STBON
LOYCHI

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
STBN
Bonnies
23
LCHI
Ramblers
27

Time Team Play Score
2:49 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-58
2:49   Marquise Kennedy personal foul  
2:56   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
2:58   Jeameril Wilson misses three point jump shot  
3:24   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
3:26   Yann Farell misses two point jump shot  
3:31   Bonnies offensive rebound  
3:33   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
3:46   TV timeout  
3:46   Jalen Quinn turnover  
3:59   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
4:05   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
4:07   Chad Venning misses two point layup  
4:10   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
4:12   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
4:37 +3 Ben Schwieger makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 49-58
4:57   Jeameril Wilson defensive rebound  
4:57   Moses Flowers misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:57 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-55
4:57   Jacob Hutson personal foul  
5:20 +3 Ben Schwieger makes three point jump shot (Jeameril Wilson assists) 48-55
5:28   Ramblers offensive rebound  
5:30   Chad Venning blocks Philip Alston's two point layup  
5:55 +2 Barry Evans makes two point jump shot 48-52
6:14   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
6:16   Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
6:21   Kyrell Luc turnover (Philip Alston steals)  
6:51 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point jump shot 46-52
7:19   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
7:21   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
7:38   TV timeout  
7:38   Jeameril Wilson personal foul  
7:38   Braden Norris turnover (Kyrell Luc steals)  
7:42   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
7:44   Jeameril Wilson blocks Barry Evans's two point dunk  
8:05   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
8:07   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
8:23 +2 Barry Evans makes two point dunk 46-50
8:23   Braden Norris turnover (Barry Evans steals)  
8:23   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
8:23   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
8:29   Kyrell Luc offensive rebound  
8:31   Tom Welch blocks Kyrell Luc's two point layup  
8:54 +3 Philip Alston makes three point jump shot (Tom Welch assists) 44-50
9:12 +3 Barry Evans makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists) 44-47
9:30 +2 Jeameril Wilson makes two point layup 41-47
9:47 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Barry Evans assists) 41-45
9:50   Barry Evans offensive rebound  
9:52   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
10:07   Tom Welch misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:07 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-45
10:07   Daryl Banks III personal foul  
10:07   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
10:09   Anouar Mellouk misses two point layup  
10:13   Anouar Mellouk offensive rebound  
10:15   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
10:46 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup 39-44
10:51   Brett Rumpel turnover (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
10:59   Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound  
11:01   Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
11:21 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Brett Rumpel assists) 39-42
11:41   TV timeout  
11:41   Jacob Hutson personal foul  
11:41   Bonnies offensive rebound  
11:43   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
11:46   Barry Evans offensive rebound  
11:48   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
12:11 +1 Braden Norris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-42
12:11 +1 Braden Norris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-41
12:11   Chad Venning personal foul  
12:12   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
12:14   Chad Venning misses two point layup  
12:28   Marquise Kennedy personal foul  
12:50   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
12:50   Braden Norris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:50   Moses Flowers personal foul  
13:02   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
13:04   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
13:08   Kyrell Luc offensive rebound  
13:10   Philip Alston blocks Chad Venning's two point layup  
13:36   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
13:38   Tom Welch misses two point layup  
13:49   Barry Evans personal foul  
13:54   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
13:56   Yann Farell misses three point jump shot  
14:16   Marquise Kennedy turnover (offensive foul)  
14:16   Marquise Kennedy offensive foul  
14:22   Moses Flowers personal foul  
14:45 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-40
14:45 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-40
14:45   Tom Welch shooting foul  
14:50   Barry Evans offensive rebound  
14:52   Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot  
15:12 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-40
15:12   Tom Welch misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:12   Moses Flowers shooting foul  
15:25   Yann Farell turnover (offensive foul)  
15:25   Yann Farell offensive foul  
15:32   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
15:34   Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
15:48   Kyrell Luc turnover (offensive foul)  
15:48   Kyrell Luc offensive foul  
15:54   TV timeout  
16:19 +2 Ben Schwieger makes two point dunk (Tom Welch assists) 34-39
16:29 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot 34-37
16:46 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-37
16:46 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-36
16:46   Daryl Banks III shooting foul  
17:03   Barry Evans turnover  
17:17   Ben Schwieger personal foul  
17:17   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
17:19   Chad Venning misses two point layup  
17:26   Jump ball. (Bonnies gains possession)  
17:40   Jalen Quinn turnover (Daryl Banks III steals)  
17:59 +2 Chad Venning makes two point dunk (Barry Evans assists) 32-35
18:02   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
18:04   Daryl Banks III blocks Philip Alston's two point layup  
18:09   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
18:11   Yann Farell misses three point jump shot  
18:17   Ben Schwieger turnover (Barry Evans steals)  
18:34 +3 Yann Farell makes three point jump shot (Barry Evans assists) 30-35
19:01 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point layup (Philip Alston assists) 27-35
19:24   Ramblers defensive rebound  
19:26   Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot  
19:43 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point dunk (Ben Schwieger assists) 27-33

1st Half
STBN
Bonnies
27
LCHI
Ramblers
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Yann Farell offensive rebound  
0:03   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
0:29   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
0:33 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 27-31
0:58   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
0:58   Brett Rumpel misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:58 +1 Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-29
0:58   Philip Alston shooting foul  
1:07   Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound  
1:09   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
1:25 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot 26-29
1:51 +2 Jeameril Wilson makes two point layup 24-29
2:20 +2 Yann Farell makes two point layup 24-27
2:24   Yann Farell offensive rebound  
2:26   Anouar Mellouk misses three point jump shot  
2:36   Bonnies offensive rebound  
2:38   Jeameril Wilson blocks Yann Farell's three point jump shot  
2:53 +1 Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-27
2:53   Chad Venning shooting foul  
2:53 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup 22-26
3:10 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-24
3:10 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-24
3:10   TV timeout  
3:10   Jalen Quinn shooting foul  
3:28   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
3:30   Jeameril Wilson misses three point jump shot  
3:34   Jacob Hutson offensive rebound  
3:36   Jeameril Wilson misses three point jump shot  
3:46 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Brett Rumpel assists) 20-24
4:04   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
4:04   Jalen Quinn misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:04 +1 Jalen Quinn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-24
4:04   Brett Rumpel personal foul  
4:21   Moses Flowers turnover  
4:46 +3 Jacob Hutson makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 18-23
4:59   Jacob Hutson defensive rebound  
5:01   Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot  
5:14   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
5:14   Marquise Kennedy misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:14   Daryl Banks III personal foul  
5:20   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
5:22   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
5:44   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
5:46   Ben Schwieger misses three point jump shot  
6:18 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot 18-20
6:32   TV timeout  
6:32   Jacob Hutson turnover  
6:32   Jacob Hutson offensive rebound  
6:34   Jalen Quinn misses two point jump shot  
6:48   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
6:50   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
7:17 +2 Jeameril Wilson makes two point jump shot 16-20
7:31   Ben Schwieger defensive rebound  
7:33   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
7:59 +3 Jeameril Wilson makes three point jump shot (Ben Schwieger assists) 16-18
8:07   Jeameril Wilson defensive rebound  
8:09   Jacob Hutson blocks Anquan Hill's two point layup  
8:36   Braden Norris turnover (offensive foul)  
8:36   Braden Norris offensive foul  
8:42   Jeameril Wilson defensive rebound  
8:44   Chad Venning misses two point layup  
9:02 +1 Jacob Hutson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-15
9:02   Chad Venning shooting foul  
9:02 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point jump shot 16-14
9:20   Anquan Hill turnover  
9:48 +2 Jalen Quinn makes two point layup 16-12
9:54   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
9:56   Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot  
10:23   Anquan Hill defensive rebound  
10:25   Jalen Quinn misses two point layup  
10:31   Daryl Banks III personal foul  
10:32   Tom Welch offensive rebound  
10:34   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
10:55 +1 Anouar Mellouk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-10
10:55   Anouar Mellouk misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:55   TV timeout  
10:55   Jalen Quinn shooting foul  
11:03   Anouar Mellouk offensive rebound  
11:05   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
11:26   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
11:28   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
11:46 +2 Brett Rumpel makes two point layup 15-10
11:56   Tom Welch turnover (Brett Rumpel steals)  
12:11   Anouar Mellouk personal foul  
12:11   Anouar Mellouk turnover (Braden Norris steals)  
12:36 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-10
12:36 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-9
12:36   Moses Flowers shooting foul  
12:49 +1 Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-8
12:49 +1 Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-8
12:49   Tom Welch shooting foul  
13:07 +2 Tom Welch makes two point dunk (Braden Norris assists) 11-8
13:24   Barry Evans turnover (offensive goaltending)  
13:31   Tom Welch turnover (Yann Farell steals)  
13:54 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot (Chad Venning assists) 11-6
14:11 +2 Philip Alston makes two point layup 9-6
14:18   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
14:20   Chad Venning misses two point jump shot  
14:42 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 9-4
15:01 +2 Chad Venning makes two point hook shot 9-2
15:22   TV timeout  
15:22   Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)  
15:22   Jump ball. Marquise Kennedy vs. Kyrell Luc (Bonnies gains possession)  
15:42 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Kyrell Luc assists) 7-2
15:50   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
15:52   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
16:03   Yann Farell personal foul  
16:03   Tom Welch offensive rebound  
16:05   Tom Welch misses two point layup  
16:26   Kyrell Luc personal foul  
16:34 +2 Kyrell Luc makes two point layup 5-2
16:55   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
16:57   Bryce Golden misses two point hook shot  
17:26   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
17:28   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
17:31   Yann Farell offensive rebound  
17:33   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
17:36   Daryl Banks III offensive rebound  
17:38   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
17:43   Ben Schwieger turnover (Daryl Banks III steals)  
18:13   Bryce Golden defensive rebound  
18:15   Yann Farell misses three point jump shot  
18:28   Bonnies offensive rebound  
18:30   Ben Schwieger blocks Kyrell Luc's two point jump shot  
18:38   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
18:40   Jalen Quinn misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Bryce Golden defensive rebound  
18:48   Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot  
19:13 +2 Jeameril Wilson makes two point jump shot 3-2
19:31 +3 Kyrell Luc makes three point jump shot (Yann Farell assists) 3-0
19:36   Yann Farell offensive rebound  
19:38   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
19:45   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
19:47   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
20:00   (Ramblers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2:49
  Marquise Kennedy personal foul 2:49
  Moses Flowers defensive rebound 2:56
  Jeameril Wilson misses three point jump shot 2:58
  Jalen Quinn defensive rebound 3:24
  Yann Farell misses two point jump shot 3:26
  Bonnies offensive rebound 3:31
  Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot 3:33
  Jalen Quinn turnover 3:46
  Ramblers 30 second timeout 3:59
  Braden Norris defensive rebound 4:05
Team Stats
Points 50 58
Field Goals 18-58 (31.0%) 21-42 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 38 29
Offensive 14 4
Defensive 20 23
Team 4 2
Assists 9 11
Steals 8 3
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
32
C. Venning F
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
10
T. Welch F
12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
St. Bonaventure 10-9 272249
Loyola Chicago 6-12 312758
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
St. Bonaventure 10-9 67.7 PPG 36.9 RPG 11.9 APG
Loyola Chicago 6-12 67.1 PPG 34.3 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Venning F 11.2 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.7 APG 53.7 FG%
00
. Welch F 8.0 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.6 APG 73.3 FG%
Top Scorers
32
C. Venning F 14 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
10
T. Welch F 12 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
31.0 FG% 50.0
20.0 3PT FG% 26.3
76.9 FT% 68.8
St. Bonaventure
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Venning 14 3 1 5/11 0/0 4/4 3 - 0 1 0 2 1
B. Evans 7 9 3 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 - 2 0 2 3 6
D. Banks III 7 4 0 3/9 1/6 0/0 4 - 2 1 0 1 3
K. Luc 5 5 2 2/16 1/6 0/0 2 - 2 0 2 2 3
Y. Farell 5 6 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 4 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Venning 14 3 1 5/11 0/0 4/4 3 0 0 1 0 2 1
B. Evans 7 9 3 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 0 2 0 2 3 6
D. Banks III 7 4 0 3/9 1/6 0/0 4 0 2 1 0 1 3
K. Luc 5 5 2 2/16 1/6 0/0 2 0 2 0 2 2 3
Y. Farell 5 6 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 4 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flowers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rumpel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mellouk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Curran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Belardinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ostrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Amadasun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 34 9 18/58 4/20 10/13 18 0 8 2 9 14 20
Loyola Chicago
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Schwieger 8 1 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 1 2 0 1
P. Alston 5 6 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 1 - 1 1 0 0 6
J. Quinn 3 4 0 1/4 0/1 1/2 2 - 0 0 2 0 4
B. Norris 2 4 5 0/6 0/6 2/3 1 - 1 0 3 0 4
B. Golden 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Schwieger 8 1 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 0 0 1 2 0 1
P. Alston 5 6 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 1 0 1 1 0 0 6
J. Quinn 3 4 0 1/4 0/1 1/2 2 0 0 0 2 0 4
B. Norris 2 4 5 0/6 0/6 2/3 1 0 1 0 3 0 4
B. Golden 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hutson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Smythe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Marold - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 27 11 21/42 5/19 11/16 13 0 3 6 12 4 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View