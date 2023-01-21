No. 25 Arkansas snaps 4-game skid, beats Ole Miss 69-57
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Anthony Black scored 17 points, reserve Joseph Pinion had 13 and No. 25 Arkansas snapped a four-game losing streak by topping Mississippi 69-57 on Saturday.
Only nine teams in Division I had made fewer 3-pointers than Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) this season, but the Razorbacks tied a season high by making eight from beyond the arc. They led by as many as 21.
Pinion and Devo Davis each made three 3s. Davis had 16 points and Jordan Walsh finished with 13.
Pinion's 13 points tied a career high.
''From an offensive standpoint, there's no doubt Joseph can help us and stretch the floor out,'' Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. ''I give him a lot of credit for his confidence shooting the ball.''
Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) committed 17 turnovers. The Rebels had six giveaways in the first six minutes of the second half, helping Arkansas extend its three-point halftime lead to 11 at the first media timeout after the break.
Two of the SEC's leading scorers were non-factors. Ricky Council, who entered second in the SEC at 18 points per game, had just two. Ole Miss' Matthew Murrell, who was averaging 15.6 points, finished with three.
Jayveous McKinnis and Daeshun Ruffin each had 10 points for Ole Miss.
''I think our whole team really responded in the second half,'' Musselman said. ''I thought in the first half kind of weren't making shots, but I thought the second half defensively, holding Ole Miss to 37%, doing what we do, which is creating offense through our defense.''
ANOTHER MEDICAL CONCERN
Arkansas center Makhel Mitchell left in the second half with a foot injury. Musselman said the Rhode Island transfer was in the process of receiving X-rays after the game.
The Razorbacks lost starting forward Trevon Brazile for the season in December because of an ACL injury. They have been without projected NBA lottery pick Nick Smith Jr. (knee) since Dec. 17.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas stopped its slide, but it has a lot of work to do in the conference. It entered Saturday's game tied for last in the SEC with the Rebels, LSU and Mississippi State.
UP NEXT
Mississippi: Hosts Missouri on Tuesday.
Arkansas: Hosts LSU on Tuesday.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jayveous McKinnis vs. Kamani Johnson (Rebels gains possession)
|19:42
|+2
|Jayveous McKinnis makes two point layup (Amaree Abram assists)
|2-0
|19:27
|Jordan Walsh misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|19:13
|James White turnover (traveling)
|18:55
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|18:55
|Amaree Abram shooting foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|18:55
|Anthony Black misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:55
|Amaree Abram defensive rebound
|18:31
|Matthew Murrell misses two point stepback jump shot
|18:29
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|18:22
|Ricky Council IV turnover (lost ball) (James White steals)
|18:18
|+2
|Matthew Murrell makes two point dunk (James White assists)
|4-2
|17:54
|Kamani Johnson misses two point layup
|17:52
|Rebels defensive rebound
|17:53
|Kamani Johnson personal foul
|17:37
|Amaree Abram misses two point layup
|17:35
|Jordan Walsh defensive rebound
|17:30
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point layup
|4-4
|17:10
|Amaree Abram turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Walsh steals)
|16:55
|Anthony Black misses two point turnaround jump shot
|16:53
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|16:42
|+3
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes three point jump shot (Amaree Abram assists)
|7-4
|16:09
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point driving layup
|7-6
|15:38
|Jayveous McKinnis misses two point hook shot
|15:36
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:28
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup (Anthony Black assists)
|7-8
|15:03
|+2
|Amaree Abram makes two point pullup jump shot
|9-8
|14:45
|+2
|Jordan Walsh makes two point turnaround jump shot
|9-10
|14:45
|Jayveous McKinnis shooting foul (Jordan Walsh draws the foul)
|14:45
|TV timeout
|14:45
|Jordan Walsh misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:45
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|14:24
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point layup (Myles Burns assists)
|11-10
|14:24
|Makhi Mitchell shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|14:24
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-10
|14:23
|Davonte Davis turnover (bad pass) (Myles Burns steals)
|14:16
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point dunk
|14-10
|13:57
|Davonte Davis misses three point jump shot
|13:55
|Rebels defensive rebound
|13:37
|Kamani Johnson shooting foul (Matthew Murrell draws the foul)
|13:37
|Matthew Murrell misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|13:37
|+1
|Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-10
|13:37
|James White turnover (lane violation)
|13:19
|Robert Allen blocks Jordan Walsh's two point layup
|13:17
|Anthony Black offensive rebound
|13:09
|Ricky Council IV misses two point stepback jump shot
|13:07
|James White defensive rebound
|12:56
|Matthew Murrell misses two point layup
|12:54
|Jordan Walsh defensive rebound
|12:27
|+3
|Davonte Davis makes three point jump shot (Anthony Black assists)
|15-13
|12:01
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point dunk (Robert Allen assists)
|17-13
|11:38
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point dunk
|17-15
|11:19
|Robert Allen offensive foul
|11:19
|Robert Allen turnover (offensive foul)
|11:19
|TV timeout
|11:05
|Josh Mballa shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|11:05
|+1
|Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-16
|11:05
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:05
|Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|10:47
|+2
|Tye Fagan makes two point pullup jump shot
|19-16
|10:12
|Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|10:10
|Rebels defensive rebound
|9:44
|Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|9:37
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point driving layup
|19-18
|9:36
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|9:26
|Josh Mballa turnover (bad pass) (Davonte Davis steals)
|9:17
|Tye Fagan personal foul
|9:10
|Anthony Black misses two point jump shot
|9:08
|Jordan Walsh offensive rebound
|9:01
|Anthony Black misses two point jump shot
|8:59
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|8:40
|Amaree Abram offensive foul
|8:40
|Amaree Abram turnover (offensive foul)
|8:22
|Daeshun Ruffin personal foul
|8:22
|+1
|Anthony Black makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-19
|8:22
|Anthony Black misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:22
|James White defensive rebound
|7:53
|+2
|James White makes two point running jump shot
|21-19
|7:34
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Anthony Black assists)
|21-21
|7:12
|James White turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Council IV steals)
|7:06
|Matthew Murrell shooting foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|7:06
|TV timeout
|7:06
|Anthony Black misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:06
|+1
|Anthony Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-22
|6:52
|Davonte Davis personal foul
|6:45
|Daeshun Ruffin turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Black steals)
|6:33
|Ricky Council IV turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Murrell steals)
|6:26
|+2
|Jayveous McKinnis makes two point dunk (James White assists)
|23-22
|6:07
|Davonte Davis offensive foul
|6:07
|Davonte Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|5:52
|James White misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|Rebels offensive rebound
|5:50
|Makhel Mitchell personal foul
|5:46
|James White misses two point jump shot
|5:44
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|5:29
|+2
|Jordan Walsh makes two point dunk
|23-24
|5:15
|+2
|Jayveous McKinnis makes two point alley-oop dunk (James White assists)
|25-24
|4:57
|Ricky Council IV misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|Daeshun Ruffin defensive rebound
|4:47
|James White misses two point hook shot
|4:45
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:38
|Anthony Black misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|4:19
|Jordan Walsh misses three point jump shot
|4:17
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|3:58
|Daeshun Ruffin misses two point layup
|3:56
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|3:35
|Derrian Ford misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|3:17
|Derrian Ford personal foul (Daeshun Ruffin draws the foul)
|3:17
|TV timeout
|3:17
|Daeshun Ruffin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:17
|Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|2:59
|+2
|Joseph Pinion makes two point layup
|25-26
|2:45
|Myles Burns misses two point layup
|2:43
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:38
|Joseph Pinion misses two point layup
|2:36
|Joseph Pinion offensive rebound
|2:34
|Theo Akwuba blocks Joseph Pinion's two point layup
|2:32
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|2:13
|Matthew Murrell turnover (bad pass) (Makhi Mitchell steals)
|1:45
|+3
|Joseph Pinion makes three point jump shot (Anthony Black assists)
|25-29
|1:21
|Makhi Mitchell shooting foul (Myles Burns draws the foul)
|1:21
|+1
|Myles Burns makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-29
|1:21
|+1
|Myles Burns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-29
|0:51
|+3
|Joseph Pinion makes three point jump shot (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|27-32
|0:49
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|0:49
|TV timeout
|0:27
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses two point hook shot
|0:25
|Jayveous McKinnis offensive rebound
|0:23
|+2
|Jayveous McKinnis makes two point layup
|29-32
|0:06
|Ricky Council IV misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|0:00
|Ricky Council IV misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Rebels defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point layup
|29-34
|19:34
|James White turnover (bad pass) (Makhel Mitchell steals)
|19:22
|Ricky Council IV misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|Amaree Abram defensive rebound
|19:02
|Jaemyn Brakefield turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Black steals)
|18:56
|Ricky Council IV turnover (lost ball) (Amaree Abram steals)
|18:37
|Matthew Murrell turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Black steals)
|18:37
|Matthew Murrell personal foul
|18:14
|Joseph Pinion misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|17:54
|Makhel Mitchell blocks Amaree Abram's two point jump shot
|17:52
|Rebels offensive rebound
|17:52
|Amaree Abram turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Black steals)
|17:42
|Anthony Black misses two point jump shot
|17:40
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|17:41
|TV timeout
|17:27
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point layup
|31-34
|17:27
|Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|17:27
|Robert Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:27
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|17:08
|Joseph Pinion misses three point jump shot
|17:06
|Davonte Davis offensive rebound
|17:00
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point jump shot
|31-36
|16:44
|Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|16:29
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point layup (Davonte Davis assists)
|31-38
|16:03
|Myles Burns misses two point layup
|16:01
|Jordan Walsh defensive rebound
|15:58
|Jordan Walsh turnover (lost ball) (Myles Burns steals)
|15:53
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|Rebels offensive rebound
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:39
|Jayveous McKinnis turnover (offensive goaltending)
|15:19
|+3
|Davonte Davis makes three point jump shot (Makhel Mitchell assists)
|31-41
|14:53
|Anthony Black personal foul
|14:53
|Rebels offensive rebound
|14:53
|Matthew Murrell misses two point layup
|14:32
|Matthew Murrell turnover (bad pass) (Makhel Mitchell steals)
|14:28
|Jordan Walsh turnover (traveling)
|14:16
|Matthew Murrell turnover (lost ball) (Joseph Pinion steals)
|14:13
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point dunk (Davonte Davis assists)
|31-43
|13:59
|Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Daeshun Ruffin draws the foul)
|13:59
|Daeshun Ruffin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:59
|+1
|Daeshun Ruffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-43
|13:46
|Davonte Davis misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:44
|James White defensive rebound
|13:39
|Daeshun Ruffin misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:37
|Jaemyn Brakefield offensive rebound
|13:36
|+2
|James White makes two point dunk (Jaemyn Brakefield assists)
|34-43
|13:13
|+3
|Jordan Walsh makes three point jump shot (Anthony Black assists)
|34-46
|12:42
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point pullup jump shot
|36-46
|12:24
|Josh Mballa personal foul
|12:18
|Josh Mballa blocks Anthony Black's two point layup
|12:16
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|12:12
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point layup
|36-48
|12:10
|James White shooting foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|12:10
|+1
|Anthony Black makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-49
|11:57
|Anthony Black shooting foul
|11:57
|TV timeout
|11:57
|Daeshun Ruffin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:57
|+1
|Daeshun Ruffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-49
|11:28
|Jordan Walsh misses two point jump shot
|11:26
|Rebels defensive rebound
|11:12
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Joseph Pinion defensive rebound
|11:02
|Jaemyn Brakefield shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|11:02
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:02
|+1
|Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-50
|10:49
|Daeshun Ruffin misses two point layup
|10:47
|Myles Burns offensive rebound
|10:46
|Makhel Mitchell blocks Myles Burns's two point layup
|10:44
|Joseph Pinion defensive rebound
|10:37
|+3
|Joseph Pinion makes three point jump shot (Anthony Black assists)
|37-53
|10:23
|Daeshun Ruffin misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|Myles Burns offensive rebound
|10:10
|+2
|Daeshun Ruffin makes two point layup
|39-53
|9:51
|Joseph Pinion misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|9:34
|Myles Burns misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Razorbacks defensive rebound
|9:18
|+2
|Joseph Pinion makes two point layup (Davonte Davis assists)
|39-55
|9:09
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|9:02
|Joseph Pinion blocks Myles Burns's two point layup
|9:00
|Rebels offensive rebound
|8:57
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|8:50
|Jordan Walsh turnover (lost ball)
|8:36
|Amaree Abram turnover (lost ball) (Joseph Pinion steals)
|8:25
|Amaree Abram blocks Anthony Black's two point layup
|8:23
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|8:18
|Anthony Black misses two point layup
|8:16
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|8:16
|Myles Burns personal foul
|8:16
|Robert Allen personal foul
|8:16
|TV timeout
|8:15
|Theo Akwuba personal foul
|8:15
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-56
|8:15
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-57
|7:53
|+3
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes three point jump shot (Jayveous McKinnis assists)
|42-57
|7:44
|Davonte Davis misses two point driving layup
|7:42
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|7:36
|Jordan Walsh personal foul
|7:27
|Makhi Mitchell blocks James White's two point layup
|7:25
|Jordan Walsh defensive rebound
|6:58
|+3
|Davonte Davis makes three point jump shot (Anthony Black assists)
|42-60
|6:39
|Davonte Davis shooting foul (Jayveous McKinnis draws the foul)
|6:39
|Jayveous McKinnis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:39
|Jayveous McKinnis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:39
|Jordan Walsh defensive rebound
|6:16
|+3
|Jordan Walsh makes three point jump shot (Anthony Black assists)
|42-63
|5:59
|+3
|Daeshun Ruffin makes three point stepback jump shot
|45-63
|5:36
|Amaree Abram shooting foul (Jordan Walsh draws the foul)
|5:36
|Jordan Walsh misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:36
|+1
|Jordan Walsh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-64
|5:19
|+3
|Daeshun Ruffin makes three point jump shot
|48-64
|5:03
|Jayveous McKinnis blocks Anthony Black's two point layup
|5:01
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|4:55
|+3
|Tye Fagan makes three point jump shot (Daeshun Ruffin assists)
|51-64
|4:28
|Tye Fagan blocks Anthony Black's two point jump shot
|4:26
|Amaree Abram defensive rebound
|4:21
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point dunk (Amaree Abram assists)
|53-64
|4:20
|Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|4:20
|TV timeout
|4:01
|Tye Fagan shooting foul (Davonte Davis draws the foul)
|4:01
|Davonte Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:01
|+1
|Davonte Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-65
|3:44
|Daeshun Ruffin misses two point stepback jump shot
|3:42
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|3:12
|+2
|Jordan Walsh makes two point layup
|53-67
|2:47
|+2
|Jayveous McKinnis makes two point alley-oop layup (Daeshun Ruffin assists)
|55-67
|2:26
|Anthony Black offensive foul
|2:26
|Anthony Black turnover (offensive foul)
|2:10
|Tye Fagan misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|Jordan Walsh defensive rebound
|1:45
|Davonte Davis offensive foul
|1:45
|Davonte Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|1:36
|Daeshun Ruffin misses two point layup
|1:34
|Joseph Pinion defensive rebound
|1:09
|Davonte Davis misses three point jump shot
|1:07
|Amaree Abram defensive rebound
|0:59
|+2
|Amaree Abram makes two point jump shot
|57-67
|0:43
|Anthony Black turnover (lost ball) (Daeshun Ruffin steals)
|0:36
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|Joseph Pinion defensive rebound
|0:06
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point alley-oop dunk (Davonte Davis assists)
|57-69
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Anthony Black makes two point alley-oop dunk (Davonte Davis assists)
|0:06
|Joseph Pinion defensive rebound
|0:34
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|0:36
|Anthony Black turnover (lost ball) (Daeshun Ruffin steals)
|0:43
|+ 2
|Amaree Abram makes two point jump shot
|0:59
|Amaree Abram defensive rebound
|1:07
|Davonte Davis misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|Joseph Pinion defensive rebound
|1:34
|Daeshun Ruffin misses two point layup
|1:36
|Davonte Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|1:45
|Davonte Davis offensive foul
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|69
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|9-17 (52.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|32
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|21
|22
|Team
|10
|4
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|6
|12
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|44.2
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|52.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McKinnis
|10
|6
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Brakefield
|8
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. White
|4
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|A. Abram
|4
|4
|3
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|M. Murrell
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McKinnis
|10
|6
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Brakefield
|8
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. White
|4
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|A. Abram
|4
|4
|3
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|M. Murrell
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ruffin
|10
|1
|2
|3/9
|2/3
|2/5
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Burns
|8
|7
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|23
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|T. Fagan
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. Allen
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Mballa
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Akwuba
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Ewin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Cowherd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Passman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ambuehl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|25
|12
|23/52
|5/13
|6/13
|17
|199
|6
|6
|17
|4
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Black
|17
|3
|8
|7/17
|0/1
|3/6
|3
|37
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Davis
|16
|5
|4
|6/11
|3/5
|1/2
|4
|34
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Walsh
|13
|7
|0
|5/9
|2/4
|1/3
|1
|40
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|R. Council IV
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Black
|17
|3
|8
|7/17
|0/1
|3/6
|3
|37
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Davis
|16
|5
|4
|6/11
|3/5
|1/2
|4
|34
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Walsh
|13
|7
|0
|5/9
|2/4
|1/3
|1
|40
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|R. Council IV
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pinion
|13
|5
|0
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|M. Mitchell
|4
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Mitchell
|4
|5
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|21
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|B. Dunning Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ford
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Brazile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arbogast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Blake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|28
|14
|26/57
|8/20
|9/17
|16
|200
|12
|4
|11
|6
|22
-
NIU
EMU85
63
2nd 1:56
-
21BAY
OKLA44
45
2nd 7:43 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST53
61
2nd 4:48
-
BELM
BRAD67
73
2nd 4:18
-
CLMB
BRWN75
93
2nd 2:23
-
COLST
WYO48
47
2nd 5:28 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU48
65
2nd 4:48
-
DRKE
EVAN89
59
2nd 2:54
-
EKY
PEAY73
59
2nd 25.0
-
EWU
NAU69
66
2nd 4:45
-
FIU
UTSA71
63
2nd 1:41
-
HAW
UCRV63
57
2nd 4:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 7:32 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG44
44
2nd 5:40
-
MORG
HOW41
56
2nd 13:08
-
NTEX
UAB59
46
2nd 5:52
-
STBN
LCHI49
58
2nd 3:46
-
9TENN
LSU71
50
2nd 5:16 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON59
52
2nd 5:08
-
UMES
SCST32
35
2nd 19:26
-
NORF
COPP59
33
2nd 15:48
-
EIU
UTM54
55
2nd 13:51
-
MORE
LIND52
36
2nd 13:41
-
NICH
MCNS46
42
2nd 16:03
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR32
45
2nd 17:48
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY27
31
1st 0.0
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT43
24
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCST
UNC27
28
1st 2:54 ACCN
-
NWST
UNO11
16
1st 12:17
-
UL
TXST27
22
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
CHSO6
7
1st 16:51
-
UTRGV
SHOU10
9
1st 14:53
-
FAMU
ALCN0
0131 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
TNTC
SEMO0
0146 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
4ALA
MIZZ0
0162 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
CP
UCD0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
INST
MURR0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
NKY0
0131.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PEP
PORT0
0163.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
SJSU
UTST0
0139 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SUU
SEA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
7TEX
WVU0
0147 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPN
-
TXSO
AAMU0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UNLV
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
19CLEM0
0140 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
PVAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
SOU
UAPB0
0145 O/U
+7
6:30pm
-
APP
ODU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GRAM
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
KENN
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LAF
LEH0
0133.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
RMU
GB0
0133.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
LAM0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VALP
ILST0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
YSU
MIL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
BYU
SF0
0144 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IDHO
NCO0
0153 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PRST
IDST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SACL
SMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TUL
TLSA0
0158.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
UTVA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WASH
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
NALAB0
0156.5 O/U
-6
8:15pm
-
FLA
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm SECN
-
24FAU
UTEP0
0133.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
MONT0
0134 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-