead misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|5:10
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|5:08
|Tyrese Proctor defensive rebound
|4:47
|Tyrese Proctor misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|4:30
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot
|31-29
|4:11
|Norchad Omier shooting foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|4:11
|Jeremy Roach misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:11
|+1
|Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-30
|3:54
|Ryan Young personal foul
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:54
|+1
|AJ Casey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-30
|3:54
|+1
|AJ Casey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-30
|3:40
|Wooga Poplar blocks Kyle Filipowski's two point layup
|3:38
|Blue Devils offensive rebound
|3:34
|Jacob Grandison misses two point layup
|3:32
|Blue Devils offensive rebound
|3:29
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot (Jacob Grandison assists)
|33-32
|3:14
|+3
|Bensley Joseph makes three point jump shot (Wooga Poplar assists)
|36-32
|2:56
|AJ Casey shooting foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)
|2:56
|Kyle Filipowski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:56
|Kyle Filipowski misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:56
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|2:37
|Bensley Joseph misses two point jump shot
|2:35
|Bensley Joseph offensive rebound
|2:31
|Bensley Joseph misses two point jump shot
|2:29
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|2:26
|Jeremy Roach offensive foul
|2:26
|Jeremy Roach turnover (offensive foul)
|2:15
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|2:13
|Dariq Whitehead defensive rebound
|1:57
|Dariq Whitehead misses two point jump shot
|1:55
|Dereck Lively II offensive rebound
|1:52
|Dereck Lively II misses two point layup
|1:50
|Kyle Filipowski offensive rebound
|1:45
|+3
|Jeremy Roach makes three point jump shot (Jacob Grandison assists)
|36-35
|1:23
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|Dereck Lively II defensive rebound
|1:03
|Kyle Filipowski misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|0:55
|+2
|AJ Casey makes two point layup (Wooga Poplar assists)
|38-35
|0:52
|Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|0:42
|+3
|Jacob Grandison makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|38-38
|0:29
|Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|0:16
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|0:14
|Dariq Whitehead defensive rebound
|0:04
|Jacob Grandison misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|—
|19:43
|Dariq Whitehead misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|19:33
|Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|19:31
|Mark Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:19
|+3
|Tyrese Proctor makes three point jump shot (Kyle Filipowski assists)
|38-41
|19:03
|Ryan Young shooting foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|19:03
|Norchad Omier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:03
|+1
|Norchad Omier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-41
|18:47
|Dariq Whitehead misses two point jump shot
|18:45
|Kyle Filipowski offensive rebound
|18:40
|Jordan Miller blocks Kyle Filipowski's two point layup
|18:38
|Kyle Filipowski offensive rebound
|18:34
|+2
|Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup
|39-43
|18:32
|Dereck Lively II personal foul
|18:32
|Kyle Filipowski personal foul
|18:13
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|42-43
|17:55
|Dariq Whitehead misses two point layup
|17:53
|Dereck Lively II offensive rebound
|17:50
|+2
|Dereck Lively II makes two point dunk
|42-45
|17:32
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot
|45-45
|17:08
|Jump ball. Dariq Whitehead vs. Norchad Omier (Hurricanes gains possession)
|17:08
|Dariq Whitehead turnover (lost ball) (Norchad Omier steals)
|16:49
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|47-45
|16:22
|Dariq Whitehead misses three point jump shot
|16:20
|Kyle Filipowski offensive rebound
|16:13
|+3
|Dariq Whitehead makes three point jump shot (Kyle Filipowski assists)
|47-48
|15:51
|Dereck Lively II blocks Jordan Miller's two point layup
|15:49
|Mark Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:46
|Mark Mitchell offensive foul
|15:46
|Mark Mitchell turnover (offensive foul)
|15:46
|TV timeout
|15:21
|Dereck Lively II blocks Isaiah Wong's two point layup
|15:19
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|14:52
|+3
|Jacob Grandison makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Proctor assists)
|47-51
|14:24
|Wooga Poplar misses two point jump shot
|14:22
|Dereck Lively II defensive rebound
|13:54
|Jacob Grandison misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|13:42
|Nijel Pack misses two point layup
|13:40
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|13:34
|Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|13:34
|TV timeout
|13:23
|+2
|Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup (Jacob Grandison assists)
|47-53
|13:03
|Wooga Poplar turnover (traveling)
|12:39
|Tyrese Proctor misses two point jump shot
|12:37
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|12:16
|Kyle Filipowski blocks Harlond Beverly's two point jump shot
|12:14
|Harlond Beverly offensive rebound
|12:10
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|12:08
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|11:50
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot
|47-55
|11:34
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point layup
|49-55
|11:13
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot (Tyrese Proctor assists)
|49-57
|10:47
|Dereck Lively II blocks Anthony Walker's two point layup
|10:45
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|10:40
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot
|51-57
|10:21
|Anthony Walker personal foul
|10:21
|TV timeout
|10:21
|Norchad Omier blocks Dereck Lively II's two point layup
|10:19
|Dariq Whitehead offensive rebound
|10:19
|Bensley Joseph shooting foul (Dariq Whitehead draws the foul)
|10:19
|+1
|Dariq Whitehead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-58
|10:19
|+1
|Dariq Whitehead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-59
|10:04
|Bensley Joseph misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|9:59
|Norchad Omier misses two point layup
|9:57
|Jacob Grandison defensive rebound
|9:43
|Mark Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Nijel Pack steals)
|9:36
|Dereck Lively II blocks Bensley Joseph's two point layup
|9:34
|Nijel Pack offensive rebound
|9:29
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|Bensley Joseph offensive rebound
|9:23
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|9:21
|Mark Mitchell defensive rebound
|9:07
|Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|9:05
|Jeremy Roach offensive rebound
|9:00
|Jeremy Roach misses two point jump shot
|8:58
|Dereck Lively II offensive rebound
|8:56
|Dereck Lively II misses two point layup
|8:54
|Dereck Lively II offensive rebound
|8:53
|Dereck Lively II misses two point layup
|8:51
|Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|8:40
|Dereck Lively II blocks Nijel Pack's two point layup
|8:38
|Dereck Lively II defensive rebound
|8:29
|Norchad Omier blocks Mark Mitchell's two point layup
|8:27
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|8:18
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|54-59
|8:14
|Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|8:14
|TV timeout
|8:00
|Jump ball. Jeremy Roach vs. Isaiah Wong (Blue Devils gains possession)
|7:58
|Kyle Filipowski misses three point jump shot
|7:56
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|7:37
|Bensley Joseph misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|7:20
|Kyle Filipowski misses two point layup
|7:18
|Kyle Filipowski offensive rebound
|7:14
|Kyle Filipowski misses two point layup
|7:12
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|7:01
|Norchad Omier misses two point layup
|6:59
|Dereck Lively II defensive rebound
|6:40
|Tyrese Proctor misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|6:31
|+3
|Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
|57-59
|6:10
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point layup
|57-61
|5:44
|Norchad Omier misses two point hook shot
|5:42
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|5:38
|Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|5:31
|Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|Blue Devils defensive rebound
|5:19
|+3
|Tyrese Proctor makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|57-64
|4:51
|Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
|4:49
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|4:41
|+3
|Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot (Bensley Joseph assists)
|60-64
|4:16
|Jeremy Roach misses two point jump shot
|4:14
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|4:03
|Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|Tyrese Proctor defensive rebound
|3:35
|Jacob Grandison turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Wong steals)
|3:29
|Isaiah Wong turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Filipowski steals)
|3:29
|Norchad Omier personal foul
|3:29
|TV timeout
|3:16
|Ryan Young misses two point layup
|3:14
|Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|2:54
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point layup (Anthony Walker assists)
|62-64
|2:54
|Tyrese Proctor shooting foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|2:54
|+1
|Norchad Omier makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|63-64
|2:43
|Jordan Miller personal foul
|2:27
|Bensley Joseph blocks Jeremy Roach's three point jump shot
|2:25
|Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|2:23
|Isaiah Wong turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Roach steals)
|2:18
|Jordan Miller personal foul
|2:04
|Jordan Miller shooting foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)
|2:04
|+1
|Kyle Filipowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-65
|2:04
|+1
|Kyle Filipowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-66
|1:45
|Jeremy Roach shooting foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|1:45
|Norchad Omier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:45
|+1
|Norchad Omier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-66
|1:17
|Jacob Grandison misses two point jump shot
|1:15
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|0:54
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|0:52
|Nijel Pack offensive rebound
|0:43
|Bensley Joseph misses two point jump shot
|0:41
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|0:36
|Norchad Omier misses two point layup
|0:34
|Ryan Young defensive rebound
|0:36
|Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|0:18
|Jordan Miller personal foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)
|0:18
|+1
|Kyle Filipowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-67
|0:18
|+1
|Kyle Filipowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-68
|0:15
|Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|0:11
|Nijel Pack turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Roach steals)
|0:10
|Isaiah Wong personal foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|0:10
|Jeremy Roach misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:10
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|0:03
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point layup
|66-68
|0:02
|Isaiah Wong personal foul (Tyrese Proctor draws the foul)
|0:02
|Tyrese Proctor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:02
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|68
|Field Goals
|22-63 (34.9%)
|25-62 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|44
|Offensive
|13
|14
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|5
|8
|Turnovers
|6
|10
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|17 Miami (Fla.) 15-4
|78.4 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Duke 14-5
|72.2 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Miller G
|14.8 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|2.3 APG
|52.1 FG%
|
00
|. Filipowski C
|14.8 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|1.3 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Miller G
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|K. Filipowski C
|17 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|
|34.9
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Casey
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Joseph
|3
|4
|2
|1/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|A. Walker
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|H. Beverly
|2
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Oosterbroek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jovanovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Aire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Gkogkos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|38
|10
|22/63
|10/21
|12/15
|17
|200
|7
|5
|6
|13
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Filipowski
|17
|14
|2
|5/12
|1/3
|6/8
|2
|34
|2
|1
|0
|5
|9
|T. Proctor
|11
|2
|2
|4/9
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Whitehead
|10
|3
|2
|3/9
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|M. Mitchell
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|R. Young
|2
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Filipowski
|17
|14
|2
|5/12
|1/3
|6/8
|2
|34
|2
|1
|0
|5
|9
|T. Proctor
|11
|2
|2
|4/9
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Whitehead
|10
|3
|2
|3/9
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|M. Mitchell
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|R. Young
|2
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roach
|14
|1
|4
|6/10
|1/3
|1/3
|2
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. Grandison
|6
|1
|6
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Lively II
|6
|10
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|5
|0
|6
|4
|J. Blakes
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Hubbard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Borden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schutt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Catchings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|41
|19
|25/62
|9/21
|9/15
|15
|200
|5
|8
|10
|14
|27
