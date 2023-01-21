Jones scores 21 off the bench, Navy defeats Army 77-71
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Christian Jones' 21 points off of the bench helped Navy to a 77-71 victory OVER Army on Saturday.
Jones also contributed three steals for the Midshipmen (10-10, 3-5 Patriot League). Tyler Nelson added 16 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Daniel Deaver was 5 of 11 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
Chris Mann led the way for the Black Knights (11-10, 5-3) with 28 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Rucker added 15 points and seven rebounds for Army. Ethan Roberts also had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Jones scored 11 points in the first half and Navy went into halftime trailing 39-31. Navy used a 14-2 second-half run to come back from a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 53-50 with 11:31 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Nelson scored 14 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Navy visits Bucknell and Army visits American.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jump ball. (Midshipmen gains possession)
|19:49
|+2
|Ethan Roberts makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:34
|Sean Yoder misses two point layup
|19:32
|Charlie Peterson defensive rebound
|19:06
|Patrick Dorsey shooting foul (Chris Mann draws the foul)
|19:06
|Chris Mann misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:06
|+1
|Chris Mann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-3
|18:40
|Daniel Deaver misses two point layup
|18:38
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|18:24
|Ethan Roberts misses two point layup
|18:22
|Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
|18:13
|Patrick Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|17:56
|+2
|Charlie Peterson makes two point layup (Jalen Rucker assists)
|0-5
|17:35
|+2
|Patrick Dorsey makes two point layup
|2-5
|17:23
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
|17:07
|Charlie Peterson shooting foul (Daniel Deaver draws the foul)
|17:07
|Daniel Deaver misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:07
|+1
|Daniel Deaver makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-5
|16:49
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point layup
|3-7
|16:33
|+2
|Daniel Deaver makes two point layup (Austin Inge assists)
|5-7
|16:18
|Chris Mann misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|16:06
|Austin Inge misses two point layup
|16:04
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|15:49
|+3
|Ethan Roberts makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|5-10
|15:38
|Patrick Dorsey misses two point jump shot
|15:36
|Daniel Deaver offensive rebound
|15:23
|Austin Inge misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|15:19
|Mike Woods personal foul
|15:19
|TV timeout
|15:19
|+1
|Chris Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-11
|15:19
|Chris Mann misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:19
|Abe Johnson offensive rebound
|15:17
|Austin Benigni misses two point layup
|15:15
|Mike Woods offensive rebound
|15:15
|Abe Johnson turnover (Austin Benigni steals)
|15:12
|+2
|Mike Woods makes two point layup
|7-11
|15:10
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot
|7-13
|15:08
|Tyler Nelson misses two point jump shot
|15:06
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|15:05
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|7-15
|15:02
|+2
|Christian Jones makes two point jump shot
|9-15
|14:59
|Abe Johnson misses two point layup
|14:57
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|14:51
|+2
|Tyler Nelson makes two point dunk (Austin Benigni assists)
|11-15
|14:33
|Austin Benigni personal foul
|14:29
|Sean Yoder personal foul
|14:22
|Coleton Benson misses two point layup
|14:20
|Aidan Kehoe defensive rebound
|13:59
|Aidan Kehoe turnover (Coleton Benson steals)
|13:47
|Coleton Benson misses two point layup
|13:45
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|13:09
|Charlie Peterson turnover
|13:09
|Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Blake Barker defensive rebound
|12:52
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point layup (Charlie Peterson assists)
|11-17
|12:38
|Christian Jones turnover (Jared Cross steals)
|12:36
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|Charlie Peterson defensive rebound
|12:34
|Jared Cross turnover (Christian Jones steals)
|12:31
|Austin Benigni turnover (Charlie Peterson steals)
|11:57
|Charlie Peterson misses two point layup
|11:55
|Chris Mann offensive rebound
|11:53
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|11-19
|10:08
|Abe Johnson shooting foul (Daniel Deaver draws the foul)
|10:08
|+1
|Daniel Deaver makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-19
|10:08
|+1
|Daniel Deaver makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-19
|10:04
|+3
|Coleton Benson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ellis assists)
|13-22
|9:46
|+2
|Patrick Dorsey makes two point jump shot
|15-22
|9:08
|Jaden Ellis offensive foul
|9:08
|Jaden Ellis turnover (offensive foul)
|9:03
|Sean Yoder misses two point layup
|9:01
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|8:37
|Tyler Nelson shooting foul (Chris Mann draws the foul)
|8:37
|+1
|Chris Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-23
|8:37
|+1
|Chris Mann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-24
|8:26
|Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
|8:24
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|8:21
|Mike Woods personal foul
|8:04
|Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot
|8:02
|Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
|7:45
|Tyler Nelson misses two point layup
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:24
|Austin Inge misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|Matt Dove defensive rebound
|7:06
|Coleton Benson turnover
|6:50
|+3
|Christian Jones makes three point jump shot (Daniel Deaver assists)
|18-24
|6:33
|+2
|Matt Dove makes two point dunk (Jalen Rucker assists)
|18-26
|6:03
|Austin Inge misses two point layup
|6:01
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|5:52
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|18-28
|5:34
|Daniel Deaver misses two point layup
|5:32
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|5:23
|Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot
|5:21
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|5:05
|Daniel Deaver misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|4:52
|Tyler Nelson shooting foul (Matt Dove draws the foul)
|4:52
|Matt Dove misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:52
|+1
|Matt Dove makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-29
|4:32
|+3
|Christian Jones makes three point jump shot (Sean Yoder assists)
|21-29
|4:02
|+3
|Jalen Rucker makes three point jump shot (Blake Barker assists)
|21-32
|3:45
|Christian Jones turnover (Jalen Rucker steals)
|3:43
|Jalen Rucker turnover (Christian Jones steals)
|3:43
|TV timeout
|3:26
|+2
|Sean Yoder makes two point layup
|23-32
|3:12
|Blake Barker misses two point jump shot
|3:10
|Austin Benigni defensive rebound
|2:59
|Daniel Deaver misses two point layup
|2:57
|Blake Barker defensive rebound
|2:54
|Charlie Peterson turnover (Austin Benigni steals)
|2:52
|Jared Cross personal foul
|2:50
|Austin Benigni turnover (Isaiah Caldwell steals)
|2:48
|Daniel Deaver blocks Isaiah Caldwell's two point layup
|2:46
|Black Knights offensive rebound
|2:47
|+3
|Ethan Roberts makes three point jump shot (Chris Mann assists)
|23-35
|2:23
|+2
|Daniel Deaver makes two point layup (Sean Yoder assists)
|25-35
|2:23
|Isaiah Caldwell shooting foul (Daniel Deaver draws the foul)
|2:23
|Daniel Deaver misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:23
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|2:15
|Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot
|2:13
|Austin Benigni defensive rebound
|1:54
|+3
|Sean Yoder makes three point jump shot (Patrick Dorsey assists)
|28-35
|1:38
|Black Knights 30 second timeout
|1:32
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|28-37
|1:17
|+3
|Christian Jones makes three point jump shot (Patrick Dorsey assists)
|31-37
|1:05
|Charlie Peterson misses two point layup
|1:03
|Chris Mann offensive rebound
|0:47
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|31-39
|0:15
|Midshipmen 30 second timeout
|0:04
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Midshipmen gains possession)
|19:38
|Patrick Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|19:36
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|19:11
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|31-41
|18:58
|Daniel Deaver turnover (Chris Mann steals)
|18:50
|Patrick Dorsey personal foul
|18:40
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|31-43
|18:05
|Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|17:53
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
|17:44
|+2
|Patrick Dorsey makes two point layup
|33-43
|17:44
|Ethan Roberts personal foul (Patrick Dorsey draws the foul)
|17:44
|+1
|Patrick Dorsey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-43
|17:34
|Tyler Nelson blocks Chris Mann's two point layup
|17:32
|Ethan Roberts offensive rebound
|17:14
|Ethan Roberts misses two point jump shot
|17:12
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|17:03
|+2
|Christian Jones makes two point layup
|36-43
|16:47
|+3
|Chris Mann makes three point jump shot (Charlie Peterson assists)
|36-46
|16:13
|Jalen Rucker shooting foul (Daniel Deaver draws the foul)
|16:13
|+1
|Daniel Deaver makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-46
|16:13
|Daniel Deaver misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:13
|Matt Dove defensive rebound
|16:07
|Sean Yoder personal foul
|16:05
|Jalen Rucker turnover (Tyler Nelson steals)
|15:56
|+2
|Daniel Deaver makes two point dunk (Tyler Nelson assists)
|39-46
|15:27
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|39-48
|15:13
|+2
|Austin Inge makes two point jump shot
|41-48
|15:12
|Matt Dove turnover (Austin Inge steals)
|15:11
|Austin Inge misses two point layup
|15:09
|Tyler Nelson offensive rebound
|15:10
|+2
|Tyler Nelson makes two point layup
|43-48
|15:08
|TV timeout
|14:38
|Charlie Peterson turnover
|14:38
|TV timeout
|14:25
|+3
|Sean Yoder makes three point jump shot (Tyler Nelson assists)
|46-48
|14:00
|Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot
|13:58
|Sean Yoder defensive rebound
|13:39
|+2
|Daniel Deaver makes two point layup
|48-48
|13:13
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point layup
|48-50
|13:13
|Christian Jones shooting foul (Jalen Rucker draws the foul)
|13:13
|Jalen Rucker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:13
|Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
|12:54
|Daniel Deaver misses two point layup
|12:52
|Black Knights defensive rebound
|12:42
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|12:25
|Abe Johnson personal foul
|12:16
|Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|Sean Yoder offensive rebound
|12:00
|+3
|Christian Jones makes three point jump shot (Tyler Nelson assists)
|51-50
|11:59
|Austin Benigni personal foul
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:36
|Chris Mann misses two point layup
|11:34
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|11:31
|Abe Johnson shooting foul (Tyler Nelson draws the foul)
|11:31
|+1
|Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-50
|11:31
|+1
|Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-50
|11:01
|+2
|Abe Johnson makes two point layup (Chris Mann assists)
|53-52
|10:54
|Sean Yoder misses two point jump shot
|10:52
|Sean Yoder offensive rebound
|10:37
|Austin Benigni misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|Coleton Benson defensive rebound
|10:20
|+2
|Jared Cross makes two point layup (Coleton Benson assists)
|53-54
|10:07
|Austin Benigni turnover (Coleton Benson steals)
|9:57
|Jalen Rucker offensive foul
|9:57
|Jalen Rucker turnover (offensive foul)
|9:45
|+2
|Sean Yoder makes two point layup
|55-54
|9:17
|Mike Woods personal foul
|9:12
|Jalen Rucker turnover (lost ball)
|9:00
|Ethan Roberts personal foul
|8:51
|Tyler Nelson misses two point jump shot
|8:49
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|8:35
|+2
|Jared Cross makes two point layup
|55-56
|8:24
|+2
|Christian Jones makes two point layup
|57-56
|8:14
|Austin Inge personal foul
|8:02
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot
|57-58
|7:50
|Nate Allison turnover (Abe Johnson steals)
|7:37
|Nate Allison shooting foul
|7:37
|TV timeout
|7:37
|Nate Allison turnover
|7:37
|+1
|Abe Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-59
|7:37
|Abe Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:37
|Black Knights offensive rebound
|7:31
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|7:29
|Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
|7:00
|Jalen Rucker personal foul (Austin Inge draws the foul)
|7:00
|Austin Inge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:00
|+1
|Austin Inge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-59
|6:43
|Daniel Deaver personal foul
|6:43
|Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:43
|Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:43
|Black Knights offensive rebound
|6:37
|Charlie Peterson misses two point layup
|6:35
|Charlie Peterson offensive rebound
|6:21
|Charlie Peterson turnover (Tyler Nelson steals)
|6:13
|+2
|Tyler Nelson makes two point layup
|60-59
|6:11
|Ethan Roberts misses two point layup
|6:09
|Ethan Roberts offensive rebound
|6:08
|Christian Jones personal foul (Ethan Roberts draws the foul)
|6:08
|+1
|Ethan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-60
|6:08
|+1
|Ethan Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-61
|5:54
|Sean Yoder turnover (traveling)
|5:45
|Jalen Rucker turnover (lost ball)
|5:29
|Jared Cross shooting foul (Christian Jones draws the foul)
|5:29
|+1
|Christian Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|61-61
|5:29
|+1
|Christian Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|62-61
|5:29
|Christian Jones misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|5:29
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|5:18
|Christian Jones personal foul (Ethan Roberts draws the foul)
|5:18
|+1
|Ethan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-62
|5:18
|+1
|Ethan Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-63
|5:06
|Sean Yoder misses two point layup
|5:04
|Daniel Deaver offensive rebound
|4:58
|+2
|Daniel Deaver makes two point layup
|64-63
|4:48
|Chris Mann turnover (Austin Inge steals)
|4:29
|Daniel Deaver misses two point layup
|4:27
|Black Knights defensive rebound
|4:11
|Chris Mann misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|Sean Yoder defensive rebound
|4:03
|+2
|Tyler Nelson makes two point dunk (Christian Jones assists)
|66-63
|4:03
|TV timeout
|3:42
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|66-65
|3:13
|Tyler Nelson misses two point layup
|3:11
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|2:56
|Tyler Nelson personal foul (Chris Mann draws the foul)
|2:56
|Chris Mann misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:56
|+1
|Chris Mann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-66
|2:44
|+3
|Tyler Nelson makes three point jump shot (Christian Jones assists)
|69-66
|2:19
|Jalen Rucker misses two point layup
|2:17
|Austin Inge defensive rebound
|2:15
|Christian Jones turnover (Ethan Roberts steals)
|2:05
|Ethan Roberts misses two point layup
|2:03
|Austin Inge defensive rebound
|1:40
|Charlie Peterson shooting foul (Sean Yoder draws the foul)
|1:40
|+1
|Sean Yoder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-66
|1:40
|+1
|Sean Yoder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-66
|1:24
|Chris Mann turnover (bad pass)
|1:24
|Black Knights 60 second timeout
|0:59
|+2
|Tyler Nelson makes two point layup
|73-66
|0:59
|Charlie Peterson personal foul (Tyler Nelson draws the foul)
|0:59
|+1
|Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|74-66
|0:49
|Austin Inge personal foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)
|0:49
|Coleton Benson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:49
|+1
|Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-67
|0:38
|Isaiah Caldwell personal foul (Sean Yoder draws the foul)
|0:38
|Sean Yoder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:38
|+1
|Sean Yoder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-67
|0:34
|Sean Yoder personal foul (Jalen Rucker draws the foul)
|0:34
|+1
|Jalen Rucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-68
|0:34
|+1
|Jalen Rucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-69
|0:29
|Jared Cross personal foul (Midshipmen draws the foul)
|0:29
|Black Knights 30 second timeout
|0:29
|Christian Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:29
|+1
|Christian Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-69
|0:21
|Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot
|0:19
|Chris Mann offensive rebound
|0:18
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|76-71
|0:18
|Coleton Benson personal foul (Austin Inge draws the foul)
|0:18
|Austin Inge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:18
|+1
|Austin Inge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-71
|0:14
|Jalen Rucker turnover (Christian Jones steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|71
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|16-24 (66.7%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|31
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|17
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Navy 10-10
|70.6 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Army West Point 11-10
|75.8 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|47.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|21
|4
|2
|7/9
|4/6
|3/5
|3
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Woods
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Benigni
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|A. Kehoe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Allison
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Atkinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rehnstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fischer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Whitlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Summers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. MacDonald
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cormany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Krist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Roach Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|26
|12
|27/57
|7/18
|16/24
|20
|200
|9
|2
|10
|6
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mann
|28
|8
|2
|11/15
|1/3
|5/8
|0
|36
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|J. Rucker
|15
|7
|3
|6/13
|1/4
|2/3
|3
|38
|1
|0
|6
|0
|7
|E. Roberts
|12
|7
|0
|3/9
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|C. Benson
|4
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Peterson
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cross
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Johnson
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Dove
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Barker
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Caldwell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ellis
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Rocco
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Lezanic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Lamb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Naess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Small
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. St. Clair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Allenspach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dougherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Everson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Perkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jensen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|31
|10
|26/52
|5/13
|14/23
|18
|200
|9
|0
|17
|7
|24