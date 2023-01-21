Funk, Lundy lead Penn State past Nebraska 76-65
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Andrew Funk scored 23 points, Seth Lundy added 16 points and Penn State defeated Nebraska 76-65 on Saturday.
A layup by Camren Wynter gave Penn State a 72-59 lead with 3:05 remaining. Six straight interior points got Nebraska within 72-65 with 1:25 to go but the Cornhuskers would not score again.
Penn State made 16 of its last 21 shots and finished at 68% in the second half, 49% for the game.
Jalen Pickett had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Penn State (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) but also had seven turnovers of the Nittany Lions' 10 turnovers. Funk made 5 of 10 3-pointers and 8 of 13 shots overall.
Nebraska went on a 7-0 run early in the second half and tied the score at 33 with 16:45 remaining. Lundy halted that threat with a 3-pointer and a couple of free throws. A few minutes later, Lundy drained another 3-pointer and Penn State led by nine, 50-41 with 12:22 remaining.
A jumper by Jalen Pickett extended the lead to 11, but Nebraska kept within striking distance.
Derrick Walker had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for Nebraska (10-10, 3-6) and Keisei Tominaga added 13 points. Sam Griesel and C.J. Wilcher scored 11 each.
Funk was hot early, personally outscoring Nebraska 10-8 in the first 7 1/12 minutes as Penn State took a 13-8 lead. He made four of his first six 3-pointers and capped the half with a 3-point play as Penn State took a 29-23 lead at the break. Funk finished with 16 first-half points.
Penn State plays at No. 23 Rutgers on Tuesday and Nebraska hosts Northwestern, also on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Derrick Walker vs. Kebba Njie (Nittany Lions gains possession)
|19:46
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Kebba Njie assists)
|0-3
|19:46
|Emmanuel Bandoumel shooting foul (Andrew Funk draws the foul)
|19:46
|+1
|Andrew Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-4
|19:28
|Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|19:26
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|19:03
|Jalen Pickett turnover (bad pass) (Sam Griesel steals)
|18:46
|Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
|18:44
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|18:23
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|0-7
|17:55
|Denim Dawson misses two point jump shot
|17:53
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|17:46
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|0-10
|17:44
|Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|17:28
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point hook shot
|2-10
|17:14
|Sam Griesel blocks Kebba Njie's two point layup
|17:12
|Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|17:02
|Kebba Njie personal foul
|16:57
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point layup (Sam Griesel assists)
|4-10
|16:27
|Camren Wynter turnover (bad pass) (Denim Dawson steals)
|16:20
|Keisei Tominaga misses three point jump shot
|16:18
|Denim Dawson offensive rebound
|15:58
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point layup
|6-10
|15:29
|Seth Lundy misses two point jump shot
|15:27
|Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|15:15
|+2
|Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point layup (Sam Griesel assists)
|8-10
|14:51
|TV timeout
|14:44
|Jalen Pickett misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|Keisei Tominaga defensive rebound
|14:19
|Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|14:08
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|14:06
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|13:57
|Derrick Walker misses two point layup
|13:56
|Derrick Walker offensive rebound
|13:56
|Seth Lundy personal foul (Derrick Walker draws the foul)
|13:54
|Derrick Walker turnover (traveling)
|13:38
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|Denim Dawson defensive rebound
|13:22
|Derrick Walker turnover (bad pass)
|13:10
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|Evan Mahaffey offensive rebound
|13:02
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|13:00
|Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|12:44
|Jamarques Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|12:42
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|12:27
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|8-13
|12:10
|+2
|Jamarques Lawrence makes two point layup (Derrick Walker assists)
|10-13
|11:43
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|11:41
|Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|11:27
|Sam Griesel misses two point jump shot
|11:25
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|11:06
|Jalen Pickett turnover (bad pass) (Sam Griesel steals)
|10:59
|Evan Mahaffey personal foul
|10:59
|TV timeout
|10:46
|Wilhelm Breidenbach misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|Kanye Clary defensive rebound
|10:20
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|Denim Dawson defensive rebound
|10:00
|Keisei Tominaga misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|Myles Dread defensive rebound
|9:31
|Evan Mahaffey misses two point jump shot
|9:29
|Jamarques Lawrence defensive rebound
|9:19
|Evan Mahaffey shooting foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
|9:19
|+1
|Sam Griesel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-13
|9:19
|+1
|Sam Griesel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-13
|9:05
|Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|Wilhelm Breidenbach defensive rebound
|8:52
|Seth Lundy personal foul
|8:46
|Derrick Walker misses two point hook shot
|8:45
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|8:24
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point jump shot
|12-15
|8:07
|+3
|C.J. Wilcher makes three point jump shot (Denim Dawson assists)
|15-15
|7:52
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Seth Lundy assists)
|15-18
|7:33
|Wilhelm Breidenbach misses two point jump shot
|7:31
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|7:23
|Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|C.J. Wilcher defensive rebound
|7:12
|C.J. Wilcher turnover (traveling)
|7:12
|TV timeout
|6:53
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|6:51
|Denim Dawson defensive rebound
|6:27
|Derrick Walker misses two point layup
|6:25
|Denim Dawson offensive rebound
|6:24
|Dallion Johnson shooting foul (Denim Dawson draws the foul)
|6:24
|Denim Dawson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:24
|Denim Dawson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:24
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|6:06
|Dallion Johnson misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Caleb Dorsey offensive rebound
|6:00
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|5:58
|Evan Mahaffey personal foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
|5:58
|+1
|Sam Griesel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-18
|5:58
|+1
|Sam Griesel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-18
|5:31
|Dallion Johnson misses two point layup
|5:29
|Caleb Dorsey offensive rebound
|5:22
|Caleb Dorsey misses two point layup
|5:20
|Wilhelm Breidenbach defensive rebound
|5:15
|Wilhelm Breidenbach misses three point jump shot
|5:13
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|4:47
|Jalen Pickett turnover (traveling)
|4:39
|Sam Griesel turnover (bad pass) (Myles Dread steals)
|4:16
|+3
|Dallion Johnson makes three point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|17-21
|3:48
|Derrick Walker offensive foul
|3:48
|Derrick Walker turnover (offensive foul)
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:37
|Denim Dawson personal foul
|3:22
|Kanye Clary misses two point layup
|3:20
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|3:03
|+2
|Sam Griesel makes two point dunk (Derrick Walker assists)
|19-21
|2:40
|+3
|Dallion Johnson makes three point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|19-24
|2:22
|Sam Griesel misses two point hook shot
|2:20
|Jamarques Lawrence offensive rebound
|2:20
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Jamarques Lawrence draws the foul)
|2:20
|Jamarques Lawrence misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:20
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|2:00
|Jalen Pickett misses three point jump shot
|1:58
|Jamarques Lawrence defensive rebound
|1:53
|Camren Wynter shooting foul (Jamarques Lawrence draws the foul)
|1:53
|Jamarques Lawrence misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:53
|Jamarques Lawrence misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:53
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|1:24
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup (Andrew Funk assists)
|19-26
|0:59
|+3
|Denim Dawson makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
|22-26
|0:46
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|0:34
|Wilhelm Breidenbach turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Funk steals)
|0:30
|+2
|Andrew Funk makes two point layup
|22-28
|0:30
|Jamarques Lawrence shooting foul (Andrew Funk draws the foul)
|0:30
|+1
|Andrew Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-29
|0:04
|Dallion Johnson shooting foul (Denim Dawson draws the foul)
|0:04
|+1
|Denim Dawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-29
|0:04
|Denim Dawson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:04
|Myles Dread defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|Caleb Dorsey shooting foul (Derrick Walker draws the foul)
|19:48
|+1
|Derrick Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-29
|19:48
|Derrick Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:48
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|19:21
|C.J. Wilcher shooting foul (Caleb Dorsey draws the foul)
|19:21
|+1
|Caleb Dorsey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-30
|19:21
|+1
|Caleb Dorsey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-31
|19:05
|+2
|C.J. Wilcher makes two point layup (Derrick Walker assists)
|26-31
|18:47
|Caleb Dorsey misses two point layup
|18:45
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|18:39
|Keisei Tominaga misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|18:32
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point layup
|26-33
|18:22
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point layup
|28-33
|17:59
|Andrew Funk turnover (bad pass) (Sam Griesel steals)
|17:41
|Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
|17:39
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|17:19
|Camren Wynter misses two point layup
|17:17
|Keisei Tominaga defensive rebound
|17:04
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point hook shot (Keisei Tominaga assists)
|30-33
|16:51
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|Denim Dawson defensive rebound
|16:42
|+3
|C.J. Wilcher makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
|33-33
|16:19
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|33-36
|16:01
|Derrick Walker misses two point layup
|15:59
|Denim Dawson offensive rebound
|15:53
|Denim Dawson misses two point layup
|15:51
|Caleb Dorsey defensive rebound
|15:52
|Keisei Tominaga shooting foul
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:54
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|33-37
|15:54
|Seth Lundy misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|15:54
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|33-38
|15:34
|+3
|C.J. Wilcher makes three point jump shot (Derrick Walker assists)
|36-38
|15:15
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|36-41
|14:54
|C.J. Wilcher misses three point jump shot
|14:52
|Kanye Clary defensive rebound
|14:32
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup (Seth Lundy assists)
|36-43
|14:15
|+2
|Sam Griesel makes two point layup
|38-43
|14:15
|Myles Dread shooting foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
|14:15
|+1
|Sam Griesel makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-43
|14:00
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|Jamarques Lawrence defensive rebound
|13:58
|C.J. Wilcher turnover (traveling)
|13:44
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|39-45
|13:28
|Myles Dread shooting foul (Wilhelm Breidenbach draws the foul)
|13:28
|+1
|Wilhelm Breidenbach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-45
|13:28
|+1
|Wilhelm Breidenbach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-45
|13:13
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup
|41-47
|12:57
|Wilhelm Breidenbach misses three point jump shot
|12:55
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|12:41
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|Denim Dawson defensive rebound
|12:28
|Sam Griesel turnover (bad pass) (Seth Lundy steals)
|12:20
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot
|41-50
|12:20
|Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|12:20
|TV timeout
|12:02
|Jamarques Lawrence misses two point layup
|12:00
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|11:52
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point jump shot
|41-52
|11:38
|+3
|Keisei Tominaga makes three point jump shot (Wilhelm Breidenbach assists)
|44-52
|11:14
|Jalen Pickett offensive foul
|11:14
|Jalen Pickett turnover (offensive foul)
|11:14
|TV timeout
|11:08
|Camren Wynter personal foul
|11:00
|Derrick Walker misses two point layup
|10:58
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|10:31
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point jump shot
|44-54
|10:17
|Kanye Clary personal foul
|10:07
|+2
|Keisei Tominaga makes two point layup (Derrick Walker assists)
|46-54
|9:48
|Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot
|9:46
|Evan Mahaffey offensive rebound
|9:37
|Jalen Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Sam Griesel steals)
|9:28
|+2
|Keisei Tominaga makes two point layup
|48-54
|9:28
|Evan Mahaffey shooting foul (Keisei Tominaga draws the foul)
|9:28
|+1
|Keisei Tominaga makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|49-54
|9:04
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point jump shot
|49-56
|8:44
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point layup
|51-56
|8:30
|Derrick Walker shooting foul (Kanye Clary draws the foul)
|8:30
|+1
|Kanye Clary makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-57
|8:30
|Kanye Clary misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:30
|Denim Dawson defensive rebound
|8:17
|+3
|Keisei Tominaga makes three point jump shot (Derrick Walker assists)
|54-57
|7:50
|+2
|Andrew Funk makes two point layup
|54-59
|7:41
|Keisei Tominaga misses three point jump shot
|7:39
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|7:39
|TV timeout
|7:39
|Keisei Tominaga technical foul
|7:39
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-60
|7:33
|Keisei Tominaga personal foul
|7:18
|Kanye Clary turnover (bad pass)
|7:08
|Jalen Pickett personal foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
|7:08
|Sam Griesel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:08
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|6:41
|+2
|Andrew Funk makes two point layup
|54-62
|6:31
|Andrew Funk shooting foul (Keisei Tominaga draws the foul)
|6:31
|+1
|Keisei Tominaga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-62
|6:31
|+1
|Keisei Tominaga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-62
|6:22
|Jalen Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Sam Griesel steals)
|5:55
|C.J. Wilcher misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|5:42
|Sam Griesel personal foul (Kanye Clary draws the foul)
|5:35
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|5:33
|Keisei Tominaga defensive rebound
|5:23
|Keisei Tominaga misses three point jump shot
|5:21
|Kanye Clary defensive rebound
|5:04
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point jump shot
|56-64
|5:04
|Keisei Tominaga shooting foul (Kanye Clary draws the foul)
|5:04
|+1
|Kanye Clary makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-65
|4:44
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point layup
|58-65
|4:18
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point jump shot
|58-67
|4:01
|Jalen Pickett shooting foul (Jamarques Lawrence draws the foul)
|4:01
|Jamarques Lawrence misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:01
|Jamarques Lawrence misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:01
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|3:40
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|58-70
|3:37
|Cornhuskers 60 second timeout
|3:37
|TV timeout
|3:30
|Evan Mahaffey personal foul (Derrick Walker draws the foul)
|3:30
|Derrick Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:30
|+1
|Derrick Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-70
|3:04
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point layup
|59-72
|2:47
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point hook shot
|61-72
|2:17
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|2:15
|C.J. Wilcher defensive rebound
|1:58
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point dunk (Keisei Tominaga assists)
|63-72
|1:32
|Jalen Pickett offensive foul
|1:32
|Jalen Pickett turnover (offensive foul)
|1:24
|+2
|Sam Griesel makes two point dunk
|65-72
|1:08
|Denim Dawson personal foul (Jalen Pickett draws the foul)
|1:08
|Jalen Pickett misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:08
|Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|0:52
|C.J. Wilcher turnover (lost ball) (Seth Lundy steals)
|0:44
|Keisei Tominaga personal foul (Myles Dread draws the foul)
|0:44
|+1
|Myles Dread makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-73
|0:44
|+1
|Myles Dread makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-74
|0:36
|Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|0:06
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point layup
|65-76
|0:01
|Denim Dawson misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|0:00
|Denim Dawson misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|+ 2
|Camren Wynter makes two point layup
|0:06
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|0:34
|Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
|0:36
|+ 1
|Myles Dread makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:44
|+ 1
|Myles Dread makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:44
|Keisei Tominaga personal foul (Myles Dread draws the foul)
|0:44
|C.J. Wilcher turnover (lost ball) (Seth Lundy steals)
|0:52
|Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|1:08
|Jalen Pickett misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|76
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|27-55 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|11-30 (36.7%)
|Free Throws
|13-24 (54.2%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|33
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|26
|28
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|12
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Nebraska 10-10
|66.2 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Penn State 13-6
|74.5 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|45.1
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|36.7
|
|
|54.2
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Walker
|20
|6
|6
|9/14
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|K. Tominaga
|13
|3
|2
|4/9
|2/7
|3/3
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Griesel
|11
|5
|4
|3/9
|0/4
|5/6
|1
|38
|5
|1
|2
|0
|5
|D. Dawson
|4
|9
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|1/4
|2
|39
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|E. Bandoumel
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Walker
|20
|6
|6
|9/14
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|K. Tominaga
|13
|3
|2
|4/9
|2/7
|3/3
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Griesel
|11
|5
|4
|3/9
|0/4
|5/6
|1
|38
|5
|1
|2
|0
|5
|D. Dawson
|4
|9
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|1/4
|2
|39
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|E. Bandoumel
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Wilcher
|11
|2
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|W. Breidenbach
|2
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Lawrence
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/5
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Q. Mcpherson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Kojenets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grace III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jacobsen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lloyd Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Burt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|31
|14
|23/51
|6/22
|13/24
|12
|200
|6
|1
|9
|5
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Funk
|23
|2
|1
|8/13
|5/10
|2/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Lundy
|16
|2
|2
|5/10
|3/7
|3/4
|2
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Pickett
|12
|13
|5
|6/8
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|34
|0
|0
|7
|0
|13
|C. Wynter
|6
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Njie
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Funk
|23
|2
|1
|8/13
|5/10
|2/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Lundy
|16
|2
|2
|5/10
|3/7
|3/4
|2
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Pickett
|12
|13
|5
|6/8
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|34
|0
|0
|7
|0
|13
|C. Wynter
|6
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Njie
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clary
|6
|3
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Johnson
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dread
|5
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Dorsey
|2
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Henn
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Mahaffey
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jagiasi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lilley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|32
|12
|27/55
|11/30
|11/14
|22
|200
|4
|0
|10
|4
|28
-
NIU
EMU85
63
2nd 1:56
-
21BAY
OKLA44
45
2nd 7:43 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST53
61
2nd 4:48
-
BELM
BRAD67
73
2nd 4:18
-
CLMB
BRWN75
93
2nd 2:23
-
COLST
WYO48
47
2nd 5:28 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU48
65
2nd 4:48
-
DRKE
EVAN89
59
2nd 2:54
-
EKY
PEAY73
59
2nd 25.0
-
EWU
NAU69
66
2nd 4:45
-
FIU
UTSA71
63
2nd 1:41
-
HAW
UCRV63
57
2nd 4:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 7:32 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG44
44
2nd 5:40
-
MORG
HOW41
56
2nd 13:08
-
NTEX
UAB59
46
2nd 5:52
-
STBN
LCHI49
58
2nd 3:46
-
9TENN
LSU71
50
2nd 5:16 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON59
52
2nd 5:08
-
UMES
SCST32
35
2nd 19:26
-
NORF
COPP59
33
2nd 15:48
-
EIU
UTM54
55
2nd 13:51
-
MORE
LIND52
36
2nd 13:41
-
NICH
MCNS46
42
2nd 16:03
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR32
45
2nd 17:48
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY27
31
1st 0.0
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT43
24
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCST
UNC27
28
1st 2:54 ACCN
-
NWST
UNO11
16
1st 12:17
-
UL
TXST27
22
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
CHSO6
7
1st 16:51
-
UTRGV
SHOU10
9
1st 14:53
-
FAMU
ALCN0
0131 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
TNTC
SEMO0
0146 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
4ALA
MIZZ0
0162 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
CP
UCD0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
INST
MURR0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
NKY0
0131.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PEP
PORT0
0163.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
SJSU
UTST0
0139 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SUU
SEA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
7TEX
WVU0
0147 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPN
-
TXSO
AAMU0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UNLV
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
19CLEM0
0140 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
PVAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
SOU
UAPB0
0145 O/U
+7
6:30pm
-
APP
ODU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GRAM
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
KENN
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LAF
LEH0
0133.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
RMU
GB0
0133.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
LAM0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VALP
ILST0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
YSU
MIL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
BYU
SF0
0144 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IDHO
NCO0
0153 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PRST
IDST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SACL
SMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TUL
TLSA0
0158.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
UTVA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WASH
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
NALAB0
0156.5 O/U
-6
8:15pm
-
FLA
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm SECN
-
24FAU
UTEP0
0133.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
MONT0
0134 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
NMST
UTU0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSB0
0119 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
CSUF
CSN0
0128 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
6GONZ
UOP0
0158 O/U
+18
10:00pm ROOT
-
SDSU
AF0
0130 O/U
+9
10:00pm CBSSN