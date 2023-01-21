No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self's 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.
It was Kansas' second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59 to Texas on Jan. 2, 2021.
''Obviously it was a great win for our program,'' TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. ''What I'm most proud of (was) how we responded. We didn't play very well the other day (in a 74-65 loss at West Virginia). But we responded.
''I'm really proud of our bench. I don't think I've done a great job of getting them ready. I knew they were good, and we had to get them in their groove.''
The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989, when it had home losses on Jan. 28 to K-State and on Feb. 1 to Missouri.
''Everything they did was perfect today,'' Self said of TCU's effort. ''They played great. They're so fast and so athletic off the bench. We actually got a ton of good looks in the first half. We missed a lot of layups. We have to be able to defend somebody, and we never defended them today.''
Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime and never closed the gap within single digits. TCU extended the lead to as many as 24 points. The Jayhawks shot only 32.1% in the second half.
''We couldn't score,'' Self said. ''We didn't guard very well and the good looks we had we missed.''
TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), which shot 54.4% (31 of 57) from the field, got 15 points from Mike Miles Jr. and 11 from Damion Baugh.
''We came off a tough loss at West Virginia where we didn't play hard enough,'' Miles said. ''We knew coming in that to beat a team like KU we had to play harder than them. We did that. We kept our lead and played harder than them.''
Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 30 points. He was coming off a career-high 38 on Tuesday against K-State. Kevin McCullar with 10 points was the only other Jayhawk in double figures.
TCU's Eddie Lampkin was hobbled with a left ankle injury suffered late in the first half. A tweet at halftime said he had a ruptured Achilles but a school spokesman later said it was a high ankle sprain. He returned and finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds.
''I don't know all the details, but he obviously played afterwards,'' Dixon said. ''I think he's all right. He'll be sore tomorrow, but he kept telling us he wanted to go back in.''
TCU used a 19-0 run early in the first half to open a 33-13 lead, forcing Self to use three of his four timeouts in the first 9:10 of the half. The Horned Frogs hit 13 of their first 15 shots. They finished the half shooting 58.6% (17 of 29).
Kansas trailed by as many as 22 points (37-15) before going on an 11-0 run. The Frogs led 48-38 at halftime, the closest Kansas had been since early in the big TCU run.
Kansas stayed in the game thanks to 21 first-half points by Wilson. He picked up his second foul with 2:13 left in the half. He returned for the final possession and hit a baseline jumper with 5 seconds left.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: The Horned Frogs are legitimate contenders in the Big 12. Their athleticism and defensive intensity will keep them in games, but they'll need Lampkin to reach that goal.
Kansas: The Jayhawks will have their hands full if they want to win another Big 12 title. There are no easy victories in this conference, even at Allen Fieldhouse.
UP NEXT
TCU: The Horned Frogs will host Oklahoma on Tuesday night before traveling to Starkville to play Mississippi State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next Saturday.
Kansas: The Jayhawks have a matchup with Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Monday before heading to Lexington to face Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next Saturday.
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. vs. KJ Adams Jr. (Jayhawks gains possession)
|19:39
|Emanuel Miller shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|19:39
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:39
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:19
|+3
|Damion Baugh makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|3-2
|18:56
|Gradey Dick turnover (traveling)
|18:30
|Damion Baugh turnover (lost ball) (Gradey Dick steals)
|18:19
|Gradey Dick misses two point jump shot
|18:09
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. defensive rebound
|18:09
|+2
|Damion Baugh makes two point jump shot
|5-2
|17:55
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup
|5-4
|17:40
|Mike Miles Jr. turnover (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|17:31
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|5-6
|17:18
|+2
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes two point jump shot
|7-6
|17:02
|KJ Adams Jr. turnover (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
|16:47
|+2
|Damion Baugh makes two point layup
|9-6
|16:29
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|9-8
|16:19
|Gradey Dick personal foul (Eddie Lampkin Jr. draws the foul)
|16:15
|+2
|Damion Baugh makes two point layup (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|11-8
|16:01
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point jump shot
|11-10
|15:34
|Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive rebound
|15:22
|+3
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes three point jump shot
|14-10
|15:13
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|14-13
|14:56
|+2
|Xavier Cork makes two point layup (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. assists)
|16-13
|14:40
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|14:40
|TV timeout
|14:30
|Damion Baugh turnover (bad pass)
|14:23
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|14:21
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|14:14
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point layup
|14:12
|Mike Miles Jr. defensive rebound
|14:12
|KJ Adams Jr. blocks Mike Miles Jr.'s two point layup
|14:12
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|13:47
|Xavier Cork personal foul
|13:47
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point layup
|13:45
|JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|13:20
|+3
|JaKobe Coles makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|19-13
|12:56
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point layup
|12:54
|Rondel Walker defensive rebound
|12:41
|+3
|Mike Miles Jr. makes three point jump shot
|22-13
|12:39
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|12:22
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive foul (JaKobe Coles draws the foul)
|12:22
|KJ Adams Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|12:08
|Damion Baugh turnover (Ernest Udeh Jr. steals)
|12:03
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|12:01
|Rondel Walker defensive rebound
|11:55
|+2
|JaKobe Coles makes two point layup (Shahada Wells assists)
|24-13
|11:44
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (Damion Baugh steals)
|11:37
|+2
|Shahada Wells makes two point layup (Rondel Walker assists)
|26-13
|11:36
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|11:36
|TV timeout
|11:29
|Joseph Yesufu turnover (Shahada Wells steals)
|11:15
|+2
|Shahada Wells makes two point dunk
|28-13
|10:56
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|Mike Miles Jr. defensive rebound
|10:49
|+3
|Shahada Wells makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|31-13
|10:49
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|10:38
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|10:36
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. defensive rebound
|10:29
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:27
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive rebound
|10:15
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses two point layup
|10:13
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|10:05
|Jalen Wilson misses two point layup
|10:03
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|9:55
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point layup
|33-13
|9:49
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup (Jalen Wilson assists)
|33-15
|9:25
|Jalen Wilson shooting foul (Eddie Lampkin Jr. draws the foul)
|9:25
|+1
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-15
|9:25
|+1
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-15
|9:09
|KJ Adams Jr. turnover (traveling)
|8:57
|Jayhawks technical foul
|8:57
|+1
|Mike Miles Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|36-15
|8:57
|+1
|Mike Miles Jr. makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|37-15
|8:54
|Emanuel Miller misses two point jump shot
|8:52
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|8:33
|Gradey Dick misses two point jump shot
|8:31
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|8:29
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|8:29
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-16
|8:29
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-17
|8:21
|Mike Miles Jr. turnover (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|8:17
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. personal foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|8:09
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|37-20
|7:45
|Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
|7:43
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|7:35
|+3
|Gradey Dick makes three point jump shot (Jalen Wilson assists)
|37-23
|7:31
|Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|7:31
|TV timeout
|7:10
|Mike Miles Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:08
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|6:58
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Gradey Dick assists)
|37-26
|6:37
|Emanuel Miller misses two point jump shot
|6:35
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|6:21
|Xavier Cork personal foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|6:19
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|Shahada Wells defensive rebound
|6:02
|JaKobe Coles misses two point layup
|6:00
|JaKobe Coles offensive rebound
|5:52
|+2
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes two point layup (JaKobe Coles assists)
|39-26
|5:37
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|Shahada Wells defensive rebound
|5:19
|KJ Adams Jr. shooting foul (Eddie Lampkin Jr. draws the foul)
|5:19
|+1
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-26
|5:19
|+1
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-26
|5:02
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|4:46
|+3
|Shahada Wells makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|44-26
|4:46
|Shahada Wells technical foul
|4:46
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|44-27
|4:46
|Jalen Wilson misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|4:34
|Jayhawks offensive rebound
|4:34
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|4:26
|Kevin McCullar Jr. shooting foul (Damion Baugh draws the foul)
|4:26
|+1
|Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-27
|4:26
|+1
|Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-27
|4:15
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot
|46-30
|3:50
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. misses two point layup
|3:48
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. defensive rebound
|3:44
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|46-32
|3:21
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. turnover (Bobby Pettiford Jr. steals)
|3:03
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point layup
|3:01
|Gradey Dick offensive rebound
|2:49
|Rondel Walker blocks Jalen Wilson's three point jump shot
|2:47
|Zach Clemence offensive rebound
|2:47
|+2
|Zach Clemence makes two point layup
|46-34
|2:47
|Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|2:47
|TV timeout
|2:22
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. misses two point layup
|2:20
|Zach Clemence defensive rebound
|2:13
|Jalen Wilson offensive foul
|2:13
|Jalen Wilson turnover (offensive foul)
|2:13
|Official timeout
|2:00
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point jump shot
|48-34
|1:37
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|1:26
|Mike Miles Jr. turnover (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|1:19
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (Shahada Wells steals)
|1:13
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|Mike Miles Jr. offensive rebound
|1:11
|Horned Frogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:42
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|0:40
|Kevin McCullar Jr. offensive rebound
|0:33
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup
|48-36
|0:16
|Damion Baugh turnover (lost ball) (Joseph Yesufu steals)
|0:05
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|48-38
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:34
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|19:34
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|19:20
|Emanuel Miller blocks Gradey Dick's two point layup
|19:18
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|19:16
|Gradey Dick personal foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|19:05
|KJ Adams Jr. personal foul (Xavier Cork draws the foul)
|18:49
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point jump shot
|50-38
|18:34
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. personal foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|18:26
|Rondel Walker blocks Kevin McCullar Jr.'s two point layup
|18:24
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|18:23
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point layup
|18:21
|Kevin McCullar Jr. offensive rebound
|18:21
|Mike Miles Jr. personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|18:14
|Jalen Wilson misses two point layup
|18:12
|Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|18:08
|Emanuel Miller blocks KJ Adams Jr.'s two point layup
|18:06
|Jayhawks offensive rebound
|18:05
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|17:48
|+2
|Rondel Walker makes two point layup
|52-38
|17:26
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|52-40
|16:59
|KJ Adams Jr. shooting foul (Xavier Cork draws the foul)
|16:58
|+1
|Xavier Cork makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-40
|16:58
|Xavier Cork misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:58
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|16:45
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|16:19
|+2
|Xavier Cork makes two point layup (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|55-40
|15:58
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|15:48
|Damion Baugh personal foul
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:44
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:42
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|15:38
|Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|15:36
|Ernest Udeh Jr. defensive rebound
|15:30
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Emanuel Miller steals)
|15:26
|Damion Baugh turnover (bad pass) (Ernest Udeh Jr. steals)
|15:22
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|15:13
|Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|15:11
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. offensive rebound
|15:11
|Ernest Udeh Jr. personal foul (Eddie Lampkin Jr. draws the foul)
|14:58
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:56
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|14:48
|+2
|Gradey Dick makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|55-42
|14:20
|+2
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes two point layup
|57-42
|14:03
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point jump shot
|57-44
|13:44
|Ernest Udeh Jr. blocks Rondel Walker's two point layup
|13:42
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|13:32
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|13:08
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:06
|Rondel Walker offensive rebound
|12:55
|Jalen Wilson personal foul
|12:45
|Ernest Udeh Jr. shooting foul (JaKobe Coles draws the foul)
|12:45
|+1
|JaKobe Coles makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-44
|12:45
|+1
|JaKobe Coles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-44
|12:25
|Gradey Dick misses two point jump shot
|12:23
|Shahada Wells defensive rebound
|12:17
|Gradey Dick blocks Xavier Cork's two point layup
|12:15
|Ernest Udeh Jr. defensive rebound
|12:01
|JaKobe Coles personal foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|11:51
|Xavier Cork shooting foul (Ernest Udeh Jr. draws the foul)
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:51
|Ernest Udeh Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:51
|+1
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-45
|11:37
|+2
|Xavier Cork makes two point layup (JaKobe Coles assists)
|61-45
|11:37
|Ernest Udeh Jr. shooting foul (Xavier Cork draws the foul)
|11:37
|Xavier Cork misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:37
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|11:22
|Zach Clemence misses two point layup
|11:20
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|11:10
|+2
|Xavier Cork makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|63-45
|10:57
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point dunk
|63-47
|10:42
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|10:28
|Zach Clemence misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|10:22
|+2
|JaKobe Coles makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|65-47
|10:09
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup
|65-49
|10:09
|Mike Miles Jr. shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|10:09
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|65-50
|9:42
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:40
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. offensive rebound
|9:30
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|9:22
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point layup
|9:20
|Xavier Cork defensive rebound
|8:52
|Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
|8:50
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|8:44
|Jalen Wilson misses two point layup
|8:42
|Shahada Wells defensive rebound
|8:38
|Emanuel Miller offensive foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|8:38
|Emanuel Miller turnover (offensive foul)
|8:33
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|8:21
|Kevin McCullar Jr. shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|8:21
|+1
|Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-50
|8:21
|Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:21
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|8:10
|Jalen Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Shahada Wells steals)
|8:07
|Shahada Wells turnover (out of bounds)
|7:48
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|Shahada Wells defensive rebound
|7:22
|TV timeout
|7:20
|Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
|7:18
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|6:59
|Damion Baugh shooting foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|6:59
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:59
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:59
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|6:29
|+3
|Mike Miles Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xavier Cork assists)
|69-50
|6:07
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|6:05
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|5:47
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point layup (Xavier Cork assists)
|71-50
|5:47
|Dajuan Harris Jr. shooting foul (Mike Miles Jr. draws the foul)
|5:47
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|5:47
|TV timeout
|5:47
|+1
|Mike Miles Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|72-50
|5:25
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|72-52
|4:53
|Xavier Cork misses two point layup
|4:51
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|4:47
|Jalen Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Emanuel Miller steals)
|4:43
|+2
|Shahada Wells makes two point layup (Rondel Walker assists)
|74-52
|4:20
|Gradey Dick turnover (bad pass) (Shahada Wells steals)
|4:15
|+2
|Rondel Walker makes two point layup (Shahada Wells assists)
|76-52
|4:02
|+2
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point driving floating jump shot (Gradey Dick assists)
|76-54
|3:42
|+3
|Shahada Wells makes three point jump shot (Xavier Cork assists)
|79-54
|3:28
|+3
|Gradey Dick makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|79-57
|2:56
|Damion Baugh turnover (bad pass)
|2:56
|TV timeout
|2:46
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|Mike Miles Jr. defensive rebound
|2:18
|+2
|Shahada Wells makes two point layup
|81-57
|2:01
|+3
|Michael Jankovich makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|81-60
|1:37
|Shahada Wells misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|1:15
|Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|1:13
|Zach Clemence defensive rebound
|0:56
|Zuby Ejiofor turnover (bad pass) (Mike Miles Jr. steals)
|0:33
|Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
|0:31
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|0:24
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|83-60
|0:17
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:15
|Xavier Cork defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|60
|Field Goals
|31-57 (54.4%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-15 (53.3%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|30
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|27
|19
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|18
|15
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|17
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|54.4
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|53.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Miles Jr.
|15
|4
|4
|5/11
|2/3
|3/3
|2
|32
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Baugh
|11
|3
|4
|4/10
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|34
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|8
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|E. Miller
|5
|8
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|29
|2
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wilson
|30
|7
|2
|11/21
|4/9
|4/5
|3
|35
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|K. McCullar Jr.
|10
|4
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|G. Dick
|8
|4
|2
|3/13
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|K. Adams Jr.
|4
|5
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|D. Harris Jr.
|0
|2
|8
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|38
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
