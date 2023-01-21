STBON
LOYCHI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:49
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-58
|2:49
|Marquise Kennedy personal foul
|2:56
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|2:58
|Jeameril Wilson misses three point jump shot
|3:24
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|3:26
|Yann Farell misses two point jump shot
|3:31
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|3:33
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|3:46
|TV timeout
|3:46
|Jalen Quinn turnover
|3:59
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|4:05
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|4:07
|Chad Venning misses two point layup
|4:10
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|4:12
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|4:37
|+3
|Ben Schwieger makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|49-58
|4:57
|Jeameril Wilson defensive rebound
|4:57
|Moses Flowers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:57
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-55
|4:57
|Jacob Hutson personal foul
|5:20
|+3
|Ben Schwieger makes three point jump shot (Jeameril Wilson assists)
|48-55
|5:28
|Ramblers offensive rebound
|5:30
|Chad Venning blocks Philip Alston's two point layup
|5:55
|+2
|Barry Evans makes two point jump shot
|48-52
|6:14
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|6:16
|Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|6:21
|Kyrell Luc turnover (Philip Alston steals)
|6:51
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point jump shot
|46-52
|7:19
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|7:21
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|TV timeout
|7:38
|Jeameril Wilson personal foul
|7:38
|Braden Norris turnover (Kyrell Luc steals)
|7:42
|Tom Welch defensive rebound
|7:44
|Jeameril Wilson blocks Barry Evans's two point dunk
|8:05
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|8:07
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|+2
|Barry Evans makes two point dunk
|46-50
|8:23
|Braden Norris turnover (Barry Evans steals)
|8:23
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|8:23
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|8:29
|Kyrell Luc offensive rebound
|8:31
|Tom Welch blocks Kyrell Luc's two point layup
|8:54
|+3
|Philip Alston makes three point jump shot (Tom Welch assists)
|44-50
|9:12
|+3
|Barry Evans makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists)
|44-47
|9:30
|+2
|Jeameril Wilson makes two point layup
|41-47
|9:47
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Barry Evans assists)
|41-45
|9:50
|Barry Evans offensive rebound
|9:52
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|10:07
|Tom Welch misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:07
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-45
|10:07
|Daryl Banks III personal foul
|10:07
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|10:09
|Anouar Mellouk misses two point layup
|10:13
|Anouar Mellouk offensive rebound
|10:15
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|10:46
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup
|39-44
|10:51
|Brett Rumpel turnover (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|10:59
|Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound
|11:01
|Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Brett Rumpel assists)
|39-42
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:41
|Jacob Hutson personal foul
|11:41
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|11:43
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|Barry Evans offensive rebound
|11:48
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|12:11
|+1
|Braden Norris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-42
|12:11
|+1
|Braden Norris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-41
|12:11
|Chad Venning personal foul
|12:12
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|12:14
|Chad Venning misses two point layup
|12:28
|Marquise Kennedy personal foul
|12:50
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|12:50
|Braden Norris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:50
|Moses Flowers personal foul
|13:02
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|13:04
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|13:08
|Kyrell Luc offensive rebound
|13:10
|Philip Alston blocks Chad Venning's two point layup
|13:36
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|13:38
|Tom Welch misses two point layup
|13:49
|Barry Evans personal foul
|13:54
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|13:56
|Yann Farell misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|Marquise Kennedy turnover (offensive foul)
|14:16
|Marquise Kennedy offensive foul
|14:22
|Moses Flowers personal foul
|14:45
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-40
|14:45
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-40
|14:45
|Tom Welch shooting foul
|14:50
|Barry Evans offensive rebound
|14:52
|Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-40
|15:12
|Tom Welch misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:12
|Moses Flowers shooting foul
|15:25
|Yann Farell turnover (offensive foul)
|15:25
|Yann Farell offensive foul
|15:32
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|15:34
|Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|15:48
|Kyrell Luc turnover (offensive foul)
|15:48
|Kyrell Luc offensive foul
|15:54
|TV timeout
|16:19
|+2
|Ben Schwieger makes two point dunk (Tom Welch assists)
|34-39
|16:29
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot
|34-37
|16:46
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-37
|16:46
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-36
|16:46
|Daryl Banks III shooting foul
|17:03
|Barry Evans turnover
|17:17
|Ben Schwieger personal foul
|17:17
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|17:19
|Chad Venning misses two point layup
|17:26
|Jump ball. (Bonnies gains possession)
|17:40
|Jalen Quinn turnover (Daryl Banks III steals)
|17:59
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point dunk (Barry Evans assists)
|32-35
|18:02
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|18:04
|Daryl Banks III blocks Philip Alston's two point layup
|18:09
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|18:11
|Yann Farell misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|Ben Schwieger turnover (Barry Evans steals)
|18:34
|+3
|Yann Farell makes three point jump shot (Barry Evans assists)
|30-35
|19:01
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point layup (Philip Alston assists)
|27-35
|19:24
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|19:26
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point dunk (Ben Schwieger assists)
|27-33
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Yann Farell offensive rebound
|0:03
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|0:29
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|0:33
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|27-31
|0:58
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|0:58
|Brett Rumpel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:58
|+1
|Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-29
|0:58
|Philip Alston shooting foul
|1:07
|Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound
|1:09
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot
|26-29
|1:51
|+2
|Jeameril Wilson makes two point layup
|24-29
|2:20
|+2
|Yann Farell makes two point layup
|24-27
|2:24
|Yann Farell offensive rebound
|2:26
|Anouar Mellouk misses three point jump shot
|2:36
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|2:38
|Jeameril Wilson blocks Yann Farell's three point jump shot
|2:53
|+1
|Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-27
|2:53
|Chad Venning shooting foul
|2:53
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup
|22-26
|3:10
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-24
|3:10
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-24
|3:10
|TV timeout
|3:10
|Jalen Quinn shooting foul
|3:28
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|3:30
|Jeameril Wilson misses three point jump shot
|3:34
|Jacob Hutson offensive rebound
|3:36
|Jeameril Wilson misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Brett Rumpel assists)
|20-24
|4:04
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|4:04
|Jalen Quinn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:04
|+1
|Jalen Quinn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-24
|4:04
|Brett Rumpel personal foul
|4:21
|Moses Flowers turnover
|4:46
|+3
|Jacob Hutson makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|18-23
|4:59
|Jacob Hutson defensive rebound
|5:01
|Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot
|5:14
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|5:14
|Marquise Kennedy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:14
|Daryl Banks III personal foul
|5:20
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|5:22
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|5:46
|Ben Schwieger misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot
|18-20
|6:32
|TV timeout
|6:32
|Jacob Hutson turnover
|6:32
|Jacob Hutson offensive rebound
|6:34
|Jalen Quinn misses two point jump shot
|6:48
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|6:50
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|7:17
|+2
|Jeameril Wilson makes two point jump shot
|16-20
|7:31
|Ben Schwieger defensive rebound
|7:33
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|7:59
|+3
|Jeameril Wilson makes three point jump shot (Ben Schwieger assists)
|16-18
|8:07
|Jeameril Wilson defensive rebound
|8:09
|Jacob Hutson blocks Anquan Hill's two point layup
|8:36
|Braden Norris turnover (offensive foul)
|8:36
|Braden Norris offensive foul
|8:42
|Jeameril Wilson defensive rebound
|8:44
|Chad Venning misses two point layup
|9:02
|+1
|Jacob Hutson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-15
|9:02
|Chad Venning shooting foul
|9:02
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point jump shot
|16-14
|9:20
|Anquan Hill turnover
|9:48
|+2
|Jalen Quinn makes two point layup
|16-12
|9:54
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|9:56
|Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|Anquan Hill defensive rebound
|10:25
|Jalen Quinn misses two point layup
|10:31
|Daryl Banks III personal foul
|10:32
|Tom Welch offensive rebound
|10:34
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|10:55
|+1
|Anouar Mellouk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-10
|10:55
|Anouar Mellouk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:55
|TV timeout
|10:55
|Jalen Quinn shooting foul
|11:03
|Anouar Mellouk offensive rebound
|11:05
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|11:26
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|11:28
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|+2
|Brett Rumpel makes two point layup
|15-10
|11:56
|Tom Welch turnover (Brett Rumpel steals)
|12:11
|Anouar Mellouk personal foul
|12:11
|Anouar Mellouk turnover (Braden Norris steals)
|12:36
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-10
|12:36
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-9
|12:36
|Moses Flowers shooting foul
|12:49
|+1
|Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-8
|12:49
|+1
|Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-8
|12:49
|Tom Welch shooting foul
|13:07
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point dunk (Braden Norris assists)
|11-8
|13:24
|Barry Evans turnover (offensive goaltending)
|13:31
|Tom Welch turnover (Yann Farell steals)
|13:54
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot (Chad Venning assists)
|11-6
|14:11
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point layup
|9-6
|14:18
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|14:20
|Chad Venning misses two point jump shot
|14:42
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|9-4
|15:01
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot
|9-2
|15:22
|TV timeout
|15:22
|Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)
|15:22
|Jump ball. Marquise Kennedy vs. Kyrell Luc (Bonnies gains possession)
|15:42
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Kyrell Luc assists)
|7-2
|15:50
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|15:52
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|Yann Farell personal foul
|16:03
|Tom Welch offensive rebound
|16:05
|Tom Welch misses two point layup
|16:26
|Kyrell Luc personal foul
|16:34
|+2
|Kyrell Luc makes two point layup
|5-2
|16:55
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|16:57
|Bryce Golden misses two point hook shot
|17:26
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|17:28
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|Yann Farell offensive rebound
|17:33
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|17:36
|Daryl Banks III offensive rebound
|17:38
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Ben Schwieger turnover (Daryl Banks III steals)
|18:13
|Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|18:15
|Yann Farell misses three point jump shot
|18:28
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|18:30
|Ben Schwieger blocks Kyrell Luc's two point jump shot
|18:38
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|18:40
|Jalen Quinn misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|18:48
|Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot
|19:13
|+2
|Jeameril Wilson makes two point jump shot
|3-2
|19:31
|+3
|Kyrell Luc makes three point jump shot (Yann Farell assists)
|3-0
|19:36
|Yann Farell offensive rebound
|19:38
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|19:47
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|(Ramblers gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:49
|Marquise Kennedy personal foul
|2:49
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|2:56
|Jeameril Wilson misses three point jump shot
|2:58
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|3:24
|Yann Farell misses two point jump shot
|3:26
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|3:31
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|3:33
|Jalen Quinn turnover
|3:46
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|3:59
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|4:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|58
|Field Goals
|18-58 (31.0%)
|21-42 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|29
|Offensive
|14
|4
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 10-9
|67.7 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Loyola Chicago 6-12
|67.1 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|C. Venning F
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|T. Welch F
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|31.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Venning
|14
|3
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|-
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|B. Evans
|7
|9
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|D. Banks III
|7
|4
|0
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|4
|-
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|K. Luc
|5
|5
|2
|2/16
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|-
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Y. Farell
|5
|6
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flowers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rumpel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mellouk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Curran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Belardinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ostrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Amadasun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|34
|9
|18/58
|4/20
|10/13
|18
|0
|8
|2
|9
|14
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Schwieger
|8
|1
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|P. Alston
|5
|6
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|J. Quinn
|3
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Norris
|2
|4
|5
|0/6
|0/6
|2/3
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|B. Golden
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hutson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Smythe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Marold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|27
|11
|21/42
|5/19
|11/16
|13
|0
|3
|6
|12
|4
|23
